The EU response to the pandemic

Despite the protestations of pro EU contributors that I should not be writing about the EU now we have left, I note that my recent post on the German Court and the Euro got a much bigger response than many other items I write about. I remain interested in our neighbours and wish them well. Today I need to consider the scale and nature of their possible response to the economic damage of the pandemic on the continent.
The Franco-German deal to propose raising Euro 500bn on the strength of the EU’s total budget and to pass it on to member states to help with Covid 19 recovery has now been transposed into a Commission proposal. They recommend Euro 750 bn, two thirds for grants and one third for loans to member states to help them recover. As in the original idea the EU as a whole will borrow the money against the security of its budget. It will fall due for repayment sometime between 2028 and 2058.
In a new twist the Commission states that it will need to raise the overall level of EU taxation on member states and their citizens from 1.2% of GNI (total national incomes) to 2%, a tax hike of 66.6%. The tax rises will take the form of new emissions taxes, carbon border taxes, digital taxes and the like, to be determined in the future. Each of these taxes will need negotiation and legislation. The disbursement of the Euro 750 bn will take place over an unspecified period within the next seven year budget cycle.
The EU seven year budget from next year will of course have to deal with the loss of 15% of its income with the departure of the UK, and a further drop from the decline in the EU economy being experienced this year. If we put this at a modest 5% decline only, that means they are short of one fifth of the budget next year. The proposed rise in tax would therefore only deliver a 33% increase in revenues in the first year, even if all the new taxes were in place as early as that.
The document is silent over how the Euro 750 bn will be divided between countries. The largest heading for spending will be a Recovery and resilience facility, with rules to be designed. There are smaller sums to promote the existing budget agenda of support and subsidy for the green deal and for digitalisation.
This package will need unanimous support as it is a matter relating to the 7 year budget settlement. Each country will be able to pick away at the tax proposals to finance it, and at the distributional issues which are unclear over payments. If it is to be a first essay in solidarity, bringing German and Dutch taxpayers to assist Italian and Spanish businesses and people, it will need to find ways to route more money proportionately to these latter countries under the various headings of the funds and programmes.
This does not look like a major gamechanger. Though a large headline sum of money, it will be spread out over the years ahead. The tax rises may be damaging, and imply a more inward looking and protectionist EU as they find ways to tax foreign digital success stories and overseas produced goods on grounds of their carbon content. It is good the U.K. should be free of the anti business and anti trade taxes about to be planned.
The amount proposed and the timescale for spending show the response is muted, the more so since it seems unsupported by fiscal measures.
More amusingly, I note Dr Merkel supposes the spending will be covered by budget adjustments in due course rather than just by the Commission taking on debt.
Yep – the timescale struck me as odd. It’s almost as if the EU is chasing headlines rather than seeking to be effective. If I were German I would be incensed, first, that the scheme is going ahead and, second, that so much of it is in grant-form.
Dr Merkel? She is trying to give confidence to her electorate and country she is on the ball. She cannot have a clue what she may have to do in a kaleidoscope of economic data hitting her daily as economic national engines splutter into life sporadically with back firings and sudden starts and stops.
She has been foolish like so many national leaders in swallowing whole , every conceivable box of medicines in advance of real illness. They have poisoned her country irrespective of Virus. The effects of the medicine, some would call it economic vaccine, may take many years to bring the patient back to semi-life. Many deaths, too many, and ruined lives. beyond repair. All self -inflicted.
I have been sentenced to house arrest. I’m innocent.
I was not given any trial and no right to appeal.
Things need to change.
You could go to work for Boris Johnson. Then you could do what you like.
Christopher.
You are only a prisoner of your mind. Ignore the State and just go about your business as best you can. I have 🙂
Indeed it is certainly now time to get back to work and release the lockdown. People should make their own judgements as to risk. A one size fits all, government decree imposed with threats of fines and criminal records is not acceptable.
There are two funding issues not addressed: who will the EU budget funding fall on most, and, will the German people and Court allow it?
My back-of-the-envelop calculation suggests that Germany will have to provide 40-45% of the EU’s annual budget.NET. (I have no idea what proportion of the Recovery fund, but I’d imagine somewhere north of 50% given Mr Macron’s pleasure in getting it this far)
Lets assume that Germany agrees. we should not presume that they do this out of ‘solidarity’ or altruism, Germany would do this only for its own benefit, what would that be I wonder?
