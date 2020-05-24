Promoting jobs

We now have the opportunity to get rid of regulations, taxes and charges imposed on us by the EU as we leave fully at the end of December. We need to use these freedoms to promote faster growth and more employment.
The government could begin by repealing the Ports Regulations. These were strongly opposed by our port industry when they were in negotiation, and are not relevant to the UK where our ports are mainly private sector owned competing businesses.
It could go on to make the Data Protection legislation less bureaucratic and more effective. The EU system has set off an avalanche of box ticking exercises, often impeding legitimate communication with groups of people who wish to be on mailing lists. Of course we need high standards of protecting sensitive data, but we do not need a system which stops legitimate sales promotion or information flows to people who want to be in touch.
We need to remove VAT from a variety of items often mentioned here.
We need to tear up the fishing regulations and replace them with UK based ones that are kinder to our fish and to our fishing industry.
We also need to look at ‘ interview process’. I can mainly speak for the NHS but am supposing that interviews are similar everywhere.The interview is based on a point system where if you use their words in a certain way then you get a point . If you uses other words which amount to similar then this would be disallowed. The job goes on the day and what is said. The interviews are short listed by particular exams one has taken and not the overall experience which goes with them. As time goes on new exams and qualifications a evolve and the process does not take into account previous results and experience . They say you haven’t this or that when what has been gained are many other exams well thought of previously. For example a 2 day course does not substitute for many years practising originally underlined by strict criteria and updated. What we are left with is inexperience but recently added paper qualifications. Following on from this is that these appointed people are put in charge and will only appoint people who know or have experienced less than them and so the human resource waste goes on.
Your last sentence sums up precisely the situation explained to me years ago by a very senior NHS professional, who said covering your backside and protecting your position was now becoming more important than doing the right thing for the patient.
Your suggestion about promotion has also been confirmed by many who work in the NHS, instead of sacking those who are incompetent, they are usually moved to one side, and often end up in management where they are equally unsuited.
We also need to look at the practise of refusing British students in favour of foreign students for oversubscribed courses because their tuition fees are capped. British students should be given priority if they have the right qualifications.
The whole PC culture and criminalisation must go!
I wouldn’t say the NHS way you describe is at all typical.
Does this apply to all jobs in the NHS ie at all levels including extramural and include qualified staff like doctors and nurses and technicians who work in hospitals or just to administrative roles?
Almost half our export trade is with the EU, so we will have to keep on following EU data protection rules, but with no say in their making. Same in lots of other areas. What a con Brexit is turning out to be
Can’t see the logical connection you are trying to make there. OK, under half our trade is with the EU, and when we trade with a nation we need to supply goods that are to their standards. That applies to every nation. One of the reasons leaving the EU will be beneficial is because we don’t need to apply their bureaucracy to goods we trade with non EU nations, and that is rising and will rise higher once we are free to trade on our terms.
@Corazon; That old europhiles Rotterdam con again… No, half our trade goes via the EU, it is not with the EU.
USA and China are two nations who trade with the EU without following EU data protection rules.
And we are about to get a free ferry service in the English Channel in the middle of a lockdown with the redistribution of ‘children’ with beards to all regions.
It didn’t get mentioned once in Priti Patel’s briefing last week with the Border Force chief present.
It is never reported by the BBC.
Then there are senior government officials who think lockdown only applies to everyone else.
I simply don’t trust the Government anymore.
You have obviously not heard of the “Rotterdam effect”. Do some research and find out how much of the figure you quote is for goods which are actually for shipment from UK to places outside the EU, but have to go through Rotterdam first.
All sales need to meet the customers’ specifications unless those customers have no choice beyond accepting what is available. We in turn may find better customers elsewhere within the world.
UK non-exporters will not have to conform to EU rules solely to sell to our own population as previously. Brexit delivers freedom.
The EU want to trade with us – £bns from us in return for every freeloader/foreign criminal they can ferry halfway across the channel, to be met by Border Force.
The old “flat earth” argument.
Who’d have thought you could sail around the world, until you could?
Who’d have thought the EU was an outmoded anti-democratic, protectivist institution in a free world, until it was?
Corazon, You don’t seem to understand (well, you are a Remain!) that – once the UK is independent – only our exports to the EU have to comply with EU rules, not our whole country. UK exports to the EU amount to c12.6% UK GDP, therefore out of the EU, over 87% of our GDP will not be subject to GDPR provided we repeal it. So little knowledge, so Remain.
I wonder what exports have to do with the idiotic data protection laws.
Bear in mind that much of our export trade is transhipped via ports on the other side of the Channel, but still counted as EU exports when the EU is not their final destination.
But I bet we won’t. Whitehall is desperate to keep us in the EU orbit and will frustrate every move.
