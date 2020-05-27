Liquidity and solvency

Offering money to companies to see them through a couple of months when they are not by law allowed to trade was necessary. It was right for the government to pay the wages of staff who have jobs but are not allowed to do them, so that the workforce is available to start up again as soon as the lockdown is lifted. It was right to offer money to the self employed who were also banned from earning a living.
Government now needs to handle the return to work well. The state cannot afford to carry on paying out large sums to companies that do not have enough turnover. The only way to sustain our living standards is to get everyone back to work. There are will be some businesses that were declining before the shut downs. They may need to make a bigger adjustment now as the shut down probably accelerated their decline.
There will be other businesses that had a great business model prior to the lock down that will now be damaged by the changed conditions created by the anti virus policies. Travel and hospitality will have to change the way they work for as long as social distancing remains, and plan for reduced workloads for sometime after lifting of the shut down.
There are then a range of businesses which gained market share out of the shut downs and who may continue to grow well even after the end of the exceptional times for on line retail, internet conferencing, remote working service and supplies, home entertainments and other technology winners.
What we do not want is to search for some top down government led model of backing winners, interfering with customer choices and deciding who to subsidise and what changes to lifestyle they require.
The danger is some companies that were short of cash owing to lock down end up insolvent because they do not experience a surge of returning business once the lock down is lifted. The government does not have the resources to keep all companies going that lack a strong business offer for the new conditions post shutdown. The private sector has the means to lend money and to buy shares. Large companies have access to low interest rates on bank finance and bonds, and can raise additional capital from shareholders. They can and are conserving cash by not paying dividends or buying back shares where they need to be careful with the money.
Why have the government not allowed business owners to borrow from their private pension funds to assist their businesses as they have in Australia? What is there to be lost from this?
I caught a little of the new BoE chap yesterday. He did not seem very impressive . The last organisation he lead seems to have encourages ‘one size fits all’ overdraft rate of 40% is was (78%) at one bank disguised as OD fees. Why in a supposedly free market are banks able to get away with charging 40% on all overdrafts while paying 0.2% or less on deposits? You pay 200 times what they do. A shame he did not do maths or physics at Queens College Cambridge instead of history. His PHD thesis was The impact of the Napoleonic Wars on the development of the cotton industry in Lancashire: a study of the structure and behaviour of firms during the Industrial Revolution. Might come in handy perhaps?
The questioning of him was not very good either.
Clearly, the Government must be alert to unfair competition faced by British businesses from foreign firms enjoying subsidies and bail-outs extended by foreign governments.
Government never backs winners, only losers. The winners it uses to extract monies from their profits. This money goes into grand schemes and various benefits to buy votes. Winners and workers do not need such patronage.
The problem for the government is, how is it going to pay back all the money it has borrowed ? Taxing will just slow down the economy. My fear is, that there will be more money printing to inflate the debt away.
The excess death figure were released again yesterday. They are now down to about 4000 excess deaths per week, which is now little worse than bad winter week. Though it must be a total circa 70,000 excess deaths up to today’s date.
If a business lacks working capital then the owners must put in the money required. If the business is a ltd company then it’s the shareholders who must provide the funds.
Let’s conveniently ignore, for political convenience of course, the criminal destruction of financial resources in all State run, public organisations. It’s a pity the Tory government and their MP’s in Parliament choose to ignore the wholesale abuse of captured, unionised, taxpayer funded public organisations.
And here we have another Conservative MP directing his advice to the private sector about how they should conduct their affairs
Maybe Sir John should turn his attention to public sector reform or is he concerned he may stir up a hornet’s nest from the now increasingly aggressive Marxist unions?
The private sector is an EASY target. We can’t fight back so getting a kicking from so called Conservative politicians is the norm but it does display the new socialist mindset of the leftward leaning (leftward for political convenience) party that now finds itself genuflecting and praying at the altar of Unite’s (Labour) client state
I’ll say this again. The unions have Johnson by the cojones. This is what happens when a Tory party capitulates to the left and their activists.
But I do want government to be alert to any signs of China making opportunistic acquisitions of Western companies weakened by the Coronavirus crisis. If that means taking equity stakes, or even nationalisation, then so be it. BE ALERT!
Crucial to our recovery is confidence because there is a lot of pent up demand But many people are still very nervous.
