Big business and government

The government should not want to bail out big business or take share stakes in large companies. It should be helping and encouraging them to get more money from customers so they do not need bail outs. The policy is meant to be getting many more people back to work, preferably working from home. Taxpayers do not want shares in companies that are losing so much money they cannot finance themselves commercially from banks and the markets.
It is rumoured that Jaguar Land Rover might need government money. Yet this is a company with good products, that needs to sell more cars to generate the cash it needs. The government should be asking any car business that thinks it might want taxpayer aid the following questions:
Will its dealerships soon be open to sell cars observing social distancing assuming that gets the go ahead?
Meanwhile is the sales force available during normal business hours to sell on line and through email and Zoom/Teams meetings with customers?
Have they tried contacting their customer and customer enquiry lists to see if people will buy a new vehicle? Are they offering any special promotions to get the market moving again? Given the reported growing interest in people buying cheaper second hand cars as an alternative to public transport to get to work, isn’t this a good time to encourage switching to a newer vehicle for people who are already owners?
The Bank of England and the commercial banks are making plenty of money available to those who need a car loan to buy or upgrade a vehicle.
The Treasury were right to offer short term generous assistance for the lock down period. Now we need to move on and find ways to get people back to work safely and wean companies off government life support.
Companies should look to their shareholders for cash.
That’s never going to work
JR, you cannot have it both ways. You condemned Hammond and BoE for decimating the U.K. Car industry. Now do not want to help it after putting it on its knees?
Instead of Tory govt punishing VW like the US, Hammond increased vehicle tax for diesel owners when encouraged to buy them by the previous govt! Johnson said the motorists will feel they have been conned!
I note Germany taking a 20% stake in Lufthansa, but forcing Greek companies to be sold! How about EU state aid and competition rules? EU forced banks like Lloyds to be broke up after receiving state aid. Barnier still banging on and demanding level playing field imposed on U.K. last week. Anyone going to tell him to get stuffed?
After yesterday’s briefing by Cummings it is good to see that all house arrest conditions are now gone and we do whatever we like. Not that it applied to Johnson, Symmonds, Gove and Jenrick.
Why on earth would a shareholder put cash into a business losing money? A car business in particular. Let’s face it, the outlook is not great. The days are over of loads of people buying new cars on PCP every 2 to 3 years. Apart from the waste of precious money, it is environmental vandalism changing your car every two years.
The main thing killing the car industry is the government’s misguided climate alarmist agenda. People largely do not want to buy impractical and expensive electric cars (given current limited technology) but are reluctant to buy a new car that might shortly get banned by governments. This especially as they do not really reduce CO2 emissions anyway.
Worrying that Claire Perry O’Neil on the Week in Westminster (thank goodness she was fired from the Cop 26 lunacy) thinks the best Greens “in Government” are Michael Gove, Zak Goldsmith, and Carrie Symonds. Needless to say non of these people have much or any grasp of science, climate realism or even reality in general.
Geography, English, no degree and Drama I think – respectively.
Zak could not even come close to beating the appalling dope (the tubes are perfectly safe and being cleaned with hospital grade cleaners) Sadiq Khan!
Well, Sir John, have you ever read a book that counters the Climate Change Alarmists’ case?
Carrie Symonds on Government?
Cause for concern indeed. The other two are bad enough!
Correction. ‘in Government’
Quote so! The Government has killed the car industry; I can’t see it picking up if the green crap remains Government policy. I have not replaced my car and now our household has only 1 car instead of the usual 2, and we live in the country. What is the point of opening the sales sites if nobody is buying?
I think people are buying cheap second hand cars in preference to new ones in the anticipation of growing them away when they get the horse and cart, rather than buying the second hand car as the second car.
This is exactly the reason I’ve not changed my car.
Oh please. We are in 2020, the deadline for any hard restriction on ICE vehicles is 2040 at the earliest. It is still possible to get such a new ICE car and run it for twenty years. A math/physics/engineering genius as you are should be able to figure that out. shouldn’t you?
