Some questions on the virus

We are waiting for the science to catch up with events. It is clearly not easy understanding and combatting a new virus in a hurry, when crucial information has to come from patients suffering from the disease willing to submit to various treatments to see what happens. We have, however, had all too many cases and deaths, so soon perhaps more knowledge will be forthcoming.
We need to know, for example, whether any of the proposed existing licenced medicines for other complaints can help alleviate symptoms, ease severity or reduce the time the illness lasts. The UK has now approved remdesivir, but there are other remedies taken on their own or with others that might help. We need an update.
There is the question of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine. This is going into production before the results of clinical trials. We are told there may be results early autumn. There are also other vaccine hopes around the world.
The UK has now been testing random samples to represent the population as a whole to find out infection rates. This should enable a more accurate R or transmission rate to be calculated. When will we see proper graphs and charts of these numbers with a better evidence base for R? This could be helpful in making decisions about the pace of further easing, which is much needed for the sake of livelihoods.
What is the expert view on why the new case rate and death rate has stayed as high as it has during a strong lock down? Shouldn’t they have subsided more. How was the virus being transmitted during this period? Can we now use track and test to head off further localised outbreaks?
Are we now in the position where too many deaths are being attributed to CV 19 when it is not even known whether some had the disease or not, or when they also had other serious conditions that might have been the true cause? How comparable are our figures with other counties, that follow different criteria for reporting deaths?
Much now rests on making a success of test and trace. That requires the willing collaboration of the public, taking tests if and when they develop covid like symptoms they do not normally suffer. It needs the rest to agree to self isolate if they have been in close contact with someone who has the disease.
We cannot keep the whole country in lockdown for more months, with just the NHS and a few basics up and running. It was possible to borrow and print the money for a couple of months, but it does not work if you try to do that as a new lifestyle with no limit on the cash .
“We cannot keep the whole country in lockdown for more months”
But have you kept the whole country in lockdown? The Daily Mail writes this weekend: “thousands of people flooded into central London and abandoned social distancing for a…demonstration on Wednesday”.
There are more questions than answers.
There is also the issue of our confidence in the experts. For example, I would not have a great deal of confidence in Neil Ferguson. I believe he is overly pessimistic based on his record with foot and mouth.
Then there is pressure on governments to adopt certain practices and to find reasons to justify such practices.
So one metre separation or two metres? WHO says one metre is fine. Restaurants would be better suited by one metre too.
Then there are worries about Winter and another rise in virus.
There is much we don’t know. I am not sure how we can rectify this. Difficult times.
Aided by the police. No action taken against the people damaging the Cenotaph but their pictures are being widely shared on the internet.
It would seem there is one rule for Cummings and an entirely different set of rules for left wing agitators.
But action WAS taken against the anti-lockdown demonstrators.
And another Demo( or two) this weekend,
They have absolutely no thought for others..
Indeed the question that needs to be answered is why the NHS and UK seem to have a Covid 19 death (per tested positive case) of circa 14% when other countries have ones that are very much lower. In Singapore it is 0.6%. The UK is 22 times worse and that is only on the official 40,000 death figure. Then when we know that we have about 70,000 excess over normal deaths in the last three of months. Almost all of these are Covid (or at least we accelerated by Covid). In some cases only accelerated by a few week or months admittedly. But often by many years.
Clearly there is different reporting of deaths, different testing regimes and different age profiles but 22 times worse? It is three times worse than Germany as well. What are the UK health systems and the NHS getting so badly wrong? Why are they not learning more quickly?
Clearly kicking infected elderly patients out of hospital without testing or isolating into ill prepared care homes was idiotic and surely criminally negligent? Nichola Sturgeon and the SNP government in Scotland seems to have been particularly negligent here. This even relative to the dreadful English management of it.
I have still not seen good figures on exactly what treatments the deceased received before dying. Nearly half did not even make it to hospital or were kicked out. Of those that did how many got little more than a basic Oxygen mask I wonder? How many died without even receiving palliative care?
We need to know what scientific evidence there is for mandating that face masks should suddenly be worn by everyone using public transport, regardless of symptoms, when there was no compelling evidence before. And when even the WHO is saying that only two categories of people should be wearing face masks: those with symptoms and those caring for patients with Covid-19.
We need to know why lockdown is being further extended on the basis of what we now recognise to have been bogus mortality projections. And why review periods are being extended from 3 weeks to 4 when all the evidence suggests that the emergency is over. And why cancel both weekend televised addresses? I bet more people watch those than watch political broadcasts – and yet they still broadcast those!
We need to know how many lives are being saved (on the one hand) or compromised (on the other) and at what cost to the nation by insisting on 2-metre social distancing as opposed to 1-metre social distancing.
No wonder the government is no longer being trusted on this. The above would appear to be political decisions which have been taken with zero evidential basis.
Still in moderation, I see.
(Not quite sure what the controversial item was here.)
So what about the Sir Richard Dearlove claim that he has seen a serious study suggesting key elements were “inserted” into the virus’s genetic sequence and had no evolved naturally and may have escaped from a Wuhan lab.
