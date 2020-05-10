Test and trace

In order to get out of lock down the government will want to put in place a system of tracking and testing for the presence of the virus, to ensure those with it self isolate to stop the spread. They will doubtless want to follow WHO advice on these matters.
The WHO proposes that a country combines technology with people driven systems. Technology can help, but not everyone has smartphones and not all smartphone users will want to download the app. Some who do will get flat batteries or forget to switch on from time to time.
In practice any system relies on people in the country to identify symptoms and self isolate if there is good reason to think they have the virus. They should now have access to tests so they can find out more quickly than 14 days if they need to continue with their self isolation.
It means a person who does have a test and tests positive for the virus also needs to co-operate over recent contacts. The smartphone app could help. Otherwise they need to list their contacts to the authorities who can then in turn advise those people. Even with the app there may well need to be interpretation of the contact advised by the phone, as some may not be serious or lasting contacts, or there may have been some physical separation or barrier which the phone could not see.
As we are dealing with millions of people and possibly thousands of cases, there will be many cases where judgements are made that others may disagree with. What matters is that overall, the majority of cases successfully self isolate all those with the disease and those who came into too much contact with them pending their own tests. It also rests on quick reliable and easy tests. I trust the government now has in place these measures which it says it wants, to allow a more general return to work which is vital for livelihoods and the supply of goods and services.
We know this government is run by people who misused personal data during the referendum campaign. No one in their right mind would download an app offered by this government
The only way this business will be resolved is by using personal data.
Would you rather be left to perish in the road because an ambulance crew couldn’t invade your personal space and take personal data? Get real.
Sir Joe Soap
I’d rather die than have my country turned into a pseudo commy state.
@ O’Gorman – But then no-one in their right mind would use Facebook (“a surveillance company rebranded as social media”) but they do so your point, valid against all recent governments, seems lost.
I am happy for the government to invade my persona data. And if they uncover anything interesting, may they please tell me!
Seriously, government has to do what it can to beat this coronavirus – not just health but also the economy. I don’t want my nephews and nieces having to pay for this for years to come.
In normal times, of course, our private data is private. But this is not normal times. So the government is welcome to trowel though my private data – couldn’t care less – as long as it helps resolve this crisis.
What Brandon Lewis called a little local difficulty with testing turns out to be having to fly them to the US. The government totally dissembled in its reply on the tracking app and is now scrambling to sort out basic problems that should have been resolved at the design stage .
More frankly ‘lies’ that continue to give me the impression the government is more interested in covering its own backside,
You finish ‘trusting’ the government has measures in place. Don’t you know? If you don’t what chance have we got?
As for trust for me it has evaporated.
Well, yes Nigl.
There is nothing in what John says to indicate that test, trace, and isolate will be implemented with anything like the comprehensiveness and the rigour which is needed to defeat the epidemic.
It looks like box-ticking.
What did South Korea etc. do?
Test – tick.
Track – tick.
Isolate – tick.
But largely left to self-assessment and to self-imposition, and with little organisational or technical back-up at all.
If so, then an utter waste of time for the public, but as you say, a backside-coverer for the Tories yet again.
Martin
Reported today in the media that South Korea are having to tighten people movement again, because infection rate has gone up again since it was relaxed.
The thing in their favour is they have kept it to low numbers with quick intervention and action.
Everything is the fault of the government. They should have planned everything. They should design and manufacture the test kits, the PPE, the vaccines, etc etc and now of course they are also designing the App for tracing. Not a single error has ever been made by the beloved NHS – everything that goes wrong is the fault of the government in general and Boris in particular.
You can’t imagine how relieved I am, M i C, that I don’t live in the world that you crave
MiC
“What did South Korea etc. do?”
N. Korea makes for a good border to keep the virus out.
First, in order to deal with problems effectively, any business person knows you need to face up to them head on. It seems to be in the nature of politicians and thereby the civil service and NHS management to dissemble. They are not facing problems head-on, else they would be honest with us and themselves.