Ah! The clarity and good sense of Lifelogic to start the day, and what good sense.
I was half way down with reading the posting before I checked the person posting.
Some affect boredom with repetition of Lifelogic’s main points. They do bear repeating too.
The added cost of everything because of the foolish futility of Climate nonsense.
Do you want your new Jaguar gift wrapped in Red Tape?
For protection Atlantic convoys had to proceed at the pace of the slowest ship.
Lockdown shouldn’t be dictated by the panic-stricken fears of those who remain content to continue the superstitions of masks and inviolable unsocial distance.
Let the people choose. Let business breathe again. NOW.
JR asserts caution to taxpayer funding big companies yet the taxpayer is throwing money and subsidising the electric vehicle market like there’s no tomorrow
What level playing field or consistent approach
Big business helped. Small businesses go to the wall.
Suits those who want control over populations.
Same happening in the USA. The FED is printing money and buying up mortgage debt and shares to keep the richest 1% afloat. Rather than being bailed out these large companies should be cutting their bonuses and fat cat pay. I’m sure there could be massive savings in both the public and private sector if waste was tackled.
JLR have struggled for a while now John particularly since the introduction of higher taxes for diesel cars and the extra tax for cars over a certain price. Nobody is sure about the future penalising taxes in the pipeline future and are delaying buying a new model. If JLR go under then the Midlands will face a crisis as they employ thousands with thousands more dependent on them. Stop penalising people for wanting to spend their hard earned cash on a luxury car. This isn’t Russia and we don’t all want a Traban. I know many here will say a new car is a waste of money but people must be given the choice to buy what they want to without being penalised.
@Fedupsoutherner; “Stop penalising people for wanting to spend their hard earned cash on a luxury car.”
JLR lost their way long ago when they chose to be primarily a luxury car brand, rather than simply include some comfort, nothing to do with higher taxes for diesel cars, hence now there are more 4×4 JLR products in Chelsea than in UK farm yards, not that farmers have given up buying rugged ‘cross-over’ 4×4’s.
Fedupsoutherner:
User demand pulls what is needed towards it. Businesses that need Govt finance to exist might be nearer to useless.
More people working from home reduce the need for cars. Consumers with less money to spend may be unlikely to upgrade to a new car yet might take advantage of a sale discount from any source eager to regain money rapidly. All business competes, often with scarce resources, for consumers now with even scarcer resources and the added scare of becoming infected. Govt buying shares in business can delay failure yet cannot create demand for the unwanted.
F U S
Well said a good thought process especially regarding freedom of choice
The root of the problem is having a conservative government in name, but an invasive socialist government in reality. And not a technically well informed one at that, lawyers to a man.
Hear Hear
You’d think there was a government plan (social engineering) to get everyone to drive the same electric vehicle same colour, same size etc with all the taxes and restrictions etc placed on the combustion engine car
Sounds like a communist state to me
Only a fool or the very rich would buy a new car now.
How many people can afford a £60 grand Range Rover? Loads if it’s available for £599 a month! But who is going to provide the finance on a car that might be worth next to nothing in a few years.
Good morning
Am I the only one that thinks we are heading back to the 70’s ? Mass unemployment. Government subsidies to keep badly run and inefficient companies going because to not to do so would be seen as being nasty. And we can’t have that as that would hurt some Tories feelings.
Here is a little joke.
What is the Tory Governments favourite pop group ?
Wet Wet Wet.
It would be funny if it were not serious.
@Mark B; If we are not careful it is not the 1970s we are gheading back to but the 1930s!
What is the Tory Governments favourite pop group ?”
Talking of musical jokes. I haven’t been able to get the UK’s 1967 Eurovision entry out of my head since late Saturday, not sure why…
I think the phrase you are looking for is ‘Darwinian economics’.
Government cash creation will only make it worse.
Dinosaurs – the rock from space has landed..
