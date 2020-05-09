Dear Constituent

The good news is the NHS has coped with the surge in Covid 19 cases in late March and early April. National capacity is Well above the current number of Covid 19 patients, with numbers of new hospital admissions falling. Short of a massive unexpected surge in cases to levels much higher than early April we can conclude the NHS has the beds and staff to handle this virus. The Royal Berks has plenty of spare Intensive care beds thanks to the efforts to expand facilities. The large emergency Nightingale hospitals mercifully have no new cases to look after.
There is still much to do to cut the death rates further, to limit the spread of the virus and to safeguard those most vulnerable to the severe version of this disease. Thames Valley MPs have a weekly meeting with the Local resilience Forum and with the local police by conference calls to see what needs doing and to tackle Ministers where Central government needs to take action. This week’s meetings reported no problems with the supply of protective clothing and equipment, and demonstrated good progress on expanding the number of tests and test centres, including mobile and home testing. I am in regular and varied contact with Ministers as and when an issue arises that needs UK government involvement.
Government did respond when I passed on – as others doubtless did – the danger of letting elderly patients out of hospital and back to care homes without checking they no longer had the virus. This I am assured has now been sorted out. Those Care Homes that do have cases of the virus now need good infection control to stop it spreading throughout their vulnerable residents. Care Homes are often privately owned and run, but are now being offered national , regional and local government assistance with protective clothing and training to limit the continued spread in homes that have cases.
I have also raised the issue of the need for the NHS to resume more of its regular work, which government confirms they are ready to do. The NHS assures us it has very good infection control in general hospitals which undertake a range of work in addition to handling Covid 19 patients. It is important that everyone with a serious condition that could benefit from hospital treatment feels confident to go to hospital to receive it.
I have been critical of the poor quality of the statistics Ministers and the public receive daily to monitor progress and to make decisions about future policy. The estimates of the Transmission rate are very wide – 0.5 to 1.0. This looks at how many people an infected person infects, and needs to be as far below 1 as possible for the disease to wane quickly. The national numbers were not based on testing of a proper sample of the whole population which should give the best figures over time. I am told this is now being remedied. The figures for deaths have been changed several times, with different definitions and standards for registering a death as a Covid 19 death. This means we do not see an accurate plot of true trends in deaths over the last couple of months. The international comparisons are not comparisons as they do not even adjust for size of populations.
I have put this to Ministers and spoken about it in the Commons this week. It matters, because government needs to make decisions to get more people back to work safely, and needs accurate and consistent figures on deaths, transmission rates and hospital use to do so. I have also been working hard on the economic issues of jobs, small business and livelihoods which I will write to you about next week.
Good morning.
Another beautiful day today 🙂
I believe next Friday the unemployment figures will be released. I wonder if our kind host will have something to say to those in his constituency who have lost their livelihoods and are now in risk of losing their homes as well ?
I think the shine is beginning to come off this government, and so soon after it was elected. Will it, like the economy, ever recover ? Let us all hope that the economic shaman are as accurate as their contemporaries at judging pandemics. 😉
I cannot help but think that my (and many people’s) children’s education has been rather improved by them being at home – contrary to the endless BBC/teachers messages (though I have huge sympathy for people locked up in tiny flats). Cooking our way round the world with suitable music from each country, mowing lawns, gardening, decorating, repairing various things, haircutting, fitting shelves, learning how to amuse themselves, even a bit of online school work too ……certainly they are getting better at fencing, table tennis, basket ball and badminton.
Well, if people look around the world at the admirable response of many countries to this menace, then this one, under John’s party, appears to be an utter shambles by comparison.
Their only hope is that enough of their voters fail to do that.
However, they can, probably, count on that, at least to a degree.
Do you work for the BBC
One can only agree. There’s an article in today’s Telegraph by the great Charles Moore recognising the massive expansion of the state which has been smuggled in under cover of the so-called “response” to the virus. With consummate tact, he frames this point as a “warning” to the “non-socialist” Johnson as to how actual socialists might exploit the situation. It’s tragic, for many of us realise that Johnson’s “non-socialism” is now purely academic or even – dare I say? – a thing of the past. He opted for this massive, intrusive and destructive state response; he decided to use that response as the basis for ill-advised paeans of praise to “our” NHS; and in the grip of panic as to what the resulting wreckage will do to his reputation, he is doubling down on “command and control”. During the election, many a Faragist Brexiteer railed at the Tories as part of a Lib/Lab/Con. I disbelieved them. Now – sadly, reluctantly but undeniably – I do not. If Johnson remains leader, I shall not be voting Conservative again – and I say this as a lifelong Tory supporter.
