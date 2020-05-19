Her Majesty’s Government announces UK Global Tariff

The Government has this morning (19 May) announced the UK’s new tariff regime, the UK Global Tariff, which will set out the duty charged on imports from other countries. This will replace the EU’s Common External Tariff on 1 January 2021 at the end of the Transition Period, by which point we will have reached an agreement on our future relationship with the EU. The UK Global Tariff will only apply to goods from all countries with which we do not have a preferential trading relationship.
It is a simpler, easier to use and lower tariff regime than the EU’s Common External Tariff (EU CET) and will be in pounds (£), not euros. It will scrap red tape and other unnecessary barriers to trade, reduce cost pressures and increase choice for consumers and back UK industries to compete on the global stage.
The government is taking a common-sense approach to our new tariff schedule by streamlining and simplifying over 7,000 tariff lines and lowering costs for businesses by reducing administrative burdens.
The UK Global Tariff will provide a baseline from which we will negotiate free trade agreements with partners around the world, giving us the leverage to negotiate the best deal for the UK, and replace the EU tariff that we currently apply.
- The UK Global Tariff will make it easier for businesses to trade. o Our tariff will be in pounds – not euros. Paid in pounds, calculated in pounds, this is a stable tariff for UK traders.
- Our tariff cuts administrative costs for businesses. We are getting rid of needless tariffs which create administrative burdens. All tariffs below 2% are gone (e.g. fire extinguishers, school pencils and gardening tools, move from 1.7% to 0%).
- Our tariff is simpler to use. We will round tariffs down, making them simpler for traders to use (e.g. reading glasses move from 2.9% to 2% and alarm clocks from 4.7% to 4%). We will also scrap the EU’s complex calculation for certain processed goods- which results in over 13,000 tariff variations on products like biscuits, confectionery, and spreads – applied under the EU Tariff.
- The UK Global Tariff will back UK manufacturing and production. UK manufacturing and production. We are dropping tariffs to zero across a wide range of products used in UK production (e.g. tools for tapping and threading metal move from 2.7% to 0%, and spanners and wrenches from 1.7% to 0%).
- The UK Global Tariff will reduce cost pressures and increase choice for UK households. Tariffs will be removed on products that we do not produce, or do not produce much of in the UK. Removing these tariffs will lower cost pressures for UK households and businesses (e.g. pistachios move from 1.6% to 0% and cotton yarn from 4% to 0%).
- The UK Global Tariff will protect developing countries. These countries will maintain tariff free access into the UK on goods such as vanilla (6%), plantains (16%) and bedlinen (12%). Whereas non-developing countries will face the UK tariff on these goods, where a trade agreement is not in place. Therefore, the UKGT maintains the continued preferential access for these countries.
- The UK Global Tariff will promote a sustainable economy. We are cutting tariffs on over 100 products to back renewable energy, energy efficiency, carbon capture, and the circular economy through recycling and reducing single use plastics (e.g. thermostats move from 2.1% to 0%, vacuum flasks from 6.7% to 0% and LED lamps from 3.7% to 0%).
As set out in the Protocol, Northern Ireland is a constituent nation of the UK and part of the UK’s customs territory. Tariffs are not payable on goods moving within the UK. The arrangements the government will introduce will reflect this.
As we recover from the unprecedented economic challenges posed by coronavirus, the UK will champion free trade, fight protectionism and remove trade barriers.
Our new tariff is tailored to the needs of the UK economy. It will support the country, by making it easier and cheaper for businesses to import goods from overseas from 1 January 2021.
The UK Global Tariff will protect UK sectors, such as agriculture. Tariffs will be retained for products such as lamb, beef and poultry. The Government has removed tariffs on products that cannot be produced in the UK – including approximately 150 agricultural products such as various vegetables, fruits and oils.
Better late than never.
Some excellent new in that excess deaths in the week to May 8th (figures out today) are now down to a little over 2,000 – from the peak of nearly 12,000 a couple of weeks back.
Will these measures reduce the 100% increase on food prices as no offers are available and more expensive brands available only, over the last 3 months? If so, by what percentage?
Positive move and puts ‘flesh on so many bones’ I particularly like the simplification. Sets a very clear path from over regulated restrictive EU.
13000 tariff variations. Strewth.
All sounds very positive, I await to see more detail when it is announced, but at least it shows we are now seriously trying to move forward.
I see paperwork showing our position with the EU on negotiations has also been released today.
JR, stop being specious. Tell the truth. Accept the responsibility of the choice and decision made by the left wing Tory govt led by Johnson. Remember in March You wanted more debt! Now you have it in top of the other destructive decision to devastate the economy.
No, the economic challenge is NOT posed by the Chinese Virus but by your govt exercising a choice to devastate the economy. It was a rationale choice exercised by PM Johnson and chums. Just like Major decided to join ERM, it was not an inanimate ERM that cost thousands of homes to be repossessed, businesses to go bust or millions unemployed, but a choice by Major and chums.
Sunak today says the UK will have an unprecndented recession- no shit Sherlock- one that was planned, organised and implemented by the Tory govt. Totally unnecessary. Why allow 18 millie n people to travel freely into the country, some from Chinese virus hotspots then place the nation under house arrest! Led by science, no at all science fiction.
