In support of Mr Frost’s letter

Mr Frost’s letter to Mr Barnier told him some home truths. Is the EU stupid or wicked in thinking that the UK wants to stay as part of the single market, and therefore needs to make concessions to do so? The UK has made it crystal clear we are leaving both the single market and the customs union. We have also made it clear we would be willing to grant the EU a Free Trade Agreement, which will help them more than us, as an act of friendship which could also be of modest benefit to us as well.
As Mr Frost asks, why is the EU apparently unwilling to offer the UK something similar to the FTAs it signed with Canada and Japan? They obviously thought those were in their interest.
I at last got a speaking slot yesterday in Parliament. I made clear there must be no UK concessions and no extension to the negotiations. Either they come round to an FTA or they do not. It’s up to them. The UK will be fine either way. We do not need to pay to trade- not in money, not in fish nor by sacrificing our freedoms.
16 Comments
The negotiations are certainly now more interesting with the political turmoil in Europe and relative stability in UK. Being prepared to walk away has indeed given us the leverage we previously ceded.
I believe we will still give away more than we need to in fear but not as much as we might have. I am cautiously optimistic and interested to see what happens.
Well done to date Mr Frost et al.
Sir John
Thank you, well said.
Mr.Frost seems to be holding firm. There is none of the weakness, backsliding or duplicity that characterised the May government.
All that can be done now is to voice support for him.
There are stories that deals are done in the very last minute. All we can do now is wait and see. Personally, I would prefer to leave on WTO terms – a very clean break.
Well said.
Let us hope that our team do not cave in at the last moment.
Well said – I just hope people listen. There are times when it is frustrating – why cannot we just deliver ultimatim? We are being strung along in the hope we will concede, like before. In the meantime what have the EU got to lose (well a damn lot actually) ? Each month they get another £1bn to shore up a nonsense budget.
There is already the suggestion from the continent that the UK starts negotiating instead of writing letters (Mr Barnier’s reply).
Personally I’m not surprised – the EU27 has been so perfectly clear from the start.
Now a no-deal seems ever more likely and trust in the UK is starting to wear thin.
We do not need to pay to trade- not in money…
Can we have our £39 billion back then?
Spot on, as usual, Sir John. Beware also the potential of being dragged into their military union: https://briefingsforbritain.co.uk/weakening-our-defences-dangers-in-the-political-declaration/
We should also be wary of being dragged into the €500bn facility that France and Germany are setting up. If they finalise it by the end of the year they could try to get us to guarantee a share (€65bn), while we are still subject to their regulations.
Well said Sir John
But why wait another 6 months if talkings aren’t achieving anythinhg
That published draft FTA is more about politics than trade issues
Just as many people, including me, were waiting very keenly for the results of the UK hydroxychloroquine re-purposed drug trials which were announced over 2 months ago, we today learn that the trials have not yet even started, and that the results won’t be available until the end of 2020 !
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8342933/UK-frontline-workers-given-hydroxychloroquine-clinical-trial.html
Many British doctors wanted to trial this drug way back in February but were prevented from doing so by the NHS which said the use of hydroxychloroquine might jeopardize patients.
However it’s fine to prescribe it now for 10,000 NHS staff, and only yesterday ”Downing Street” said they didn’t recommend it’s use by President Trump !
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/government-response-trump-hydroxychloroquine-a4444901.html
I wonder what is the reason for the changed approach, and why is it fine in the view of ”Downing Street” for thousands of NHS staff to take hydrozychloroquine but not the President of the United States ?
Polly
It seems the negotiations are more akin to a game of poker – both sides believe the other is bluffing. Maybe they should be adjourned and reconvened at 11:59 on 31st December.
I am not sure that we owe the EU an ‘act if friendship’ after subsidising the EU to the tune of hundreds of billions of pounds over the past few decades. If the FTA doesn’t make economic sense for us, after a rational rather than emotional analysis, then we should leave the EU’s orbit without one. And keep our fish.
The UK sends 45% of its exports to the EU27. The EU27 sends 6% of its exports to the UK. So a Free TradeAgreement is over 7 times more valuable to the UK than the EU. That is why the EU holds all the cards. Please, learn some basic maths before you post things as embarassingly wrong as this.
Mr Frost is acting as our Negotiator, not a Rule-taker subservient to the other trading party’s preferences.
Products and services are worth only what their consumers demand, based on need. Each of our consumers makes his or her own choices. Decisions involve specification, price, availability and much else. Consumers within EU nations make their own. They have chosen to buy more of our output than we have of theirs. On balance, we have the advantage; plus the flexibility for worldwide choice.
Above all, Freedom endows us with higher values than any convoluted club could cook up.