Surely the US and UK government know by now either that this is complete nonsense or that it is true? So which is it and why are we not being told.
I suspect the former.
I don’t much like Piers Morgan. He is a self publicist. But his interview with Rudy Giuliani this week was TV gold.
Giuliani was a fabulous mayor of New York. A brilliant man who did brilliant things. He was 50 when he took office and had a successful 8 years.
But something has happened to him in the last 5 to 10 years. He’s gone a bit mad. A formerly successful, intelligent and perfectly reasonable man has turned into a (irrelevance? ed). Piers Morgan brilliantly called him out on it on TV.
Giuliani is clearly suffering from Victor Meldrew syndrome. And, I suspect, so is Mr Dearlove. Mr Trump has it too. And so do a lot of older Tory MPs and ‘grandees’ have it too. People who were once relevant or important but who are now not who have not come to terms with their new place in the world. It’s sad.
Testing requires the willing collaboration etc. Firstly it requires the testing to be absolute and early. At what state does it detect the virus and is it 100% accurate.
Allegedly HMG was lobbied by big pharma to pay very large amounts for something that does not work earlier than four days in when symptoms are already showing. Equally what ‘child’ thought that a 72 hour response time was acceptable. We need a 15 minute response time from a ‘testing unit’ and they are available.
For example your quarantine policy, placing under house arrest people for 14 days who haven’t got it, is bankrupting airports and carriers. What use is a 72 hour test, 15 minute testing on arrival both incoming and outgoing plus all staff creates a ‘clean’ airport, equally other places where people congregate.
Testing is a politically riddled minefield with lives being lost unnecessarily. Your policy and actions are substandard and we need and deserve better.
We can of course expect (once the virus has passed) the weakly death rates to fall below normal at these 70,000 + deaths so far have been brought forwards by Covid. But how many will die early or suffer due to lack of treatment for other conditions? It is surely time to get the NHS back up to speed in these other areas.
Though as I said before in the short term strikes by doctors and surgeons tends to reduce deaths significantly and not increase them (initially anyway).
Strangely no one has died of flu or pneumonia this year.
I agree. Weekly deaths are now down to near the five-year average. Most of the deaths are in the over 80s age group but by giving the elderly a few extra months or years we are sacrificing younger people who aren’t getting the treatment they require for life threatening medical problems. We are also damaging our economy, which will result in worse life outcomes further down the line. The Government should be advising the vulnerable and elderly to continue to socially distance but get the rest of the population back to work.
Bad though the virus is, a silver lining could have been that we used this to show how well organised and capable the UK is in a world context. Not the largest country, but the best.
We could have used our island status to close borders and access to the virus, used a post-Brexit resurgent manufacturing sector to provide necessary PPE and supplies, a new government to plan and execute the response by isolating the vulnerable and their key workers.
Instead this has been an unmitigated disaster. Lack of foresight, stupid on-the-hoof decisions, lack of analysis, the usual disorganised NHS, avalanche of cash without any comeback. Even demonstrations in London, spitting in the face of lockdown restrictions with the police caught between caving in and stopping things-no direction from above.
Looking for any good here, we can only point to our strong R and D base which has worked doggedly towards a vaccine, and Astra Zeneca which has taken a strong decision to manufacture. Can anybody imagine this R and D and production taking place under government or NHS/bureaucratic control?
England has a very high excess death rate, especially for the under 64 group. As soon as cases are reported, the trackers need to check the occupation, travel, family circumstances and other contacts. Then an overall picture could be built and the reason for the slow reduction in the UK could be found. If it is the NHS hospitals and staff travelling on public transport without changing clothes or wearing masks that is a problem then that could be prevented. If it is customers that do not follow hygiene rules when shopping, that could be addressed. If the spread is within families where essential workers bring the disease in or care homes still carrying the virus in and out then that could be stopped by testing in the home and isolating in hotels. Perhaps the NHS is already doing this, but on past performances this seems doubtful.
Tell us how far down the contact chain people are expected to isolate? Look at the maths of pyramid selling, 11 cycles you have the whole population? Once again has this been thought through?
The political exploitation of a clinical illness in the hope of creating a national tracing network is SINISTER
Being convinced that you can read minds, and that they all have evil intent is INSANITY.
“Are we now in the position where too many deaths are being attributed to CV 19 when it is not even known whether some had the disease or not, or when they also had other serious conditions that might have been the true cause? ”
Reports made by many people who have family in care homes, particularly, would suggest this to be true. Which rather makes a mockery of the death certificate system.
I’ve read several articles now, written by virologists or histopathologists or similar and the conclusion I’ve drawn is that 4/5 of people are asymptomatic. It would seem that the virus, because New was devastating to many people, and initially was an extremely nasty virus, but may well have burnt itself out.
By releasing lockdown with people taking care should, you would imagine, be enough now, coupled with track and trace to monitor the situation.
