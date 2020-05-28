An important month

The forces of Pessimism and defeat want the U.K. to seek an extension to the negotiating year with the EU. It is most important that the Prime Minister and Mr Frost refuse to countenance such a dreadful idea. There is nothing we could negotiate next year that we cannot negotiate this year. The U.K. made a mess of the negotiations under Mrs May who trusted the Official Civil service and liked advice that always meant the U.K. giving in on issue after issue.
The present government has so far been as clear as Mrs May was muddled over what the U.K wants. It has rightly refused to accept the EU’s wish to settle fish first before anything else and make our fish a further payment to them. It has proposed a free trade agreement as the base of the future relationship but said no agreement would also work fine.
There is no point in negotiating through June unless the EU changes its approach and understands we are not giving away powers over our fish, our laws or our money. The EU pretends we want to stay in the single market and customs Union, which we voted to leave.
The U.K. just has to stay calm, be pleasant but show great resolve. We are not going to give in again and do not want some kind of Association Agreement putting has back under the EU Court and laws.
Mr Frost was all that we could hope for in his report yesterday. We do not extend, we have control over our sea resources, and we don’t need EU regulations to tell us how to manage our population or economy. But just as important, since the EU now plans to spend another Euro 750bn, on top of Euro 1.1tn, budget, we must not even consider for the merest moment to be any part of the EU’s sphere of control.
The only reason the Eu want to extend is pure and simple to get more money out of us and for the remoaners in this country to find some under hand way of getting us back into the dying corpse of the Eu at any means
Johnson must deliver on his slogan/aim Get Brexit Done or face political annihilation. In my opinion the key driver of the continued media/political narrative about Cummings is a determination to frustrate that aim. Destroy Cummings to undermine Johnson, then secure the extension.
Absolutely right.
If the EU are so keen on an extension, why don’t they offer to pay us a billion pounds a month during an extension of the transition period?
Although to be fair, I would counsel against accepting that offer, the risks of the slippery slope are too great. If the EU were to offer to pay us two billion a month for six months, then we might give it more than momentary consideration.
Exactly. But a “mess” under May is rather an understatement. It led to 5th place and 9% of the vote and nearly gave us Corbyn/SN) as I recall.
Watching Boris being questioned by Caroline Nokes yesterday he must surely regret letting these 10 (who are clearly complete traitors in my view) back into the party. Needless to say like May she was obsessed with women’s representation. If only there were a few more capable women Conservative MPs (the men are bad enough) let alone most of the Women MPs. The last thing we need is more people like the dreadful, dishonest, compass-less LibDim dopes like Theresa May.
Women on merit of course but if let it when they have little or no merit (just for gender reasons) they just push the female cause backwards.
Speaking of LibDim dopes Mathew Parris has actually written something sensible in the Spectator:- Why has coronavirus fled London? He asks.
Well it has clearly reached herd immunity. This as some people are probably not very susceptibility and many have had it and are now immune. Get everyone back to work as soon as possible please.
Charles Moore is excellent as usual and Rod Liddle amusing too on the clearly racist and idiotic comments of the appalling identity politics pusher Joe Biden ‘you ain’t black’ if you support Donald Trump – he said.
Trump for all his many faults is the far better option (if only for his sensible approach on Climate, Energy and cuts in red tape).
What is the point of not signing up to an extension or agreeing to keep EU rules etc. if once we exit the WA the UK laws and regs simply mirrors those of the EU.
Many Brexit supporting MPs bang on about ‘our fish’, demanding that we leave the constraints of the CFP but then say nothing about our farmers having to remain compliant to much EU derived CAP and other nonsense. Our farmers are not uncompetitive, they just have at least one arm tied behind their backs all the time, same with UK manufacturing, same with UK energy provision.
Now the world has a real danger to worry about, CV19, perhaps we can put the fake eco-worrying back in its box?
WTO exit please, no later than 23:00hrs GMT on 31st Dec.
Not only that but a huge financial contribution now potentially massively inflated by the umpteen billion bailout fund they are trying to cobble together which I presume we would be made to join not forgetting the cross EU taxes they are proposing.
It is a bottomless money pit with the benefits Being totally outweighed by the cost.
It is reported that some civil servants and ministers were lining up an agreement with the EU for an extension while Johnson and Cummings were away with the batclap. They need to find out who was involved and then terminate their careers.
Someone needs to remind Mr Barnier that the clock is ticking. 😉
Indeed. There is no point leaving the EU and accepting anything like ‘dynamic alignment’ with whatever laws and rules the EU may choose to make in the future – such laws may be good or bad, but if we have no hand in making them we should not accept being bound by them. It would be better just to remain a member. One of the most important things now, it has become clear, is to ensure that the U.K. will not in any way be on the hook for any possible future euro bailout scheme.
Professor Neil Ferguson advised the government that Covid-19, if left unconfronted, could take 500,000 lives and Lockdown, he said, would limit this to about 20,000.
Rather like moving the goal posts to the corner flags to make sure you score!
Months back and looking at the figures from the cruise ship in Japan and the other figures then adjusting for the age profile I came up with the figure of about 100,000 for the UK (after about 10 mins on a spread sheet). That still looks about right to me for the UK. We have had about 70,000 excess death by now time to open up. Otherwise more damage will clearly ensue from the lockdown than from the virus.
I now genuinely couldn’t care less what Johnson does. If he chooses to sell the UK down the river and capitulate to Merkel then fine. The voter chose to put their cross next to candidates representing the progressive left Tory party and the hate filled Marxist Labour party and they can pick up the cost and consequence of their naive democratic choice.
Both main parties have worked together (behind closed doors of course) to destroy the UK and its moral base and cultural integrity. And the voter continues to vote for the two parties responsible for that destruction.
We are all aware that democracy, freedom and liberty’s been crushed by politicians to protect the two party status quo from harm. Leaving the EU will hardly change that. The …….. BBC still exists. Identity politics still infects our world. Mass immigration is still encouraged. And we’ve had the Tories in power since 2010. What will this useless PM do? He’ll do nothing. He doesn’t possess any sense of mission and unlike Trump he fears confrontation and that fear is disabling.
I hope Johnson bottles it. I’ve given up caring for the UK. Why should we care when politicians don’t? We can’t express opposition to anything any longer for fear of criminal prosecution. These politicians have deliberately strangled debate to protect their parties
Reply So does this mean you will not be contributing again here, as I do care about the future of our country.
Whatever June will bring, the EU27 has to serve it’s short- and long-term interests and will make access to it’s single market dependent on a level playing field. As the UK feels this infringes on its independence the outcome will go towards no-deal/ WTO terms only.
I doubt that the EC could have proposed such a far reaching recovery fund an plan yesterday, had it been for an EU28. Therefore I think it is for the better that the UK leaves and follows its own dreams. Why not on 31-12-2020? If that were a mistake, the EU will still be there in 10 or 20 years.
Calm and pleasant. Tell that to a couple of your ex cabinet ministers allowing their personal animus towards Cummings to help feed the braying press pack.
I saw a good quote yesterday about them and other Snow flake Tory MPs being the lefts useful idiots. How true.