Mayor Khan – travelling safely?

In March the London Mayor told us travelling on buses and the tube did not pose a threat of catching the virus. More recently he has supervised a major cut back in services and expressed worries about the safety of staff and passengers.
The background to his astonishing U turn on public transport safety is the fast deteriorating financial position of London Transport on his watch, which pre dated the collapse of revenues on lock down but worsened when that happened. His early comments on the virus were probably motivated by the need to keep revenues up and to hit targets for more people using the tube and bus. His lower fares policy left LT short of revenue to pay all the running costs and finance the improvements and expansions this growing business needed.
He has now been forced into asking for a big bail out from central government and national taxpayers. Last week the Transport Secretary agreed a grant of £1.095 billion and a loan of £505m just to see the Mayor through to October. In return the Mayor had to accept the need for a government review of the finances and efficiency of LT, and to two government representatives on the Board.
Mr Shapps the Transport Secretary now needs to sharpen up central analysis and supervision of this expensive state business. The writer of the official government release said this:
“In order to reduce the risk of crowding and to encourage vulnerable groups to from using (sic) public transport at the busiest times when there is greater risk of transmission it may not be possible to socially distance, (sic) the deal will see the temporary suspension of the Freedom Pass and the 60+ card concessions to off peak hours. It will also see temporary suspension of free travel for under 18s and special arrangements will be made to ensure children eligible under national legislation can still travel to school for free. The changes will take place soon as (sic) practicable”
There is immediate work to be done on how many services and what the rules are over the number of people allowed on each train and platform. It will also be complex to allow free travel to school but not for other junior journeys.
The new Board members need to examine the impact of Mayor Khan’s fares policy on the finances of LT before the virus hit, and to help LT find the right fares policy to maximise permitted use and generate more revenue relative to costs. The whole structure of costs has just changed substantially with revenues much down for the next few weeks at least. They need to re-examine the whole business approach, with safety and costs in mind.
I see that Mr. Khan is being chauffeured around London in a car. No cycle for him!
He has asked everyone not to use public transport, and to cycle or walk wherever possible. Perhaps he would like to set an example.
“Last week the Transport Secretary agreed a grant of £1.095 billion and a loan of £505m just to see the Mayor through to October” – that will not be enough to see Mayor Khan re-elected though. How long before the loan becomes a grant?
London messes things up and receives over £1.5bn in the blink of an eye.
More importantly. The world is about to put large trade tariffs on Chinese exports.
Xi (who made himself a lifetime President) run an “industrial dictatorship” which profitises Chinese labour. Removing profits will lead to an internal revolt. Given the nature of an industrial dictatorship the question is what will happen if the profit is removed .
– Will the profit makers of the Chinese Industries remove the CCP leadership?
– Will the senior CCP leadership remove Xi
– Will Xi strengthen his position by going to war with Taiwan
– Will the Chinese people rise up and revolt
My take on this comes from the observation that the Chinese propaganda strongly promote the “China Number One” slogan very strongly. Chinese are constantly told they are the best country. I don’t see the people revolting and I don’t see the army revolting because they have expanded massively under Xi.
So I am going to predict China will go down the classic route of distraction by invading Taiwan. US intelligence thinks the same.
My private information is that every Chinese magazine rack is dominated by military magazines and that the people will support Xi if he starts a war.
Khan. Labour.
RMT. Mick Cash. ………
Khan in bed with Cash to engineer a collapse to cause maximum inconvenience to voters (call them passengers if you must). Collapse happens. Cash and Khan then duly blame the useless ‘evil Tories’. Tories sit in silence like scolded children for fear of upsetting the authoritarian unions who now control our infrastructure and then once again abuse the taxpayer by throwing money at organisations that they simply refuse to reform for fear of conflict with their mortal enemies.
