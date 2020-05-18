One of the tragedies of the lock down is the growing educational divides it is creating.
The minority of pupils whose parents pay fees for their schooling may well be at a school that is teaching a full timetable of lessons today. Parents who pay directly for their children’s education expect it be delivered. Many public schoolteachers are delivering their normal lessons on line. They give their lesson or lecture on video, supervise the class who log in and are required to participate, take in electronic work for marking and set homework electronically. Some state schools too are providing an excellent on line education.
The teachers doing this find it exacting as everything they say is recorded and can be reviewed by a parent or colleague, but they accept it is what they and the school are paid to do. Some are flourishing, learning to use the special features of internet programmes to encourage more participation and to share more material more easily. Universities too are often teaching a full timetable of on line lectures, seminars and classes. I will be giving an on line lecture soon in Oxford in a digital lecture series on central banking. It was possible to say Yes because I do not have to find four hours for travel there and back.
Some state schools are not offering this on line full timetable teaching option, so the divide between schools is in danger of widening. I have asked the government to look at bridging the computer divide where low income families in receipt of benefits do not have a hpme computer that can receive internet lessons. It would be good to offer a laptop or other suitable device programmed to receive intranet lessons and free educational information over the web to those who need one. Many families do have a number of digital and internet devices at home which could allow children in the family to pick up the lessons by borrowing that. The wider family might also help in equipping the pupils for digital lessons where necessary.
There is also a further divide within the state pupil community. The gap is not one between rich and poor. It is between homes with a parent or parents who believe in education and who encourage their children to listen, read , watch and download material which adds to their knowledge, and those who do not. Some high income families do not take time to encourage learning or to share books, articles and internet sites with children.They do not see it as their job to supervise learning. Some low income parents take much time and trouble to pass on knowledge. The gap is between the educationally rich and the educationally poor households. The privileged may of course include the children of teachers and of professional workers who have had to learn to earn and want their children to do the same.
It is time to review the role of technology in education. If we use on line lectures and classes more, we could give more students access to the best minds and the most accomplished work. It gives an opportunity to share materials between schools, from one expert to another and out to the wider student body. One of the benefits I found from an Oxford undergraduate education was an open lecture list. You could go to lectures in subjects you were not officially studying as part of your general education as they were often pitched at the right for such an interest. You could hear the best known or highest regarded academics in person .
21 Comments
Not possible whilst the whole of the public sector is dominated by left wing unions.
To true… the ideology of the left is control
JR, good articles in Con Woman by Will Jones on this issue and concerns on Brexit in another article by Timothy Bradshaw.
Why is the UK still wanting to be under EU control for defence under PESCO, Minister Prentice saying at end of transition all EU standards on farming will be made into law here, UK independent satellite project not preferred to staying in EU project and Whitehall still lobbying for an extension. The UK is,meant to be leaving the EU not remaining in chunks! Your views or blog themes welcomed.
An article composed with the express intent of not offending the socialist teaching unions. Packed with lots of interesting ideas and the like but not one single reference to the obstructive and indeed destructive actions of political activists like the NUT and their brothers and sisters spread far and wide across the public sector.
This isn’t technology and the use of. It is about politics and rising trades union power that your party simply doesn’t have the conviction or the will to confront.
We all pay a price for Tory government complicity with the left and the party’s refusal to confront it
Reply. If my views are so unattractive to you why do you bother to post here? Sometime being positive is the way to make progress. Expressing anger with everyone does not build a constituency for change.
Sir JR
A mail with a lot of good suggestions and ideas
thank you
Education is taking a turn. My grandchildren are benefiting from on line programmes and one is taking to it particularly well as she can work at her own rapid speed. Concentration can be a problem though. Youngsters follow their peers and when in a classroom where all other children learn to behave in a certain way in response to the teacher, it is easier to train them in the art of concentration. At home they can be distracted more easily and when parents work from home they have to work and ensuring the kids are doing their work too is difficult. I am reminded of a televised interview where a toddler came into the room mid session.
Teaching methods have also changed and I am not convinced that all failure is due to bad teaching . People and children by the example of those who are vociferous tend to down on others often by being silly themselves and the attraction to join in and have a laugh outweighs concentration. Children want to fit in.
I am using a programme at the moment to learn the Spanish language . I am enlightened by its ability to impart information in a steady , precise way . It is excellent and I can study at the speed I want to .