The fact that we have practically no scientists or self-made successful business people in government has become screamingly obvious in the virus crisis.
And now, from those tests, the American govt will have all those people’s DNA as well.
Oh.
Who’s its President?
As with all measures introduced by the NHS to combat the virus, what could possibly go wrong with such a fool proof system?
Yesterday Mr Shapps urged people to travel to work on foot or by bicycle because he will severely limit use of train and bus capacity. It is unclear to me if he has calculated the effective capacity of his walking and cycling alternatives while preserving social distancing. Furthermore has he identified how everyone will store their bicycles when they arrive at their intended destinations?
@ oldtimer
Shapps hasn’t even thought about how to actually make the cyclists use the cycle lanes.
The fanatic element of the cycling world is going to be a problem. I foresee a punch up.
Brings back memories of the Goons.
The Goons were clever!
Steve
Shapps said he would increase the width of the pavements, given he cannot move houses and shops, I guess he means he is going to narrow the roads.
We will now get e bikes, e scooters, and normal cyclists on the paths, guess we will need to wear shin pads and crash helmets when taking a walk soon.
Again, has some sense to it but frankly open to ridicule that the fifth biggest economy in the world (once) should go back to bicycles. Again no thought for the elderly/infirm for whom a cycle is an impossibility and how far does he expect us to travel on these wretched things.
What a message? Effectively ‘house arrest’
Government should be giving us hope. It is not giving me any.
Nigl
“the elderly/infirm for whom a cycle is an impossibility”
There are always mobility scooters -:)
My small town in Lincolnshire is swamped with them. Very cheerful people they are too often customising them.
On my cycle to work, the main infirmity I discern amongst the majority car drivers is being out of condition.
Fit people cope better with infections generally, not just the coronavirus where being overweight is a dangerous combination.
Can’t think what all the fuss is about, surely one can just summon one’s coachman and tell him to prepare one’s barouche or phaeton for a quick jaunt to town for the day? Sadly, because of social distancing, one might have to dump the postillion.
Will Schapps and the rest of them be giving up their ministerial cars.
I thought public transport was some sort of nirvana when we reduced emissions by ditching the car.
Once more personal responsibility is best. The car is king.
Bitter blow for the followers of Greta the xxxxxx and her puppeteers.
The elite want us off the roads – leaving it clear for their ( paid from our taxes ) luxury motors to glide past. Non-doffing of our caps will be punishable by public flogging.
Ah…Zil lanes??
Like they had in Soviet Russia ….for the top politicians in Russian-built, Cadillac-emulating limos.
I believe that Soviet Russia was communist…oh!
The best doffing of caps in a long time happened on election day.
And off you all tamely trotted.
What’s more worrying is that Mr Shapps has a whole team of highly paid civil servants and advisors that support his ideas
I cannot see that this app will contribute very much in practice as most people will remember whom they have been close to anyway if needed. The app, using Bluetooth will give far too many close encounter reading (especially cities) that were not really close enough to be dangerous. Just an app reminding you where you have been for the last few days might be rather better.
The solutions we should be pushing for are some treatments that actually improve survival rates for those that do get it badly. The government keep telling us that the NHS has spare capacity and is coping well. If this is actually true we need to relax the lock down now. But as we know about 25 million people have died without even getting to hospital and even of those that do make it most get little more than tea, sympathy and an oxygen mask. When are all the normal NHS activities to be resumed?
How are blood plasma transfusion trials coming on? What other trials and treatments are being done? What can we learn about who is getting it badly and who is not that might lead to better treatments and knowing who it we should certainly isolate from infections and who does not need to be.
We keep being told the the outcome for old people on full ventilation is not good. This is perhaps true but it is surely often rather better than the outcome if they are denied it as a last resort as many seem to be (even if they what it). Many care home residents seem to have been pushed into signing forms saying that they did not want medical interventions. Who initiated and drove this activity? What incentives did staff have to do this?
