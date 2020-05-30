Has lock down worked?

On 23 rd March the UK was put into lockdown to reduce the number of Covid 19 cases, to reduce pressure on the NHS and to limit the deaths from the disease.
As the proposers of the policy thought, admissions to hospital with severe forms of the disease peaked 9 days later at 3121 cases on April 2nd. Peak use of NHS ventilator beds was hit a week later on April 10, which was also the day of peak deaths. I have taken these figures from the latest Downing Street briefing graphs. The method of counting has changed over the period, increasing the number of deaths recorded as time passed.
This implies limiting contact was the way to slow the progress of the virus, and did lead to an important reduction in serious cases and deaths. So far so good.
What does need more examination is why it has taken so long to secure faster and more dramatic declines in serious cases and deaths after success in changing the trend in early April. You would have expected the figures to come down quite quickly to low levels. After all we are advised that a person with the disease is clear after seven days, and a person getting it before symptoms show should be clear in 14 days. Thus we would expect a sharp fall off after the 14 day point from lockdown.
As we enter the test and trace era, it would be good to hear from the medical and scientific advisers why they think the diseases has lingered at relatively high levels for so long during lock down. Are all the cases now concentrated amongst the small proportion of the population that go to a physical place of work? Are hospitals and care homes now a main source of spreading the disease? Or is the disease somehow still spreading – at a slower rate – through the population that are staying at home? If so, how is it being transmitted?
These become important issues so that we know who to isolate and consider what other measures to take in the Test and Trace phase. Do we need better infection control in those health and care settings that do get the disease? Are there issues with deliveries to households? What more can be done to rid items and surfaces of the disease? Has the UK investigated the use of UV light machines to destroy the virus on surfaces? I will pursue these questions with the government.
In answer to the question posed by the headline, one has to ask; “What was the goal ?”
The goal was “To save OUR NHS” !”. This was based on the concern that the NHS would be flooded with patients needing ventilators and such like simply overwhelming it. Did this happen ? Well no ! In fact, the only things that seemed to be overwhelmed by the whole event were the government, the media and, as a result of those two, the population. A potential crisis had arisen and, whilst calmer, saniner heads would have dealt with it quickly and effectively our lot switched to rabbits caught in headlights to, headless chickens, and then, to preening dandy’s then, to cowardly custards hiding behind the WHO and the science / experts.
As someone who has patiently waited over 40 years (plus 4 years on from the vote) to actually Leave the EU, and return to being a sovereign nation once more, I truly despair at our future prospects. If you, the political class, do not want power, why do you seek it ? Power confers great responsibility and, if you are not up to the task, may I offer you and alternative – Direct Democracy. Give us the power over OUR lives !
Mark, what you appear to be advocating is anarchy (apologies if I have misread you).
Offhand, I can think of no human societies, be they ever so small, that function without rules, which may start as ‘customs’. Then as the size of the tribe or the community increases, most of its members want to see the rules enforced, and then …you get good/bad leaders, and good/bad rule setters, and ensuing power struggles. I don’t need to go on, do I?
Your priorities show you to be, in my opinion, completely and utterly unhinged.
We have, recent revised estimates say, sixty-four thousand dead in just a couple of months, whereas total civilian casualties in over five long years of WWII were seventy-seven thousand, a mere fraction of the present annual rate.
And yet you care more about little rings of stars on car number plates and about the colour of a piece of cardboard.
Of course the lockdown has been better than nothing – the only Tory alternative at the time.
Deaths per day are down from over a thousand to a couple of hundred on average, but these figures do not seem any more reliable even as time passes.
Some people seem not to want them to be.
I am utterly ashamed to share my nationality with people like you.
MiC
“I am utterly ashamed to share my nationality with people like you.”
…..at least he has a nationality.
What happened to the 750’000 volunteers offering their help?
Also – a friend closed her one-woman business, took a short refresher course to be an agency carer again. She told me that all 15 on the course passed, 9 have been given placements in local hospitals. She and the other 5 haven’t, yet are not getting any money but are “tied” to the agency after finding out that if they want to leave it – they have to pay £500 – – to leave !!
How very EU.
Mark B, Like you, and a number of others on here (all Leave supporters), I was sceptical about lockdown. It does seem that the more Remain a person was the more inclined they were to shriek in panic for an ever more draconian lockdown.
The figures seem to be indicating that the lockdown was superfluous and RNHS would not have been overwhelmed.
Of course we could not have known that back on 23rd March, but it is clear that the government was panicked by Prof Fergusson’s dire predictions, the Italian experience, the MSM hysteria, and the useless NHS management. But the lockdown should have been lifted sooner and faster once the roll-over became apparent, whilst keeping an eye on any resurgence of the disease.