Yes, I agree. The EU not only wants the UK on an ECJ controlled level playing field, it also wants the UK armed and security forces under EU Commission control and our Government and top civil servants seem to be keeping quiet about this. According to a high-ranking former army commander, the defence autonomy of the UK is under threat from the EU even after the UK leaves the Brexit Implementation Period.
The choice is EU orbit, China orbit or do what we are told by the Americans.
You pick.
Sir John, all good nice and sensible things but ! As we have seen of late, when it comes to nice, and especially sensible things, this government does not do that.
I am sure you and others are having more than a few words, but I bet it is hard going 😉
The problem in all this is, we have a Civil Service and an Establishment that is stuck in the past and does not like change. It likes the way things are / were, where their lives are less troubled. Freedom from the EU has caused them, and those in the government, to seek comfort (Wet Nurse) elsewhere. This has come in the form of the UN and its offshoots as well as various international agreements, not to forget the ‘experts’.
Leaving the EU, well for me at least, was always the start, not the end. We still have Labour’s client state to battle.
Addendum and off topic – sorry.
I watched Nigel Farage’s video yesterday. He mentioned that the illegal immigrants (all men from what I could see) chanted to him; “England, England, England !” Now I doubt that these are football, cricket or rugby fans but people saying what country they would most want to live in. The thing is, they know the name of my country (England) yet, there are many MP’s and people in the media, who would rather drink poison then do the same. At least these illegals have the decency to name the country and its people who will pay for them unlike our own lot who will not. 😉
I have never heard such nonsense as Pritti Patel’s defence of the French escorting migrants across the channel. It really is laughable and shows how weak our Government is. The French could easily agree to accept all these migrants return to France. Our Border Force could even deliver them back there. This would immediately stop the problem.
Well said Mark B.
What they refuse to acknowledge is the name of the native population; try finding it on a government form.
Mark B, You are exactly right that we have a civil service which “is stuck in the past and does not like change”. Though the reason is power rather than nostalgia.
My senior contact in the civil service simply cannot see anything wrong with his assertion that the job of civil servants is to manage the politicians.
And the reason they have this attitude is the corruption endemic in the EU Council of Ministers where the civil servants collectively decide the laws and the ministers of the respective sub-states sign on the dotted line.
Make sure you leave safeguards in your plan so as to protect people’s privacy. There are individuals and organisations that abuse their access to personal information — in their own best interests, of course, and with gay abandon. Not everyone’s desire to “want to be in touch” is laudable or even legal. Do you agree that unlawful access to and use of protected information should be seen as abuse of position, JR?
@Irene; Indeed, there is a vast difference between giving implicit and explicit approval. Whilst I might “want to be in touch” with a company with regards their product range A, that does not mean I want to be ‘in touch’ about ranges B to Z, even though I have asked them to contact me directly using my personal data to do so.
Even down to the govt giving a supermarket chain a list of thousands of disabled people.
Hardly an inspiring list and looks a bit like scraping the barrel. Following on from yesterday, ask one of your small businesses to keep for three months all the paper and requests for information they get from Public authorities, mainly HMG, the extraordinary cost (time) associated with that plus employment regs H/S etc.
60/70% of business fixed/variable cost is people, yet you propose to do nothing about it apart from increase it arbitrarily with national wage and time off when kids are born. Have you any idea the effect on a small business of having to keep a job open/offer it back after Maternity leave. I thought not. It is all geared towards big business who can afford specialists and absorb the cost.
Reduce air flight tax, you are penalising families. Create Freeport’s. What about the 15/20 billion you have made us waste re smart meters and subsidy for renewables? Scrap them.
Obviously HS2 and overseas aid, plus bloated head count, excessive senior salaries and bloated pensions in the Public Sector, useless and expensive quangos, all need serious cutting to give to us in tax cuts to regenerate economy but of course no comment or ambition in these respects from once Tory politicians.
Finally the usual guff about Fishing, an emotive subject and of course you need to do something to ‘buy’ their votes but major employment on a national scale,mm?
The biggest impact and one you have/do support (privately now?) is to reduce corporation tax, quietly dropped in selling out to the EU. Cut this dramatically and watch the large corporations flock here. Now that would make a difference.
Finally I note the comments re Huweii. Again you are happy to put this country back umpteen years economically by slowing up 5G purely for virtue signalling political purposes. It will make no difference to the Chinese government or generate any change as if they cannot get all the ‘Secrets’ they want by any number of other means.
What are the government going to do about the deal just sealed between the Chinese and Imperial college to help fund their new technology complex, including installing 5G? The Chinese have a track record of infiltrating universities for nefarious purposes, and it is instructive to see all the recent prosecutions in the USA of those in academia who have been spying/selling secrets to the Chinese.