To allay this the government need to stop their scattergun information approach and hone it down to a simple message, am I/where can I be safe? Where and how are people still catching it so I can avoid that? Tell us the truth re masks, Not the current BS designed to protect their supplies. Testing zillions of people, why and so what? How close are we to a quick diagnostic tool,That tells if a person has it (obviously showing no symptoms)
Your message management especially the coconut shy that is the daily briefing, in my view, has been inept and the Cummings episode, I see now more of your MPs are putting themselves before the country, no change there then, an unfortunate sideshow. Close it down. Any questions, give one collective answer. We gave covered it extensively, we have nothing more to add.
End social distancing now. There is no evidence that it works or is necessary to stop a catastrophic spread. Covid-19, which is relatively not that deadly anyway, runs out everywhere of its own accord. It wasn’t and isn’t worth destroying the economy over.
We already see Countries wishing to leverage advantage brought about by the situation we find our selves in. Out of a need and desire to ensure something is left Countries are being drawn in to trade protection. You cant disagree with some of it.
The main problem is not the bailout but the leveraging the situation by Countries that feel the need to dominate.
Lufthansa as we see have been given a 9 billion euro bailout, which gives them significant market clout. More importantly they have been given protection from takeovers.
With that in mind the UK needs to protect ALL UK enterprise from any sort of takeover by foreign entities, other wise the UK will be stripped bear of what is left.
The government has chosen to be led by the science of the scientists they have chosen to place around them, but ignored the hundreds of other scientists who disagree with that science. Time to take a much broader look at ‘the science’ and end social distancing now. Enough is enough and it’s getting ridiculous.
I agree wholeheartedly with this statement, “What we do not want is to search for some top down government led model of backing winners, interfering with customer choices and deciding who to subsidise and what changes to lifestyle they require.”
We have enough interference from government as it is.
Yesterday, in the supermarket, I was actually pleased to see people not adhering to the arrows on the shop floor. There were few people in the aisles so plenty of room to move safely without being too close. And I felt glad that people weren’t just shuffling about like sheep, or in North Korea, but were showing a bit of spine and using their common sense!
Survival of the fittest then – sounds harsh but it’s how this universe works.
If the majority of businesses are going to survive then the best help the government can do is to reduce taxes heartily all round – That will help their survival.
Start raising any taxes and you might as well pull the plug on UK LTD, because that will just stop the UK dead.
WE need to remember the severity of this lockdown, and the adverse effects – it can never be allowed to happen again – ‘Experts tell us to expect a second wave of CV… Well, now is the time to prepare for … Make our businesses strong… Make the people stronger – there are ways to make immune systems better at surviving CV.
Now is the time to review all successful medical actions in handling CV, so that they can be in place ready.
Spending £Millions on untested and controversial vaccines is not the answer, and neither are health passports.
Some self employed aren’t, too keen to return, why would they, they getting 80% of income. Government will have a problem to get some of these people back to work.
Same with furloughed workers and those working at home – “it is too dangerous to return goes the cry”.
With government backing saying it is dangerous who are bosses to argue?
The Government should move quickly to a Swedish style lockdown.
It is doubtful whether a lockdown is the righ t way to deal with this type of virus. I hope that the evidence for it is carefully examined.
The dilemma for travel and hospitality is that social distancing is not economically sustainable for a lengthy period. The answer , though not a perfect one, is testing and a health visa. Knowing that everyone on your flight or next to you at the hotel pool has been tested negative could be very reassuring, though not perfect. A further test at the mid holiday point would also reassure. It is in the interests of airlines and hotels to have this done independently. How good such a scheme could be is a matter of how long it takes , test to result. If it can be like litmus paper it solves a big problem. Do not sub contract it to any agency whose origins make it open to corruption.
Indeed, but Unfortunately there is a strong element in the Conservative Party which seems to think that in order to keep the red wall voters we need to adopt socialism in all but name. Big spending on questionable or even fatuous infrastructure, higher taxes, gorging the NHS with money with no hint of reform, perpetual green crap and now it seems perhaps open ended bailouts.
I think it is not true. Red wall voters like other right of centre voters would like to see a calm return to normality, a restoration of growth and public finances, sensible FTAs with the EU and others, and simpler and competitive taxes. It is patronising – and a political misjudgement – to treat red wall voters as dim leftists.
