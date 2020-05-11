Controlling our borders

There is understandable impatience by many over the illegal migrants turning up across the Channel after chancing to people traffickers. It is high time the governments on both sides of the Channel clamped down more effectively on this wicked and dangerous trade.
Whilst governments will want to help anyone in peril on the sea, they should also wish to send clear signals to all involved that people trafficking will not profit the organisers and will not gain the objective of the customers. If both parties think they will get what they want out of their rash and dangerous actions, they are likely to continue. If the traffickers deliberately put the customers at risk in an unsuitable boat, forcing rescue by government, it is important that the people trafficker is apprehended and not remunerated. The UK and France need to step up joint action, and France needs to try harder to stop the boats leaving their shore or proceeding far out to sea with the danger that introduces.
It will only stop if the UK makes it clear they will not be allowed to stay in the UK. Clearly they are not remotely doing this. They might as well put a sign up on the white cliffs of Dover saying all are welcome (if you just get here) so go and find a boat.
People who apply correctly through the system however will have endless expensive hoops and delays to jump through and will be rather be unlikely to get in.
Why should France lift a finger? You Brits chose to walk away from the EU, the place where Europeans co-operate and solve our problems in common. You took back control so get on with it, stop whining.
Reply The EU didn’t help us when we were in it.It usually delighted in forcing us to accept laws and policies we did not want.
Pierre
Why should France lift a finger ?
Why am I not surprised by that attitude.
Because perhaps France are attracting more and more streams of illegal immigrants to enter what I assume is your Country (France), in order for some of them to try and get to the UK.
Have you ever been through the so called no go areas of Marseille, and the northern parts on the outskirts of Paris.
If not, then can I suggest you go and view for yourself, and ask the French Government if they are happy with the number of illegals entering France, from other Countries under the so called Free movement process.
All good in theory John, and given we have funded the building of miles of fencing and extra security in France over the years, you would have been forgiven to think that co-operation has already been in place for some time.
Unfortunately experience shows this is not the case, and clearly it is not working.
Given that the French have border control officers in the UK, and we have likewise in France, why not take the ones who actually get here, straight to the French Border force in the UK to be sent back to where they came from.
Why cannot we patrol the French coast with our border force, and any illegals get turned around whilst still in French waters, this is what happens to illegals caught attempting such in Calais Port, they are simply returned to the outside of the compound surrounding the Port
It is not really that difficult if both Countries really want to stop trafficking, and there is the problem, do you really think either Country can be bothered.
The illegals and the people traffickers are making both Governments look like fools, you may as well put up sign posts now such is the flow.
Yes you are not wanted here should be a strong message, just stop helping them into Great Britain they know that once they’ve landed in Britain they have a very slim chance of being sent back to Europe so tow the boats back to France , and while your at it Sir John why not introduce a bill so I.D cards are introduced for every one we are living in changing times, it’s now time to get tougher with illegals
The racist left really have got the Tory party by the cojones. The BBC and the Guardian control the Tory PM’s actions on certain issues. You can see it since 2010.
Your party’s desperation to neutralise the left’s accusation of racism against your party has led us to this point.
Your leaders have capitulated across the board to the race and ethnicity activist pressure lobby and crush debate on any issue that dares touch on skin colour and ethnicity.
In effect the Tory party in government have crushed freedom of expression and exposed this nation to harm to protect its own skin on this and indeed other leftwing issues such as sexuality, gender and gender. This is not Tory thinking.
People traffickers should be treated and dealt with like terrorists. There is a lot of support for such an approach in France, especially as regards those trafficking people across the Mediterranean.
Once a few have been made an example of the trade should stop. Unless someone has the right to claim refugee status it must be clear they are deported in the first instance back to France and then it’s up to the French.
IF we were really serious about deterring illegal immigrants, we’d collect them and immediately deport them back home – rather than making them welcome with all that that means – Time we stopped playing the soft touch…!
France only cooperates with us when there is some advantage to it, like money, and then reluctantly – otherwise they (Political France) do not make good friends – they cannot be relied on – we must make our own rules on this and stick to them
France wants to offload their problem. As a consequence they have no desire to prevent this illegal activity. We have also made this worse by signing up to agreements which prevent us from labelling illegal immigrants, illegal. There is more we can and should do.
Finally. What happens to these people once they arrive ? Are they released into the community or, held somewhere in quarantine? Given the current situation I think it is very important that the government make this clear.
We have drone technology That is used in Afghanistan/Syria etc it beggars belief that flying up and down the channel they cannot spot these people before they launch. Again like the virus your incompetence is putting lives at risk. How many terrorists are getting in?
The French couldn’t give a fig, after all they are illegals there as well, so losing a few is a good thing, so stop this illusion that they will take some action.
Your government from promises made in Mays time as Home Secretary to now has lied to the British people about being serious about this problem and Ms Patel appears no different.
I will huff and puff and blow your house down.