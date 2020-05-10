Prime Minister’s tv address

May 10, 2020

I am asking about the detail  behind the PM’s statement of approach on Sunday night. In particular

  1. Can Garden Centres open on Wednesday as briefed?
  2. Is it right that Fishing, golf and other sports and pastimes where an individual can avoid contact with others are  now allowed?
  3. Is there any change in the range and purpose of shops which can  now open with suitable precautions?
  4. What are the rules on use of pubic transport to get to work?
  5. As cars are being encouraged as safer ways of going to work, what additional support will there be to make it easier for cars to get  into towns and cities? What advice is there on staggering hours?
  6. Is there now agreement on the advice and guidance for employers for safe working practices?