Quoted in today’s SA Sunday Times:
“Most people with covid19 who go onto ventilators will die. Outcomes internationally have shown mortality rates of 60-95% in many countries, including the US, China and Italy” said Dr Jeremy Nel, Infectious Diseases specialist.
“Essentially, we try to avoid mechanical ventilation. If multi-organ failure ensues or prolonged ventilation is required, then mortality increases exponentially” said Professor Guy Richards, Director of Critical Care at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
But obviously you know better, LL – could you remind us of your professional medical qualifications again?
Well I won’t be buying a smartphone. I don’t trust the damn things, and I prefer my personal data to remain so.
Like you, I’m too bright to spend £1000 on a smart-phone when I can get a dumb-phone for less than £50.
I’m surprised to see you on the internet in that case.
One European country has issued some tracker armbands. Seems that the totalitarian NWO is about to arrive.
No..that’s when the tracker is injected into you!
The NHS in our hospitals are heroic. The same goes for our emergency services.However at the top level of the NHS, The Ministry of Health and The Cabinet we are being badly let down. What ever plan they are working too needs to be scrapped and replaced.
I’’ve lost confidence in this government through its failure to trust its citizens during this crisis, most recently demonstrated by its reluctance to share its thoughts on lifting the lockdown. They are a disappointment. I hope they improve.
We have been in lockdown for 7 weeks now.
Who is still catching this virus? If we can’t stem the transmission we can’t emerge as everyone is hysterical or enjoying the authoritarianism.
5 thousand cases per day and all those public sector workers still on full pay – should be easy to find out how the transmission is occurring and take measures to stop it.
In the UK much of the important testing will be outsourced to the usual suspects,p who hire people with scant medical knowledge, on short term contracts, at close to minimum wage.
This is no way to run a health system.
It’s as bad as setting up a new hospital for covid very quickly and then finding it cannot be used as there are insufficient medical staff to man the operation.
For all those who criticise the NHS, look at the amount of privatisation on the sly.
You couldn’t make it up!
“The UK government has admitted sending about 50,000 coronavirus tests to the US last week for processing after “operational issues” in UK labs.”
Instead of sending them to a neighbouring EU country with an excellent record in dealing with this pandemic, we prefer to entrust them to a clapped out country, with a clapped out president with the world’s worst contagion and 50m citizens who can’t afford any health insurance.
In other words – anything but rather than the best for the nation.
There’s no way I will go for this. I have no doubt people will find themselves visited by the police who will have decided I should not have been where I was and that I should not have been driving. Where is your bike?
We live in a police state. They’ve decided they don’t need law to back up their actions. Their intimidation can be justified and authorised by political opi ion.
The more sensible strategy would be to advise people to download the google and apple app, which doesn’t consume battery life as the NHS one does and will in any case likely be a requirement for anyone wanting to travel.
Of the fifty odd thousands who have already died from (or death has been accelerated by) this virus what proportion caught it in hospital, from care workers or in nursing homes? The majority I rather suspect.
And the carers are still being denied PPE after all this time, which is more to protect the residents than them.
It’s looking deliberate.
Worldometer as at 11:00am 10th May – UK deaths 31,587
I don’t have a smartphone and have no intention of buying one just for this app. So my phone tells me I’ve come into contact with someone who has the virus….but wouldn’t they be at home, in isolation? Then I come into contact with someone who has had the virus…so what? they’re no longer infectious. If I self-isolate for fourteen days , then come out of home and immediately meet someone else who buzzes my phone, government expects me to go back into isolation again? The stupidity is off the wall. I’m afraid the real agenda behind this app is the start-up of a surveillance society….and I want no part of it.
I will certainly not be downloading the app as I would never trust the NHS with anything. When we can travel again this app will not be recognised abroad. Pointless.
Interesting that tests have had to be sent to the US to be processed. What a shambles OUR NHS is.
+1 – a humiliating, costly shambles which has at last, bankrupted the nation. Boris in not in a fit mental state to make important decisions. He has not yet recuperated and the men in grey suits are required forthwith. No babies in high office because of positive discrimination, required in 10 Downing Street. We need a proper Tory with gravitas and ability. This is the U.K. on life support.
