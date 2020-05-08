Let us salute all those who brought about a great victory in 1945. The best way we can remember and honour them is to ensure we cherise and use the freedoms they fought so hard to maintain.
14 Comments
“and use the freedoms they fought so hard to maintain” to lock up our people and transfer wealth to the elite.
I’m not sure how anyone has the gaul to celebrate VE day this year.
Not so much gaul, as a sense of shame and embarrassment. The few fighters still alive must wonder why they bothered…
Hear hear !
Destroyed by a penstroke because of a particularly virulent flu strain.
What a disaster.
Priti Patel Patel making another hollow pledge on the channel taxi service when another 60 professionals are ferried across.
If the Germans invaded today, no doubt the RN would be mobilized to assist.
There WILL be a spike when they lift the lock down caused BY the lockdown (loss of immunity), it will be a spike in all sorts of illness (they will label covid 19) and thus justify us going back into lockdown (they have found the perfect trick).
I will never forget standing on the beach at Arromanches looking out at the remains of the Mulberry Harbour. Marvelling at how proud those brave, brave men would have been of the peaceful, prosperous, harmonious Europe we created in the 70 odd years from the end of the war until Brexit.
Most of us learned the lessons of their sacrifice. It’s a shame the hard right and hard left did not.
I know a few veterans. They ALL voted Leave.
Indeed but we clearly have to restore many of them first.
Free of speech (including of course the right to offend), freedom of choice in healthcare and education, freedom to travel, freedom to legally evict tenants who do not abide by their contracts or pay their rents, a full escape from the anti-democratic EU, freedom to watch TV without paying a BBC tax. Perhaps even the freedom to hire and fire freely as we think is best for the business. The freedom to use sensible cars, hearing and energy systems perhaps too.
Boris and Raab, even their names are not British
“Farage” is not British.
My ancestors were encouraged to fight and die for their country and now if we call it our country we are called extreme far right – what has happened to my country England in my lifetime has been extreme – English people are set to be a minority in 40 years -This is the worst betrayal by our governments who are dancing to the ugly tune of the gloabalists
Boris on a Brexit wave, now gone, got a majority of about 7000. Raab 2,743
All hands on deck to defeat them at the next General Election campaigning for the Party most likely to overthrow their tyrannical rule. Will not be too difficult.
We are having a street sing along. Keeping the social distancing rules of course. Most houses in our street have bunting and flags up including us. What our forefathers went through to give us our freedom is extremely humbling and we must never forget the sacrifices made for us to live our lives the way we can now.
As an Englishman I would say it was a Pyrrhic victory the way, all these years later, it turned out for us.