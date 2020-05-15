Food and trade

On Wednesday I had booked slots to speak on the Amendments to the Agriculture Bill about trade, and on Third Reading where I wished to discuss how we promote more home grown and home reared food. I joined the debate remotely and listened to it, only to discover they had booked more slots than available spaces. I was not called on the Amendments, and the 3rd Reading debate lasted for 3 minutes, front benches only. So let me tell you some of what I wanted to say. My views are being sent to ministers as well.
I want us to have more free trade agreements and high standards of food production. I see no need to accept food from countries with unacceptable animal welfare practices, nor to lower our standards in order to secure a Free Trade deal. More importantly, the government has promised it will not dilute our current standards. Free Trade Agreements with other countries will need Parliamentary approval and will be properly reported and debated in the House. It is common in Free Trade Agreements to respect each other’s regulatory systems through the doctrine of equivalence, where there is possible. Where it is not then the trade continues under WTO rules.
The government has decided to keep certain EU permitted practises for the time being, though one of the wins from leaving the EU is we can impose our own higher standards where we wish. We will, for example, continue with rules which allow chlorine wash of salads and vegetables. The EU disagreement over chlorine washed chicken is not with the chlorine washes which they accept. Do those who object strongly to US chicken wish to see us ban chlorine washes for other items?
The government is pledged to maintaining levels of financial support to farmers that they were receiving under the EU policy, but to spend the money differently. The Bill grants powers to allow the government to support investment in better food production and requires the government to consider and report on food self sufficiency levels. I want the government to have ambitious plans to promote much bigger output of fruit, vegetables and flowers here at home by providing financial and regulatory support for more greenhouses and more mechanised market gardening. We also need to recruit more local labour to help with this important industry.
We need more options than the supermarkets, I personally will never shop in a supermarket again after this. More farm food shops, small grocers, small business not big business.
Get the school children picking fruit one day a week, on a rota. It will do them good and they will enjoy it. Adults will not.
Indeed but I would reduce and abolish subsidies. Subsidies can only come from taxing others this makes other more sensible (and more profitable industries for the UK) less able to compete in the world. Cross subsidies like this just destroys net jobs overall by making the UK less competitive on average. Thus giving fewer jobs and rather lower paid jobs.
Creating Dutch horticulture in England. Not a bad idea. Many conditions are similar.
We need to punish supermarkets and support small businesses, get as much as possible out of the hands of govt. The empty shelves were all part of the psyop to terrify us. Their creepy Covid public service announcements are like something out of a 1982 dystopian nightmare.
At any time the globalist fanatics who run the world could turn on us if we do not obey their diktats, so we need to be self-sufficient in everything.
The sooner Parliament is operating normally the better. The present arrangements leave too much scope for ministers to avoid the reactions and accountability of a full and noisy chamber. Instead it sounds more like the daily briefings and (non) answers to questions that follow.
Do you have a view on food dumping from abroad?