Yesterday a teacher on twitter was upset as the throngs of insulters were belittling teachers calling them lazy and more . I am concerned that on line free texting undermines many. Why do people think that they can write nasty comments when they are not seen face to face ? Others simply appear to get pleasure from being rude!
We used to have a virtually free Open University, that used T V and summer schools to deliver its degrees. The cost of studying was negligible, one did not need to take time off work to attend (except for those summer schools) and one did not have to move to a university town for months on end.
It’s high time that type of almost free to use remote degree was reinstated, using modern technology and focusing on vocational subjects. Break the monopoly of the current higher educational establishment, where government and universities collude to encourage students to take on a vast amount of debt to enrich the educational establishment in return for getting what is often a mediocre education that does not lead to highly skilled employment and a better tax take for the government.
I doubt much of this debt will ever be repaid too, so better to provide the education at an affordable cost in the first place.
+1
You’ve basically just described the Chromebook, a very cheap laptop-style device designed around the web browser. It would be ideal for issuing to schoolchildren.
cheap generic android tablet could easily be done
Just as Covid 19 has changed the way many work so it could change the way people learn. Covid or not, the educational pool, irrespective of wealth or social status could benefit from a series of lectures from the most informed in the land. For instance the lead up, actual and aftermath of the Battle of Waterloo from English history dons, followed by French history dons could be very enlightening. I imagine that this is how the Open University does it but I do not know. All we need is an education TV channel divided into subject headings and educational computer web sites. You can safely bet that many of those households that cannot afford a computer do possess a TV. All government needs to do is make the money available.
In Sweden almost 75% of deaths are amongst people in care homes or elderly at home receiving care. If we shield the vulnerable elderly and the vulnerable take protecting themselves seriously we can ignore the R number and focus instead on hospital admissions which will continue to fall as we relax lockdown and go back to work and our children go back to school. As the R number rises herd immunity increases.
It is basically the same in the UK, but the authorities dance around the subject
Good morning.
Children need to go to school and not learn on a computer at home. They need routine and social interaction, not isolation via remote learning. Trying to create a new norm and dress it up as help is unacceptable. Who is going to pay for the internet connection ? Why should I be expected to subsidise or pay for someone else to have internet ? The poor, the real poor, do not need such patronise. What they need is opportunity and access to good jobs. Yes education will give them that, but so too will aspiration and the desire for work. Handing things to them on a plate and telling them that they are victims creates the wrong attitude.
” Handing things to them on a plate and telling them that they are victims creates the wrong attitude.” – – agreed – yet it is exactly the same as what the govt do to those they ferry from Calais – “Here is a house, money, Healthcare, schooling, Translators etc” – All for getting here illegally after fleeing the wars across many EU countries – then once here, doing nothing except laugh at us who have to pay for it all.
One thing that puzzles me is – when did a public school (as in fee paying) become a private school. And when did a State School become a public school?
In my direct experience a local academy school (one set up under the Blair reforms actually) has managed distance learning excellently with a full programme of lessons, some interactive, and checks that pupils are “attending” – I think they have given tablet computers to some children too. Another local state school seems to have done the bare minimum, just set work and left the children to get on with it. Maybe the extra flexibility and responsibility that comes with being an academy or free school has helped the former.
Many teachers have worked throughout the lockdown as almost all schools have remained open for keyworker and at-risk children and I expect many will ignore their unions and return to work. Those that don’t should be furloughed on the same basis as private sector workers. . One issue is that teachers can’t deliver both lessons in person and lessons over the internet – if parents still keep their children away when schools reopen they will get no support at all.
and some have parents in the public sector, able to spend time at home with them unworried about where the money for the next meal will come from. some of them are perm staff for the big consultancies furloughed on near full pay able to relax and help the kids learn.
others parents are freelancers, let down by the government, unable to pay the bills, and struggling to figure out how to hustle enough to get through the next month. putting food on the table has to take priority over helping the kids read.
I agree.
One or two headaches will feature in days to come. Society will change.Yet perhaps not to this government’s liking one little tiny tiny bit
Tory MPs in particular,, whether their actions on lockdown are perceived by individual voters as good or bad, should be advised to seek another job outside politics right now with the prospect of utter defeat at the next General Election. They will not understand what they have done wrong.
Explanation:”Voters vote with their hearts” ( Mrs May ) She is Loser too.
Good morning John
As an aside….
Telegraph today: “Detailed Brexit trade negotiations planned for this week were cancelled on Monday, with Government sources indicating that the UK is preparing the ground to seek a mutually agreed extension to the talks in the coming weeks.”
Is this your understanding?