You say:- “The good news is the NHS has coped with the surge in Covid 19 cases in late March and early April.”
Well has it coped in reality? Most normal hospital activity is cancelled and about half of the people who have died of Covid never even made it to hospital. It has also largely created a huge problem for care homes. What proportion of the deaths in hospitals have occurred without patients even having the opportunity of full mechanical ventilation, failed kidney treatments, ECMO, plasma treatments and similar? How much NHS treatment was little more than a bed, tea, sympathy and an oxygen mask? How many have died due the the NHS pushing (likely infected) patients into care homes?
Mortality rates per case in the UK appear to be circa 4 times higher than in Germany.
We have, after all, had well over 50,000 excess deaths in the UK so far.
The UK is in desperate need of a bonfire of red tape and for companies to innovate and create new real jobs (and hopefully to kill off all the largely parasite ones largely created by red tape and government). Yet reported in the Telegraph today we get the moronic suggestion that:- Ministers consider giving employees the legal “right” to work from home!
Avoid employing people at all costs seems to be the governments message. Best avoided but if you must do it make sure it is through a company with no assets so you can liquidate it at any stage to ditch liabilities (without losses) as may well be needed.
Your posts seem to be split into two sections, or to be of two types.
Firstly, with admirable diligence and reason, you deduce the likely facts from such information as we might have.
You then make suggestions, again based on reason, as to what action is required to address the position.
So far so good.
However, subsequently, I can only assume that you then ram these through a doctrinaire mincing machine, which determines how these actions or provisions are supposedly to be enacted by a deregulated and disparate private sector, working beneath a minimal government, to which any proper controls are heresy.
I’m sorry, but it just cannot be done in the timescale required. These companies exist only to make money, and not to protect the public anyway.
Not only that, but the structures have to be created to prevent this débacle from happening again when the next epidemic strikes, as it will. And there is nothing to say that it couldn’t be before this one is over either.
Clear Evidence emerging that government policy has actually caused the deaths of people in Care Homes. Do you think that even causing death might trigger action/remorse/resignation/sacking.
Sir JRs factual non judgemental comment suggests otherwise. Politics more valuable than a life?
Excellent points. Anyone with recent experience of NHS care will know only too well what a rough, uncertain, neglectful experience it can be. And the business of infecting care-homes is monstrous. I would say “scandalous” but with the left in charge of the bulk of our media, such scandals are soon snuffed out; and the tired, ageing public hasn’t the stomach to make its protests felt more strenuously. All we can do is wearily vote Conservative, with declining levels of hope; and Johnson has just pushed those hopes through the floor.
Covid deaths adjusted per million people in Germany are less than 1/5 of the UK’s figures and that is with the UK still pretending that Covid (accelerated or caused) deaths are 30,000 when they are clearly well over 50,000.
Perhaps Germany are distorting their figures to a degree too, but five times worse is rather a large disparity to explain.
Yes. Benchmarking is an important tool and Germany would be an obvious choice. It says it all that I think the politics around The NHS would preclude adopting more (effective) private sector practice even if it meant improvement. What’s a few more deaths if you can protect your ‘Stalinist model’?
Thank and especially for your interventions. Our country’s policy is being driven by flawed statistics. I despair. The glaring admission from your blog is why? Because without knowing the why, nothing can be put right.
The Japanese post war were leaders in Quality Management albeit mainly driven by Deming, an American and majored on statistical quality. I was taught they asked the question ‘why’ five times to truly drill down into the processes.
So Sir JR please tell us with all the resources the state can muster why 70 years on your government is churning and relying on such rubbish.
Thank you for sharing your letter to your constituents with the rest of us. You make clear the salient issues on which the government and NHS has failed more politely than I could have managed. I fear that on this central issue of managing a way out of the crisis the country now faces my trust in government pronouncements and policies is low. It appears to be “save the NHS and screw everything else”. Perhaps Mr Johnson will make some substantive remarks on the way forward on Sunday. The muddled messages leaked out so far do not inspire confidence that he will.
Well Done, Sir John.
Now all we need is for the Media to stop criticising and scaring the population with their endless forecasts of doom. Even, yesterday, VE Day, they couldn’t give it a rest. In my opinion, the BBC did well, with their coverage of the occasion. I felt that yesterday was not the time for endless criticism of the present Government, but for Channel 4 news, every day is a good day.
Frankly, they disgust me.