To summarise: our society, both people and business, is far too reliant on debt and cannot withstand any disruption.
Every government since the war is guilty of relying on an endless increase in consumer debt to keep the house of cards from collapsing.
Will we ever get a government that wants house prices to fall so people don’t have to be in debt for most of their working life just to buy some bricks, timber and plasterboard?
Govt, in its pursuit of goodness, does tend to back some & discourage others.
Taxes such as those increased on smoking and reduced on green energy moderate consumer behaviour. Govt spurs finest performance with awards. At the other extreme, it reduces supplier and consumer behaviour with imprisonment for drug trafficking.
However, the notion of a Govt-led model ranking for winners is too raw. Competitive markets rapidly sort out what is wanted, bought and sold, and at what price. When conditions change, forcing loyalty to conform to former habits is tantamount to quaint reminiscence. Businesses need to adapt to the new now that emerges each day. Delivering mail by mule could save jobs but doing nothing useful just wastes.
Govt does need to help lead in pursuit of moderating behaviour, intelligently, helpfully but only gently.
-Overseas bank shares seem to be paying dividends, so these and other UK shares which are prohibited by government edict or frowning from paying dividends will knock UK stocks and therefore future investment.
-I’m not certain how much the state can pay for consequential losses to businesses prohibited from trading. Legislation always moves and provides for and against business opportunities. -Prudent business will have 3-6 months cash to see them through, and if they are worth saving, they will get round this thing somehow.
More at issue is that the rules for what is happening seem to be vague – vagueness which led to the Cummings situation and many others personally and for business. e.g. some cycle shops open scooping up all the business, others closed financed by government presumably- where does that leave us?
The only way to sustain our living standards is to get everyone back to work.
And here is the issue. After 10 years of Conservative government we still have a client state, reliant on handouts and provided services. Not only this but living costs are inflated by having a population that has artificially grown.
Having trashed the economy by scaring the population into hiding there is no longer enough turnover to go round and therefore get everyone back to work. What will the solution be? To import more GDP are we have been doing since 2001?
It may be that saving on travel and office lunch costs plus not socialising means that there is a pot of savings in existence that people will spend once they are allowed out. Again your government and the media has scared the population into not going out so how are they going to spend this money.
I certainly have no desire to queue to get into a shop where I may or may not buy something, also my housing costs (due to the number of people looking for housing) are such that I can’t make large vehicle or white goods purchases so my contribution to increasing GDP will be limited. There is also insufficient public transport to get me to the shops to make any purchases because we have all been told to avoid it.
I suspect that I am not unique
The private sector has the means to lend money and to buy shares.
Your government and the media has created an environment of fear and anxiety. There is not the confidence, even in robust businesses, to invest or lend.
Government has created this situation by its intervention and actions. Turn the printing presses on but change the furlough scheme so that employees can be used productively full time to grow and change businesses until confidence returns (which having people going to work daily can only help).
Do not borrow this money and do not make us pay it back.
I think May still has that title. He got off to a good start, securing a Brexit after having been brave enough to fight an election. But he needs to get back of the path of fiscal responsibility, be more Conservative and less Liberal, and sort out the shambles of his No 10 operation. He also needs a re-shuffle to clear out the deadwood that’s been exposed by this crisis.
Let’s not forget whose money it actually is! Whether taken in tax now or by way of future debt.
Having said that once govt had taken the bizarre action of closing down the country what else could it do but print money to pay for the whole Great Reset exercise?
We are in uncharted waters. Most businesses need an accurate forecast of both the economic climate and short term weather to prime them but without this will have to gamble on getting their core beliefs right.
There will be few winners in the short term but hopefully the general public will gain an insight into who in the economy produce the golden eggs and treasure them as was the culture in the USA years ago.
I will only believe that our government lacks resources when it decides to pull the plug on foreign aid
One can only conclude that we are cash rich to be able to spend so much money every on foreign aid
Sir John. A government, none of whom have run businesses, expect people to resume economic activity when they click their fingers. “Shops can reopen”. Queue outside, then shuffle round the in-store one way system, unable to touch or test merchandise before buying. No thanks. Shops may reopen briefly before closing permanently. Retail is handed to the online giants. PS. If Mr Cummings is such an indispensable genius, why is Britain apparently still run by Sedwill, why was Ferguson allowed to impose this lunacy and why is Tugendhat trying to keep our military linked to the EU and not have our own satellite system?