The nation suffered, particularly, strivers, savers and the prudent, following the bankers greed. Tory govt imposed austerity for ten years. At the same time instead of reforming parliament after expense scandal, through stealth over time helped themselves through greed to prevent any changes they promised. Nothing done whatsoever of substance to change rules or bring bankers or MPs to justice or conform to normal society rules.
We now have the Tory govt punishing the same people again. I despair at those who voted for the Tories.
We refer to ‘Drowning Street’ in our household. And MSM are all out to get rid of the mop aka Dom, another great northern lad of whole we are all immensely proud!
JR, suggest you read three articles in Con Woman today. Timothy Bradshaw on Brexit asks good questions and Gove’s failure over N. Ireland border. Another is PESCO giving command of our military to EU and the motivations of remainer Tory MP select committee chair of Security and defense still wanting to be part of Galileo! These Mayhab Trojan horses should have been ousted by your party.
There should not be any hidden ties and costs to EU under Mayhab’s dishonest KitKat policy. Investigation still not undertaken. Underhand Tory remainer MPs must be watched and brought to account at least or better still sacked.
I wonder what your prescription is? I find your position rather contradictory. If you DON’T help companies out that need it, you will have mass unemployment. Much as I am against this obsession with the endless mass production and consumption of new cars, I would like to see government money used to change the factories over to producing something useful and less destructive to the environment.
A desperately disappointing leader though most of us knew he’d be a pushover for the left and so it’s proven. The left’s powerful and well organised forces that are now spread across both the State and the private sector will eventually drag him down
He’s simply not prepared to stand on a platform and declare war against the left.
Everybody wants to see people getting back to work safely.
However, very worrying information was released by the NHS over the weekend. Just over two weeks after the mass invasion of the beach at Weston-Super-Mare in Somerset, Weston General Hospital is suffering a huge spike in virus cases. The Telegraph reported yesterday that this is so bad that they have had to close their A & E department.
While the rest of the media were in a frenzy over Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham, they seem to have taken their eye off the ball over the numerous anecdotal reports of a “spike” in cases since the lockdown was eased. While we cannot be sure of the precise numbers due to the location data being officially “secret” there will be an unholy row once the press catch on to this.
‘Now we need to move on and find ways to get people back to work safely and wean companies off government life support.’
Sir John, once again – we need to wean politicians off the idea of continued ‘social distancing’. The medical evidence doesn’t support it – under sixty-five and you are more likely to die in a car accident than this virus; under fifteen and you are 4 times more likely to die by being hit by lightening. Where are the politicians with a rational perspective?- social distancing is a complete nonsense for all but the elderly and most vulnerable. No more furlough, no more support for big business, no more excuses. Politicians, please hold your hands up, admit you have made a gross error of judgement, and get the country back to work immediately, and back to normal [There is no ‘new normal’, just propaganda].
But what if the customers do not have the money to invest in the companies or their products, perhaps choosing to be responsible and exercising caution, after all when some companies are reporting near normal trading even though they have staff furloughed and offices closed… Simply extolling people to take more cruises back the 1930s, when the RMS Queen Elizabeth sat unfinished on her slipway, would not have made any difference!
We currently have the Government trying to shut down the aircraft industry and the car industry with their zero carbon lunacy, to help industries they are trying to close down doesn’t seem like joined up thinking. Perhaps the best help they could offer is to stop trying to close our industrial base.
I am a member of a Land Rover customer advisory panel. The company has been very active exploring how best to provide vehicle servicing, test drives and sales completion services in the lockdown and beyond. It already offers the means to buy on line. The launch of its new Defender has been totally trashed by the lockdown. It is unknown how many, if any, pre-orders will be cancelled by would be customers. The UK accounts for about one quarter of sales; it’s other markets are also still in lockdown or about to open up. Resumption of production will be slow because it needs the whole supply train to remain in step – an issue already evident in the USA. The collapse of Hertz, the car rental business in the USA, has suddenly released 400,000 used cars onto the market. This will not do new car sales any favours. JLR has c£4billion of liquidity in hand, including undrawn loans. Time alone will tell if it can survive on that lifeline as it tries to claw its way back into business.
