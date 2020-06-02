Bring back the fish counters

Sainsbury’s and Tesco cut back their fresh fish counters to tackle the hoarding demand for other groceries at the start of the lock down. It is time to bring them back. Indeed, it is time to open more and reverse the trends of recent years. where some retailers were closing fresh fish and meat counters anyway.
The UK fishing industry had become very dependent on the catering trades and on export for its fish sales. Retailers are busily importing packaged fish. The Covid 19 policy assault on the hospitality industry, and the end of the Common Fisheries Policy, provides an ideal time for a re think.
The aims of getting control of our fishery back is twofold. We both wish to catch less to allow stocks to rebuild from the damage of the CFP, and greatly increase the proportion of the catch to be landed in the UK so we can eat more of our own fish. This is not difficult given the huge amount of fish taken by other countries every year under the CFP.
So now is a great time for the supermarkets to work with the fishermen and women to offer contracts for more UK fish to be sold direct to customers in shops. It is ridiculous that this island nation set in a sea of fish has major supermarkets that do not allow us to buy fresh fish from the UK. I trust the government rejects any idea of giving much of our fish away in some new deal after we have properly left the EU in December. This provides commercial opportunities for the fishing industry and for retailers. Decent contracts from major retailers would allow the UK fishing industry to borrow to invest, to expand its capacity to serve the local market.
We can’t even stop illegal immigration from entering our fishing waters so god knows how we’re going to stop fishing boats from entering our fishing waters
Good Morning,
Sir John, of course your post brings happiness to our hearts; BUT on finishing reading it is written as though this is a new set of ideas and principles, please tell us it is not and that there are detailed plans and arrangements ‘oven ready’ for the 1st January? Can you get the fisheries minister to expand?
What’s the betting this PM contravenes the result of the EU referendum and drags this nation into a UK-EU deal that ties this nation up in the EU cobweb?
It is my belief that the modern authoritarian politician despise two things more than anything. Freedom of expression for the majority is one. Democracy is the other.
This is not about fishing rights in UK waters. It’s much more than that. The world today is a dangerous place. Authoritarianism, violence and and intimidation is now part of conventional politics both in this country and in other nations as well. There are politicians who revel in instability and use it to call for more action to destroy freedom of expression for the majority. They call it equality, I call it fascism
It is my belief that in the next decade the UK and the US will be an authoritarian State in all but name. The majority is slowly being strangled
Yes but what about gender equality? For example is a male nurse or a female nurse better at at what times, in what locations and situations?
I took it that the sellers were not interested in selling when I was very much interested in buying. I shall not bother with these two again. Refuse my money but once.
The Customer is always right.
Good morning.
I agree. We need to get back to as close to normal as possible.
One thing that I have noticed, is that some major retailers are now only accepting card payments. It seems to me tat there are those who are using this drama, turned into a crisis, for their own ends. Whilst I do not mind paying by card I do like to have the choice. If this choice is removed I may have to remove my custom from them 😉
I wonder if others have noticed this and how they feel ?
A free country managing and eating its own fresh fish is naturally sensible. Selling our fish overseas to buy it back in packets is clumsy and generates needless waste.
Consumers exercise the power of control over what they do, on which all else in supply, production, distribution and sales income depends. Some lazy consumers tolerate a lower standard by merely accepting what is available, enabling lower grade packaged imports to continue. Avoid swallowing low quality.
Excellent proposed move..
With the world in various degrees of recovery from CV, it will be good to have a certainty of fish supplies for the future.
I’m concerned about supplies of other food items that are not grown in this country. Rice, for example. A staple for many. This has been low or non-existent on supermarket shelves of late.
Importers need to work at ensuring supplies of basic items and raw materials.
Is the government looking at this aspect of our needs?
Barnier made a public reference to ‘easing his demands regarding EU fishing rights in UK waters’. To make a conciliatory and obvious public statement like this may suggest Johnson is weakening in his position. That won’t come as a surprise to anyone. I find Johnson a politician of infinite emptiness.