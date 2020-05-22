Public spending

It is right for the government to cushion individuals and businesses temporarily losing their incomes owing to the lock downs. It is right for the government to provide a fiscal boost to offset some of the massive deflationary forces unleashed by the global anti virus policies. It is not right to waste public money or add to the burden of the debt with marginal or unwise spending.
So I renew my list of spending reductions that are even more needed now, given the state of public finances.
- Reduce overseas aid spending. It will exceed the 0.7% of GDP legal requirement this year given the fall in GDP unless it is reduced. Start by taking £1bn off plans.
- Improve collection of the charges for use of the NHS by overseas visitors. It is a National, not a Global Health Service. Possible £400 million extra.
- Cancel HS2 saving up to £100 bn over a period of years
- Toughen enforcement against people trafficking to cut the costs of illegal migrants.
- Insist on leaving the EU at the end of the year with no further payments to them. Savings of £1bn a month thereafter.
- Stop Councils building property asset portfolios based on low cost public borrowing.
20 Comments
4 Toughen enforcement against people trafficking to cut the costs of illegal migrants.
5 Insist on leaving the EU at the end of the year with no further payments to them. Savings of £1bn a month thereafter.
On migrants especially the ones caught at sea and on our shores to be sent straight back to France with NO exceptions
And on leaving the Eu , I thought we’d already left in January and that it was written into law that we left completely on December 31st 2020
A good list but Government is not truly interested in any of it. Item 2 (charging visitors for the NHS) was an issue back in the 1970’s.
This is a perfect time to finally get this sorted out we are digitally able now everyone is used to paying by card and politically the Country seems to be a majority “health over economics” but “health provision” costs money so everyone should contribute over the age of 18 (except students who are already taking on enough debt in England) the GP registration alone costs £150 per year. It is perhaps time that we keep the free at point of use but change contributions methods. People shouldn’t be able to come through immigration at the airport without medical insurance cover, we’ve been required to take out medical insurance for years even as visitors.
All excellent points.
HS2 will cost more than £100bn and that is before all the damage is does to people forced out of their property or who have their property devalued by it. Some of the forced purchases are cheating property owners too.
The last one is another excellent point yet more unfair competition from the state sector (just like the NHS, educations, social housing, transport…..). It will end badly just like when they idiotically put lots of tax payers money into Icelandic Banks.
Two more huge saving that probably outweigh all the above (and by a long way) are to abandon all renewable subsidies, go for cheap reliable energy, cancel the insane climate change act, cancel the absurd climate committee and May’s bonkers net zero carbon lunacy. Plus we need a huge culling of soft loans for valueless degrees in largely pointless subjects. If people what a worthless degree let them pay for it themselves. I do not wish too. Half of those going to university have three Ds at A level or less no one with less than about 3Bs should be given a tax payer loan to go. They should resit and get a job and go to night school.
Nor do I with to pay for quack medicine or beauty treatments for others on the NHS even if Prince Charles likes this.
Insane, bonkers, absurd? Say more about you rather than adding value to your repeated ad infinitum views on climate change.degrees etc. Young people’s opportunity to broaden their minds post school through the experience offered by further education, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds should be welcomed not viewed through the eyes of one who only looks at everything from a Pounds/pence perspective.
They and their families will be very proud of their achievements and if you had a little grace and humility, so would you.
That list is a good start.
No-one seriously thinks that HS2 has ever been a viable investment of public funds.
Of course, the savings if we leave the EU by the end of 2020 will be considerably greater than £1 billion a month, as we wouldn’t necessarily get roped into bailing them out of any current – or future – financial crisis.
The government obviously sees the sense in regular public briefings, so they may like to consider regular briefings on the number of illegal migrants crossing the channel – and the number who are being successfully returned to France.
And while we are toughening up enforcement against people trafficking, the government may wish to strengthen our coastal surveillance to protect our fishing interests.
And then, of course, there is long overdue simplification of our tax laws …
“simplification of our tax laws“ indeed and employment laws, health and safely laws and much else.
The Office of Tax Simplification was created on 20 July 2010 to ‘identify areas where complexities in the tax system for both businesses and individual taxpayers can be reduced, and then to publish their findings for the Chancellor to consider ahead of his budget’.
Since then tax complexity (and idiocy) has surely doubled! Either they are useless or the Chancellors (Hammond, Osborne etc) are just ignoring them. I suspect both. Doubtless they all get a good bonus for their achievements.
The NHS should (of course) charge anyone who can afford to pay. This so we get some real freedom, choice and innovation in healthcare. We should also give tax relief for people who insure and go privately (so as to “protect the NHS” from needing to treat them), Thus shortening the queues for others and saving money. Also cull the absurd 12% IPT tax on these premiums (why should they pay 4 times over if they choose not to use the dire NHS?)
Having a monopoly state run, command economy, NHS is a disaster as we see every day. One of the worst systems in the world for a developed nation. When we needed it we find that about 50% of the circa 70,000 (who have died with a Covid contribution) never even made it to hospital (most got little or no palliative care either). Even of those that did make it many got little more that tea, sympathy and an oxygen mask.
Or in a complete scandal they were discharged into care homes to infect many thousands of others. This was incompetence even more appallingly inept than the fire chief “experts” who sent people back to their flats at Grenville. It has surely killed (or shortened the lives) of many thousands.
