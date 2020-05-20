Freer trade outside the EU

Yesterday the government issued an excellent document setting out the basis on which we will trade from 1 January 2021 as an independent state and member of the WTO. We will set out own common tariff for the rest of the world which will apply unless we have a Free Trade Agreement with the counter party.
Our tariff is lower, simpler and easier than the EU one we currently have to offer to non EU countries. It takes tariffs off items we cannot grow or produce for ourselves. It takes tariffs down to zero for products manufacturers in the UK need to help them make things here. So cotton, and various engineered tools drop to zero for example.
It takes all tariffs that are under 2% to zero to save all the admin. It takes fiddly tariffs down to the nearest whole number. It takes tariffs off energy saving, recycling and renewables. The tariff on thermostats for example disappears.
The Secretary of State for Trade confirms two crucial matters. Firstly, she makes it clear this will apply from 1 January 2021, so there are no plans for any delays to our full exit. Secondly, she confirms there will be no tariffs between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. The EU will not be allowed to wrestle Northern Ireland into their customs union and out of our common customs system.
Many of us MPs wanting to implement the referendum have been pressing for just such an outcome for many months.
Good news indeed! (Long overdue: what was Liam Fox doing?)
Thank you for your unstinting efforts to encourage the Government.
Indeed but we need more we we need the ability to compete with cheap energy, a bonfire and red tape and a much slimmed down state.
Excellent. That provides the certainty that the clearly uncertain Labour Party is demanding.
Their clock is ticking. Flip flop, flip flop.
This document peterdoes not seem to have been well publicised so far.
The recent David Starkey interview with Peter Whittle ‘so what you are saying’ is very good. Let us hope he is wrong about post illness Boris (half broken with sentimental, greenish wife). I still think Boris can get real, get people back to work, ignore his greenish partner and ditch HS2 and all the green crap. But then perhaps I am dreaming.
Thank you for all of your hard work in helping achieve this. Now we need a concerted effort by the government to get the country back to work. There’s little evidence of that judging by the televised media’s continuing emphasis on public sector concerns and selection of interviewees, largely to the exclusion of commercial representatives.
MPC
In echo of your first sentence, recognition of SJR being a stalwart proponent spanning many years.
Rolls Royce cuts its workforce by 9k and slashes costs by £1bn. When will the UK’s bottomless pit of a unionized, leftist public sector start this most important process to alleviate the increasing burden on the private sector or is this process just too much of a bind for this One-Nation Tory PM?
Strange how you never hear the Civil Service cutting the workforce by 10,000 in unison with the Private Sector upon which they depend….
It’s high time for some fundamental changes in UK bureaucracy too.
This CV19 is a watershed moment for everyone regardless of everything else.
@Dominic; What a silly rant, more so than your average daily rants, what has the global downturn in the civil airline industry got to do with trade unionism, never mind the “leftist public sector”?!…
But on this latest news, whilst i see no reason why the govt should be supporting the commercial airlines I see every reason why RR (jet engines) needs to be given every support necessary, their products are not just for the civil aviation industry.
Can you confirm John that even with the lowering of tariffs, the UK treasury will be better off through keeping the tariffs rather than paying nearly all of it to Brussels?
Sir John there is Free Trade and there is open and Fair Trade.
Letting countries that use taxpayer subsidy for their exports a free run is close on lunacy. All it does is undermine any chance of the UK becoming self reliant.
All taxes and duties should be on a reciprocal basis. By that I don’t mean the EU cherry picking version. If a Country hands massive taxpayer subsidies to their agriculture – sure we can get cheap food in the UK from it. But as that undermines our own industry making it un-competitive it leaves the UK exposed to the whims of foreign powers.
How will tariffs in NI differ from the rest of the UK bearing in mind the agreement that EU standards will still apply? Will NI be able to import goods from the mainland UK in order to avoid EU tariffs or standards?
Under the best case scenario, the UK will have to hire an army of 50,000 form fillers by year end in exchange for cutting tariffs on spanners from 1.7% to 0.0%. Brillant !
Rip Van Winkle you seem to have missed the news that programmable computers have been invented.
Seems to me reminiscent of budgets of years gone by when various governments put a penny on cigs and beer.
Only needed if the eu decides to start a trade war
If the tariff is 0% it does not exist so you don’t need a form. I worked inaircreighyfor a while. Importing and exporting to and from non EU countries was simple enough back in the 1980s and 1990s. I am sure technology will have been used to make it even simpler. Keep calm and carry on. It will all be fine.
