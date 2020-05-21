Billionaire influence?

Some people want me to publish their personal campaigns against a few named billionaires. I tell them repeatedly I will not do so. It is not the purpose or nature of this site.
Some claim these billionaires lobby governments, setting up lobbying institutes to seek attention for policies they favour. Indeed , some of them do just that. So do Trade Unions ,raising millions from their members, large charities, spending a fortune on adverts and lobbying, opposition political parties, every large company that has a government affairs department and many others. All of these people and institutions use money they have earned or raised to sharpen their message and to try to influence Ministers who make decisions and to influence the officials who help them. Sometimes they want governments to do things that are self serving for them and possible damaging to the rest of us. Ministers need to stay alert and work out who to trust.
One of the purposes of this site is to examine the quality of the decisions governments and public institutions make and the consequences of them. As an MP I am also seeking to influence government on behalf of my constituents and in line with my and my party’s view of how to proceed in the national interest. Where external lobbies are putting forward damaging or ill judged proposals then I am always willing to give a voice to the counter arguments to their theories and propositions.
I am not willing to publish personal attacks on people who believe they are working for the wider good just because one or you – or I myself – disagree with their advice. I do not have the capacity to research the truthfulness of claims made about them. Please find somewhere else in the media who do want to run with conspiracy theories if you believe you have a case. Governments do not have to follow these people – sometimes they choose to do so, presumably when they think they are right.
One protection against this would be to prevent MPs (MEPs) and Lords taking fees for so called “consultancy” (just declaring their interests is not sufficient it still warps the system). One only has to look at many of the damaging laws passed to see that they are only in the interests of essentially corrupt vested interests. We often get the same think in local government too. The planning system is particulary rife.
Almost the whole of the “renewables” industry only exists thank what is essentially corruption pumping tax payers money into private pockets. Whose idea was the expensive and time consuming “making tax digital” lunacy. Accounting software companies perhaps?
All sorts of hugely damaging things pushed by the legal profession and health and safely industries (in the interest of few but the legal profession and the health and safely industry.
It all damaged productivity and the ability of the country to compete.
Reply An MP cannot take a fee from a business to put their case to Parliament
But MPs can accept gifts – sometimes significant ones – from companies. Those companies want something in return, even if there is no specific quid pro quo.
A new Labour MP – whose name I forget – recently spoke about this in Parliament. About how she had been shocked to get these ‘gifts’.
I know the are declared and I am not saying anyone has done anything wrong – but it just smells bad.
I would like ALL gifts and all donations to all MPs banned. This includes hospitality.
“Whose idea was the expensive and time consuming “making tax digital” lunacy.”
I have an opposing view, I think that it is fast and efficient. Submissions now take minutes we haven’t had a balancing error in three years in both employment taxes or vat. Partly due to the fact that it is all digital. It was free to set up?
Businesses should not have to pay to submit and do HMRC’s work for them it should continue to be free of charge. We’ve not had to change anything it was a minor imposition.
JR, we have a current scandal happening in the English Channel under the cover of Chinese virus the your govt is complicit with. Your govt mass immigration to help big business with cheap labour is one thing to be complicit in illegal activity to secure its aims has sunk your goct to lower depths than anyone could believe possible.
We read and see the video in Guido the French navy escorting migrant boats across the channel to British waters and passed to Border Force/coast guards! Patel must be sacked. That is not taking control of our borders, it is supporting and promoting illegal activity and encouraging people to risk their lives.
Farage was threatened to have his boat confiscated if he filmed what was going on!
If this is govt policy then the illegal human traffickers should be furloughed and paid to stay at home. It would cost the British taxpayer less!
It’s quite simple. Your party has betrayed the very nature of what this country is. Forget the influence of billionaires. I’m more concerned with the influence of activist groups like SW and HNH who despise what your party is and yet have had enormous influence in pushing their agenda and forcing your party to accept their demands.
Moreover, the influence of public sector trades unions is growing. The influence of billionaires on govt policy is minimal. It is the influence of the activist/union web in dictating policy that is of far more importance in forcing agenda to suit their needs. A weak willed govt packed with weak willed Ministers is cannon fodder for London-centric Anti-Tory activists
I understand the difficult position many backbench Tory MPs are in on issues such as gender, race and sexuality but since 2010 your party in government has ripped up and binned the very fabric of what this nation. It is the most appalling attack on the UK and Tory MPs know that and yet remain silent
Only Phil Davies has tried to confront progressive authoritarianism and he’s been crushed. And therefore we have a Tory party doing the work of the Labour party, no doubt working with them, passing laws they don’t believe in but passing laws to appease an aggressive political enemy.
When will your party understand that you can NEVER, EVER please the left?
Please summarise “the very nature of this country”.