Back awhile there emerged a strong correlation between leave voters and climate-change deniers. To that observation can now be added “lock-down” deniers.
Denial-ism is described in Psychology as defence mechanism, in which confrontation with a personal problem or with reality is avoided by denying the existence of the problem or reality.
Since the start of the pandemic I have said the ONLY sensible strategy was to protect the vulnerable as much as possible and to keep the economy going as much as possible.
Boris wants to be a wartime PM which led him to use the Nudge Unit propaganda to put the country on a war footing and shutdown the economy. The Nudge Unit is dangerous because propaganda works and should only be used in times of war. The Nudge Unit website bi.team clearly says it’s propaganda works better when people are less educated. So we see a lot of complex pronouncements but nothing about the actual virus mechanics, nothing about viral biology or epidemiology. Nothing to think or reason with. Historians will show the Government deliberately kept the people ignorant and distracted by banging pots on a Thursday night and being paid to sit at home. The word “sheeple” could not be more appropriate.
The big problem with a monolithic clumsy lockdown rather than a bi-directional lockdown is that any extra deaths of vulnerable people, such as care homes will be criticised and any extra deaths because of the economic collapse will be criticised.
GDP to collapse by as much as one third. Millions of people to lose their jobs. Tax to drop by one third, Car and airplane production to stop, banking and financial services to drop by a third. Pubs and restaurants to shut by one third. The greatest economic collapse in history.
Now the tide has gone out it also exposes the massive down side of previous policies that were never mandated by the voters. Mass immigration means much higher levels of unemployment, criticism of Government and cultural strife. Mass outsourcing of jobs will mean higher blame on corporations and demands for on shoring. Mass outsourcing of manufacturing, medicine, PPE and supply chains means the country is and will be dangerously exposed. Ridiculously, our military uniforms are produced in a country we could be at war with.
Even worse. Yes it gets worse. The number of future deaths will rise. My guess is 35k extra deaths per year over the next decade. Dwarfing the covid deaths.
Despair – suicide, alcohol, drugs, estimate – 5k per year
Prevention – cancer, chronic disease – estimate 20k per year
Economic healthcare – rare diseases, expensive treatment – 10k per year
Ironically a Labour Government might survive this because their voters want monolithic Government solutions. The Conservatives have now made an existential and catastrophic error of judgement and I can see no way that history can justify their continued existence.
I would have resigned from the Government at the start of the crisis as I could clearly see the consequences of poor strategic judgment.
@Javelin; “Even worse. Yes it gets worse. The number of future deaths will rise. My guess is 35k extra deaths per year over the next decade”
By your logic, by 1955, the UK should have all died or topped themselves during 6 years of WW2 and the 10 years that followed, grow a spine man, never mind a clue!
Funny how those who grew up during the war, and the baby-boomer generation, have accepted and adapted to either Brexit & now the Lock-down far better than the generations that followed, perhaps we simply have a more rounded perspective on things…
7% of the population infected: 64,000 dead.
Let the virus run wild, and infect say 70%….
640,000 dead.
That’s what you want.
The difference between “wartime PM Boris” and a real one – the real one fought off the invasion – wartime PM Boris is sending boats out to fetch them in then punish them with 3 bedroom houses, benefits. NHS and their kids schooling. That’ll teach them to come here.
Javelin, Well said. Your point about the extra deaths caused by the lockdown itself is well made. It might make the Remains/authoritarians wailing that those sceptical of lockdown “didn’t care about people dying” think again. But I won’t hold my breath.
Bravo. You have vented my anger and described my concerns. My opinion of the PM was already low at the start of this crisis, thanks to his many appalling misjudgements – HS2, Huawei and IR35 to name but three – but now it has gone through the floor. The autumn, when it comes, risks bringing not only bad weather but some sort of economic meltdown, with all the social risks that involves. And because the government has not addressed the scandalous priorities of the police, pursuing people for “hate speech” rather than violent crime, I tremble at the prospect which darkens before us. Already, America has massive riots and looting; in this country, a fisherman in his seventies was stoned to death by louts. And what will be their punishment? What will deter others? And if they get poorer, what will they not do? The world is topsy turvy and a superficial entertainer is not the right man for the top job – especially given that his mistakes are a large part of the problem.
Good questions. Choice and presentation of data has improved, eventually providing 7 day rolling averages of deaths caused by C-19, but still has significant gaps. There is still no analysis of deaths by age group. This would reveal that the vast majority were over 60. My assumption is that this omission is deliberate. Why? Meanwhile the economy and, probably, millions of jobs have been trashed. There needs to be a hard nosed look at how public health is to be managed going forward in a way consistent with the preservation of economic health. You cannot have the first without the second.