@Peter Wood:
Dutch commentators expect the Bundesverfassungsgericht to be happy / relieved by this development. Why? The ECB, as ïndependent institution has no formal accountability to a democratic institution like a EP or (non-existant) EU-government.
The new proposal has to pass national governments and be ratified by many parliaments.
Good morning. And what a lovely morning it is too 🙂
It is important to note that these are ‘grants’ and ‘loans’. They are not transfers of wealth. That means the money has to be paid back by the poorer nations to the richer ones.
The EU is moving to a common tax regime. Whilst there will be some resistance, especially in Ireland and Luxembourg, I suspect some ground to be given and the EU will gain new tax raising powers. This is the goal of the current Commission President and would mark a substantial power and money grab.
The EU does seem to be on the way down. I think we are right to free ourselves from this political and economic basket case and look east to Asia. It is there that the future for this nation lay. An independent UK able to nimbly negotiate its way and open up markets will recover faster than a heavy protectionism EU. My main concern is that Alexander Johnson is doing a TM and trying to muscle in and take over negotiations, with what I fear will be the same result. David Frost, I thought, was doing a very good job. Probably too good a job in some people’s eyes 😉
@Mark B
“ . . .goal of the current Commission President would mark a substantial power and money grab”
In order to tax Google and Facebook or levy for CO2 at the EU borders, some power grab is required. Fortunately this doesn’t disappear in the Commission Presidents purse. It is still our EU money, used for suitable investments and with a focus to help the countries which suffered most from the pandemic.
Absolutely crucial that the U.K. has no part in the impending EU endgame exposed by this new fraud to tax at all costs. Unwise of Boris to extend talks to September. Why? What has not been agreed after 6 years of talks (including Cameron’s 2 year effort) will not be agreed in yet another few months. British business needs to know a settlement so it can plan! Does Boris really not understand that?
It seems de rigour for our prime ministers to go to Brussels making bullish noises and then returning like Poodles having crumbled to EU demands.
It worries that Boris feels the need to go there in July when his chief negotiator has all the cojones needed certainly more than Major, Blair, May etc.
I am expecting you, IDS etc to maintain his backbone if required.
We will sniff BS spun as success immediately.
Off topic but current. Please tell me the report saying that PHEs test and trace system could only cope with 5 cases a week is false. If true who employed these people I guess on ludicrous salaries and why aren’t you guys pillorying them and kicking them out the door?
Strewth I could have done better with a pen, paper and phone.
Like the Care Home disgrace deaths could be directly attributable to them and their political masters.
Difference is the essence of existence.
EU enthusiasts trying to force member nations to operate on rules that only some want for the sake of uniformity destroys individuality. Having a bank account serves no useful purpose when it is of such mass and out of control, being used and shared by so many others with different needs and values.
Your para 3 needs bringing to the attention of the wider public.
If I were running the EU right now, and wanted it to survive, I would be seeking to REDUCE the size of the budget, over time, and end all of the transfer-payments. I would mirror NATO’s budgeting principle, of having the member states pay only a modest amount, for administrative overheads and essential common infrastructure. But I don’t run the EU and I look forward to the day it dies, setting free the peoples of Europe.
As I wrote before, this EC proposal would not have worked for an EU28. However, do not expect the Netherlands to become the next spanner in the works. Änd between a “Nexit”and mutualisation of some debt, the latter is already pointed out as far more favourable for us. In trade terms, where Netherlands is still a major trading partner to the UK (2019, declining since referendum but still ranking third) its exports to the rest of the single market are more than 7 x as large and rising.
Apart from a limited mutualisation of debt, the other change is within the hybrid EU construct between intergovernmental and supranational. While the eurogroup package was intergovernmental, now the EU’s “own resources” will rise, a small step towards more supranational, with a larger role for the EP. The new taxes at EU level will not be felt much at ground level. Neither Google nor Facebook are about to charge consumers for reading their advertisements.
The arrogance in this reply sums up totally why we need to get clear. I’m afraid that neither the EU, nor PvL can see the approaching train crash of a group of countries whose prospects are now more gloomy and an EU bureaucracy that refuses to cut its cloth to reflect the fact that times are going to be tougher. When reality strikes, as it must, the Netherlands will see the approaching crash and will want out.