We would have more respect for both you and your party if you stood on a platform and declared your new found loyalty to all that’s been created since 1997.
Like Labour, the Tories have become a deceit. London-centric Labour no longer represent white, working people. Indeed they actively despise them and seek to replace them as they seek a new robotic bloc vote.
And the Tories are without question a most repugnant presence as a result of their abhorrent capitulation to the politics of the progressive authoritarian left. Offensive, morally bankrupt and a festering sore on this nation.
It is the detriment of this nation that voters wrongly believe that there’s a choice and that both parties offer opposing programs. This is nonsense and explains why the Tories work hard to protect Labour from harm and protect their sub-State. The Tories are in effect protecting the 2 party consensus with their tedious Punch and Judy arrangement.
The Tories great fear is the rise of a true conservative party to replace Labour. A party that would replicate Thatcher’s program based on morality, de-politicisation, liberty of thought and speech and values that reject the poison of cultural Marxism
Reply It is based around a Demonstrator fund I run Where the FT of course receive real time dealing reports as changes are made.
A couple of days ago we had on this very blog the ineffable Edward2 asking where the mythical neoliberals are/were? Could it be they are/were those who have accepted the death/sale of these companies not only without lifting a finger to help them but even encouraging, at different stages of their career, the whole process.
And it is likely the same one(s) today explaining the details on how to come out of this crisis. What a joke.
To get the economy functioning again the State must move away from the centralised direction (with enforcement ) of peoples activities. Further, people must be encouraged to take back control of their lives and take responsibility for their own actions. For his to happen it is imperative that Dominic Cummings be maintained in place – a high profile example of someone who uses intelligence and initiative to take decisions pertaining to his particular circumstances. If he gets thrown to the wolves who will dare interpret rules according to need in the future? Also where will the wolves (media) go looking for their next meal? I see ghosts of 1930’s Germany looming in the intolerance (hatred even) and fear that I see around our world.
Off Topic – With regard to “State Aid” it certainly seems like Germany is going to fund Lufthansa and France will put money in to its automotive industry.
Of course it’s not new for France to get away with giving state aid to French companies – think Honeywell Bull…
Yes and Bull still exists with one BullSequana X supercomputer used somewhere within the Reading suburbs.
Where are the Acorn, Sinclair, Amstrad. Apricot, Dan, RM, Vigen, Akhter, Evesham … of yore. More or less disappeared from the surface of the earth. And the last recent bit of British computer technology (ARM holdings) is now Japanese.
So what is the best way to go, the French or the British way?
The reality is that the Government made a judgement call to prolong the lives of people already being kept alive by life saving drugs by shutting down companies RATHER than than putting ill people in lockdown and letting healthy people get on with keeping the economy running.
The Government made this decision because the civil service are incapable of sitting down for a few days and coming up with short term tactical solutions.
This decision means the Government must put those companies back to a place before the pandemic and the cost must be borne by the civil service.
For example pension payments to civil servants by the Government must be eliminated and paid into a fund to help the private sector. UK income tax must be paid by outsourced workers who fit the IR35 criteria. Foreign work visas must not be renewed so that British people can get those jobs. The salaries of Government workers must be frozen for five years.
Sir John, you appear to be writing with regards only for the larger and multinational companies, who have shareholders and/or collateral to put up as securities for (commercial) bank loans etc.
Now would you be so kind as to suggest how sole traders & SMEs might survive beyond govt grants, backed loans, or SE/Furlough schemes when apparently, under current govt TTT plans, their businesses might get put into a (minimum?) local 14 day local lockdown at any moment – I now many traders who simply would not get any business under such trading conditions, their customers (some of them other businesses) simply can not afford have their property or equipment sat moribund, perhaps half-repaired.
Listening earlier to, and reading about, the govts track and trace procedure, who thinks these systems up? But then again this was obviously rushed out by No.10 to deflect from other matters.
The idea that a health official can simply phone someone up to tell them they need to self isolate is asking for problems, from the simple idiotic practical jokers to a scammers charter – worried, shocked and possibly frightened members of the public, having been told they might have a deadly virus, in the heat of the moment being asked if they can confirm some personal details, full name, address DOB etc. even perhaps bank details …. ID theft by govt decree and diktat…
The great thing about the Apple-Google app was that it was all done within the smart phone, meaning that a scam would require a major hack of the system, not just plucking names and numbers out of a telephone directory!