Here are the figures for England :
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/covid-19-death-data-in-england-update-29th-may/
Mainly over 80 I think.
Deaths by age group can be found on the ONS website. In the week ending 15th May, there were 3,810 deaths involving Covid-19. 90% of these deaths were people of pensionable age and more than 25% in the over 90s age bracket.
The low risk working age group have been told to stay at home so healthcare and care homes can go about their business with insufficient infection control.
This data is collected by the ONS. It is available on gov.uk website here:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsregisteredweeklyinenglandandwalesprovisional/weekending15may2020
You can download the excel spreadsheets if interested.
You are right that the vast majority of deaths are over the age of 60.
I’ve been tracking the number of deaths this year compared to the previous five year average and up to a fortnight ago we have 49,138 excess deaths this year.
Data are available from the ONS on the age structure. I’ve charted here for males
https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/9KFS7/1/
and for females here:
https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/En1ZO/1/
Bear in mind that there are not so many deaths in the more recent weeks, and there were very few initially. You may find this chart of the death numbers useful to put that into context:
https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/s0Am1/1/
I don’t believe that the lockdown has made an iota of difference.
By 23rd March probably a large proportion of the population had been infected. Subsequently letting millions land at UK airports without quarantine didn’t help.
Now from June 8the we are expected to quarantine for 2 weeks after travelling overseas. This is the biggest act of economic vandalism in history.
Wee are now in the face saving phase.
Get Britain working again and stop this stupid game of paying people to sunbathe.
This is what happens when you put a narcissist in charge. “It’s all about me !”
It certainly has made some difference in slowing the spread and lowering the peak. This is rather clear from the figures but time to get back to work with sensible precautions.
Ian Wragg, It was indeed crazy for the government to lock down the country but fail to lock down our borders.
Nick C
REMAIN = SAGE, perhaps ?
Means, Motive, Opportunity.
Ian Wragg
“I don’t believe that the lockdown has made an iota of difference.”
I tend to agree, but then consider the noise the lefties would have made if there wasn’t one.
Personally the only difference it has made to me is I have to drive further to acquire essential supplies, thus increased fuel costs etc, as I refuse to stand in a queue behind selfish people who are either wanting non essential items or ‘I’m alright Jack – buying’
Very well said. The cost of the lock down is very high and was supposed to be very short term. Without the answers you are asking the confidence in the Government’s approach is undermined, for any thinking person, since it does not make sense. We have now moved, thanks to the BBC and other media commentators, into a new version of project fear, which leads to semi permanent knockdown due to fear of getting the Covid-19 without knowing how we might contract it or how to protect ourselves. Keep up the good work John.
At last, apart from updates on potential vaccines, the most important questions. How where and why are people still getting infected if they have been adhering to the guidance/rules? Every one with it should gave been asked, how and where do you think got it?
It seems this should move the government strategy from a shotgun approach, (mass inertia) to a rifle shot (localised) and enable the public to make better informed decisions.
I know people who have been catching up with their friends (but no hugs etc) for weeks to no ill effect, stopping people going to beauty spots, a lot easier to avoid contact than in a supermarket aisle, if essential shops were ok why couldn’t the rest stay open/pubs if they applied the same distancing rules?
You have also created people too petrified to go out. You need to start sounding an all clear siren’
Just crazy crazy crazy.
It is for analysis and history to judge. It was considered our best shot at the time, so lets not be judgemental until time allows.
Overwhelmingly, the evidence shows that the source of the infections are the hospitals themselves.
This is inevitable as they are not operated as quarantine hospitals which are able to isolate those infected; numerous sources are still reporting shortages of PPE; the test kits used are too slow and highly inaccurate and un-tested infected persons are still superspreading the virus on their way to work before they show symptoms, in their families etc.
Patients who have received a false negative test result are still being discharged into care homes.
For three months the public have not been able to identify the “hot spots” and so avoid them because the details are a state secret – this unbelievable incompetence is clearly so those responsible can avoid the blame for the tragic 65,000 fatalities.
The government has not been helped by inconsistent and contradictory scientific advice from the likes of Neil Ferguson, who repeatedly put his foot in his mouth, Chitty and Valence (“herd” immunity theory) and ministers who do not understand the epidemiological science.
Clearly, if we are not to emulate the USA and manage to kill 100,000 persons we need to change our strategy to contain and then eradicate this awful virus. The current crop of ministers, quangocrats, scientists and “advisors” have had their chance and demonstrably failed. Johnson should show leadership, remove them all and bring in some fresh thinking.