I would argue that 25-30% of all State spending is spending to appease political opposition and to finance a refusal to reform rather than necessary spending to efficiently deliver services to the public. The taxpayer is financing political cowardice
Cash is a bruiser. Like Bob Crow before him he’ll take no crap from anyone. Cash didn’t go to Oxford or Cambridge. No Siree. He just doesn’t do polite debate. I admire that even though I despise his politics
Either way McCluskey (Unite the chosen union of all bus drivers) and Cash can cripple London and the entire nation with a flick of their wrist. Why and how is this possible? Tory appeasement of the hard left unions has brought us to this point
It is my belief that the damage we see around us today is more to do with Tory appeasement of the left than the left’s project to dismantle the UK
I yearn to see a PM who stands up and declares ‘We will defeat the (authoritarian ed), progressive left and elevate freedom of speech, the individual and morality to their rightful places’. Maybe Patel but who else? Certainly not Johnson. A celebrity PM without principle or conviction will never be able to dislodge old style (lefties ed)like McCluskey and Cash.
Mayor Khan, of course was looking to get re elected hence his transport giveaways, once again a labour politician runs out of other people’s money. Why a grant not a loan, it means I have paid for his poor management and if they are strapped, how are they going to pay the 500 million back, cue it gets extended/forgotten about.
Sharpening up central analysis and supervision of a state business. The ultimate oxymoron. I tire of saying this but why wasnt it bloody well done before it happened? These things never are and you never learn.
As for the Board Members presumably the usual bureaucratic nonentities and what authority have they got anyway to make changes?
I was involved in London when Ken was mayor and the waste was pitiful. Boris got it back but since then you have allowed, frankly a political pipsqueak, to run rings round you preferring to allegedly run the country rather than putting up serious opposition in London and guess what, we are all paying for your failure of oversight yet again.
We have friends who live a considerable distance outside London and I was amazed when they said they get free transport in and around London on buses and the underground. They are over 60 but presumably these costs are picked up by others.
And Khant is still going ahead with road blocking schemes to disrupt traffic.
We need maximum flexibility in transportation to get the country running again, not some dim wit pseudo green crap.
To improve infection control on mass transit systems like the tube, they should have services set aside for healthcare and care home workers, who analysis has indicated have 6 times more likelihood of having the virus.
On the tube for example, there could be key worker only carriages which everyone else should avoid, and non key worker only carriages so the remaining passengers can travel more safely.
Good morning.
And watch all the other devolved administrations do the same.
The whole point of these useless bureaucracies was to make public spending more accountable and closer to the needs of the people. What has now happened is that these people see it as a platform to advance their own political careers. Ahem 😉
But look on the bright side, the Congestion Charge is going up. Shame that there are no cars on the road 🙂
And if you look at the MPs report on HS2 you will see a history of inefficiency, cost overruns, obfuscation/dissembling/down right lies from public servants and guess what, the DOT says the project has been reset with greater transparency etc and, whoop whoop a dedicated Minister as if that will make a difference.
Allegedly the income was based on a number of trains running per hour that hasn’t been achieved anywhere in the world, even Japan who are the experts.
Only took the project cost to double, maybe more, before something happened.
Any one held accountable? Of course not. Just the poor old taxpayers pocket hit again.
He is already blaming the government for the fare increases but in fact he announced them in March. He has also reintroduced the congestion charge for driving in central London and put it up to £15 a day, just when the government has said people should avoid public transport and travel by car.
On 3rd March on TV he told travellers ‘There is no risk in using the Tube or buses or other forms of public transport or going to a concert.’ So far 28 bus drivers have died on his watch.
Mr Khan is useless indeed, a parody of a self righteous and virtue signalling leftist, posturing wherever he can in the media while presiding over poor services and incompetent financial management.
I was looking forward to a chance to vote him out, now delayed. Unfortunately I fear that Khan is rather like the Welsh Assembly for the Conservative Govt. Useless and damaging and something to campaign against, but actually quite helpful politically as they are a reminder to voters in national elections of what bad news Labour govt generally is.