I really don’t think people have grasped the scale of the disaster that’s coming.
Very sensible post. Agree – and particularly: ‘What we do not want is to search for some top down government led model of backing winners, interfering with customer choices and deciding who to subsidise and what changes to lifestyle they require.’
Less government interference is needed in many areas of our lives.
The danger is some companies that were short of cash owing to lock down end up insolvent because they do not experience a surge of returning business once the lock down is lifted.
It doesn’t help companies and business in general when it has been announced that on Friday constraint payments of £9.3 million was paid out to wind turbine. Reported in the Telegraph
When is the government and politicians, in general get a grip and end this madness? I would have thought the country needs every penny no matter where from and who it upsets to get us on the road, out of the situation we are now in.
wind turbine operators.
As someone who has or rather had a healthy business, I don’t want a handout, I just want to be allowed to open up and start working again. Also, wouldn’t this be a good time to start talking about purging the bloated, protected, costly public sector? And I include politicians in that. No doubt if they had to suffer the same as the private sector have – furloughing, loss of income, being laid off etc. we’d all be back by now.
JLR massive employer and is the flagship in many ways of the brilliance of the British car industry.
If you cannot or will not lend it money then try another way.
Reduce /remove all the high taxes on the vehicles in the showrooms. This will send a clear signal and generate new business. Keeps tens of thousands working and paying taxes.
JLR when they are producing and selling more vehicles, that is the time to claw back the taxes that have been removed or placed on hold. It is a Business as Usual model to help them sell their existing models and invest in new technology.
All this has been bought about not by the virus because two politicians opened their mouths before realising the full implications of what they were saying. Diesel engines are evil and bad for which the country must commit to zero CO2 by 2040.
The infrastructure is not in place and diesels will be around for another 25 years lets use them as their emmissions are very low and keep the skill base in companies such as JLR. The government has got to be realistic in what it is trying to achieve. Under promise and over deliver. Rocket science it is not
One of the main beneficiaries of the furlough scheme is the people who are working for government organisations but not “on the front line.
Did you know, Sir John, that in Universities more people are actually employed in administration and fund raising than there are teachers? The number of professional, full time staff is about a third of the number of people on the payroll? The figures of the NHS I suspect are very similar. I am talking off the top of my head without figures but would like to ask about the MOD too.
All these people, I understand, are on full salaries.
I sincerely hope that the govt will de-criminalise non payment of the BBC Licence due to the BBC’s continual breaches of the Royal Charter and abuse of their dominant position in the broadcasting business.
Also, I think it’s time that the Balen Report was made available to the people who paid for it – the general public!
What you are saying is no more than common sense, but of course will be perceived as the opposite by all interventionists who will urge on the Government the vital necessity of backing winners. The Government really must not fall into this trap which is clearly already being laid for it and it would be particularly futile at this juncture and in the circumstances we face, precisely because of the changes in business models that as you highlight, are now taking place around us.
One real benefit of difficult times should be the cathartic destruction of failing businesses and the revival of valuable new ones.
Though painful while it is happening, the only way for the process to be successful is to let the market place decide. To leave choices to the Government or its agents has always been to guarantee failure when it has happened in the past, and there is no reason to suppose that this time would be any different.
Indeed the sooner we get back to work and companies adjust to the new condition the better. Many people will need to get new and different jobs again, the sooner the better.
It will all be very much assisted by easy hire and fire, a bonfire of red tape, cheap on demand energy, a massive slimming down of the bloated (largely inept and unproductive) state sector (and the universities sector) and the cancellation of many other government lunacies HS2 or gender gap pay reporting.
Yes, in order to revive the economy private capital will need to be injected into viable businesses. We must make sure this is not discouraged by excessive regulations or taxation.
