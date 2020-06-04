IAG need to understand the anger about BA job losses

Yesterday in the Commons some MPs were allowed to ask questions of a Transport Minister over the bad news of possible job losses and worse terms and conditions of employment for BA staff who keep a job. All felt the same, that IAG are treating BA employees badly after years of profiting from prime slots at Heathrow and from the successful UK based international travel business.
The Minister pointed to the deferral of VAT payments, the Covid commercial finance facility and the Job retention or furlough scheme as government help to the industry. She expressed regret about the job losses at BA, Virgin and Easyjet. She told us the Job retention scheme money being used by BA was not “designed for taxpayers to fund the wages of employees only for those companies to put these same staff on notice of redundancy within the furlough period.” She said the government has “set up a restart, recovery and engagement unit to work with the aviation industry on the immediate issues affecting the restart of the sector and its longer term growth and recovery”.
She said she did not have legal powers to remove landing slots from BA nor did she set out any legal means of using leverage from the Job Retention grants. When challenged about the proposed worsening of terms of employment, she said she expected companies to “treat their employees with the social responsibility that one would expect.”
I am following up with a letter to the government asking them to show more urgency over the threats to BA jobs, and asking them to take a tougher stance over IAG’s actions. IAG have large cash reserves, will want to run airlines as we recover and has profited a lot in the past from its U.K. investment. So why is it picking on U.K. staff for redundancies?
How depressing to see Sir John Redwood morph into Len McCluskey. Well, I suppose it was only a matter of time. The Tories sold out to the left in 1990. That process is almost complete
Vote Labour for Marxism
Vote Tory for cultural Marxism
Two London-centric parties who couldn’t give rat’s backside for anything or anyone outside the M25. Both parties immersed in the grubby identity politics of London based activist groups. Both parties have been singing from the same authoritarian hymn sheet since 1997.
My father was a member of Unite until Leonid McCluskey secured 5% of the vote to become its Gen-Sec. He burned his membership card. Now, Unite control many aspects of our world and McCluskey is the puppet master of PM Johnson
To see the Tories pandering continually pandering to the left is without question the most appalling sight of the last 30 years. The nails are being hammered into the coffin
Nissan are about to exploit the coronavirus and try and stop the defined pension scheme. When they first opened they had the final salary pension scheme. This is just kicking the can down the road and at some point the government will pick up the tab via benefits.
Nissan has had millions from this government and will likely get even more. Sir John please step in a prevent this exploitation of this virus and Nissan employees.
Nissan are using Brexit to put fear into their employees.
Greg Clarke did not help when a minister. He should have been given P.45 by Johnson before last election.
Ah. I thought that only the public sector was supposed by the Right to have Defined Benefit pension schemes?
Well, if you’ve been calling for their abolition for all this time, then you can’t really blame the private sector for dancing to your music too, can you?
Every CEO of BA has tread to sort out the largesse overhang from its public sector days salaries, over staffing etc
Have you checked whether they are still out of kilter with their competitors because if not, considering where your constituency is this could look like a political intervention.
They are a PLC owned by their shareholders, What is a Tory government doing interfering? Corbyn would have been proud of you.
I check their oruces regularly then go with EJ or Ryanair because BA don’t compete. Looks like you want it to stay that way.
Govt should concentrate on restricting Lufthansa after it was given illegal German state aid.
Apologies for an off topic post.
166 migrants crossed the channel yesterday and arrived on the coast of the UK.
I don’t recall hearing anything about this on the BBC . They were too busy to report it I guess, so exercised were they with what was going on in the USA, and deliberately seeking the opinions of those who were only too happy to call the people of the UK ‘racist’.
and nearly all men – illegal economic migrants.
I have noticed on the BBC Kent news there has been nothing about them these last few days. Rather surprising while the weather has been nice and calm. 166 – presumably most of them will have many more family members eagerly waiting to set off for their new taxpayer funded lives in the UK. Lets round the 166 up to above a thousand. It’ll be more realistic.
Could it be that IAG will replace UK BA staff with their own Spanish airline staff? Either to make a point following Brexit or to ensure Spanish staff stay in employment?
This situation shows – yet again – the need to not sell off all our businesses! Globalism doesn’t work to our betterment; the reverse seems true! And we appear not to be able to do a thing about it!
What % of the BA staff are British working from British bases presently? It would be a PR disaster if they did that and a marketing coup to their competitors if they used British air crews.
Sharon J, Exactly, “this situation shows – yet again – the need to not sell off all our businesses”. There is a fashion in the UK of assuming we can sell our businesses to Jonny Foreigner with no penalty. Combined with a peculiar anti-nationalism – hating your own country – it leads to our becoming over dependent on the goodwill of Jonny Foreigner. And then our establishment is continually baffled why he looks after himself and not us. It would be funny if it were not so tragic.
Good Morning,
There are two issues that affect airlines arising out of Covid19, one of which is government policy.
1) It is believed that airlines will be far smaller than they are now, following the Covid 19 epidemic, for a number of years, therefore it will be necessary to both reduce fleet and personnel.
2) Government’s own mad policy to require 14 days quarantine for arrivals. Clearly this extends the period of very low utilisation and increases losses, and it is not known for how long this government produced damage will last.
Govt’s duty after protecting its citizens is to moderate behaviour, & to use monetary incentives as a key tool. If the Job Retention Scheme was designed fit for its intended purpose at the outset, the notion of urging fairness after payments had been made might not then occur.
Aeronautical engineers did not decide to add a braking mechanism to Concorde only after it failed to stop at the end of a runway. Emergencies require fast solutions, and not all consequences are predictable, yet much of the furlough consequence should have been, and assessed before action.
You’d better get used to it John because the way the furlough scheme is set up many companies will immediately sack the staff who are on it when the scheme ends and that was entirely predictable from the beginning, it is a pity no payback clause was put in to cover this situation. So, nothing you can do ? no point complaining then.
Roy G, There is at least one solution – nationalise BA (as Rolls Royce was nationalised in 1971), and then subsidise BA as the Germans are unfairly subsidising Lufthansa, and France is unfairly propping up Air France. I’m not advocating that, merely stating there is a solution.
If its IAG policy to replace BA with cheap labour they need look no further than Dover with hundreds of illegal migrants crossing channel and looking for work
Table of confirmed cases in the last 14 days divided by population as a percentage. Greece looks good for an air bridge, if they would risk letting Brits in. We are nearly an evens chance with Portugal; let’s go”
Brazil 0.134%
United_States 0.092
Russia 0.085
Sweden 0.078
United_Kingdom 0.045
Portugal 0.034
Belgium 0.025
Spain 0.016
Netherlands 0.014
France 0.013
Denmark 0.012
Italy 0.011
Germany 0.008
Greece 0.001
Is it picking on UK staff , do you have any evidence for this ?
If IAG “is picking on U.K. staff for redundancies?” then just let all the British public know and allow us to take the action then politicians can stay out of it, then they won’t need to the landing slots.
Good on you, JR.
Indeed, if there are a disproportionate number of British job losses, IAG-BA should automatically lose landing slots at Heathrow. Our government should not be so lame.