Under 45 s couldmhavemcontinued to work and their children who form most of the infant and junior schools could have carried on as normal unless they had underlying health issues.
If we go to WTO which I hope, I trust we will Impose a 25% tariff on EU manufactured cars.
We currently trade tariff free with the EU27, and that is almost half our export trade. Next January we face tariffs on all of that trade. That means our exports will be uncompetitive and our imports far more expensive for British consumers. We are the first country ever willingly deciding to make our trade less free and more expensive. Brexit is the economics of the madhouse.
The UK’s tariff announcement shows the extent of muddled thinking in this Brexit government.
Let’s take an example. Liz Truss tells me dishwashers will be cheaper because the EU’s 2.7% external tariff is being scrapped.
But the EU’s external tariff is only charged on products from outside the EU. So dishwashers by manufacturers like LG May attract a small saving. If the dishwasher cost £500 – that would save me about £12. But many dishwashers are manufactured inside the EU by companies like Bosch, Siemens, AEG, Miele and Neff. These are currently tariff free anyway. Now the UK says it won’t charge a tariff in future but it is putting in place extra bureaucracy to import from Europe meaning these brands will all cost more. How much more we don’t know because the UK government has not detailed its plans.
Moreover, a dishwasher is something I may well only buy every half a dozen years or so. Perhaps less frequently. But things I buy very frequently – like tomatoes, fresh fruit and veg – will all costs me more because of the extra Brexit bureaucracy we face importing from the EU. Will the additional costs on these offset the possible small saving on dishwashers? Yes, almost certainly. Which is why Brexit will make you poorer.
At the moment almost half our goods are tariff free. It’s estimated this plan might increase that to about 60% or so. But we require so much extra bureaucracy to trade with our biggest trading partners that any minor gain will be offset by the additional cost.
Get Brexit done!
JR, We’ve got to to do better than this. It looks like an idle civil servant has copy and pasted the EU tariff schedule in her coffee break. Simplified from the fortress EU customs regime it may be, but many of the tariffs are unsuitable for the UK.
Take long grain rice (10063048) – why is that at £121 per tonne? We don’t grow it here; and we don’t need to protect Italy’s rice growers as the EU chose to do. Conversely buckwheat (10081000), which can be grown in the UK, and can be used in place of rice, is at only £30/tonne. Seriously, the civil service needs to get a grip – 3/10 could do (much) better.
excellent stuff
Sir John
This is the kind of news we wanted to see soon after the referendum result. It would have sent a powerful message of intent by the then UK Government.
As they say. Better late than never.
🙂
Glad to hear the UK is laying down the gauntlet for a welcome change after being at the EUs beck and call. Thank you SJR!
Why wait until January? The government seem to have no difficulty destroying the economy in a matter of weeks but when it comes to do something productive paralysis sets in. Tell the EU to get lost, shut our waters to foreign fishing vessels, institute these tarrifs and we can move on dealing with the disaster the lockdown has caused.
So this is the amount by which imports from the EU will increase in cost in addition to the non tariff costs and the amount by which imports from countries with EU trade deals will also increase ..
It seems quite astonishing that we are jeopardising so many jobs losing growth and increasing our shopping bills at this time. We can cheaper pistachios , ….Just about everything in Aldi swill be more expensive .( unless you can live on Pistachios and oranges)
So we sacrificed our central place in the European market for some nuts … so true so true
Nuts nuts nuts
I believed the FTA as part of the article 50 withdrawal approach to be flawed
We needed, as a national, a period of time of reflection, a time to settle into our new circumstances before we entered into new arrangements with the EU
The WTO path should have been taken
Excellent news.
Good article on Sky’s website about this too yet another Remainer Project Fear claim being demolished.
Extremely good! We cannot surrender these desperately needed advantages for a cobbled together EU ‘deal’. Let them go!
On 24 July 2018 the United Kingdom submitted to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) a draft new national “schedule of tariffs” and equivalent charges on UK imports of goods, to come into effect when the UK leaves the European Union.
Does this new “UK Global Tariff” replace the original post Brexit submission to the WTO; or, is it just more “350 million for the NHS” on a big red bus piece of BS? If it is new, it will be subject to WTO member scrutiny and appeal. Assuming that is, Trump hasn’t castrated the WTO by next January.
I think we should be told.
The refreshing clarity creates a fine basis for a clean start. Having a Govt that operates in the interests of its own people enables us to specify and obtain what we value, without the EU’s complex distortions hampering our performance. If the EU wants our business it shall have to compete for it on our terms, or lose it. If we want theirs, we’ll pay what it’s worth, or buy better elsewhere.
“(e.g. tools for tapping and threading metal move from 2.7% to 0%, and spanners and wrenches from 1.7% to 0%).”
If we do this whilst dumping Greta’s high priced green energy costs on our manufacturing sector you might was wave goodbye to it. The Government could have at least tried to balance out the costs they impose on our industries by placing tariffs on incoming goods that don’t have to suffer this idiocy.