That is, kindly cite a clearly definable “British value”, which is different from that of any other modern, secular, democratic country.
Thank you.
When will you understand that the red-faced, port-swilling, flog-em, hang-em, stick-em-up-chimneys’ Tory MP is (almost) a thing of the past. I would be curious (and probably horrified) to know what sort of a country you’d like to live in.
I have to agree. Billionaires are not the problem, yes they can influence or decide that big business moves from the UK. It is the small but growing numbers of radical organisations that seek to change the hearts and minds of the people, and more specifically those that work and vote. The older and wiser population have learnt from a lifetime of experience what works and what doesn’t.
What are SW and HNH? It would be helpful to the understanding of some of us if all of you who post used the full title of organisations etc the first time you use them. I’ve now worked out that the frequently-used MSM actually means Main Stream Media – I think!?
David Davis MP tried to highlight the infringement of liberty and norms of check and balances when May introduced the Snooper charter to look at and monitor everyone’s computer without warrant, giving powers to local authority, food agency etc. Under the guise of fighting terrorism. Bearing in mind at the time she could not or would not deport alleged terrorists to other countries!
Will this be got rid of when all other liberties restored or all freedoms left to hang in case of a,second outbreak? Tory party is institutionally dishonest proven by how it successively breaks it word and promises. It will say anything to get in power.
I agree, and we shouldn’t be trying to.
If I were a billionaire I might find it more effective to ignore the government but set up some sort of leadership development charity which would draw and train participants not from the government directly but from the civil service, NGOs, charities, media and so on who could then all work against the government from their entrenched positions to further my political aims.
Sir John,
Your Blog, your rules…simples
Off topic for today…
I notice that some shops and garden centres are putting sanitizing equipment at their entrances. I’m not sure that they have thought through what they are doing, in that they have wipes and a spray bottle of sanitizer, but after 100 people have picked up that bottle physical distancing would be irrelevant…
Ideally they need to allocate a trained member of staff to wipe down baskets and trolleys (note: some stores already do this)…
And finally re3 recycling, you have to book a slot to go there, except the booking system is broken… but watching the number of cars [not many] being allowed in it seems that they really have been over cautious with this…
Have a look at the webcams on the re3 website…
Oops… re3 now working…
I see it has been reported in the media that French Navel vessels have been filmed escorting illegal immigrant boats out of French waters and into British waters in the Channel, so that they can then be handed over to The UK Border force vessels, to then be delivered onto UK soil.
Thus it would appear that there is some communication between the two governments on co-operation, but perhaps not in the manner often suggested.
I thought we paid France £ Millions each year to try to stop illegal crossings !
If the above is true, then no wonder the number of illegals attempting to cross the channel is growing.
Off topic but current and if true disgraceful. See Farage’s video of the French navy escorting migrants to UK waters and ‘handing them’ over.
What is going on. Are we being lied to. Ms Patel and you Sir JR seem to have some serious answering to do.
There is no difference between a billionaire and a pension fund. Both hold equity and both employ people. Equity is only worth either the assets or the dividends.
It will be arbitary where you draw the line between size and number of shareholders?
John Redwood’s Diary belongs to its owner to use and moderate in the way any other diary author would wish for theirs. It is a fine medium with consistently fresh relevant content, maintaining a high quality standard. Well-reasoned opposition to the views of others is allowed, as are contrasting opinions and criticism, adding balance.
If other MPs reached similar standards of excellence our nation would be a better place. Those who wish to conduct specific campaigns have numerous channels available to them, more suited to their narrow targets.
Maybe not a billionaire or maybe not even a millionaire but the influence of Nigel Farage has been far and wide
But even his reporting on LBC of the French navy supporting the migrants crossing the channel wasn’t even picked up by MSM nor the Home Office
Maybe the Government should create a “Ministry for Lobbying” as the sole recipient of submissions from self serving billionairs, industrialists, charities, trade unions, MPs and others.
Totally unworkable I hear you say. Since when has that stopped us ?
It would be a lot simpler if MPs just took advice from their own constituents! It must be quite easy to tell if that is genuine, not a ‘cut and paste’ from one of those activist organisations.
It would also help if we got back to the days when government advice came carrying ‘the crown’ not via a ‘quango’, fake charity or bought charity. How can it be justified, the government using our money to fund fake third-parties to then ‘influence’ government?
At election time material that is posted out carries the publisher’s details, it is a pity that isn’t the rule all the time.
Something needs to be done about the BBC too. Look at their website and see how many stories are headlined with questions. That isn’t news, it is campaigning.
Order-Order.com today has an article apparently missed by the BBC about Nigel Farage filming the migrant trafficking from France to the UK.
Will Priti Patel be making a statement on the subject?