However, people rioting in London (over the death of that American chap), really won’t help this at all. Especially if they then return to other parts of the country!! Why do the lefties always spoil everything for everyone with their sense of injustice?
It’s tricky to know what’s best to do , but our economy really must get up and running soonest.
“What is the expert view on why the new case rate and death rate has stayed as high as it has during a strong lock down? ”
Which experts are you asking? The Ferguson type expert that has got every single predicition he’s ever made completely wrong? Or the type of expert that would point out that if you’re classifying every death as covid without any evidence then the figures will stay high no matter what you do?
As it has been widely reported, the virus spreads in clusters ,not evenly , so sample testing is actually pointless.
………..What is the expert view on why the new case rate and death rate has stayed as high as it has during a strong lock down?…………….
It’s been accepted that many people can be asymptomatic, so when you have high profile individuals whizzing about all over the place during lockdown, why would you expect it to be any different?
The science is all over the place and so are the statistics. Countries have different methods for counting Wuhan virus deaths. In this country we’ve almost certainly been exaggerating them relative to others as the virus has been presumed to be the cause of death in many cases though there were many with co-morbidiites. We’ll need to wait a year or so for proper comparisons.
Meanwhile the enthusiasm of leftwing people to see disaster in the U.K. and the US and to pin it on the governments, which they don’t like, is of course preventing sensible discussion and debate. The BBC and other broadcast media are complicit in this.
As a company director I hope you understand that the “R” rate is a measure of contagion and not a strategy. It’s like thinking “revenue” is a strategy when it is only a measure. Many and all errors flow from this. At the moment complex, contradictory and ambiguous policies and directions are very obvious in Government policy because it is focused on the R value. The reason it is focused on the R value is because that is the measure used by scientists and the Government is following the science, which means following a set of models developed by statisticians and hobby computer programmers.
When the virus first came I proposed the only sensible strategy was to protect the vulnerable more and let the healthy live their lives more. The population needed to be divided and extra money and shielding to be given to the weak whilst the non-vulnerable should need to protect the vulnerable by earning money and taking measures not to spread the disease.
As I posted at the time, the problem with the lockdown is that will cause more deaths from opportunity cost – such as economic depression, human despair, missed treatments, slow down in drug development. As we come out of lock down the R measure will go back up, most people will not have the virus and still get ill as if the lockdown never happened,
and the Government will be left without an explanation for why they caused such catastrophic damage to so many people’s lives.
Reply Im interested in R because the government uses it as a key indicator in determining lock down and relaxation.
Vaccine going into production before clinical trials results are available. And no doubt we, the long-suffering guinea-pigs, will be expected to have it. A quick fiddling of trials results to say it’s all “safe” will be all that is required to start injecting a questionable concoction into people’s veins. Any doctor who insists his/her patients have a vaccine that hasn’t been properly and thoroughly vetted through testing-channels shouldn’t be in practise. The fear-mongering over this virus has been epic and I have little doubt that millions will fight to be first in the queue for it, despite the question-marks hanging over it.
This is all about controlling people’s lives, not about health.
Ps after months of telling us masks are of no value, hey presto, suddenly they are and another reason I could be fined. The magic continues because allegedly Hancock pulled the policy like a rabbit out of a hat without advising the NHS.
At what point do politicians become embarrassed, if ever?
Politicians possibly think it best to err on the side of caution. If you predict 500,000 deaths and it is far less you can claim success for any measures you put in place. If you assure the public that all will be well and there is a death surge or our figures seem worse than other countries then the politician does not look good.
As for Mr. Hancock, he could be a useful scapegoat for any mistakes in handling the virus. Blame it all on him, while everybody else keeps their head down and also keeps their job.
Tim Davie named the new BBC director general I see. Well surely he has to be better than Tony Hall? Then again he is an English Graduate (Selwyn, Camb) but better than PPE I suppose.
But why £525,000 over three times Boris’s salary. More than 3,500 licence fees just for his salary each year then there is pension and expenses too I suppose.
No wonder they now want now to force people over 75 to pay the TV poll tax too.
Reported deaths per 100 000 population. June 5th.
Belgium 83.6
United_Kingdom 60
Spain 59.8
Italy 55.7
Sweden 44.8
France 43.4
Netherlands 34.8
Ireland 34.3
Luxembourg 18.1
Portugal 14.2
Germany 10.4
Denmark 10
Austria 7.6
Romania 6.7
Finland 5.8
Hungary 5.5
Estonia 5.2
Slovenia 5.2
Norway 4.5
Are these figures on a like-for-like basis? if not, what value is there in drawing a comparison?
Indeed, “reported”.
Sadly the reporting methodology is not comparable, so you have effectively a fruit bowl of different fruits, not merely apples and oranges.
The true impact of covid19 will only become clear when we are in a position to calculate excess deaths internationally, and even then there will be two significant provisos: first we will need to understand the numbers of those who died from covid19, as opposed to those who died due to lack of medical treatment for other conditions. Second we will need to understand what excess deaths have occurred in excess of those we might have expected from a virulent flu season, for example.
