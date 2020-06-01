Death rates and methods of control

There are a number of emails and comment around claiming the UK and the US have the highest death rates. They often go on to blame their two governments which they do not like and argue there should have been an earlier and tougher lockdown.
The authors should check their facts. We need to look at deaths per million, not at the absolute level, as of course larger countries are likely to record more deaths than smaller countries. On the published figures Belgium has experienced the highest death rate so far, followed by Spain, and then the U.K. The US is considerably lower, below France and Italy which are a little below the U.K.
There are differences in how the figures are compiled. The UK has gone out of its way to maximise deaths attributed to CV 19 by including care home and community deaths when other countries concentrated on hospital deaths. The U.K. has also recorded many care home and community deaths as CV 19 when no test was taken to see if the patient had it, and when it may have been other serious medical conditions they suffered from that killed them.
The Uk death rate is worrying , as are the rates of most European countries. In the USA the worst figures have been recorded in New York where a Democrat Mayor enforced a tough lock down early. It may be that very large cities like NY and London are particularly prone to virus spreading, so the absence of such huge cities in countries like Germany that have done a lot better may be part of the reason.
Sweden adopted social distancing but no lock down. Her figures are better than Belgium , France, Italy and Spain who went for a full lock down.
Now UK government officials claim they can test 200,000 people a day and have recruited a lot of trackers it is important every new case is followed up on notification to understand why and how it has been transmitted. There is no simple identity between tough and long lockdowns and low death rates on the numbers we have seen.
We also need evidence from the experts on which health systems have achieved the best recovery rates for patients and which treatment does most to lower the death rates in serious cases. There has been no full statement at U.K. government news conferences about recovery rates from intensive care and which treatments have worked best.There has been the recent adoption of an existing anti viral drug as a helpful treatment after initial resistance to the idea that current drugs could help, whilst we are told some other approved drugs are being tested on CV 19 patients. How did Germany and the USA achieve lower death rates?
One aspect which needs more study is of those recovered. Can you become re-infected/infectious (if so, what use a vaccine?) after recovery, when your system has anti-bodies?
If recovered, can we easily, and get results rapidly, test for ant-bodies? As the proportion of the population that has recovered increases they should be allowed normal lifestyles with no requirement to contacted by your possible infection chasers.
Airlines and other transportation services, and possibly places where close proximity is natural could use a database of such people. As the recovered population grows so could the effort to find and lock-down be inversely reduced.
Peter, I also think it would be useful to do isolated studies, especially on the workforce that can’t work at the moment such as long distance flight crews who were frequently flying the most infected routes. Taxi drivers from and to the airports and airport staff on the most infected routes baggage handling and person meeting.
Track and trace. Very Orwellian.
PHE wants to keep the data for 20 years. What could possibly go wrong.
Switch off your blue tooth and remain invisible. Don’t let big brother follow you.
The most worrying thing is why the NHS and UK system has deaths (per tested positive case) that are about 5 times higher than Germany. What are the NHS hospitals and other parts of the system doing so wrong? What have NHS hostitals got to learn from Germany on treatments that ensure this far higher survival rates? 5 time higher is a very large difference.
You say:- “The UK has gone out of its way to maximise deaths attributed to CV 19 by including care home and community deaths” except that the government are reporting only 38,489 deaths. This when we know the excess death figure over the past three months is circa 70,000. Indeed it could even be a little higher as other cause deaths (road accidents, complications from operations ….) should have declined.
These 70,000 deaths are almost certainly caused by (or at least accelerated by Covid19).
Why isn’t China included in your final question?
Population 1.43bn. Coronavirus deaths 4634 deaths. (Ref: worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/china/)
Seems like they know how to do it!
The gullibility of so many in the West, mainly but not only on the political left, to CCP propaganda is extraordinary.
Well, they certainly know how to make up figures… These may be correct, but how would we know?
They know how to control the data!!
@Brian Cowling; Or China simply has a more compliant society that does as it is told, if told to remain inside their homes, told to download a tracking app, that is what they all do…
The infection, reinfection and mortality rates for CV-19 have become almost incidental. The political exploitation of this human event is now of far greater significance and should be studied by all VOTERS when they come to place their cross in four years time
The BBC in particular likes to report the USA’s death figure for some reason. It refuses to report them ‘per million’ which would put them in a much less severe perspective and about the same as the EU.
It is quite clear that this is anti Trump.
There has just been an hilarious interview on the Today Programme where a righteous Nick Robinson is told in no uncertain terms by a black American pastor that far from being anti-Black, President Trump has presided over record levels of black employment and business performance and that much of the protests are being stirred up by criminal elements of the radical left. It’s worth a listen (08.10 or so today).
