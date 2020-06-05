The Chinese authorities attempted to introduce a right of appeal of Hong Kong court cases to the mainland, seeking to put HK law more firmly under China’s control. This deeply unpopular move sparked many protests in Hong Kong and led to running fights between the police and the protesters. A hapless Chief Executive tried to persuade a split legislature that this was an benign and sensible move, without success.
Grasping the opportunity of the Covid 19 preoccupations of the rest of the world, China has now moved to legislate her supremacy in Beijing, bypassing the Hong Kong legislature. The new law will allow either the Hong Kong police or Chinese officials to determine if someone’s democratic protest amounts to treason or sedition. Wanting independence is banned.
Mr Trump has responded strongly to this development. Each year by law the President has to confirm that Hong Kong is still sufficiently independent of China to qualify for the continuing special trade deal it enjoys with the USA. He says he is not willing to do so, given the new incursions on Hong Kong independence. This will mean Hong Kong business will face the same tariffs, bans and penalties as trade from mainland China to the USA does.
The UK is the co signatory of the Treaty with China to establish Hong Kong as part of China under the one country two systems mantle. The two systems were meant to encompass the right of Hong Kong to settle many of its own matters and court cases in return for maintained access and privileges to western markets. What action should the UK take to seek to uphold this Treaty? Is it right to offer UK residence to Hong Kong citizens?
The famous clauses 18 and 19 which provide for Hong Kong judicial and law making independence do also contain a provision allowing the imposition of Chinese national laws when there is a break down in government in Hong Kong.
15 Comments
Good Morning,
It is disappointing that mankind has not yet outgrown the age of dictators and self-declared emperors.
there is only one solution, an economic blockade, by all full democracies, who must stand up for universal human rights and the rule of law.
Good morning
The Chinese government signed a legally binding treaty with the UK. If it cannot be trusted to keep its word on this, then it cannot be trusted on anything.
Why would the Chinese care? The UK is small and irrelevant – China will do what it likes.
And it is ironic that Brexiteers are demanding that China honour an international treaty when you are all already trying to weasel out of the commitments you made in the Withdrawal Agreement – an international treaty.
Reply It was a Political Agreement, not a Treaty. The EU are not negotiating in good faith though they promised.
Perhaps a ‘New Hong Kong’ might please all parties (with the possible exception of the CCP?) – i.e. a completely new British Sovereign Territory, to replace the former one.
For instance, were no new land-based sites to be found, could not one such be established even within our own UK territorial waters, perhaps as a great new ‘Boris Island’ in one of our larger estuaries?
It seems likely that huge private funding would be available for such a development, and that it might add, indirectly, a very worthwhile contribution to our now-ailing GDP.
If you live in gloriously hot and sunny and successful Hong Kong – a cold, wet and failing fake island off the coasts of Kent and Essex – counties with a penchant for electing idiots as MPs – probably isn’t that appealing.
China is a pariah state and should be treated as such. Trump as usual is ahead of the game much to the annoyance of the BBC.
Letting China take control of large parts of our power network and commications is an act of unbridled stupidity.
Get the country working again and stop these silly games.
If you don’t get a handle on this cross channel ferry service you will lose all the so called red wall at the next election. Farage will se to that.
Invite every citizen of Hongkong to move to the U.K.What a boost the U.K. economy would receive if they replicated the intrastructure of Hongkong around The Isle of Wight and Southampton.
Indeed but we need Hong Kong tax rates and lean government.
Net Chargeable Income (in HKD currency slightly more than a £)
0 – 50,000 HKD 2%
50,001 – 100,000 HKD 6%
100,001 – 150,000 HKD 10%
150,001 – 200,000 HKD 14%
Above 200,001 HKD 17%
Sound better than 40% or 45% plus NI on top. No capital gains tax and hardly any IHT either unless you are very rich indeed and then only at 15% max.
I’m sure the residents of the Isle of Wight would be thrilled at such a prospect.
Good morning Sir John,
Where could 3M HK citizens live in the UK? Could the country’s infrastructure handle such an influx?
The idea has no merit.
is it right to offer UK residence to Hogn Kong citizens?
In my opinion, NO. It might have been different years ago, before we had mass immigration, and had some room to spare, but now we are a very crowded island, and have a shortage of houses for those already here. No matter how worthy, we cant take in the whole world.
Sometimes, it seems that the majority of those who seem to think we can, are those in Westminster.
We need to attend to our own situation.
Get a grip. Sack Cummings. Restore democracy.
The Chinese regime is on borrowed time, the only reason they escaped revolution was due to the dramatic improvement of living standards, now they are afraid they are getting more authoritarian and dystopian than ever.
The regime will fall within 5-8 years
same as everywhere currently turning dystopian.
It all depends on whether you think Communism is self defeating, as do I. Many years may pass before the Chinese reach the state of miserableness as did the USSR, but in this nuclear World belligerent action is unlikely to succeed.