Only then will we understand how our mortality figures compare to others’.
Not something that the BBC will tell you. America is the worst because they say so.
The Spanish figures should be adjusted upwards it seems clear they have been manipulated down recently by official sources.
The media hounded and are still hounding Cummings, yet turn a complete blind eye to the risk BLM protestors are taking maybe not for their age group as I read most of them are under 30 but to their families when they go home.
This getting within 2m physical distance of police officers at their job and shouting in their faces is putting their lives and their families lives in danger if the numbers of new infections are true? I’m not sure they are.
I feel we are importing new cases every day the through this crisis planes from an airline fly into Manchester no-one asked to quarantine from these planes throughout this crisis.
Zinc used with hydroxy chloroquine has been very successful according to a worldwide poll of doctors.
By the way, the cycle in America exposed 455 people to a test positive covid 19 case with no symptoms and not one of them contracted it.
I thought 455 exposed to asymptomatic was a paper by Gao et al published in Respiratory Medicine. The study was of contacts of an asymptomatic patient in a Guangdong hospital. It did conclude that asymptomatic patients might be weaker spreaders, but also that preventative measures can help – some of the contacts were patients in a ward with 1.2 m bed separation and the medical staff wearing PPE.
John, I told you last week about the dodgy study on hydroxychloroquine published in the Lancet and how the WHO jumped on this and stopped other trials into the effectiveness of this antimalarial drug as a protection against the virus. Well now, the Lancet has issued a retraction of the article after hundreds of well-respected doctors and scientists wrote a letter of complaint about this paper. Unfortunately, damage has already been done, with other trials stopped part way through. We also have the example of a US company who stated they had made a breakthrough in the development of a vaccine. Their shares went through the roof (with questions about some recent share sales ed). Our scientists should be rigorous and honest, we’re getting shoddy results at best, and compromised conclusions influenced by politics and big money at worst.
The Oxford vaccine team are having to move their testing to Brazil because there isn’t enough of the disease left in this country. It’s folly waiting for a vaccine. Treat it as an upside bonus if it comes through in record time but plan for life without one.
SARS broke out in 2003 but it took until 2016 for a vaccine to be approved. Once the outbreak dies down no-one is interested in funding vaccines. Most clinical trials fail. And there is a real risk that new vaccines cause more problems than they solve. So if anyone in government is thinking they can wait for a vaccine so they don’t have to make any difficult decisions they need to be disabused.
Something that the Health Secretary doesn’t confront is that the spread of the disease here now is overwhelmingly in hospitals and care homes and care in the community.
All the elderly Covid cases who were evicted from hospitals to “Protect The NHS” by dying somewhere else spread the disease in care homes. Continuing severe shortages of PPE, inadequate working practices, and poor adherence to self isolation by workers are ongoing.
Community care provision has been particularly badly neglected being always treated as a poor relation to the hospitals and the last in the line for equipment and resources. I said here before that the local community nurses were reliant on goggles donated by the science lab at Maiden Erlegh school.
That was cdc in America.
Might we also ask, having now eased the lockdown a while ago, why aren’t deaths increasing? Of course I don’t want them to, but if severity of lockdown and the infection rate are supposed to be correlated (they aren’t), then they should be.
The 40,000 deaths are a tragedy but the robbery of personal liberty is more shocking to me.
Agreed, villaking.
[Note: last time I agreed my post did not get past moderation. In that post I noted that the Norwegian Prime Minister and Health Authority had apologised for an unnecessary lockdown; and that the SAGE scientists, even Ferguson, by 23rd March had never recommended a full lockdown – it was the Government’s decision entirely.]
Today Sir John is beginning to ask some of the more pertinent questions. Wherever you look the medical evidence is becoming clear that lockdown and social distancing have had negligible effect on combating the virus – there is no correlation.
This is Will Jones for Conservative Woman ‘Why Social Distancing is worse than useless’:
‘it is becoming increasingly clear that social distancing measures explain little if any of the difference in outcomes between countries, and thus that in most places the virus is running its course and dying down, not because of interventions but because it reaches a saturation point or collective immunity threshold much earlier than was expected. ‘
Sir John, if you are not yet reading the Lockdown Sceptics Org website, please do – it really frames the kind of question all politicians and self-respecting journalists should be asking. Thank you.
What do we do when we find out the political leaders are insane on a global level?
Too late to worry about that.
Ship them all to South Georgia?
More and more evidence is coming out of the explicit responsibility of the Chinese communist party for the global disaster of the Wuhan virus. Sir richard dearlove, former head of MI6, has drawn attention to research by distinguished scientists which suggest the virus was created in the notorious Wuhan lab. Charles Moore in the telegraph has a good article on this today.
Meanwhile the left are on the streets enraged at the murderous actions of a single US policeman (now in gaol awaiting trial). Not a word from them on the Wuhan virus, the crushing of hing Kong, the 1 million Uighur Muslims in concentration camps etc. The humbug and double standards are beyond belief.
We’ll worry about which feral kid was playing with matches, if any, when the fire is out, thanks.