“Travel and hospitality will have to change the way they work for as long as social distancing remains…”
Let us hope ‘social distancing’ ends as soon as possible. I’m preaching to the converted when I say an olde worlde English pub now lacks British spirit. This spirit cannot be killed, is in your cellar, in your walls, is impatient
Sir John, the key thing is to fight hard against the absurd social distancing rules. As you rightly note, the travel and hospitality industries can not function fully with these rules in place. Every pub and restaurant in the land will have to operate with the same rents and overheads (albeit with less staff) but with a fraction of the turnover and all because of an inhuman and degrading government decree. Those sectors, so vital to civilized society and human enjoyment, have the right to taxpayer subsidy until the rules are lifted. As the cost mounts, perhaps that will provide motivation to remove the tyrannical laws and allow a free society again.
The venues I use most certainly can cope with a 2-metre SD limit. But given that, I have to ask why they aren’t allowed to open now?
John of piste I know and delete after reading but would it not be a good time to up the premium bond allowance to say 50k. people could then have money with a chance of earning something rather than the ,1% interest rates on offer and it might be a good way for the government to raise a few quid almost war bonds.
0.1% in many cases. But many banks are still charging 40% on overdrafts!
PBs are more expensive, for the government, than issuing gilts.
BBC “Schools and workplaces may face local lockdowns”
The Chief Medical Officer rubbished the idea, with also a dismissive smirk ( the smirk as seen in my eyes opinion) on TV, weeks or even months ago of “Regional assessment and ethnic analysis” in determining action to beat the coronovirus.
The Government insisted it is “following scientific advice” Then b.well do so! You the Government made your own deathly bed so continue to lie…..in it!
Somewhat O/T: Starting with the 2011/12 tax year, the state pension was set to increase every year by the greatest of the average earnings growth, consumer prices index inflation or 2.5%. People of working age (of which I am no more) should now be prioritised as they are likely to carry the bulk of the efforts at sorting out the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis. These people may/might have lost/lose their jobs. As we are likely to enter a world of low growth, reduced demand for many services, and higher taxes, these people may have to face reinventing themselves and creating a new life for their family. Keeping only the first two conditions for a state pension increase (the bigger of average earnings growth and consumer prices index inflation) would send a signal that ‘we are all in this together’.
In addition ending the current pension tax relief tax structure and setting a unique rate (20% or less) tax relief on (private) pension contributions would show a similar will. If present higher (40% tax relief) and additional (45% tax relief) rate earners were to find themselves with extra funds, why could they not invest in shares, funds, investment trusts and ETFs without further tax benefits. Provided they invest in UK-related assets, that would show true ‘patriotism’.
The business subsidy is grossly unequal: state and corporate employees continue to be subsidised, but from June the self-employed – sole traders or freelance entrepreneurs will lose all support. I know of very many who will be losing their entire living and stand to lapse into abject poverty because the government cannot get people back to work.
Some self-employed get no government grant at all – even though their income has plummeted by nearly 50% as a result of covid. When forced to default on their rent, the landlord is then shorn of income.
This may well all be unavoidable: perhaps the entire self-employed sector will vanish for ever. But what is very provoking is the furloughed sector’s constant refusal to alter a thing. Teachers who refuse to teach (so preventing parents from being able to go back to work); local authorities providing 10% of their services but insisting on being paid 100% of council tax; Sir Humphrey making no savings at all. This is not an even load.
While many state /LA /corporate employees are sunbathing and playing beachball all day at home, the SME sector is in danger of being permanently strangled. The Treasury (and politicians) are making decisions to whose effects they are immune. Is that wise?
It certainly makes the Tory MP squabbling so clearly aimed at weakening the PM and re-fighting the remainer wars of last autumn look frivolous and grossly out-of-touch. Please tell your colleagues to put a sock in it: we can see who they are, and what they’re doing. They are just persuading anyone at all – merely fostering horrified resentment. It is quite enough that the media are constantly inviting all the remainers (e.g. just now on R4 PM programme ex-MP Sarah Wolleston) to bang on and on about Mr Cummings, without Tory MPs cheerfully throwing the government’s majority away.
Companies who are perfectly capable of paying dividends have stopped them too – it is a political decision – used to pay bumper bonuses for the board no doubt. When Ed Milliband asked a FTSE 100 CEO “Why do you have to pay dividends ?” it wasn’t such a stupid question after all was it. In due course shareholders (the owners) will have their say.
Alas the shareholder rarely get enough say in things.
“The government does not have the resources to keep all companies going that lack a strong business offer for the new conditions post shutdown” = redundancies.
he only way to sustain our living standards is to get everyone back to work.