People aren’t as thick as the media like to think they are.
The BBC, and indeed most of the British MSM, love to report any unpleasant event in the USA, despite those events not impacting on the UK at all.
The MSM has a political agenda, and hate that the internet has provided other means of accessing “news” and information.
If we had a an inquisitive press, science based rather than the political know nothing gotcha mob asking informed questions we would not need to do so.
Similarly if the ministers and their advisers knew something about the real world.
Like all governments they are addicted to large numbers thinking this will impress the voters by showing the big effort being put in. Unfortunate that’s rubbish because we know it is mainly about the numbers not how they are making a difference. Testing is a means to an end. I wonder if they have any clue where that end is or even the journey to it.As you rightly point out we remain in the dark on the important points.
Which means that ……………… a great phrase for your ministers to give the explanations we want and Which means that? A great question for Journalists to probe the allegedly fact based but to often ‘closed’ statements made the government.
We do have an inquisitive press. And people who think like you are currently calling them ScumMedia on social media because they are daring to do their job – asking difficult questions of those in power.
Perhaps you should all direct your anger at those in power who can’t or won’t answer the questions.
Sir John
How can any of the figures be correct when people that have died from perfectly natural causes have had Covid attributed as cause on death certificates? There have been thousands of such cases with family members expressing disgust on social media.
The excess deaths figure is a reasonable indication and there are plenty.
It would be interesting to see these excess deaths broken down by age to get a fuller picture of risk
If they died with Covid it almost certainly accelerated their death (though clearly people (especially the elderly) very often die of a combination of causes.
Off topic, June 4 marks the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre by the Chinese communist party. The individuals who ordered and presided over this appalling crime are no longer in power but the system which did so remains.
At a time when our eyes are opened to the malignant nature of the Chinese regime, I think it would be good if June 4 was marked around the world now and in future years. Perhaps a thoughtful piece from our host on dealing with China in the future, we have not heard his views on this I think?
With reference to your last paragraph, John, about which treatments have worked best. I believe it will take a lengthy period to correlate data and then get health systems across the world to share their outcomes with researchers.
The MSM, the Twitterati and far too many politicians make instant judgements which lead to public delusions and then disillusion. Medical science is a developing procedure, and solutions which are thought to be 100% effective or accurate in one generation can turn out to be very or partially wrong when subject to further research.
Agreed.
Yes contribution to death rates by age, underlying health condition, socio-economic class compared across cities and nations needs to be undertaken. Disentangling luck, initial characteristics of the population, decisions made, implementation of decisions and health system constraints/flexibility on those decisions needs to be carried out with both care and urgency. The implications may be very broad, or none at all.
Sir John, there is no evidence anywhere that lockdowns are effective in reducing coronavius deaths. The incompetence of this government was not in failing to lockdown early, it was in listening to only one hysterical set of scientists and panicking on March 23rd. The excess deaths in this period are above trend (although not unprecedented) because of the failure to protect care homes and it is also highly likely people are dying now due to avoiding hospital treatment having been terrorized by the government. Our quality of life will be massively damaged because of the economic destruction this has brought.
Off topic but an interesting poll result from YouGov:-
Ten point lead for the Conservatives
One point higher than the 2019 election.
CON 45% +1
LAB 35% -3%
This is surely what journalists and government should be questioning rather than someone’s irrelevant drive to Durham:-
Deaths as a percentage of tested positive cases:-
UK 14%
Ireland 6.5%
Germany 4.7%
Singapore 0.07%
Had we had achieved Singapore’s rate we would have had just 180 deaths in the UK rather than 38,500 (and this is only the officially reported as Covid deaths the real figure dying of, or deaths accelerated by, Covid is about 70,000 in the UK currently going off excess death figures which is the best measure).
What are PHE the NHS and all the various health Quangos doing so very, very wrong?
Most countries publish recovery rates. It seems no-one has recovered in the UK.
Simple Question.
We are putting the world on hold..
Until we find a vaccine for a virus with a 99.95% survival rate.
Why???
“officials claim they can test 200,000 people a day and have recruited a lot of trackers it is important every new case is followed up”
The person who came up with this has never been butterfly catching as a child.
66 million butterflies are all released at once in a field the size of the UK and Mr Plonker goes off with his butterfly net , pen, writing pad, and cheese and pickled onion sandwiches for lunchtime and we get a very silly picture indeed and an even more silly Mr Plonker.
An elderly relative, who is susceptible to bronchitis, stays indoors on the first news of winter ‘flu.
She does not want to be carted off to hospital with pneumonia. (No one does …such is the fear of our “health” system).
That is how it should be…PERSONAL CHOICE.
NOT laws to lock us in!!