When I did my tv media training it was made quite clear that I would never get an ‘easy’ answer that I could give a good news reply to.
Bad news to them makes good copy, gets readers so they are pathologically addicted.
Read the Daily Telegraph. Pages of negativity. On one page under the heading Good News a 4 x 4 inch piece says it all.
Me too. That’s why I stopped paying the TV licence and only now watch Netflix and non-live television. It’s very satisfying not to be paying into the BBC’s coffers.
It is truly tragic that you have to point out that without facts or even consistent counting, no trend can be ascertained and no decisions taken. All flying by the seat of their pants and guesswork hugely overlaid with coverup mantra.
With this level of sophistication they missed a trick – might as well have aped the South African Government and banned tobacco and alcohol too, because, its claimed in contradiction to evidence, both are bad for CV19. Take away football and chocolate as well and it would have been a perfect recipe to alienate the entire population for all time.
I’m afraid Boris looks ill and should retire ASAP.
The sooner the NHS can resume normal activities the sooner the rest of us can.
This won’t be the last virus though! Better ways of handling such problems need to be formulated in advance to avoid more suicidal lockdowns. We need a strategy of prevention.
Such problems always bring out the worst in those in authority who want to impose harsh measures – We cannot allow such people to be in charge of anything.
Prevention means being aware of risks, and making sure our bodies are up to fighting viruses, something they have been doing ever since Man arrived on the planet.
Prevention does not include forcing untried drugs on anybody, nor does it include certificates to allow access to ‘LIFE’ showing one has succumbed to a vaccination…and it certainly does not include being chipped like animals.
It seems that some sense is being applied to the opening of garden centres and exercise. Builders are working already with distancing. However, it looks likely that my family will be expected to return to the house in London work in the centre and risk travelling on the highly infectious tube. At the same time we are prevented from travelling by car in isolate conditions between the house outside London and the London home. This home is now outside of the conditions of insurance and some of the property needs checking and maintenance. Could someone ask Boris to apply a bit of extra common sense?
I see we are now looking at some sort of quarantine for anyone entering the UK at last.
About time since the past excuse used there were too many people coming in to do anything was simply ridiculous.
The vast majority of us who have been trying to keep ourselves as isolated as possible, were beginning to wonder why, when such a large hole was being left open at the borders, likewise those who were seen out in parks (who perhaps have no garden) were being chastised when illegal immigrants (many who have been living crowded in camps in poor conditions) seem to have been crossing the Channel at will.
I certainly agree we need accurate reporting of a whole load of statistics so that sensible plans and ongoing policies can be made, but certainly given the latest figures we have a very long way to go indeed before this virus is anywhere near to being contained.
“Government urges the public to walk and cycle more.” It is not rationed on salt for rubbing into wounds we see. British dark humour at its best.
“UK ‘to bring in 14-day quarantine’ for air passengers”
“UK airlines warn quarantine will ‘kill air travel'”
Of course, that is the idea. Government are not full of thickies
The nation will be astonished to learn that the NHS app for track and trace doesn’t turn out to be as reliable as the one developed by Google and Apple, which is being adopted by numerous other countries and is becoming the international standard. Who would have imagined that – ‘our’ NHS not as well placed to develop an app as two of the world’s leading tech companies?!
Who makes these decisions and who provides the advice upon which they are made? we need to understand that after this is over.
In the meantime let’s use the app which works and is available off the shelf.
According to Dr Richard North’s blog (remember he is trained in this subject which is his professional forte rather than Brexit) there have been several studies which seem to point to the fact that Corona virus is not very good at infecting and damaging people. It needs quite a lot of close physical contact. Both the hospitals and the Care Homes provide this as do shops (like our convenience store), close family members, the underground and any form of eating and drinking together round a table.(eureferendum.com)
So far the general public have got it right. We prudently went out and bought provisions before the lock down (this was dismissed as panic buying), now we are slowly and sensibly socialising again (this is scorned as despising the NHS and not staying home and keeping safe). Also we are wary of hospitals, doctors and Care Homes. (This is what you mention).
Reducing the transmission rate is a joke while government does nothing at all to stop immigrants crossing the Channel from virus-infected France. We are at a total loss to understand the workings of the Home Office. Patel has achieved nothing, just like her predecessors, regarding illegal immigration control. Why should I take daily virus precautions while foreigners are permitted to roll up on the Kent beaches and just walk in? There is someone pulling the strings here behind every HO minister since I don’t know when. The British are being taken for fools. There will be a price to pay not far down the road.