The US is part of our back-up capacity.
From day 1 surely anyone testing positive could have been asked who they met and where they might have caught it. Then you would have some data to analyse.
Testing and tracing comprise a sensible plan for preventing spread, yet such measures respond only after individuals have been infected. It is however, among our best-known means of protection.
Perhaps scientist could create a Seek & Destroy method, which like a predator attacks only its target prey virus without interfering with humans. In that plant life grows towards light, a photo-negative of the virus might act as a light filter to grow such an opposite for laboratory testing.
Who do you think that this government would be willing to employ, and to pay, to do that asking?
The answer, as ever, is no-one. Just as there was no one to inspect buildings such as Grenfell Tower properly.
But that’s for what you voted.
How many NHS admin staff are there Martin? How many per hospital? If there is hardly any admissions right now what other work are they doing? The other night they said there are 11,000 patients, we have 1256 hospitals? How many patients do we usually have per hospital? How many day patients all those treatments are cancelled so what are those staff doing on full pay?
Trial on Isle of Wight didn’t go too well. Ping, ping, ping. Needs a phone less than two years old!
Much better to have a basic, functioning service.
I bang on again. What’s WRONG with isolation wards in local hospitals?
What is WRONG with training our own nurses etc?
WHY was everything changed?
Fat lot anyone cared about the NHS when it was all sold off and given away.
And whatever the powers that be are up to the one thing we actually know is that they don’t give a solitary, single fig for our well being!!
When is the UK Government going to get on top of this crisis?
Not only have they lied about 122,000 tests carried out in one day, but still canot reach the target of 100,000 and now Boris is saying we will reach 200,000 tests per day by 1st June!
Last week the UK sent 50,000 swabs to be tested in USA – as if they haven’t a big enough problem them selves!
Where are the 200,000 tests going to be done? China? Germany? USA?
Does anyone believe we can do it in UK.?
UTTER shambles.
So Sir John, you hold this back because it is too painful for you being a loyal Conservative. That means you are joining the cover-up. The truth is hard to take but essential if you and the Party are to hold your head up and expect to be re-elected.
How disappointing.
Testing and tracing is the way to control a pandemic, so I learned back in January from comment easily found on the internet.
In advance of the next pandemic, would it be an idea to set-up a public body with a budget of billions and staffed with knowledgeable, resourceful people to plan for such eventualities in ways that mean we could cope as and when?
it is reported that the Taiwanese govt have offered their excellent technology to our govt for track and trace. This would serve two excellent purposes – access to proven technology from expert sources, and an opportunity to support Taiwan in the face of relentless bullying by the Chinese communist party.
NHS Pandemic Rapid Discharge Protocol.
What a great idea that turned out to be!
That’s why so many infected old people were sent back to Care Homes?
Like the elderly lady who was admitted to hospital with LACK OF OXYGEN readings/symptoms and was then rapidly discharged to make room for Covid patients!!
Could you make it up? Honestly!
I’m watching the Sophy Ridge show. It happened to be on TV as I switched on, otherwise I would not have chosen to watch it of course being sound of mind.
These interviews with notables will be deleted from the public record within months so as not to cause severe embarrassment and pain for their families in the future. This is okay. I am keeping record for future generations without mention of names for my books to come.
Meanwhile economic migrants from France continue to arrive in the UK in small boats with the English coastguard often meeting them part way across the Channel to show them the way.
Doesn’t Britain pay France to guard its coast around £50 million I think 🤔. Why aren’t the boats just turned around by the Navy/Coastguard? Is it just an agreement from our politicians to take so many anyway, I thought May agreed to this with the UN?
Pretty soon there will be one potato on offer. I don’t like the chances of ‘migrants’ – it’s always safest to be with your own people in times of trouble.
Those illegal economic migrants from France don’t just ‘’arrive’’, with the policies and actions of this UK government they are positively welcomed
What would you do about it? I ask all of you this and none of you come up with answers. Ever.
