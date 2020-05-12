Getting about with social distancing

Today we should learn more about how people can get to work given the advice that public transport cannot be used by great numbers to avoid the virus spreading.
I am pressing for more relaxed conditions over parking near to factories and offices for those who live too far away to walk or cycle. The government could offer to help Councils financially if they will waive some parking fees. They should encourage Councils to make more areas available for commuter parking into towns and cities.
The government should also make money available to Councils to make it easier for vans and cars to get into and out of urban areas through a series of measures to increase capacity across junctions and bridges. I have before identified various proposals to optimise traffic lights, segregate right turning traffic from the rest, put in more roundabouts and add to road capacity near and across junctions where the main delays occur.
The economy is relying more and more on van deliveries of on line orders and will now need to let more people get to work by vehicle to allow social distancing from other travellers.
There should also be more discussion of safe working practices in offices and factories where people do need to work outside their homes. This will be based on a combination of greater distancing between people and the provision of protective clothing.
I would be interested in other ideas to make safe working easier for more people, so we can begin to rescue our economy and people’s livelihoods from the damage done by the last few weeks of lock down.
14 Comments
Good morning
Well you could always stop ALL immigration ? But it seems that no matter who people vote for, and what promises are made, this isn’t going to happen.
Home working is probably the best solution. Not for all, but the best. When you have a large metropolis like London with people travelling into it to work you cannot expect any social distancing rules to be observed. Your in a bind here.
Time to massively de-escalate the situation and take control of the narrative. Fewer briefings will force the media to fill the airwaves with other stories and so calm the situation. Then life can go back to normal. Try it ?
Indeed but motorist mugging and inconveniencing and delaying motorists is about the only thing local authorities are good at doing. It is a very, very inefficient way of taxing people. At least 50% of revenue generated is surely wasted in the collection costs, plus all the inconvenience this causes to workers, delivery drivers, efficiency, shop customers the public. Then doubtless the LEA waste most of that 50% remaining on some PC or deluded climate lunacy. A parasitic job creation scheme, lowering real UK productivity wonderfully, destroying real jobs and strangling the real tax base.
Presuming the Government wants real measures (rather than pretend ones to offer false reassurance, of the like of travellers from abroad self-quarentining (itself typically optional in practise) unless they arrive from France or Eire) then: –
– given air-conditioned buildings are perhaps as bad as cruise ships or airliners for trapping and circulating viruses, a cleansing filter might be developed to purify the recirculated air;
– more extensive use of shift work, including where not used previously, to reduce the numbers on site at any one time;
– advice and encouragement to use masks and perhaps goggles, whilst recognizing the limitations. (Not enough has been done to educate the public and promote usage.)
Sensible, workable measures are of course urgently needed as confidence ebbs in the Government’s handling.
Each business, person and worker needs to think and plan for their own individual circumstances. The top down command economy approach, where government tells everyone what to do, (when they clearly do not even know their circumstances) is idiotic.
They should just ensure the NHS is treating people well, has capacity and has the right PPE available and to keep infected people out of care homes (rather than sending them there).
Suspend disabled and other reserved parking, eg Market traders parking. Suspend loading zones – these are used intermittently in most towns totalling just a small proportion of the day. Allow vans to double park to Load/unload. Allow working colleagues to share a car (with protection as required).
Drive to work in your over taxed car on inadequate roads and park in horrifically expensive car parks to do your job (if it still exists), earn less money doing it whilst putting up with stupid social distancing rules thought up on the fly to keep people apart and increase the fear but not really have any effect at all.
Meantime almost all shops are being replaced by Amazon which, apparently, doesn’t have to stick to any of the rules that smaller business does (I wonder why).
Whilst you’re all coping with that governments around the world have done their level best to shut down food supply chains so you can look forward to paying a great deal more for your food, if you can get it at all.
Welcome to Boris Britain. We were promised freedom from the EU and instead got a techno 1984/ Soylent Green dystopia.
No one is interested in the formation of rules about how we can go about our daily lives. This is pure Marxist control.
I see the left are calling for a general strike. Well done Johnson. Well done Tory government. Your appeasement of the McCluskey’s of this world will be seen by them as evidence of your fear and of your lack of will. They will eat Johnson alive
When this deliberate carnage has passed the Marxist unions will once again be in full control of our nation though I suspect that has happened already
McCluskey not Johnson is the man now in charge.
I doubt it they are almost completely irrelevant outside the public sector.
Varying working hours is the easiest thing to do. Rather than an office work 0900-1700, it could work 0730-1830, with the business having some staff arrive early and some later, before doing their contracted hours. That eases transport loading.
Give tax breaks to private companies investing in equipment to reduce personal contact
For example contact less payment at petrol pumps, without having to enter the shop to pay.
Encourage working from home by private companies.
Eg many private companies exist which can provide excellent tutoring over the net
Roundabouts do not auto-magically increase capacity,, they can actually impede the flow if the traffic levels are asymmetrical, sure the higher volume road flows freely but other roads snarl up, especially the first exit/entry immediately after the entry with highest flow. Traffic lights have often needed to be placed on or before the roundabout to correct this problem, thus creating an artificial gap in the flow!
The idea of staggered start times has merit but it will likely need to be implemented between different companies on business parks or even across a geographical area, rather than employees within a workplace starting at different times, this will need a method of arbitration!
Does there need to be changes to the planning system, and UBR, with social distancing rules meaning greater distances between work stations on production lines I can see there will be the need for larger buildings either by way of alterations, extensions or even new [1] ‘shadow factories’ (all will likely need to be built quickly and at reduced costs).
[1] or the rapid change of planning class of an existing building
I have ordered my family not to watch TV and to ignore politicians. Sorry, it came to this John but we intend to enjoy life. Bye-bye.
Can I ask you why Welsh Labour have been given the right to make up different laws under the Cornona virus act which they are now using for political gain against central government? The decisions made by Mark Drakeford and Co differ from Government advice and will no add to the confusion. This needs to be reversed immediately or chaos will rule.
Where people have been homeworking instead of travelling to an office they / their companies need to be encouraged to continue this… Parliament could set a good example.
The Government should provide extra funds to BT to speed up internet cabling capacity.
Social distancing, as a remedy needs to be scientifically reviewed. The current ‘distance’ makes life difficult. People should be encouraged to keep their own face away from others, just by the angle, so as not to breath on people.
It was said that there would be less trains to encourage people to walk or cycle to work – How irrational is that when so many people commute into London and other cities from 20+ miles away? There should be more carriages certainly.
I’m still not convinced that masks offer a real partial solution – The virus can seep through the mask’s material due to it’s size, but to make them safe should be washed at high temperatures or replaced at least daily… An impracticality for most people.