Getting out of the furlough

The government yesterday confirmed there would be no abrupt end to the furlough scheme to help pay to keep workforces together and ready to return to work. The Chancellor also accepted the advice of many of us that it needs to be more flexible, allowing part time work for the employer by some of those in furlough with appropriate reductions in financial support.
We await the details of the extended scheme, which could last until October. It is important to help businesses keep a workforce together who are banned from working by law. Such a business needs a grant, not a loan, as it cannot help itself by earning revenue. This money can be borrowed by the state, with the burden spread over many years ahead. Clearly there are limits to how long this can go on, as the state cannot borrow for a long period to keep a workforce together that is not allowed to earn its own income. It is now equally important that there is a path back to work for these enterprises.
There will be hard cases. Where businesses that were viable in areas like hospitality face delay before they can resume working, the risks of eventual redundancies are higher. Where this is compounded by those businesses expecting to have to operate at much reduced levels of sales owing to the social distancing rules, they may end up with a business which cannot pay its way let alone make a profit. It is difficult to know how many cafes, restaurants, hotels, pubs and clubs will re open with a way of doing business that can pay all the bills. Clearly keeping a 2 metre distance between customers and staff is going to prove very difficult in many of the properties and locations previously used for such activities.
I am glad that some of these businesses have already shown great enterprise and flexibility turning to take away meals, looking at how they can use gardens and other under used spaces to spread customers out and introducing screens or other barriers to allow closer spacing.
None of this is good for the recovery of the High Street. Rents and business rates remain high, when we need adjustments to the new reality of reduced earning power in many places.
11 Comments
The sad truth is that for many the furlough settlements will turn out to be just unemployment benefit started early at elevated rates.
When will we see furloughs in the public sector?
Rents are a case in point. What of the business owner, whose business the government has shut, is on the hook for the rent with personal security? We at least need a statute to make void all rental clauses of a personal guarantee nature.
What do you recommend should be done about businesses who take furlough money up until October and then immediately make those staff redundant when it stops ?
Epidemic
All you say is true. The one you fail to mention is airlines, particularly the short haul , low cost holiday airlines. Aircraft are a liability on the ground. The aircrew and maintenance staff are highly skilled and cannot be plucked from trees if let go, so they specifically need financial support.
One good sign is that Greece is opening for holidays very soon. What this will do to the airspace over Greece I can only guess at. The next in line is Spain. can I suggest that the two governments talk to get this operational asap. Just make sure any holiday makers know the rules of behaviour before they get airborne.
Please, when cafes and bars etc are allowed to reopening for on-site consumption, if they can maintain correct social distancing inside fine, if they have a garden or their own forecourt and can do the same fine, but there should be no return to ‘pavement culture’, this space will be needed for all those walking and cyclists (in some locations) to maintain correct distancing when passing.
Why can’t the pubs bars and restaurants open at different times for different age groups? As a retired 70 year old I would like to be able to take my wife for a pub lunch Monday to Friday. Young adults will be working and unlikely to want to do the same. Saturday and Sunday lunchtimes can be for families who sit together. Younger adults would like to socialise with their age groups later in the evening. They should be able to mix without social distancing as they are low risk. This could work until we can return to normality.
Our country will not get out of furlough, an odd expression for State-led national strike against itself. Not this year, in real terms. Winter viruses could well unite with coronavirus in October making it Red October politically just as furlough is hoped to end. Even the young will have time off work. A most bleak Christmas. It would be hyperbole to suggest the worst and unhappiest Christmas since 1944. But for most who cannot remember 1944 it will be their 1944.
A Dutch restaurant has overcome the problem by putting tables in a little greenhouse and serving hot food on an oar. The alcohol content in beer and wine is not concentrated enough to kill the virus but drinks could be served in washed bottles and cans. Whether customers would want to have a meal or drink in a separate greenhouse is another problem. Personally, I would prefer it rather than be sat next to some trendy mothers with screaming children.
I see as expected some teachers don’t want to go back to work at all. They should be furloughed on reduced pay to bring them into line with private sector workers. Actually most schools have remained open for keyworker and at-risk children and many teachers and support staff have been working throughout the lockdown, the very limited school opening that is proposed before the summer holidays is little different.
And like all government schemes it actually picks winners and losers. Those that don’t fit the criteria lose out as usual. A Conservative government has succeeded in creating a command economy with less freedom that Soviet Bloc states in the 1950s. What an achievement. I wonder what will come next? RFID chips? Compulsory vaccinations enforced by removal of benefits for non compliance as is happening in America right now? Roadblocks to check your papers when you drive out of town?