Here are two paragraphs from the Times. From BEFORE the pandemic !!
Do you understand why the LibLabCon party will not win the next election?
“Increases in the number of migrants from south and east Asia, including China, India and the Philippines, pushed overall arrivals from non-EU states to 404,000 last year, the biggest total since the Office for National Statistics began collecting the figures in 1975.”
“The claimant count rose by a higher-than-expected 856,500 to 2.09 million, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 per cent in the January-to-March period, from 4 per cent in the three months to February.”
Dream on. All you list would have been addressed years ago but never have.
Don’t forget removing the Chinese from infrastructure projects.
Boris will continue to escort illegals across the channel because his partner agrees with it.
What about the ruinous CCA which is utter nonsense.
Good morning.
1. We cannot reduce it as parliament created a law demanding the government spend this money. What we need to do is either repeal or amend the law.
2. No need to improve it. Do what Russia and other countries do. Make it a condition of entry into the UK that you have private health insurance.
3. Can’t ! As I keep saying. There is too much vested interest in this White Elephant.
4. This is a joke right ? I mean, the UK and French government’s are complicit in this.
5. Why insist ? We voted to Leave back in 2016. It was our decision and we do not need anyone’s permission to return back to being a sovereign independent nation.
6. This one has got me beat ! I did not know councils were doing this.
Just over 10 years ago, the Conservative Party was given enough votes to form a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats. So far, and according to CMD, its major policy success in that time has been GAY marriage. And that’s it !!!
Anyone else have anything to say on that ?
The example set by the draft tariff tables of eliminating low tariffs because of the high cost of collection and benefits of simplicity should be replicated elsewhere.
For example get rid of the TV licence fiasco. All of the money spent on collection, including scarce court and prison resources, is a complete waste of money. Everyone has to pay it so charge it to general taxation, don’t have an army of officials running around.
Winter fuel allowance. Just put an extra one pound, or whatever, a week on the basic state pension. Zero admin cost.
Why is the government now advocating a quarantine system for all international arrivals? Is the risk suddenly so much greater? Or is the aim to destroy international tourism?
Perhaps this is simply intended to pave the way for mandatory vaccination certificates for all those who wish to travel.
Whatever the reason, the idea of employing beefed up heavies in the UK to make random visits to verify that travelers are complying with quarantine arrangements is horrendous, it will prove hugely unpopular (think how popular bailiffs are), will destroy our tourism for years ahead and is nothing less than another pointless way of draining the public purse. Who dreamed up this idea? I wait to watch it unfold on YouTube.
Use the opportunity to bury bad news by making it a level playing field on tax relief for pension contributions. The current system is very unfair to basic rate tax payers (relief provided at marginal rate of tax at 20% ) who subsidise higher rate tax payers who receive tax relief at 40%. This should be 20% for all. At the moment 75% of all tax relief on pension contributions goes to higher rate taxpayers and only 25% of such relief goes to basic rate taxpayers. The later are subsidising the higher rate taxpayer.
This is not practicing One Nation conservatism!
The Chancellor will save £10 billion.
Yes. Only 58% of our aid budget goes on low income countries, 14% on upper income ones. Why are giving them anything when they can afford it themselves, spending masses on arms/armies/nuclear weapons, often with corruption endemic.
As usual many investments lack transparency, oversight and surprise surprise, little or no evaluation of their effectiveness.
HS2 overspent, flawed business case, dissembling politicians and civil servants what more can be said apart from the fact that these decision takers who are so light fingered with our money are as rich as Croesus and on salaries that few can dream about let alone achieve.
Scrapping Trident will save quite a bit. We don’t need the means to annihilate the innocent population of major cities.
The triple lock on pensions has had its time. In fact, the state pension should be phased out with occupational pensions now mandatory. Just have a credit scheme for people who spend some of their working life doing useful voluntary work.
JR: “It is right for the government to cushion individuals and businesses temporarily losing their incomes owing to the lock downs. ”
But is it right to put healthy ‘free’ citizens under house arrest?
And if members of the government have caused financial loss ruin to innocent citizens with the lawless laws, there being no precedent for house arrest of a citizen who have committed no crime.
Like the Poll tax, the cabinet should be held joint and severally responsible for their lawless actions.
A post on the legality and lawfulness of the ‘lockdown’ wouldn’t go amiss.
Re: cuts in spending. All of those listed, plus get rid of useless Quangos such as PHE and the Electoral Commission, all the green subsidies, and reduce the money going to NGO’s and the UN.
How about seeking compensation (after a world inquiry to call to account those responsible for unleashing this virus) to help defray the costs to the economy in general and for the loss of businesses and livelihoods among other things. If the culprit is identified and refuses to pay then take their assets.
Are we not entitled to expect our Government to seek answers from China (or others) about this situation? It would not bring back those who have died, nor help those yet to die as a result of issues caused by measures to control the virus but justice might well be served.
Are we expected to turn the other cheek? Ignore the perpetrator? Expect current and future generations in this country to pay? If one person or a terrorist organisation had caused this situation some countries would unleash their forces to seek out that person/them.
Ps off topic but current. It is alleged immunity passports will be issued to people who have had the virus allowing them freer movement so the people who have been careful and not caught it will become second class citizens.
So to get my live back I need to risk it by catching the virus. Thanks a bunch. Aren’t you lovely people.