No
As a method for stopping the spread of a virus it has simply had the effect of delaying deaths to those susceptible to it.
The virus has to touch us all before it is no longer a threat, and that will not happen in a lockdown.
There cannot be a repeat of this method otherwise there won’t be much left to come back to – the economic costs of a prolonged lockdown are far worse even than allowing the virus to run it’s course.
Lockdown has brought out the worst in far too many authoritarian figures who now want to turn our world into a regimented, over-regulated and totally controlled society, under their dictatorship – We cannot allow then to take over.
It has certainly been an authoritarian, client state dream.
The justification for lock down was that the NHS would be overwhelmed and people would die for lack of treatment. If as the government claim they have plenty of spare capacity then we should get back to work as soon as possible. I suspect far more people especially in places like London are now immune or were always not vulnerable looking at the decling figures strongly suggest this.
In reality nearly half of the Covid deaths have been people who did not even make it to any hospital (or were even, in an act of gross negligence, discharged to nursing homes infecting others). Many who did get to hospital have received little but tea, sympathy and an oxygen mask anyway and either survived or did not. Meanwhile the NHS has cancelled most of normal activity in other areas .
Can we have some real figures and what treatments patients actually got at the NHS and the numbers and survival rates. What is the explanation as to why UK death per positive case are about five times those of Germany. What are their hosptials (and nursing homes) doing that the NHS is not doing? Five times more deaths per cas is a huge disparity, even if there are different reporting systems and other factors.
I suspect the continuing high infection level is only within certain demographics, who have not been following the lockdown rules.
But confirming that would be useful.
If it is true then lockdown worked.
If it is not true then how is the virus spreading.
If I had responsibility for sorting this out I would want that information daily
This is a rather mysterious virus. I know of a corridor of 19 dementia patients in a care home who were recently tested and it was found that eight of those elderly people were positive but asymptomatic!
I am a little sceptical of the reliability of the figures. I know of a number of people whose family member died of a condition or old age…but then we’re shocked to see ‘corona virus, question mark’ on the death certificate. This strikes as ridiculous, you might as well add all manner of things the person may have had! And of course if the words ‘Corona virus’ was on the certificate even if that’s only a possibility – that person will no doubt be added to the list of Covid deaths!
I think that a re-count and the actual date of death ought to be done to get a more accurate picture, but it won’t be of course.
For a once proud free-market, small State libertarian your embrace of authoritarian, large state interference in our every waking moment is the evidence I need to confirm that the entire British class is set against the values and ideals of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan
In all of this you have never once composed an article focusing on the ever increasing powers of the political State, the attacks on freedom of expression and movement, the appalling social conditioning and use of propaganda by parasitic State organisations loyal to Labour
This entire episode has been deliberately used to expose the British people to further controls and restrictions.
The CV-19 issue has been weaponised by your government, filth Labour and the British political State. This class of power players have the freedom and privacy of us all in their sights
Hong Kong? It’s already arrived in the UK
Reply I have continuously made the case to ease restrictions to get people back to work
To know whether lockdowns work you need to look at more than one country otherwise it could just be coincidence. Data from other countries does not support the claim for lockdowns as there is no consistency in their effect. The fact that infections continued weeks after lockdown here and the death toll was far higher than predicted under lockdown conditions is further proof they don’t work.
Making a prediction that vast numbers will die without lockdown means the person making the forecast can always claim success if the number who die of Covid is much lower. No reputation damage – which is important to both academics and politicians.
Neil Ferguson has form with big numbers, as in the foot and mouth disease in 2001 when millions of cattle were slaughtered.
Off topic I see Mrs May has written to her constituents agreeing with their anger that Dominic Cummings had broken the spirit of the rules. Presumably she wants people to feel that also about the many people in her area that have also done the same?
She might like to reflect on the far wider anger felt about a topic of far greater national importance, her dissembling, secretive approach ultimately looking to sell out to the EU.
Cummings was the architect of her downfall. Hell hath no fury etc!
Given that ONS is still recording 8,000 cases per day I would say that lockdown has not worked and we will see a second peak.
As this was inevitable (I do not see how other countries that have opened up again have avoided increased transmission it does not make sense) then the lock down was unnecessary. Advice to socially distance and work from home if possible would have sufficed.
Indeed, many questions still unanswered due to poor figures and analysis.
A proper lockdown should have cured the problem in 3-4 weeks. Leaks, though were:
1 importing people by plane and boat to add to the numbers
2 not sealing off hospital and care workers and their patients/residents from the remaining 95% for a month. We could have paid for silver service hotels for all of them, kept our hotel business going and kept many more people in work elsewhere.