To do all this the politicians need to be back in Parliament to repeal and introduce new laws, Perspex doesn’t cost a fortune so the Parliament benches could be partitioned off to accommodate MPs or just move somewhere else that could take all MPs, and don’t say it can’t be done after all it only took 9 days to create the London NHS Nightingale hospital
@Mick; In hindsight the ExCel venue might have been better converted to a modern parliament, MPs spaced 3m apart, each with their own desk and electronic voting console etc.
Time to build a new modern parliament, the existing parliament can then become the museum it truly is, it’s restoration can then be carried out like any other historic (listed) building.
Why can’t government use the Nightingale hospital just put a chair and microphone in each booth instead of the bed? We’ve already paid for it!
Early hours of this morning on the radio -saying that millions going to be spent on ending homelessness. Why not use the Nightingale there to house the ones in London? Or is it just govt policy to keep throwing yet more and more and more cash on things – cash that we haven’t got?
Let’s not wait for November 5th – We need a bonfire not just of quangos, but of so many restrictive EU regulations, as well as socialist inspired PC social regulations that have changed our country for the worse.
Rather than simply replacing regulations that don’t work – revoke them and then study if any are needed…
Anything that increases the tax burden should be removed, along with as much red tape as possible.
Let’s not fiddle around at the edges – We know our tax system is beyond repair – Reduce taxes all round, then pledge to put something a whole lot better and less complex in it’s place.
‘Socialist inspired PC social regulations’ – like?
I fear we will get nothing significant, BH, as we have a civil service/mandarins still absolutely committed to the EU apparently, and running circles round our politicians. It is no coincidence that Dominic Cummings is suffering a well coordinated and aggressive campaign against him.
Reduce taxes all round? Love the idea – but it won’t happen. The govt needs evermore money to keep funding the lives of everyone ( and then their families) who Border Force ferry into the UK. That’s why the govt will NEVER release the true figures of the number here and their cost to us. 170 unaccompanied minors this year? – all anchors to bring in whole families.
Have we the new fishing regulations for us all to see?
EU (read the French) wants access as at present, but UK offers, Norway style, annual acess deal, IF we do a sensible FTA. With no FTA, ie we are on WTO rules, the French get NIL access.
Message to Mssr. Macron, better to have half a loaf than none…
Good comment. Lets see the chart delineating conservation areas. For each area , who can do what with what, employing what fishing methods and who from the EU might be invited to subscribe to an annual licence to fish by subscribed methods and to what extent. Finally what system of drones, aircraft/helicopters and RN protection vessels will be employed to police it with a final list of fines for violations of the new regulations.
Why do you need to see them? Virtually none of you read the withdrawal agreement – so you don’t know what Johnson signed you up to anyway. Sorry, I said Johnson. I meant Cummings.
Oh yes! ‘Fishing for Leave’ are much relieved.
fishing for information we’d rather like to see?
Starting with a UK essential-needs-based system, tempered by what the purchasers of our services find convenient, would reveal what fits. From there we could adapt our existing regulations or re-write them completely.
Our use of VAT resulted from conforming with what the former EU happened to us for their own purposes. It is a complex and clumsy method involving wastefully charging and re-claiming incremental fragments. Removing VAT would relieve much of the legacy of EU nuisance.
Here’s a prediction. There is zero chance of VAT being axed.
Interestingly, when VAT came in when we joined the EC in 1973 it replaced the Purchase Tax. Which was a significantly higher tax.
Fine , but let a civil service group create a list of all those regulations whose gestation was the EU. Publish them sector by sector for comment by those affected. Let those garnering adverse comment be consigned to a legal dustbin
Yes start repealing useless and counter productive regulation. In fact given that this government has done more damage to the UK economy than any British government in history repealing laws is all they should do. Stop all interference, stop all snooping and stop creating fear. Let productive people put right the appalling damage inflicted by the Westminster parasite class.
Can you explain to us how your party and government has failed so drastically in preventing illegal migrants from arrive by the thousands?
We need to be much less dependant on imports of essential items.
What’s the plan for making our own medicines?
Where are the PPE manufacturing facilities opening?
How do we encourage more efficient horticulture on the Dutch model?
We can’t pretend to be able to act independently while we are dependant on Chinese factories for all our needs.
Slightly cheaper tampons, something about fish and scrapping data protections.
Your Brexit really is the gift which keeps giving.
Genuinely – by now you should have detailed lists of all these thousands of pointless regulations you’re going to scrap. This would allow businesses to actually prepare.
But after four years you’ve not done this. There is no list of regulations there is just old men complaining about tampons.