Of immediate concern is just how much of that bill will be paid through emptying the pockets of the UK taxpayer whilst remaining in transition, before we leave fully.
An interesting article yesterday on BrexitFacts4EU suggests that if we extend the transition period beyond this year end, for 2 years more, then there will be a minimum £120 Billion liability paid by us to cover our contribution to:
The EU Commission’s proposed new budgets
Three safety nets of €540 billion in loans, already agreed by EU Parliament and Council
New recovery instrument, called Next Generation EU – worth €750 billion
Revamped EU budget of €157 billion per year for seven years
TOTAL : €2.4 trillion (approx £2.2 TRILLION GBP) over the next seven years
I suspect that what will matter more to recovery will be the response of the millions of businesses to the enforced lockdowns and the rules of social interaction that will be deemed necessary. As in the UK, many EU businesses will be taking a hard look at their business models and how they will adapt to the post covid world. The answer, as we have already seen (the car industry being a prominent example), will involve factory closures, new ways of working and lower employment. Businesses that in the past relied on densely packed groups of customers (bars, restaurants, theatres, stadia) to support their income streams face especially acute problems. Capacity utilisation will drop significantly under current social distancing rules. Many will close, with a loss of the jobs they support. While the scientists agonise over relaxation, the rest of us should agonise over how to avoid the huge drop in living standards we face consequent upon the restrictions they have proposed and imposed.
We can’t escape having some interest in the EU given our love hate relationship of late.
I suspect they are keeping one remedy in reserve for when they fail to even come close to raising enough taxes to pay for their desires. No doubt it will be a hard task to get agreement on tax rises, but when this fails the EU will then insist either all national taxation be controlled at an EU level, or / and the regularly proposed transaction task be implemented, providing the EU with their own income…. bring forward the day when national EU parliaments can be disposed of.
I sincerely hope the UK does not follow in the EU’s footsteps in any shape or form.
Isn’t it self defeating to use green sin taxes to raise revenue as the aim of such taxes is to reduce reliance on the taxed objects and reduce their use and hence the revenue from them? Government ends up with contradictory aims, trying to raise revenue out of something and reduce its use.
A BBC presenter a week back said:- “a bit of good news – C02 emisions have fallen by the largest amount since records began”.
But is this remotely good news? C02 has very, very many positive effects. It greens the planet (helping trees, seaweeds and plants grow, thus producing the Oxygen we all breath), it helps to keep people warm, it indirecty feeds animals, fish and insects, it enables us to travel, keeps us comfortable, entertained and alive. It also increases crop yields and food production and increases standards of living and saves very many lives.
Why are BBC presenters taking such a one sided (and largely wrong) view on CO2? If Emily Maitlis ‘overstepped the mark’, with her juvenile diatribe against Cummings then this one sided C02 propaganda should surely be against impartiality rules too?
Changing the subject, are we ? Nevermind.
Had the UK been still part of the EU, it would have surely vetoed any plan. Brexit is paying dividends…. but for the EU which did not have to contend with the traditional British obstructionism for a change.
The EU proposal you criticize so much has a major difference and a significant advantage over its British counterpart: it exists.
Do not be jealous. I am sure Boris Johnson will bother to come up with something once he stops wasting time on the Dominic Cummings affair.
Reply The UK has already produced a much larger stimulus as a percentage of GDP
This is a minuscule amount divided by 27 nations.
If Boris should agree to an extension then we would be liable for a large proportion of the debt as well as implementing the regressive tax measures.
It looks like Germany will get the biggest bailout although they don’t really need it.
I don’t think it will fly.
This is one of John’s more confused articles, but I doubt that this is accidental.
The European Union’s institutions cannot borrow, so this can be no more than a voluntary agreement, by its nations, to borrow on their own respective accounts, in furtherance of an equally voluntary plan of action.
Indeed, when John writes “the EU” we generally don’t know whether he means other nations which simply happen to be its members, or the Commission, or any other related aspect.
He then further elides from discussion of GNIs to the European Union’s budget, which is tiny by comparison.
The fact is, that the UK’s contribution is a small fraction of one percent of the sum of those GNIs.
Its absence will be unhelpful, but hardly fatal.
Reply Do try to understand the EU which you support. This will be the issue of Bonds backed by the EU budget which in turn levies taxes on all member states. Why do you have to lie or try to suppress discussion of the EU ? The UK whilst a member or in Transition contributes 15% of EU GNI contributions.