Reply They have not been willing to undertake remote transactions for vehicles during the closure period of the physical outlets.
Someone in the business told me that now is literally a once in a lifetime chance to get a great deal when buying a car – if you’re thinking of it do it now and haggle.
Give the 1950’s women their pensions back and I will see what I can do to get her out spending it. She is pretty good at spending.
While Jaguar Land Rover do employ a large number of people in the UK. It is not a UK Company.
The perspective here should relate to how much its owners own country taxpayers are will to cough up. Not forgetting that the magic of the EU comes into play also, the Defender replacement went to Slovakia after receiving EU taxpayer funding. So UK jobs lost, funded by EU sweeteners.
The Dominic Cummings attacks continue.
I did actually wait and watch it all live yesterday.
I thought Cummings explanations should put an end to all that. He was comparatively smart (for him) in a shirt with a collar. He was not abrasive or sarcastic and he explained at great length what happened.
This meant the press corp did not have much to attack him with. Early questioners had the best chance of drawing him out. By the end, the others decided to go with their preplanned line of questioning as they had nothing else in their arsenal. So we got the predictable call for him to apologise. He answered all of these with patience even though he had to repeat earlier statements many times.
The subtext to this was that it was the big chance to get rid of a key player, to undermine Brexit, to deny Boris a key aide.
I do not recognise much of the subsequent reporting of this press conference.
Radio 4 continues the battle with talks of unhappy ministers etc. Hopefully this is their last hurrah. Boris should now be able to swat Keir Starmer at question time on Wednesday. Then it is business as usual.
A lot of big business only exists as a result of taxpayer handouts. This practice then gets muddied with the companies being domiciled elsewhere for tax.
In other words the man(or woman , taxpayer) in the street pays twice. The taxpayer pays for the wealth, infrastructure, security and health of a nation. Big business gets to freeload, not contribute equally, at the expense of those that are trying to get off the ground.
It might sound warm and cuddly that they employ people, but that is only while the mood suits them. They soon retract to their home country when the going gets tuff and leaves all those jobs in the lurch.
It is the in equality in our whole tax structure, it was meant for another age, another century. We need to up date the system that makes it equal for all. That would mean there would never be in a remotes need for handouts or inducements.
If the government doesn’t get it’s policies right then yes, @Mark B has a very good point..
It does seem strange that the taxpayer is seen as the emergency lender for big businesses, when companies really should have assets stashed away for a rainy day – If a business doesn’t operate this way then you have to ask why?
The government needs to take a cool fresh look at events, and stop any ideas of panic – THE only thing that will help businesses is for us to get back to normal immediately… Whether lockdown is considered a success in preventing the spread of CV or an absolute disaster for the economy and our way of life, the government has to make up it’s mind what is most important.
The more chat there is about ‘things will never be the same’ ETC – The more this encourages the more extreme in authority who want to impose their own version of the future up on us all. We cannot allow our country to degenerate into totalitarianism.
Sir John
You say ‘might need government money’ to the best of my knowledge no UK Government has money – just access to our wallets.
The removal of that phrase from society would go a long way towards answering the ‘Give Me’ part of the population
Of course JLR will have asked all that. They are not stupid.
But in their case there is no point saving their UK operations anyway when you intend to kill them with no deal Brexit in a few months time. Let the jobs go now.
Talking of JLR – I wonder if Mr Cummings was behind the wheel of his Land Rover when he went on his inexplicable 60 mile drive to test his eyesight during the lockdown. With his child on the back. And his wife in the front. What a heroic way for her to spend her birthday. Being driven by a visually impaired man to a beauty spot to test his eyesight.
The public inquiry is going to be fun.
Jaguar sources parts from China as well. Another reason not to bail them out. If it goes into administration I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chinese make an approach.