Your crystal ball has a touch of the pox.
@Tabulazero; Nonsense, import/export paperwork has to be completed regardless of being a member of the EU, did you not notice the (current) “CET” tariffs in the govt. published CVS file?
“cutting tariffs on spanners from 1.7% to 0.0% Brillant !”
Indeed is is! For those in the many and varied engineering sectors, like myself, having 1.7% more to spend elsewhere when it comes to buying new and replacement tools (nor is it just spanners).
I think we use things called “computers” to help with this stuff these days…
Calculation of 50,000 form fillers being, why? And how estimated?
Sounds positive, the next one to deal with is VAT. What to exempt, what the general level should be, whether we should retain it or introduce some other form of sales/activity tax. Whatever we do should aim at encouraging an entrepreneurial society with a simplified regime of tax in all its forms to enrich GB Ltd and all who sail in her.
I suspect that VAT will rise to pay for the lockdown.
PAYE serfs will be unable to bridge the funding gap so State Pension and VAT will also be targetted.
I admire your optimism. Or naivety. Tory governments since 2010 have massively INCREASED the tax code. They have no desire to reduce complexity.
A good move that would be even better if governments around the world had not entirely wrecked economies and almost halted international trade with their disastrous policies.
Sir John
How does the encouragement of cheap shoddily produced basics square with the long term aim of a low energy future.
The UK buying in goods, the production and delivery of those goods should be part of the sum f the UK’s CO2 production.
The suggestions of trade are correct for the immediate short term, but work against the UK in the long term at so many different levels.
Which is why Giles’ comment would be helpful.
Good start, if very late.
Tariffs should not be set in stone: they should have a sunset clause so that over a five year cycle they are all reviewed in depth and revised as necessary given changes in demographics, technology, safety standards and experience of changes in import and export volumes.
Perhaps a good role for a revitalised and appropriately resourced Board of Trade, with cross-party parliamentary representatives
Giles
I would have thought that all tariffs can be changed at any time, if either they are not working, or are producing the wrong results or problems.
That is surely the whole point of being independent.
We make out own rules.
At last after years of talking, we are finally seeing some real forward proposals which certainly look encouraging and positive.
That is good, as was David Frost’s open letter to the EU negotiators. Now time to completely overhaul UK’s VAT rates ?
David Frost’s amusing letter sums up Brexit – it is negotiation by tantrum.
Fingers crossed. We must be vigilant.
A very good result…
Of course there will be tariffsbetween NI and the rest of the UK. That is clear from the Protocol. All goods going from GB to NI have to pay tariffs – unless it is proved they are not at risk of being moved on to Ireland (very hard to prove) or not being processed in NI. I suspect you never read the Protocol
The bases comprise a splendid way forward for us as a nation, enabling the values and enjoyment of our loug-outstanding regained freedom.
This is truly wonderful news. I had lost all faith in the Boris administration, and bloody nearly the will to live.
This gives us more than a fighting chance.
I’m also delighted that the report on Grooming Gangs is to be published. The native British people deserve the defence of our Rule of Law.
A great relief about Northern Ireland. Let us hope this spirit of national unity and independence continues throughout the proceedings.
I noticed the Spanish Foreign Minister was acidly urging no more letters, no more emails, and accusing us of wanting to stay in the EU single Market! From which I concluded they are still after Gibraltar and the fish.
So you think that a few % off of a dishwater or whatever is wonderful. Given the every declining value of the Pound that few % is easily eroded by devaluation.
Add to that the army of paper work merchants to do extra customs forms and the whole thing is as predicted.
Sir John, I have just written to the PM and asked him to task Liz Truss with offering Australia freer trade, with us, in response to China’s outrageous conduct. I don’t care if we grant Australia privileges that aren’t immediately reciprocated. Let’s get something in place the SECOND that this transition is over – and show that we haven’t forgotten how Australia answered our calls for assistance in two world wars.
Hooray! Well done the conservative government!
It is great to see, at last, this list actually written down. Surely it must make even M. Barnier realise that we are no longer part of the EU and have no intention of changing that?
I would like to see large tariffs on Chinese goods while they treat animals in such a cruel way and continue to slaughter wild animals in filthy conditions. .
So happy, congratulations to all involved this is better than I thought.
Notice not much about it in the ‘news’ media.
Perhaps a new dawn arising on the horizon? About time too!