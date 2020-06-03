I wish the USA well in restoring peace and good policing

I have had a number of emails from people understandably concerned about the death of George Floyd and the riots in the various US cities.
Before replying I decided to read what the President and what Mr Biden said to have some greater understanding. These are matters for the USA to resolve. As their friend and ally we wish them well in doing so.
The words of the President capture the problem. He said:
“All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed that, for George and his family, justice will be served. He will not have died in vain. But we cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob. The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities, and as their President, I will fight to keep them safe. I will fight to protect you. I am your President of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters.
“But in recent days, our nation has been gripped by professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, rioters, Antifa, and others. A number of state and local governments have failed to take necessary action to safeguard their residents. Innocent people have been savagely beaten, like the young man in Dallas, Texas, who was left dying on the street, or the woman in Upstate New York viciously attacked by dangerous thugs.
“Small-business owners have seen their dreams utterly destroyed. New York’s Finest have been hit in the face with bricks. Brave nurses, who have battled the virus, are afraid to leave their homes. A police precinct station has been overrun. Here in the nation’s capital, the Lincoln Memorial and the World War Two Memorial have been vandalized. One of our most historic churches was set ablaze. A federal officer in California, an African American enforcement hero, was shot and killed.
“These are not acts of peaceful protest. These are acts of domestic terror. The destruction of innocent life and the spilling of innocent blood is an offense to humanity and a crime against God.
“America needs creation, not destruction; cooperation, not contempt; security, not anarchy; healing, not hatred; justice, not chaos. This is our mission, and we will succeed. One hundred percent, we will succeed. Our country always wins.”
He went on to offer National Guard help to State Governors, urging them to enforce the law and protect people and businesses from violence.
Mr Biden said:
“These last few days have laid bare that we are a nation furious at injustice. Every person of conscience can understand the rawness of the trauma people of color experience in this country, from the daily indignities to the extreme violence, like the horrific killing of George Floyd.
“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.
“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest. It should not drive people away from the just cause that protest is meant to advance.
“I know that there are people all across this country who are suffering tonight. Suffering the loss of a loved one to intolerable circumstances, like the Floyd family, or to the virus that is still gripping our nation. Suffering economic hardships, whether due to COVID-19 or entrenched inequalities in our system. And I know that a grief that dark and deep may at times feel too heavy to bear.
“I know.
“And I also know that the only way to bear it is to turn all that anguish to purpose. So tonight, I ask all of America to join me — not in denying our pain or covering it over — but using it to compel our nation across this turbulent threshold into the next phase of progress, inclusion, and opportunity for our great democracy.”
This was a more dignified statement than Mr Biden’s comment “you ain’t black” if you vote for Trump.
12 Comments
I too was appalled at the actions of the policemen concerned but it did not make me feel I should go out and riot and loot.
Overprotective employment laws which prevent people being fired or allowed them to get the courts to reinsate them are often to blame. It seem 46% of police who were fired in that area the court force them to be reinstated. It is not a good idea for incompetent people to remain in a job be it police, nurses, doctors, drivers, builders or most other jobs.
So the Public Heath England confirms that the risk of dying among those diagnosed with Covid-19 is higher in those in BAME groups than in white ethnic groups. But they fail to compare like with like by adjusting for the areas these victims live, the jobs they do, the housing they have etc. I suspect if you do this there is rather little difference at all. What is the point of the report without such adjustments? It just does huge harm, creates fear, encourage the dire Lammy agenda and sheds no light at all.
They cannot stop it killing more men, more fat people, more blood group A people or more older people either.
Good morning.
Shades of 2011 me think 😉
I detect two noticeable differences in both those speeches. The first is, that President Trump clearly condemns violence and separates those who wish to protest from those who are clearly out to break the law. Biden only states that protesters must not use violence.
The second is that President Trump makes clear the loss of others, especially from the less privileged in society. Biden says “He knows” as if he was personally affected.
Others might read something different and it is clear whose side I am on but I suspect there are forces hard at work making sure President Trump does not get a second term 😉
Some dope on the BBC yesterday was reporting on the Nationwide house price news. The average UK house price fell by 1.7% month to month in May to £218,902, according to Nationwide.
He said lower house prices were a good thing other than a small minority who were in a position to down size. Complete drivel lower prices mean fewer houses are build (as it is less profitable, people then have less valuable assets to borrow against (perhaps to help children buy homes or for their old age care or to invest in businesses), people then inherit less, some people are forced into negative equity and cannot then move plus it damages overall confidence.