My local Jaguar dealership shut in response to GOVERNMENT guidelines. Before COVID-19 hit, I had been there a number of times in connection with my most recent purchase – a lovely XE in Loire Blue – and the showroom was never busy enough to create a health hazard. Sure, test-drives present a particular challenge but the show-rooms should never have had to close and, in any case, should have re-opened before the car factories. Now, Sir John, kindly get pubs’ beer-gardens open as quickly as possible – to get more people in off furlough, to get people out into the sun, to get rental payments going to landlords, and to get VAT on its way to HMRC. This government, like May’s, has more of a talent for crushing the life out of swathes of business than encouraging them.
The Government were destroying the Car manufacturers, before we had even heard of Coronavirus.
Taxing by emissions, taxing by value, restrictions into cities, Air pollution taxes, congestion charges, and even adding hybrid cars to the list of unwelcome vehicles which will be banned by 2035.
Given we do not know what future lunacy is planned, we do not have much of an incentive do we.
Electric vehicles in their current form are simply not the answer for most people either.
Nationalization by the back door.
France is doing it so we will follow. EU will accuse us of violating state aid rules and fine us but ignore the rest of the EU. Place your bets.
The best way for companies to get more more money from their customers is to end this insane lockdown so that customers can actually get to the showrooms and shops.
If people are not working they are not earning.
I remember my husband’s small company having very serious financial problems after the ERM debacle, and a significant proportion of the staff having to be made redundant, at a time when there was virtually no work coming in. How did it survive? The three directors worked themselves to the bone 24/7 without any breaks, and for nearly a year went without their salaries or any of their very few meagre benefits in order to fund the redundancies and keep the company afloat.
Perhaps some of those big businesses who have paid their executives lavish salaries and bonuses could now expect some similar loyalty and dedication in return?
Indeed we need to get back to work. The govt should take the credit for having avoided any overwhelming of the NHS and the 1/2m deaths and mayhem so confidently predicted by shrieking leftists and get the restrictions lifted. No need to bail out businesses once they are free to operate.
Sorry but not a taxpayer problem. JLR is owned by Tata of India, a very wealthy auto and industrial conglomerate.
Shareholders must bear the pain of failure……. that is how capitalism works. If Tata cannot stomach the pain……. sell on the cheap to someone else……. that is how Tata acquired JLR in the first place after all and Ford and BMW took a bath I recall.
What goes around…….
Government needs to back off their precipitate utterings on forcing a timetable to go electric for all private transport. The problem is emissions to which there are technical solutions that can be introduced without turning the whole industry inside out and directing the market down a route which is totally inadequate. Government needs to revisit this madness to green during the current lull in production and sales.
As of today I would like to see an end to the media feeding frenzy directed at Dominic Cummings. Maybe he was technically wrong but morally right in what he did, in truth I do not know nor do I care. What is obvious is that the media have nothing better to do than stir the mud. Before anyone tells me that the media are Christ in a chariot righting wrongs I would suggest they caste out the mote in their own eyes. How many media would survive an in depth investigation into their sex habits, what they are currently smoking or ingesting via the nose. To me they are a largely useless rabble in love with their own voices. Were I in Boris’s place the media would become a suitable training exercise for new recruits to MI5, an incentive to more rational behaviour.
I thought Dominic Cummings provided a perfectly sensible explanation for his actions and it is clear they were within the rules. What would all those puffed up self-righteous journalists have done in the same circumstances? Called 999 and handed the problem to someone else?
Wasn’t their questioning repetitive and fatuous?! The only thoughtful one is Robert peston. I think in stiff competition the most irritating and inane is sky’s Beth Rigby. I haven’t seen the channel 4 man Gary somebody before but he was exceptionally pompous.
No wonder much of the MSM is toast commercially.
Let us at least hope for a period of silence from sir Keir Starmer who has appointed Stephen Kinnock to the shadow cabinet after he had actually been spoken to by police – unlike Dominic Cummings, for a flagrant breach of lock-down to visit his parents.