Meantime we need a proper fire engine and crew, not an oval-wheeled clown car, with red nosed jokers, chucking about buckets of feathers.
Indeed, dreadful actions by one appalling policeman used by the organisations and people like Lammy, that revel in stoking the fires of identity politics. This regardless of the deaths and damage that this does. I do not imaging the idiotic policemen intended to or even thought he might die as a result.
The silence of the left over Hong Kong and indeed HSBC is rather deafening.
Why incidentally is it ok for leftwing people to gather in a large crowd, clearly defying social distancing and mass meeting rules, for purpose of leftwing protest? Many of these people were no doubt loud in righteous condemnation of Dominic Cummings’s alleged breach of lockdown, yet do not feel constrained at committing a far more flagrant breach of the rules. Why should the rest of us not go back at least to normal social life if great crowds of leftists are allowed to gather whenever they want to protest?
What makes people, politicians in this case, go collectively mad? We need an inquiry into that.
A hysterical and loud mouthed media with no-win-no-fee lawyering a close second does that.
Piers Morgan really needs to stand for election or at the very least spend the rest of his days working his socks off in public service. He’s been influencing government policy from a position of gobby privilege. He needs to be brought to account too.
Not you John…the others.
An excellent article from a sane politician. Not many left?
As ever excellent questions, have these been asked and answered in the house?
Can we have discussion on these sorts of questions on the daily plague instead of the BBC point scoring and rubbish from the likes Hancock and Schapps
Unlock Stakes: Confirmed cases in last 14 days/ population as a %.
Brazil 0.144%
Sweden 0.097
United_States 0.089
Russia 0.085
United_Kingdom 0.047
Portugal 0.037
Canada 0.033
Belgium 0.021
Ireland 0.015
France 0.014
Spain 0.013
Netherlands 0.013
Denmark 0.010
Italy 0.010
Germany 0.007
Finland 0.007
Norway 0.004
Hungary 0.003
Switzerland 0.002
Greece 0.001
Yes, just look at how Italy, thanks to its effective action, has gone from one of the most badly affected to one of the best.
The UK must replicate this to avert ruin.
I think our medical people and scientists are doing all they can to try and find a solution, using a whole variety of drugs and treatment options to try and find what has the best results, unfortunately this takes time.
Meanwhile we seem to have a huge number of people who think there is now little no risk to themselves, so there is no need to follow any sensible precautions any more, so they can demonstrate en mass, and are free to travel where they want, and when they want, even if it means going to crowded beaches, where social distance is for others.
Unfortunately the relaxation of non essential travel over any distance, and seeing five other people at a time, has fuelled such a belief.
Many still do not seem to understand that you can be infectious without symptoms for the first few days after catching the virus, or in some cases be infectious without showing any signs at all.
Yes would fully agree we have to try and get back to as near normal as possible as soon as possible, but afraid the tail of this virus will wag for very many more months yet, and may even wag stronger, as more and more people relax their defences thinking its no longer a problem for them.
In the meantime those who genuinely think they are at risk will probably continue to be careful, with some degree of self isolation if that is possible.
My greatest concern is the growth of authoritarianism. Restrictions on what we can do and where we can go is working its way down everywhere and there is no doubt in my mind that as government will never dare to say the virus is no longer a problem these restrictions will become permanent and grow. Petty officials and petty bureaucrats are loving it.
So we will not be able to gather freely again, we will not be able to visit anywhere on a whim. Permissions will be needed everywhere, the police will become ever more officious than they are already and the liife we have enjoyed will be destroyed. If this is not dismantled sullen resentment will grow along with civil disobedience, to deliberately understate it. As it is we can see violence is being appeased through lack of moral courage in our leaders. Where are they, who is defending freedom?
The elites of course will not be inconvenienced by this of course, only the people who have few opportunities for leisure and do not have special privilges as full parts of their social lives.
Indeed the country’s economic activitiy must be freed up, people must have work and we all need modern and essential products and services but I would say if we don’t have feedoms we are of course, slaves.
One answer on the Virus:
Concept:
The world needs new ideas for a powerful solution.
Millions of people have the motivation, time and technology at hand to create it.
They need channelling to spur efficient action.
Method:
Govt sets up a Vanguard scheme.
Each Vanguard is a voluntary team of any 9 persons, registered with a team V number at the scheme website.
V numbers start at V1 and may reach, say V3157, or any higher, unlimited.
Each team works as a unit, spurring multiple fresh ideas which they bounce off between themselves, adapting, assessing, revising and devising whatever they consider to be their finest of all.
Each V idea is summarised into a maximum of 200 words and submitted as the team’s entry.
Every idea is exposed for everyone else to assess and opine about, adding a score of 0 to 9.
Medical specialists add a further layer of screening to evaluate the best for discussion, research, experimentation or development.
All 9 members of the succeeding V team receive a newly-created once-only Queen’s Award for Humanity, £9m each, and Govt creates a new hospital dedicated to the memory of their achievement.