3 Useless supply chain adequacy in protective equipment.
Sir John
If there is one thing these rules have proved it is that devolved power does not work and the people of Wales deserve the right to have a say by way of a referendum. Many are not in support of Labour dominated Government in Cardiff yet we have no say on this matter.
Meanwhile T May complaining about Cummings “not biding by the spirit of the guidance”. You couldn’t make it up from the person who spent 3 years ignoring the guidance of voters in June 2016.
A politician would not want any data to be published prior to announcing a policy, otherwise one of their opponents would advise the obvious requirement and then they would have to announce something different.
The point made by JR about finding out just how people are contracting the virus is key. The authorities should be investigating as a priority and publicising the result. It’s vital to prevent transmission of the virus and this can only reasonably be done when we know how and where it’s being transmitted.
In all the plans for re-opening the economy I see no intention of restoring the mobility of the many people without a private car. We have been forgotten. Why can’t we use a train for leisure purposes on weekends or evenings without having our collars felt? The anomaly will be particularly ludicrous if the Government backs down on its quarantine plans for air travellers, so you can freely travel from Birmingham to Wuahan but not from Birmingham to London.
I think that the litany of “lockdown” restrictions is undermining the clarity of the (various) governments’ instructions. Perhaps this situation could be alleviated, at least with regard to the hosting of barbecues, if Mr. Johnson, Mrs. Sturgeon and whoever else could literally sing from the same sheet something like the following:
“You can bring Pearl, she’s a darn nice girl, but don’t bring Lulu!”
Sir John, lockdown has most certainly not worked. You may know that Professor Carl Henegan at the the centre for evidence based medicine analysed Covid deaths based on date of death per death certificates rather than date the death was reported. The peak was on April 8th. Given the WHO states there are between 19 and 61 days between infection and death, it is impossible that the lockdown and declining deaths are correlated. As with all such viruses, it was already in decline and will continue so with or without further infringement on personal liberty. This helps explain why countries with limited or no lockdown such as Sweden or Japan have lower death rates than those with brutal lockdowns such as Belgium. It helps explain why the study that Cuomo commissioned in NY found that two thirds of Covid hospital admissions were people who had obeyed the rules and stayed in. Lockdown can not be scientifically justified and is an horrendous infringement of our rights. Indeed the rise in excess deaths now is probably caused by the lockdown with delayed hospital procedures etc. Please pressure your party leader to end this absurdity, he has already wrecked our economy for a generation
I do wonder if we had treated the covid-19 virus like the annual flu virus and didn’t have a lockdown, would the death related numbers be higher or lower ?
It’s not true that we don’t learn from recessions. The EU leaders have realised once the ECB debt gets above €3 trillion the EU will be “too big to fail”
Problem-Solution or Solution-Problem
Peak deaths in London occurred in 4 April. Peak deaths outside London occurred in 12 April. The Lockdown was applied at the same time everywhere. Therefore the timing of peak deaths had nothing to do with the lockdown. May I suggest that the disease spreads more rapidly in crowded places like London and more slowly in less crowded places, and starts to decline once a certain percentage has recovered – which would happen quicker in more crowded places.
Whether the NHS has been meaningfully saved is a moot point. Certainly it has not been overwhelmed, but since treatment for all but Covid seems to have ceased, we have effectively done without a health service for two months.
I would suggest that the obsession with diagnosing every Covid death has resulted in fewer and fewer being missed, thus those dying with this coronavirus are all identified as such, whereas those dying of other coronaviruses would be simply diagnosed by the general term pneumonia. Hence the relatively gentle decline of the disease.
The media and government hype – deaths
2014 – annual flu …44,000
2020 – covid-19 …38,161
Are there issues with deliveries to households?
Having to “shield” we have (an over the top?) clean/quarantine regime for incoming deliveries.
Not sure if we are the only people doing this, but reading how long CV can exist on surfaces, we feel it is needed. Although a real chore!
Any views on this Sir John?
Lockdown has worked spectacularly well throughout the globe destroying economies, but has not worked for Covid19 according to the many highly experienced and qualified medical and scientific advisers like Prof Knut Wittkowski and Prof Dolores Cahill to name but two, if you are fortunate to catch them on YouTube before they are censored and taken down. It certainly did not reduce our death rate and there was a much better way – quarantine the sick and not the healthy and protect the vulnerable.
JR – no, it hasn’t and the government knows it hadn’t and knew it wouldn’t. They knew that COVID 19 was no longer an HCID before their ‘lockdown’
This isn’t stupidity.