Off topic, but do Conservative MP’s realise how much support among ordinary voters they stand to lose should they force the resignation of Dominic Cummings?
I think Breitbart is correct that DC came back to work in time to stop a well advanced plan to postpone Brexit, alledgedly.
An observation. The mainstream car manufacturers do already have websites that permit the taking of orders without the interaction of a dealership.
Tessler only sells that way. There is the school of thought, it is the dealership for new cars that is on the way out. The would become second hand only, but that is being killed off by UK tax policies.
The contradiction being of course is the UK Exchequer punishes anyone who dares buy a new car. Then keeps punishing subsequent owners for 5 years. You cant buy and economical more long term more environmentally friendly vehicle without being financially punished.
An ill thought out policy just to give the appearance of being on message. It does nothing practical to achieve its objective, it just demonstrates how far successive governments are out of touch with the realities of the world we live in. Or in other words the UK Government has already confined the UK Auto industry to decline without any corona virus hiccup.
The government has plenty of other ways of wasting our money and we certainly don’t want shares in a sector of industry that government policy has effectively trashed.
The attack on diesel engines in particular and the internal combustion engine in general coupled with the promotion of all electric vehicles was and is daft in the extreme. As an ambitious target it has merit, but we need 20 to 30 years of development to get there. Battery capacity and horse power of electric engines is at about the same level as the internal combustion engine was during WW1.
If this policy is not modified there will be huge job losses in the motor industry and don’t try and blame it on Covid-19. That would be disingenuous in the extreme to do so, because all this pandemic will have done is to accelerate the rate of job losses.
As an aside, if Cummings had had an electric car there would have been a good chance that he and his family would have ended up stranded about 10 to 20 miles short of their destination unless he had put it on charge after getting home from work!
Who is going to but a car (or indeed a house or new letting) online. These are not items that you can just return like music and clothes.
The government caused this, the government needs to bail out otherwise successful organisations that can not trade.
The government needs to return us to normal as soon as possible so that successful organisations can trade and that includes being able to move us around on public transport. This is the crux – how do we get around? Working from home (full time) is not as productive as attending the place of work regularly.
OFF TOPIC ……BUT INTERESTING?
from the BBC news site
Ireland’s taoiseach Leo Varadkar did not breach coronavirus restrictions by having a picnic at a park with friends, his spokesperson has said, despite an official’s warning against such activity. The spokesperson said on Monday that Varadkar “broke no laws, breached no regulations and observed public health guidance”. The statement was issued after photos of Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett standing in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Sunday were shared on social media. Both topless and wearing shorts, the pair appeared to be having a picnic with friends. Under the current guidelines, four people who are not from the same household can meet up outdoors, provided they observe social distancing.
But last week, the assistant secretary to the taoiseach’s department, Liz Canavan, urged people to avoid unnecessary trips outside, including picnics. She said: “If you’re visiting a public amenity try not to stay too long at the site or have picnics.”
The Government are set to re-open a number of shops while banning a large proportion of the population from using a bus or a train to get to those shops. Isn’t this a good way of convincing the owners that their businesses are no longer viable and they should therefore fold?
The Government has knocked the bottom out of the second hand diesel market. A friend of mine is a used car dealer and moans about it. If the Government wants to ‘Go Green’ and in addition help the car industry, it should look to help the sale of electric cars. Two things stand out (1) The provision of more charging points in public places and (2) Broadening research into battery technology to provide more options and longer life. For the most part, private enterprise is best placed to provide these things; the Government should ensure that providers get good profits.
Are we really happy to lose this manufacturing capacity and its desirable products?
Misguided govt policy made company stop production and made sales impossible, then surely there should be some help?
Germany is shovelling squillions at THEIR car manufacturers…so GERMAN cars will be available to customers who might otherwise have bought a Jaguar Land Rover.
Govt glad to have brought dentists and hairdressers,pubs,restaurants to their knees??