I doubt Churchill would have ‘taken the knee’ or bent to the will of Marxist thuggery.
Johnson’s been playing the Churchillian card for the last few months now but this week has exposed him for what he really is. Step forward, Neville Chamberlain
A tiny minority of thugs and political extremists have succeeded in manipulating the actions of elected politicians and unelected State bureaucrats
And now we see Imperial College dropping the expression ‘Imperial’ to pander to the high priests of authoritarianism
And what of the majority? They have become POWERLESS. They are on the OUTSIDE. Their hands are not on the levers of political power. Those levers are now controlled by people whose intent is an anathema to all decent, normal, moral folk in the UK.
Both main parties are taking this nation in a direction from which there is no return
Off topic
When is Priti Patel going to resign as immigration minister? If she is getting paid for the job then she should either do something or be sacked. With a blatantly arranged system for the French to shove what they don’t want, over here for us to be in danger of and have to pay for – she is apparently getting money for nothing. Or was her words just yet another Tory lie on controlling who gets here for a free life? Disgusting. Will BJ turn round like in the Cummings farce and say -” move on” – after millions have walked in? Worse than disgusting.
“We are waiting for the science to catch up with events”
We are waiting for the medical experts to catch up with science.
Much to your patience JR I have gone out of my way citing sources, common memories and school basic learning of science over the past 30 years. Common knowledge.
I do not know why the governments experts regularly and from the start have spouted nonsense.
Why they were from the start weeks behind even the then current historically re-learned
Singapore Governments Official findings-video, online . Why England’s UK Chief Medical Officer retuned himself in harmony with that 3 days after the ‘video’ was more available online.
Why he on TV announced he would not give overly importance, at least, to fighting the virus by fighting and acting upon regional and ethnic variations in virus transmission.
Why he was behind by weeks ongoing Dr Birx’s re-learning about “each area and region and even parts of towns and cities having their own dynamic” ( dynamic, her word). Why she herself and her whole team were more than half a century, minimum, behing know scientific thought and accepted knowledge.
Why Mrs Sturgeon was unaware and ‘we’ ” “We did not know when patients were transferred to Nursing Homes the virus could be asymptomatic”. OF COURSE IT WAS!!!
Why Government Ministers do not appear to have read even The Daily Telegraph religiously, medical articles, for decades, and other quality papers, not quite as good.
Why Ministers appear not to have received basic general science teaching in their childhood schools. (!)
It is a complete mystery.
This Age of Amnesia.
What the deuce was the point of an extended lockdown if they then go and allow people to congregate in the streets to protest en masse while CV19 deaths are still happening?
It doesn’t take a genius…..
There’s more knowledge about the virus and the way it is transmitted than people realise, it’s just that the knowledge has to make its way through the fog of politics.
Why has the infection rate stayed so high? Because the disease is festering in hospitals and care homes. They’re getting better at infection control with experience and supplies coming through, which is why the rate is actually going down. This will be a sore point with government, so they don’t like to talk about it (mustn’t “dis” the NHS.).
And if we are still serious about keeping this disease in check, don’t think about opening up air travel (not that it was ever shut down in the first place – people voted with their feet). All those people travelling long distances, sharing their germs en route. It’s not the destination that’s the problem, it’s the journey itself.
A different question:
Every day people are admitted to A& E (or on pre-arranged appointment) needing a radial artery or groin access to place stents in heart arteries. Some are life threatening I know of, what is happening? Are these urgent procedures taking place, or are people dying as a result of inaction? My experience was at RBH and afterwards with lots of success stories.
A second lockdown is out of the question.
Why are so many putting their faith in vaccines that may help or may kill – Certainly it was a rash decision to purchase an untested product.
A vaccine will not stop the spread of CV… I repeat, because so many do not understand: A vaccine will not stop the spread of CV. It will simply protect the individual who has decided to have it. That person could still be a carrier.
It still amazes me that the medical establishment as a whole ignore the benefits of making the immune system stronger to help shrug off the virus in a natural manner. Individual doctors have spoken out on things that could help but are largely ignored because of this overwhelmingly irrational group-think dependence on a vaccine.
Doctors have suggested the following with a large amount of evidence – and people need to know that these can help: ZINC VITAMIN-D VITAMIN-A VITAMIN-C VITAMIN-E .. and several other supplements that can be investigated on the web.
It would certainly help if we could trust that the deaths ascribed to CV were actually caused by CV – That might ease some of the panic… but one thing is for sure – If we get another CV bounce it will be because the establishment has failed us.
Sir John Redwood
Today is the 6th June 2020. Do you know what means?
”Operation Overlord 6 Jun 1944 – 25 Aug 1944”
Thousands of brave troops laid down their lives to liberate Europe from tyranny and barbarism. And now we see police officers on their knees at the front of a screaming, hate filled Marxist mob
We see Hancock and his appalling contrition
Do you understand what your party has done?
It is telling that you run with an article about a virus….