Government advisors were telling the government that by the middle of March, Covid-19 was not as dangerous as first thought and the Infection Rate (R) had reduced to less than 1. The infection was in decline and did not present the medical risk initially feared, neither to individuals nor to the NHS.
But how this was relayed to the public was as we heard from the PM when he gave his partial lockdown speech on 20th March and the full lockdown on the 23rd March
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-51980664/uk-pm-boris-johnson-announces-closure-of-pub-bars-and-restaurants
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-52012432
….
What Government Advisors Were Advising Government;
“As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) in the UK.”
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
….
On 01/04, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) published a paper advising the government on “Easing restrictions on activity and social distancing: comments and suggestions from SPI-B [1 April 2020]”
“We are aware that modelling colleagues estimate that the changes already in place have probably reduced R to below 1. There is evidence that these behavioural changes began to appear in mid-March and steadily improved over time.” (01/04)
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/884013/28-easing-restrictions-on-activity-and-social-distancing-comments-suggestions-spi-b-01042020.pdf
https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/scientific-advisory-group-for-emergencies-sage-coronavirus-covid-19-response
….
What the Dear Leader was telling Parliament on 11/05
“Every day, dedicated doctors, nurses, social care workers, Army medics and more have risked their own lives in the service of others. They have helped to cut the reproduction rate from between 2.6 and 2.8 in April to between 0.5 and 0.9 today.”
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-05-11/debates/D92692B5-165B-4ACB-BC97-4C3F25D726EE/Covid-19Strategy
He must be held to account.
zorro
SJR made these points well on LBC and unless we get an answer and some action on the questions some MPs need to kick up about it. As Jsvelin says, we are not getting information on the questions and instead are being managed by the nudgers, who have got their behavioural psychological bunkum wrong so far. Firstly the chief guru thought that the herd would not be able to tolerate a Chinese style lockdown and, as informed by one of the many public health chiefs during the presentation, they consult with the nudgers all the time. It turned out that the British were the most compliant in the world except for the Scandinavians. The professor who weighed in against Cummings and Boris is a behavioural psychologist and sits on the Sage committee. The delay in locking down was supported by these gurus initially and may have been one of the reasons for the eventual high death rate. Sage could possibly be even more sage if they got rid of behavioural experts.
Dear Sir John–I wonder if I am alone in only having a secondary, indirect, interest at best in what’s going on in a lot of the rest of the World. Looks to me as if the BBC reckons it can summarise other countries’ positions so it looks more as if they have a clue what’s going on. The coverage of the UK itself is also very poor in my opinion. Why is there not more prominence given simply to the number of daily deaths, which never, at least not on the BBC online News, seems easy to find in a consistent position. And I for one think that the News is plenty bad enough as it is without making it seem as bad as possible. Thus, instead of saying that yesterday’s deaths were X and the day before’s Y we are first told about the not immediately relevant total deaths. Worse, they emphasize that total deaths have “risen” by Z , which is hardly a surprise given that the total is a cumulative. This cumulative if it has to be given any prominence at all, not sure why, should be a bare figure tagged on the end with minimal unnecessary drama.
Postscript–I thought that maybe I had got mixed up with the World Service, if that still exists, but I checked and No.
Lock-down, so far, is certainly working in Australia (a bit less then half population of UK with two large cities), and to a strong degree, too, in Germany, Denmark, South Korea, Hong Kong, and other places.
The efficient lock-down has given the Australians more time to figure out this virus and how best to proceed to protect the economy (don’t forget, part of protecting the economy is also reducing the amount of fear that people have to go out to work and buy things). In the end, this strategy might not work. But there is – who knows – a 50:50% chance it will – and if it does, it will hugely benefit their economy as well as sense their sense of national self-identity compared to countries such as France, UK, Italy and Spain (and national self-identity can have repercussions on the economy as well).
Buying time and trying to figure out a problem is always far more advisable than rushing into something, and taking a gamble (sure, gambles can pay off, but generally-speaking buying time and trying to figure out a problem first is rationally-speaking the much safer option to take. This is the option the Australians and others took.
And let’s not forget, successful people in business are not gamblers. They take risks but risks based on as much problem-solving as possible. I strongly believe most successful people in businesses would have gone for the Australia option.
My 50:50% comment is in correct. Overall, I think the Australia option was more like 90% the best option to take, considering we didn’t know anything about this virus (and still struggling although we know a bit more) and need to buy time to figure things out more.
And if an economy is spirally out of control, because of lock-down, a country always has the option of ending the lock-down (whatever the health results) but if a country is spiralling out of control with health problems, it’s far more difficult to end the lock-down (as people will be scared about going back to work, buying stuff).