New role of govt? To cause perfectly viable businesses to go bankrupt ( on the toss of a coin?). Suppose the left wing announces a “second wave“? Govt will cringe and obey!
And could the govt. just STOP subjecting ministers to the filthy, left wing press/interviewers/inquisition? These lefty twits are positively shaking with fury…no balanced views there! Left media TIMED this to coincide with decisions re Transition period extension.
We all know that, but for the left/Remain, we would be living normal lives. Lockdown indeed.
And could this seal-fin-flapping PLEASE BE STOPPED. Here absolutely NO lockdown has been observed ever ….yet they clap and bang and generally disturb, every Thursday night, getting more and more out of control.
And govt allows Mr C to be hung out to dry!! It owes him their majority.
Indeed the Govt should not ‘want to’, nor should it bail out big business.
(An argument for a sovereign wealth fund can be made but that is for another day and other reasons. The Govt/Treasury shouldn’t now be wishing to become a hedge manager).
When will they learn that the countries with the best economies have the smallest Government interference? We need to cut red tape and get rid of most green nonsense that is stifling our economy. When will politicians’ learn that their meddling only sends more of our manufacturing abroad? I feel like our country is turning into soviet Russia. If Government wants to help then invest in the science. Innovation is what we need not legislation that controls our lives.
This policy of lockdown came from thesis of 14 year old schoolgirl.
All politicians supporting must now resign.
First. Decide what Big business means
Second. Decide what government means
Third. Come to the startling conclusion the heads of major food retailers and their ‘cabinets’ should not be government.
Stop them dictating what I should eat, when I should eat it, what price I should pay for it, and if it is available to me, how I should stand in its stores, if I am admitted and when. Insist the General Election has named heads of retailers on the ballot papers and their ‘cabinet members’ with Opposition retailers standing against them
In short, end lockdown now. Get into the real world and stop mucking about with British people.. Government, the present one, deserves all that will befall it. Not good!
I think I agree with this , probably need my eyes testing ( better jump in the car and drive around at 70 mph to see if they are working )
We could go for the disestablishment of Food Retailers,Wholesalers and State.
But since the Tory Party is in full favour of nationalisation in practice then we may as well go the whole hog( if available and at twice the price, generally, past their sell-by-date and dirty and foreign, overseen by a muscle bound freak) and nationalise the lot.
This will be done after the next General Election anyway, for sure.
I have not posted here for almost six months. The ‘game has been up’ for at least as long as that.
The occasion for me posting now is, absolutely, a sideshow, and in and of itself pales into insignificance when set against the decimation of the economy. Nevertheless, politically, the actions of Cummings, and his subsequent, very belated, attempt at justification, might be of significance, though this is dependent on the British public having the wit and tge willing to recognise what has happened here.
The reason I post is to give some credit where it is due. Douglas Ross has exhibited a degree of decency and sound judgement that has been absent from the Conservative Party for a long, long time. Is it too much to hope that he will be the first of many resignations? Probably. But Mr Ross at least has acted with honour.
To clarify, Cummings’ attempt to justify himself rested entirely on the premise that his circumstances were exceptional. Plainly, his circumstances were not exceptional. Neither he nor his wife and child were exceptionally ill at any stage. The lack of potential carers in close proximity to his primary residence was not exceptional. Everything else he mentioned in his statement is just not to the point.
I don’t doubt that he perceived his circumstances to be exceptional, given he thinks of himself as generally exceptional. But this was, very clearly, a massive error in judgement borne out of an inability to empathise with other people.
As a father, he should have the right to put his family first, even if that means the wider country is therefore a very poor second, i.e. nowhere, given the supposed circumstances. But as chief advisor to the PM, his actions are simply indefensible. To not see this is profound blindness.
Does Mr Ross not understand that either the MSM runs the country or the Government does?
The list he gives as justification for his resignation is emotional irrelevance, worthy of a second rate bishop. He should have stuck to the facts. If he had, he would have seen no rules were broken, and therefore there was no reason to resign.