Enough from me. I express my anger on these boards far too often in the forlorn hope that by making our concerns known to a decent, honourable MP we may see a degree of morality and decency return to these lands but no. I understand why backbench Tory MPs remain silent and tow the line. They are as horrified as we all are at the direction in which this country is heading. They are powerless
PM Johnson has not confronted the baying mob. That alone tells me his true feelings. He will capitulate to the vicious, tiny minority of thugs now controlling events
The real question is who is organising these thugs and who is financing them?
The Tories are in government but the real power now lies elsewhere
There seem to me to be two major obstacles to making ‘Track and Trace’ work effectively, even once the ‘App’ is up and running. The first, which should be solvable, is that at present it can take 48 hours to get a test back, just at the time when someone is likely to be at their most infectious. But the second thing is much less tractable: the probably huge, but at present unknown number of people who have the disease assymptomatically, but are probably fully infectious. What if anything, is being, or can be, done about this?
A deadly virus is sweeping across the world and even Nils Anders Tegnell, the architect of the “anti-lockdown approach” in Sweden, has just basically admitted he got it wrong.
People worldwide have spent months dutifully confined to their homes while the medical services in their countries have risked their lives to succour victims as people die of the virus left, right and centre.
Suddenly people in most countries suddenly see fit to rub shoulders in their thousands on mass demonstrations to protest the brutal murder of a man by a rogue policeman in the United States.
I ask if people might not now have gone collectively mad and seriously imagine that the Coronavirus also has the moral compass to take a pause to show its respects to poor Mr Floyd?
Ps off topic but current. We seem to be offering EU concessions re accepting tariffs. You are the expert, is this a sign of weakening/preparing us for more ‘crumbling’ or inconsequential re the bigger picture?
Presumably we WILL be putting some tariffs on their produce in return, won’t we? Surely this isn’t ANOTHER unnecessary one-sided concession to the EU? Like a lot of people I am hoping for WTO, not because it is preferable to a fair deal but because I don’t trust our representatives to negotiate a fair deal.
My understanding is that it is possible to confirm post-mortem whether someone has had Covid-19. “Samples for diagnosing cases of COVID-19 at post-mortem examination are identical to those used to make the diagnosis in life and consist of upper respiratory tract swabs (viral nose swab, viral throat swab), lower respiratory tract (sputum, BAL) and a plain tube of blood for serology. ” (Taken from the Royal College of Pathologists Briefing on Covid-19, published February 2020, but also published on government website.)
Concerns existed for a long while now about the validity of the statistics surrounding deaths with “too many deaths are being attributed to CV 19 when it is not even known whether some had the disease or not” as you write. Surely, even if a full post-mortem is not requested or required, it would have been possible to take swabs from the deceased if doubt existed? But then again, we never had the capacity to test, did we. Who shoulders the responsibility for that omission?
Have these questions been asked and answered in the HoC? If so, please provide info. If not, why not?
It is, of course, false to suggest the entire economy has been closed. Far from it. Many people are working successfully from home – and are finding themselves more, not less, productive as a result. Most of my friends have been working from home since March – and although there have been inevitable difficulties there have been huge benefits for many too. Not having to commute being a key one. For many businesses this will lead to profound change – some of it very good. The people moaning the most are pensioners – who don’t work anyway. And all this hardship is to mostly protect them.
Indeed, most of us professionals are far less bothered by the temporary Covid shutdown than by the disastrous Tory Brexit mess coming our way. Temporary disruption to supplies and supply chains is one thing but permanent trade barriers are another. But then my generation understands the modern economy – unlike the public school elite, the retired colonels and elderly men who used be logistics managers in the 1970s but who haven’t been near a successful company for 40 years.
We also very clearly see that the blame for all this mess lies with the clown in Number 10 (Dominic Cummings) and his henchman, Boris Johnson. Other countries have beaten the virus. They have ended their lockdowns. We had another 357 deaths yesterday. The death toll now passed 40,000. As someone put it in an article I read – they have wiped out a city the size of Salisbury. We are unfortunate as a country to have the most hapless government in memory in charge at a time of crisis. Still, the irony is not lost on us that the people dying in droves are mostly elderly – and it was elderly people who propelled the charlatans into Downing Street.
It seems highly immoral to me to impose such economic hardship on young people and then, on top of that, to expect them to inject their healthy, low risk bodies with a very rushed vaccine in order to save old men (like me.)
How lucky we are to have had our fathers storm the beaches of Normandy for us and now to have our sons and grandsons to sacrifice their entire futures and risk their health so that we may live a few more years in economic misery.
The cruises and cheap holidays are over for us now.
OPEN UP THE COUNTRY NOW.
Let those at low risk live normally and get the economy off life support.
What we have done to the young (throughout the West) has been wicked. Utterly wicked.