I should perhaps clarify that the European Union’s Commission can borrow on behalf of the its nations as a whole.
This enables advantageous interest rates for them all, which might otherwise not be achievable in some cases.
John, that was an error on my part, not a lie.
The last time that I checked the European Union’s website on the point it appeared pretty clear that for all intents and purposes its institutions did not borrow and indeed that they could not. I understood the recent announcements on that basis.
Now it says that the Commission is authorised by Treaty to do this, provided that it is on behalf of the whole.
I am an ordinary member of the public. Unlike you I am not paid to inform myself, but I do what I reasonably can.
Reply You rush to allege I lied when I go to considerable lengths to check my pieces by reference to official websites and actual texts put out by the EU. I resent your implication in several of your responses that either I do not do this or that I deliberately misrepresent things.
The EC are not wasting a crisis.
This move is designed to a). Increase the EUs so-called ‘own resources’, beyond control by the member states b). Justify new taxes and their collection, embedding the EU into new areas of activity c). Institutionalise the EU as a transfer union (I say EU not eurozone, as it will be increasingly difficult to distinguish the two. A condition of receiving funds may well be a commitment to adopting the Euro).
Nothing to do with restarting the European economy. It will be disbursed far too late for that..
Britain needs to be completely out of any EU financial arrangements for dealing with Covid.
It will be another bout of dodgy dealing and much internal bickering.
“This package will need unanimous support” would seem to be the key to whether it will happen. There are big gaps of confidence between the EU and many of its component nations. Also between peoples and their national governments. Add to all this the realisation that they have lost their second largest paymaster. Little wonder there is a wish to extend the transition period by a further two years purely for what we might contribute in that time.
They would do well to dump all their political ambitions and revert to a free trade area only, because they cannot afford the trinkets of a United States of Europe. It is not only a matter of not being able to finance it, there is not the willingness on the part of those countries one could describe as the “haves” to finance the “have nots”. If they fail to agree on how to move forward from Covid 19 and the previously existing disunity, anticipate the EU falling apart. Trade creates income, political ambitions only spend income and too often more than exists.
Before we start to sound too smug, the same challenges exist within the United Kingdom. However in the current political climate we have UK government unity and the means to push forward all those components necessary to effect a recovery. Until the Scots understand the folly of the SNP we will still have voices off, but numerically they are irrelevant. Boris just needs to keep a clear head and press ahead with our detachment from the EU on schedule. If the EU fail to see the advantages of a free trade deal to them and wish to press ahead with their insistence on various levels of control of our sovereign nation, then on their heads be it. We await their damascene moment or it is WTO rules, end of story and the beginning of a new one.
Thanks for your latest article Mr Redwood, very informative.
Well to me it looks like the French – led EU is going to be in very serious trouble as your analysis suggests. Thank God we’re out of it.
No doubt France will want the lion’s share but expect someone else to pay for it. The Germans and others will not be amused and rightly so.
Additionally, your revelation suggests to me that a certain group in Irish politics might find themselves laughing on the other side of their faces. Maybe they’ll come begging for another loan ? Trouble for them is, we haven’t forgotten their disrespectful rhetoric towards us during brexit.
What goes around comes around eh !
JR
“The EU seven year budget from next year will of course have to deal with the loss of 15% of its income with the departure of the UK,”
Conveniently forgetting that the EU will not have to pay out our share of the grants and loans which have sustained many of our regions over the last 5 decades.
I remember what it was like prior of our EU membership. Not a happy prospect.
Reply We were a substantial net contributor
Most of the economic damage, Sir John, has been caused by the totally wrong headed response of locking down their countries, by the politicians!
As they saw their neighbours setting their houses on fire, they thought they should follow suit. Having lit the fires they now have to fight the fires.
Sadly the UK is not immune to ridiculous taxation or the effects of the lockdown. The drive towards the uneconomic and impossible elimination of oil fueled transportation will prove to be a disaster and along with other pointless and ill thought out responses to non existent warming of the climate will join the catastrohic lockdown to make life a lot harder for us all. If the much touted track and trace becomes general all we will need is a cashless society to make life much more like 1984 than anyone can imagine.
Merkel’s response is political not humanitarian. PM Johnson’s response is political not humanitarian. Today, all is political and that should send a shiver down all our spines