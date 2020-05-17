Letter to the Health Secretary

Dear Matt
Thank you for your tireless work to bring down the death rate and slow the spread of this nasty disease. You have asked MPs to share ideas and concerns with you as you battle the virus. You have always rightly stressed that you will take advice from medics and scientists and be guided by their professional expertise. In your position you have access to the best advice the country can offer, to various strands of academic work on the nature and behaviour of the disease, to the experiences of doctors dealing with seriously ill patients and to pharmaceutical companies seeking drugs and a vaccine.
There are various opinions coming from medics and scientists as they seek to understand and treat this new disease. Your medical and scientific advisers have to draw together the strands and make judgements about what is best advice. I think it would help the public understanding and support for the policy if you could set out more information about current professional thinking in the following important areas.
- Treatments for Covid 19. Several existing drugs have been proposed as alleviating symptoms or shortening time to recovery. The UK is I believe undertaking trials of these drugs to see which if any works. Can we have a progress report?
- Understanding the serious forms of the disease. Is it correct that whilst many die of a pneumonia like disease of the lungs, some die from excessive blood clotting and others from attacks on various organs of the body? If so, what different treatments are being used to combat the different versions of the disease?
- Given the way the disease spreads in hospital and care home settings, why do we not move to identifying some hospitals as isolation hospitals specialising in Covid 19 and free others for non Covid patients?
- You place great emphasis on R or the transmission rate, and are now supplying calculations of this rate by region. Does the UK yet have random sampled test results of the population as a whole ,as this over time would presumably give the most accurate view of the transmission rate. When we will we have a sufficient time series of such data to be more accurate over R which is often currently expressed as a wide range.
- Face masks are regarded as an important part of protective clothing for nurses and doctors treating Covid 19 patients. We all agree they should have them and supplying them is the priority. Both voluntary and commercial effort could make other masks for people going into social and work settings to offer some protection against spreading a disease they may not know they have. Is guidance going to be modified, subject of course to the overriding priority of supplies of surgical grade masks for those nursing and treating Covid patients?
- What do your advisers think about the use of Vitamin D to strengthen people’s defences against the virus?
Yours
John
Many forms of the disease? Don’t you mean many different diseases like pneumonia which is what they are actually dying from just like every year?
Face masks are only used by medical staff to prevent infection entering into open wounds or during surgery. They do not , and never can, stop germs or a virus being inhaled by the wearer. There are loads of videos online with doctors telling us that, though probably not on You Tube now because of the massive censorship of truth.
Why not ask how the NHS decides that someone has covid when the virus has not been isolated and the test gives 80% false positives?
You could also ask why every death is categorised as covid given those facts.
The algorithms that provided the death rates are being seriously challenged. What are you going to say to the public to give them confidence that you ensured they were robust, after all you based your whole policy on them and they appear to be wildly inaccurate.
Yes why not isolate to a nightingale hospital that seem to have been set up at vast expense and are not being used?
What progress/how close are we to an instant ‘litmus paper/sniffer dog’ test to tell if a person is infected/infectious which could be widely available and allotment people to get into events/pubs/restos/planes etc or not? Is one practicable?
Finally although not yet through this crisis it has raised serious questions about the purchasing efficuency of the whole if the NHS fulfilment budget, not just PPE where it seems to have been found wanting. What assurances can you give the public that a robust review will be undertaken and the necessary improvements implemented?
Sorry ‘allow’ people
All good questions. I too cannot understand why Covid patients were not kept in or taken to Covid dedicated/specialist/isolation hospitals.
I would also like to know more details on what treatment people are actually getting in hospitals. how many get just get sympathy and an oxygen mask before dying, how many need (or get) full ventilation, kidney replacement treatments, ECMO, blood thinners or other such treatments.
The other big question is why about half of the 60,000 who have died did not even get to a hospital before dying? Also why so much of normal activity has had to be suspended if as Matt Hancock claims the NHS is coping well.
Also did we ever have staffing for these Nightinggale Hospitals or were they just a PR stunt, distraction and a waste of time and money?
One of the things that hasn’t been mentioned is, what work is being done on the thymus gland. It is an integral part of the immune system and it can deal with viruses. Unfortunately it disappears during the late teens and ends up as a piece of fat. It would seem to me to be the reason children get covid19 so mildly. There is probably some work being done on this, but I don’t see anything about it in the news.
Given obesity is a major cause of death is the Government going to recommend a maximum calorie intake and a minimum level of exercise?
I doubt he knows what vitamin D is. Just sack him – he may be photogenic, but he’s useless.
Dear Health Secretary,
35,000 dead.
The worst recession in three centuries.
A national scandal in our care homes.
A continued failure to test.
The debacle over PPE.
The government has failed.
Who is to blame – you, Gove, Cummings or Johnson?
Love,
Andy
It is worrying to hear how weak people can still be even weeks after “recovering” from the virus.