“The government should not want to bail out big business” – No, I agree especially big business whose products haven’t moved with the Green war on vehicles. My husband and I keep our cars for 15-18 years and will not buy a new model until political decisions about taxation and fuel for future motoring are reached, who wants to buy an expensive depreciating and maybe an unusable vehicle.
However, the government is expecting the public to totally bail out the public sector, pay for private medical care and dental cover we are not receiving, libraries that aren’t open, bin collections that aren’t collected, council services that aren’t being delivered, none of the staff that aren’t working have been furloughed, this is why there is no pressure that there is from hairdressers and small business owners to sort this out and start re-opening.
Tell us please who are the new cases in London? How did they catch it?
The main thing killing our country is the misdirected lockdown which even two of the leading figures who created it don’t believe in.
Lift it now.
——–
The MsM are bashing Cummings but it was they who bullied the government into this disastrous lockdown in the first place – Cummings took a media position on this. A targeted lockdown would have been best.
I note that the BBC are determined to drive a wedge between the Government and The People. They cannot forgive the Tory landslide in Labour heartlands. They are keen to promote the idea that Cummings is a do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do man of wealth (he has helped them greatly with this, I’m afraid) but when Boris was ill, working a 16 hour day we never heard of it and the BBC were determined to abolish war time phrases so as to thwart Boris The Hero on his survival.
Behold the difference in energy levels.
The BBC have done nothing but slate this government and never held to account PHE nor the NHS itself for the huge mistakes that have been made over CV-19. PPE stocks were their responsibility entirely.
Douglas Ross resigns over travelling after lockdown
25 Mar Earlier today in the House of Commons I highlighted just some of the outstanding work done across Scotland and the UK to fight Covid 19. This list is far from exhaustive, but the message is the same to everyone. Thank You.
Is he still in London?
The Government: We will ban petrol/diesel cars
JLR: We are losing money because no one is buying our petrol/diesel cars. We need a bail out.
The Government: Here. Have lots of taxpayers’ money, so you can keep making petrol/diesel cars we won’t allow you to sell.
Mad. You are all quite mad.
Stop ‘The Greem Madness’ NOW!
If we want skilled and prestigious work to remain in this country…
I feel that the country that caused this situation will be making most out of it. (Someone here keeps praising them without mention that they let this disease loose.)
It seemed for a while we finally had direction. The great four years of growth and optimism that we could have been looking forward to have gone. Instead we’re going to have a miserable four years of reactive economic firefighting with the Labour Party winning the next general election however hard we work.
Cummings’ breach of his own lockdown rules is just the icing on a turd pie. But why/how is he of such importance ?
Looking at the crowds on the beaches over the weekend and on many other ovations I wonder why there is so much fuss being made over one man.
A illustration of what is wrong in the Country.
Sky news drive to Durham, reporter, film crew etc. just so the could ‘DoorStep’ Cummings parents.
‘Sky News thought it was an appropriate way to treat an elderly couple who have recently lost a close family member to Covid-19…’
That is what our MsM says is them doing their job, informing the public and holding the powerful to account. On what level would that hold up?
There is little point in wasting public money on our car industry when it is the Government’s misguided climate change policies destroying it. People genuinely do not know what to use for transport.
At one time we were told to buy diesel cars for their low CO2 emissions, then petrol was preferred, then it was hybrid now it’s got to be electric, although goodness knows where all the electricity will come from. For a while public transport was flavour of the month but now we are discouraged from using it.
What is the point of buying a new car online if we are encouraged to stay in and do everything online? Big Brother says the new going out is staying in, apparently we don’t need a car!
Can’t imagine this dysfunctional PM asking business about anything ‘fcuk business’ and now after yesterdays performance we can see the PM cannot even sack an advisor for brazenly breaking his own governments rules on Covid- seems Boris and government cannot do without him so then what is the point of it all- we have now entered dangerous territory- think Europe in the 1930’s