Off topic it was good to see one of the shrillest of project fear’s referendum lies debunked with nissan’s announcement that it is keeping its Sunderland plant open even though it’s closing one in the EU, the opposite of the effect predicted by Remain’s project fear. It was such alarmism which caused many people to be part of the losing 48%. Great to see our fears were misplaced, and looking forward to acknowledgements and apologies etc from those who promulgated them. A pity about the Spanish plant of course.
It comes to something when the best news you have about Brexit is that Nissan isn’t closing its plant here yet. It is not actually creating any more jobs here, it has demanded further efficiencies from staff here and it says Europe is no longer a focus for its business – but the jobs are still here. For now. It’s not good news. It is just not yet really bad news.. Your Brexit is the gift which keeps giving.
A major difficulty in answering these good questions must be the apparently huge number of people who have had the disease without displaying symptoms, but in all probability are infectious. Until we have got effective antibody testing in place I cannot see that any measures can really work.
The BBC told us this morning that protest is forbidden during the curfew. They sounded disapproving of this and wondered if this particular prohibition would soon be lifted. How come then, that the intimidation has been allowed to continue outside the Cummings’s house? I hope someone will get to the bottom of this.
JR said: “This [“23rd March the UK was put into lockdown”] implies limiting contact was the way to slow the progress of the virus, and did lead to an important reduction in serious cases and deaths”.
A bit misleading. “Limiting contact” prior to the lockdown may (but only may) have reduced cases and deaths. But quite clearly by your own figures the lockdown itself did not.
You say correctly that peak deaths occurred on 10th April. But this was only 18 days (less than 3 weeks) after lockdown started (23rd March). Since the progression of the disease to a fatality is typically 4 – 6 weeks, it follows that the death rate was diminishing for patients infected before the lockdown even started.
That means the lockdown was no more efficacious than the previous pre-lockdown precautions. And probably worse – due to deaths caused by the lockdown.
You then ask “how is [the coronavirus] being transmitted?” Well, I stayed at home, did not go to work, hospital, surgery or care home, and had no visitors. Yet I have had it. So I must have caught it either during food shopping or by contact on the food packets, or by contact on letters delivered to the door.
Interestingly, my illness conformed to the symptoms, but my drive through test (arranged within 3 hours, despite MSM squawks) was negative. Both a doctor and a pharmacist pointed out that negative tests resulted where the infection was in the chest but not the throat. This apparently even happens in hospitals with professional test takers. Corollary: many more people have been infected than the tests indicate.
https://conservativewoman.co.uk/norway-leads-the-way-out-of-lockdown/
NORWAY has become the first country to break ranks with the lockdown zealot consensus, releasing an official government report declaring lockdown to be unnecessary to end the coronavirus epidemic. Here’s a key excerpt:
‘It looks as if the effective reproduction rate had already dropped to around 1.1 when the most comprehensive measures were implemented on March 12, and that there would not be much to push it down below 1 . . . We have seen in retrospect that the infection was on its way down.’
The director of the country’s public health agency, Camilla Stoltenberg, has been admirably candid about what this means: ‘Our assessment now, and I find that there is a broad consensus in relation to the reopening, was that one could probably achieve the same effect – and avoid part of the unfortunate repercussions – by not closing. But, instead, staying open with precautions to stop the spread.’
She adds this is important so that lockdowns are not used in future if infections rise again or there is a second wave in the winter.
Why is the infection still spreading, perhaps one of the answers is the suggestion by the Scientists that 70% of people who have tested positive for the virus have had no symptoms, and so are not aware they should be self isolating and not staying in circulation.
The other reason is people are simply telling lies about self isolation, and many are not social distancing at all, plenty of evidence of this on social media. Unfortunately it will be the vulnerable who will eventually pay the price.
Close the lid on the toilet before flushing.
Care homes could have accompanied visits and are especially vunerable one would think.
Has lock down worked? There is no scientific evidence of it. There was no scientific evidence pointing it might work in the first place.
In that some activities may coincide with another attributable statistical outcome is not evidence either in science proper nor law-mindset let alone the vague but arguably more trustworthy commonsense.
You may also wonder why peaks have occurred at different ids in different parts of the country too, all leaks should have happened at the same time, albeit to different degrees with London’s peak far higher than the sparsely populated West Country.
I would dearly love to know how it is the rate hasn’t fallen to really low levels, it did however take a while to do so in Italy and Spain so maybe it will suddenly happen, let’s hope so.
Can I add my voice of support for Mr Cummings please. I feel his test drive was a sensible approach after being ill, most of the thing he was accused of, visiting his parents, the second trip north, attending his uncle’s funeral didn’t happen, and as for the suggestions he should have put his child into care or asked his neighbours for help, I think we can see why he didn’t!