Unless it involves sinking them which really says far more about you than them.
Aside: The Govt needs to start talking down the fear of the virus and not using the rumoured language of ‘dangerous phase’. It needs to talk up the urgency of economic recovery without talking down the economy. It needs to stop the furlough, grant etc. addiction and unfairness; if such schemes are needed UBI is fairer and reduces risk to those choosing to retrain, start new businesses, even self-isolate.
Self isolation: Problem here.
Recent research (eureferendum.com for the details) shows that indoors is where the virus loves to live. So hospitals, Care Homes, people’s homes, warm closed off shops, public transport, not so much cold churches, are ideal places to develop the disease.
Outside it is very hard for the virus to spread. So the officious actions of the police in St James’ Park yesterday were counter productive. And they bring the entire state into disrepute too.
There’s an old saying ‘’you’re only ever 3 paychecks away from being homeless’’
Well since 2008 SMEs have only ever been 3 months away from closure
Its difficult for politicians and those receiving a public salary to realise that the lives, careers and confidence of the private sector has been on a knife edge for the past 12 years….and this continued lockdown is the last straw
A question for the Government “Given the significance of the R value, can you share with the people of the country the exact figure to 3 decimal places, how you calculate it and the input data used in its calculation?”
How much longer can you justify locking up the whole country and bankrupting thousands of businesses for a virus that has a 99.5% recovery rate. People are now waking up and ignoring these draconian rules in ever increasing numbers. If it’s not stopped soon then you will have a huge problem to deal with.
Meanwhile, back in the real world where I live, groups of children with their parents have already decided not to stay at home as they gather in local parks and open spaces, with absolutely no social distancing whatsoever. Makes the last weeks of house arrest seem so very worthwhile. Please, stop the slogans. They are confusing. The right message is not getting through to the right people at the right time. What a shower!
The Daily Telegraph calls for the abolition of the sinister and the danger to our democracy, the Electoral Commission. This is an utterly infected State body by extremists and political animals that targets what they perceive as any political threat to their worldview and their political mission
Their behaviour before, during and after the EU ref was ultra vires. Their response to voting fraud at Peterborough was despicable and designed to keep out the Brexit party and protect Labour
Abolish it NOW.
All Leave Tory MPs should act as one to call for the dismantling of this pro-Labour and pro-EU activist body.
Include the BBC, the CPS and any other body that acts politically when its job is to be independent and impartial
I don’t have a smartphone, I don’t even have a mobile phone. Thoroughly recommended.
I was brought up with a strong ethic of self-discipline, social responsibility and independent thought.
I do not need or want any government interference or advice on how I go about my daily life, thank you very much.
The government’s job should be no more than to provide accurate up-to-date information (not propaganda) on the virus, and thus enable logical widespread debate and understanding of the issues – and no more than that.
It’s time for the nanny state (and its BBC friend) to get back in its box.
Sir John,
The W.H.O.’s credibility is laughable. I wouldn’t urge the Government to follow their advice on ANYTHING.
You may like to alert the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary to the W.H.O.’s Sitrep for 30th April https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200430-sitrep-101-covid-19.pdf – they have the UK with 4419 new fatalities that day; 3.8 times the Government’s quoted maximum of 1152 (from 10th April), and 6.5 times our quoted figure for 30th April. When plotted, that data sticks out like a sore thumb as being false.
https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/slides-and-datasets-to-accompany-coronavirus-press-conferences for anybody who wishes to cross-check the WHO data with official Government figures given in the daily press briefings.
In their Sitrep for the 4th May (and for days following) they have a lesser number of cumulative fatalities for the USA than for the 3rd May. The negative figure of -1696 cumulative total fatalities for the 4th should really have alerted them to the fact that their data was erroneous. How can one trust an organisation that doesn’t proof-read important data BEFORE they publish it for all the world to see! ?
Almost 1700 resurrections – wow. Something of a miracle I would say. Perhaps someone should inform The Pope?