Grant Shapps is on Sophy Ridge speaking honestly for the government. He did not seem his self. Reading more into it there does seem there are three of him. But at the time they denied that’s true
Promoting jobs would be facilitated by removing the barrier of employer’s national insurance costs. It’s a job suppression tax.
Also, make it easier for employers to remove poor staff. Right now, an employee has to be so bad before an employer could entertain the tortuous process of removing them. The onus needs to be on the employee not the employer to justify their retention.
If it’s easier to fire staff, a new employer will also more readily hire without worrying they might be lumbered.
I see Prof. Hill who is leading the Oxford team has reduced the likelihood of their success in rolling out a vaccine from 80% to 50%.
Bad news? Well not really because the reason is that the outbreak is declining so quickly that he is running out of places in the U.K. to test his vaccine.
This isn’t the first time by any means this has happened. It’s the most likely outcome in these situations – by the time the vaccine is ready the disease has gone away, even when developed at unprecedented speed as in this case.
Taxes on smoking stop people from smoking
Taxes on jobs stop people from working
Taxes on goods stop people from buying goods.
30% of tax is government profit, the difference between tax and cost of services.
Strikes me government is the problem not the solution
Hence MPs demand that extra 50 MPS
Sir John, I agree with all your point please initiate without delay….you do have a large mayority
However please plan for July as the EU talks don’t look like achieving anything
Yes we do!
Less tax. Simpler tax. Fewer bureaucrats. More money coming in…
Yes.
Small organisations and local clubs and societies should be set free and excluded from the GDPR requirements – there was never a problem in the first place – and free us from having to behave as if we are in a secret society – it puts onerous and undue demands on officers (often volunteers) of small organisations.
Odd how “The Best Health Care System in the World, the NHS, is doing so poorly relative to lesser systems. One wonders whether lockdown, done so very well in the UK was responsible for the virus accelerating. Yes it was and is. Linear thinkers!!!!!They could not get the picture. Thick!
I know formerly healthy people who used to go to gyms who are getting depressed and fat in lockdown who are now making themselves at risk of CV-19.
Lord Sumption has the right idea. Make shielding voluntary. Get the rest of us back to normality and to work as soon as.
It seems that many powerful people don’t believe in their own lockdown advice.
Let’s not continue to destroy this country to save faces.
Yep – the Ports Regulation was definitely not wanted by the industry. Does the government have plans for a quick review, followed by immediate legislation? If not, why not?
All what you mention above John would be a great start but I think we might have to wait until we have a Conservative Government for it to happen.
Reduce red tape ,imposed by the EU on all business. God only knows how many hours are wasted with box ticking and filling in useless forms that hamper business.
Yes, we can get rid of all the regulations which prevented disasters like Aberfan, Flixborough, and a whole litany of industrial accidents and harm to health in the workplace.
Marvellous.
Let’s hope that Cummings stays in place so there is some hope of all this happening. Of course th cynic might say there is nothing to stop Boris ‘letting him go’ but keeping him on the end of the telephone.
All these suggestions, and may more, will be extremely important in freeing up British industry from EU bureaucracy but, given current circumstances, is it possible and is there time to get measures such as the repeal of the ports legislation through parliament ?
Furthermore, our civil service has a habit of gold plating legislation – the 2m social distancing measure is a highly topical case. It is very clear that 1m outside is perfectly safe and acceptable and for most countries 1m is also considered enough when indoors.
The viability of a great many businesses is going to depend on social distancing rules
so changes need to be made here and quickly.
Raise the VAT threshold on small purchases from overseas, as George Osborne wanted to do. The EU ordered him to reduce it instead. Thus if you buy a DVD from America you are at risk of having your item impounded until you pay the VAT AND a ripoff ‘handling charge’ of £10 or so. This tax costs more to collect than the revenue it generates.
Never, ever give in to a Fake News Frenzy. It feeds the crocodile and no good can come of it.
What an excellent set of short comments precisely capturing what we need to do right now. My next list includes evening up the constituency boundaries, rationalising the effect of the Welsh assembly and Scottish Executive on laws only affecting England, reducing the number of MPs and sorting out the Lords….
CANZUK for FTAs with Australia, Canada & New Zealand & also CPTPP for additional FTAs with Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, & Vietnam.
I exported all over the world in the 1980’s-90’s to many of these countries along with many others, so about 85% of our turnover was exports. It is a great way to expand a business & your global horizons.
JR, Quite simply the government must put the UK first. Every law, every trade deal, every agreement, the question must be asked “does it benefit the UK?” on balance. Quite obviously joining the EEC/EU fails that test because no benefit is worth the loss of independence – nothing can benefit the UK if the UK ceases to exist (other than as a vaguely ethnic province of a foreign empire). It means that if you won’t put the UK first you are putting the UK second – at best.