For goodness sake, I should have proof read that! For ids insert time, for leaks, peaks and thing, things.
Most of the population isn’t staying at home, though. Most households are staying mostly at home.
Even discounting those who have chosen to either ignore or create their own interpretations of the guidelines, most households are interacting with others in some form or another, just not as much, for example, in supermarkets which, while they are limiting customers inside and providing social distancing measures while you wait to enter, once you are inside, it can be a real free-for-all, with one way systems and other measures simply ignored and not enforced. Every household still needs to obtain food and the delivery capabilities are not set up to cope with supplying anything more than a small minority of customers, so most people still need to go in person, and there is a chance that, while doing so, you may encounter someone who is infectious but asymptomatic.
“Are hospitals and care homes now a main source of spreading the disease? ”
Surely there can be little doubt of that.
They say in vaccine research as they should, that even the most simple experiment to prove its alleged aspiration must be conducted accordance with what they as scientists is a consensus between scientific opinion, of a set-number of identical experiments which have the same outcome.
Unfortunately with lockdown of 66 million moving parts which cannot be proven nor expected in that each at all times behaves in an identical manner, and that it is a one-off experiment and cannot be compared with any other test results of lockdown or and not-lockdown conducted at the identical moments in time and place, then my word has Science ever been taught in schools and higher education? Who ARE these experts? Experts in what? Astrology?
Ones heart cries for such failure of basic education in our country and roars like an English dragon we have a government.
All this conjecture is all well and good but one simple question answers it all:
If our Government did right in listening to Ferguson whos past is littered with very, very, very, false prognosticationes and predictions.
Then why is the UK the worst hit Country pro rata in the WORLD?
Sweden basically took no action to fight COVID_19 and though they have figures on a par with other Scandinavian Countries, they did NOT cost millions of jobs and 1000s of businesses as has been the price paid in the UK and beyond.
I would not blame the Gov if it wasn’t for the fact they did not check Ferguson and SAGE’s past history, a remiss we will all pay for.
Please compare Belgium and Andorra.
The evidence is ‘lockdown’ has been the biggest political mistake in political history and you politicians will be very lucky to be picking up your pensions as we are very close to abolishing the entire concept, forever.
I am entitled to my view and my view from studying the statistics is the Lockdown killed more people than the alleged virus.
It might do in the end but I think not.
I certainly do not think it has killed many people as yet – perhaps a tiny handful.
In fact I would go as far as saying (as there was no evidence of even an epidemic on the ONS stats before the week the lockdown started), is the entire thing was a self fulfilling prophecy caused almost 100% by the lockdown.
A monumental disaster.
If you look at deaths per 100,000 population you see Sweden in 8th place with seven EU nations above it.
Sweden had very little lockdown and was predicted by WHO modelling to have had many times more cases and deaths.
Also African nations and Middle East nations have had very much less deaths than predicted by WHO computer modelling.
Some very crowded nations have had very few cases at all.
Honk Kong and Palestine for example.
There must many other things affecting the disparate and puzzling figures.
Do not EVER try and pull a stunt like this off again!
>
Not you John, the others.
Merseyside Police have published a notice on ‘’facebook’’ that they are ready to fine people £100 for breaking the social distancing 2 meter rule
I’ve ask them to correct their notice as the Police do not have any warrant to fine people against Public Health England (PHE) guidance
The Police can’t be allowed to make up laws
No, it seems that it is for judges to make up, distort, invent or rewrite the laws. As we see with the Supreme Court. It is amazing how far you can stretch anti-discrimination laws or the right to a family life!
I dont trust SAGE. We don’t know their identities, why are they secret ?
Why did they advise the Government to ALLOW the virus to continue getting in via the airports?
For all we know this anonymous SAGE lot could have geopolitical affiliations. Who would it suit for the UK economy to be in ruins ?
I say dump the ‘scientists’ and go for common sense, stop the lockdown nonsense and have very high penalties for anyone not adhering to high standards of personal hygiene. No one should need to be asked to wash their hands after visiting the WC and shouldn’t need to be taught how to cough or sneeze without firing it into someone else’s face.
What a pity the BBC did not expend a similar amount of energy and airtime exposing the crimes if Jimmy Saville.
I see that the gender reporting rules have been suspended during the pandemic. Let us hope this expensive and pointless lunacy form Theresa May is never restarted.
Lockdown, hmm….
Cant see how it can be justified when allowing thousands to enter via airports and without compulsory quarantine, as the situation was.
Also allowing the french to continue dumping their problem across the English Channel.