The main thing hitting house prices is excessive taxation (the taxing of profits not even being made and excessive stamp duty and 28% CGT (even on non real gains), absurd over regulation of lettings and very poor management of the economy. With a bloated and largely unporductive state sector.
Good to see Rabb considering letting more people in from Hong Kong. Can we import their tax levels and size of government too please. Their health service seem rather better too.
Also damaging housing is incompetent and misguided government regulation of the banks and restrictions on property lending.
Agree, Sir John. True democracy and freedom are ever vulnerable to the latent forces of lawlessness. The enemy of all Christian virtue revels in destructive revolution, and is always working towards that end. We live in perilous times.
‘Mr Biden’s comment “you ain’t black” if you vote for Trump.’
What an appalling thing to say identity politics is surely just as or perhaps even more evil as the politics of envy.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. Martin Luther King, Jr”
Biden has a dream that all black people will vote for his economically disastrous and appalling policies. Many black people are far too bright to do that mate. Trump deserves support just for his sensible stance on energy and climate realism. Depressingly Biden now is slightly the favourite. I still think Trump (for all his many faults) will win. Biden sounds absolutely appalling even worse than Obama.
I have now read through the SAGE briefing minutes to determine whether the Cabinet acted proportionately by locking the whole country down. (See link below). These minutes were forced out of the Government by the urgent judicial review currently being undertaken by CrowdJustice.
Any form of deprevation of liberty should have been considered against risk. That is what is the risk compared to other risks that the population faced. For example accidents or illnesses.
My view is that the Cabinet did NOT act proportionately because the briefings focused soley on keeping the R0 (contagion) number down and treated the whole population as one unit. The SAGE committee did not consider the known fact that for those tens of millions of people under the age of 65 without medical conditions the virus posed no risk (compared with other risks). On that basis the Government breached the human rights of the majority of the population by depriving them of their liberty and freedom.
The Cabinet stayed focused on the R0 number as a monolith measure and did not consider the duality of liberty and risk as required by law. The Cabinet appear to have been led by the inflexible poorly designed scientific models rather than the science itself.
For any judge to agree that the Government acted proportionately and faily it would set a president that would render the Human Right of liberty as one that should not be considered even when other options were available.
https://www.gov.uk/search/transparency-and-freedom-of-information-releases?keywords=sage&order=relevance
A single image of wrongdoing triggered multiple reflections of more. Revenge aimed irrationally at many innocents added much worse. Images of prompt justice at source could have prevented added suffering and destruction.
Image capture, which escalated the original severity of wrongdoing may also provide the solution toward better. Good people tend not to cause harm to others. Some who cause harm may do so intentionally, yet are less inclined if their malevolent actions risk being seen and captured for wider exposure.
Wide mobile phone camera ownership and police bodycam usage are helping secure evidence, discouraging criminality. Killing, rioting and looting would not occur so widely if all perpetrators knew they were creating instant evidence with justice rapidly following.
However, all citizens should maintain high standards of probity naturally. Many folk opine that they do not steal because the penalty for theft is too high. An ordinary good citizen would say that he does not steal because stealing is wrong.
The quality of many police officers seems too low. Proper screening should prevent bad officers from such power before recruitment. Punishing after the event instead of preventing damages us all. It is better to have one fence at the top of a hill than seven ambulances at the bottom. Peace is understanding.
Trump’s statement is a model for calm and firm leadership and he is entirely right that radical left, terrorist elements are seeking to exploit the situation for political aims. It is revolting behaviour. But you wouldn’t know any of this from the BBC’s reporting which has been a partisan anti-Trump disgrace. There are some subjects where you simply cannot now get unbiased news from the BBC. US politics has become another. Time to boost the National mood by decriminalising non-payment of the the license fee.
Biden’s comment was as you say more sensible than his ludicrous if you ain’t black remark.
Leaving the issue of US riots aside I am more concerned with the UK governments removal of civil liberties. The new lockdown rules are as absurd as the previous ones and just as disturbing. They no longer even make the pretence of asking parliament before dictating what people can do in their own homes and with whom. The measures make no scientific sense and can only be seen to make any sense at all from the perspective of authoritarian control. No doubt the entire political establishment will continue to ignore the rules because they know they are a joke and only for the little people. I hope that millions of people will ignore them too just as they have the previous set, I certainly will.
Good piece, Sir John. It’s a pity the BBC would never report President Trump’s speech in that way, but instead selectively picks its quotes to suit its agenda.
Top news today though is surely the PM’s suggestion of a route to UK citizenship for around 3 million Hong Kong residents. He’ll never be forgiven (or forgotten) for it, if the Party lets him go ahead. Get rid of Huawei, but don’t open our borders! Maybe you could address that issue in a future article?