I am still trying to understand why our government did nothing in 2014 with 44,000 excess flu winter deaths, but decided to close down our country for covid-19, which like the flu can only be treated by paraceamol, and bed rest with the high majority of deaths only affecting the people aged 70+
The government are likely to base all its interactions on the ‘R’ number, however from Govt website they state
R is an average value that can vary in different parts of the country, communities, and subsections of the population. It cannot be measured directly so there is always some uncertainty around its exact value
R is estimated by a range of independent modelling groups based in universities and Public Health England (PHE). The modelling groups present their individual R estimates to the Science Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (SPI-M) – a subgroup of SAGE – for discussion. Attendees compare the different estimates of R and SPI- M collectively agrees a range which R is very likely to be within
To the positive and a help,
Joe Kernen CNBC Ex-molecular biologist, though not saying he is an expert at all, said weeks ago the coronavirus “will be with us” after it is declared gone, “for nine months or so” in some form or another.
I would add, much longer than that just to be different and to make me sound clever or arrogant depending on other people’s misguided views.
‘Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.
The challenge is to live, with, the virus hereinafter. Immediately there will be ‘hot spots’ churn up here and there, hot spots as defined by human mind boxing and labeling of events. Petty matters if even one death could be petty.
Face masks, as those who do recall in these comments page , enough, were said to be “useless” by three months ago British experts. In fact normal breathing and even a cough at worst have a low manageable concentration of cornonavirus anyway.
Look to hospitals and Nursing homes, the families of staff and patients.
My qualifications? I am correct.
I agree lockdowns cannot go on forever, however strong/developed the initial economy. We already see that leaders such as Khan (i.e. PM Imran Khan) have recognised this, and the effect of any lockdown will be disproportionately bad for the lower/no incomes. The U.K. has added to a validation of a policy that has done disservice to other parts of the world.
Repeating myself:-
(i) The Govt needs to publish and publicise estimates of infection fatality rates as a function of age for those with/without underlying conditions.
(http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2020/05/22/public-spending-6/#comment-1118939)
(ii) The Govt should comment on the timeseries of death rates by age – it seems that in hospital deaths in England and Wales the reduction in over 80s death rate is lagging
(point 4 here http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2020/06/04/iag-need-to-understand-the-anger-about-ba-job-losses/#comment-1123126)
(iii) The Govt should clarify whether it thinks there is underlying cross-reactive immunity and how that effects the epidemiological models.
(iv) The Govt needs to develop a better testing strategy e.g. antigen tests may be fundamentally less accurate than using PCR, but incorrect swabbing in the latter can lead to 20% false negative + there is a 1 to 2 day delay. (point (iii) here https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2020/04/25/making-the-decision-to-relax-some-controls/#comment-1109882). The antigen test might even be more appealing to people.
Is the Metropolitan Police now under the control of forces detrimental to the upholding of law and order? Have they been captured by minority rights fascist?
What role is Sadiq Khan and Labour playing in the use of intimidation to coerce and impose fear in the wider population?
Another question that needs to be addressed is how Germany has kept the casualty rate so low. As I understand, their doctors have actually visited CV 19 patients at home to check their oxygen levels, thus ensuring that they can get them into hospital for treatment before their condition becomes too serious.
Would this be too difficult a lesson to learn for OURNHS?
On the subject of the money that the pandemic has cost :
Is there any reason why the countries hit financially hardest by the virus cannot just print the equivalent of the amount of extra government expenditure that has been spent on the pandemic ?
Conventional economics would suggest that there would be a one-off hit of inflation but even that might be small, given the level of competition provided by the internet ? As for exchange rates, if all countries printed the amount of money necessary, exchange rates would remain roughly the same relative to each other.
The NHS hasn’t been ‘up and running.’
Most of the people in it are on standby too. Never had it quieter – yet, from their paid and pensioned and much applauded position, tell those in lockdown , without pay nor ability to fund their mortgages, to remain calm, stay indoors, relax and save the NHS.
Those charity raisers and claps should not have been for the majority of key workers lucky to have jobs (most of whom were not at risk and the figures prove it) but for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their livelihoods or sacrificed life saving treatment so that CV19 patients can be saved at *all* costs.
In a couple of months we will realise just what *all costs* means.
Madness. Utter madness.
I wonder whether the government ever thought of revamping their tired news conferences to attract a bigger audience? Presumably the information they have to deliver is just as important, if not more so, than ever before, so it must just be the delivery style.
In the Year of Our Lord 2020,6th day of March. Eleven and Twenty Minutes. Sky News Cornavirus document-ary
” What about demographics and population density? What role if any did these play in the spread of the Virus? It is too early to tell” ( translation: too early to see whether they could be a factor for certain)
Yes . this is The Age Of Amnesia .
Ancient documents and read. Lao-Tze,Confucius, Tacitus , Marcus Aurelius, Captain Cook, Marco Polo, Sir Francis Drake and, Shakespeare ( mistranslated,all. ) , Islamic ancient texts now forbidden to read or buy, and the likes of texts such as Charaka Samhita…ignored, largely unknown.The Age of Amnesia, nationally and internationally self-constructed by the new “experts”.
If – say – you’re a footballer it is now career ending if you DON’T take the knee.
How long before this is made mandatory for politicians ? And the rest of us ? Like the mandatory NHS clap.