Lawbreaking and riots

I am asked why I did not write today about the violence over the week-end. I am not running a newspaper and had nothing original or new to say about it. The Home Secretary made a Statement today condemning it and telling us the perpetrators would be prosecuted.
There are democratic ways of moving statues from prominent places if people no longer wish to remember the individuals concerned. The Labour Mayor of Bristol did not get around to doing that.
Looks like another virtue signalling act of tyranny from a despotic far Left wing government working together with the MSM. If they were protesting against things which were not politically approved the police would have crushed them. Look what happened to Corbyns more intelligent brother and his followers when peacefully protesting the lockdown etc.
I read that Edward Colston “supported and endowed schools, almshouses, hospitals and churches in Bristol, London and elsewhere. Many of his charitable foundations survive to this day
I wonder if those who pulled his statue down would wreck those edifices too, and would the Mayor of Bristol condone it if they did so.
The Home Secretary also said she hears what the demonstrators are saying. Hearing is easy for most people. Listening is much harder.
According to a news report on Channel 4 tonight, there have been pleas and peaceful protests for years in Bristol to remove this statue all to no avail. To speak about a democratic process now is ludicrous.
Are the police kneeling before the mob at the behest of the London Mayor?
“I am not running a newspaper”
You completely outclass any newspaper JR. I gave up buying them years ago because of their bias.
As for the rioters, suffice to say I’m disgusted with these lefty moaners. Any slight vestige of credibility they might have had went down the pan the second they threw bricks, pyrotechnics and ironmongery at horses.
Ms Patel says they will face the courts, well I hope the Judges throw the book at them….fullest custodial sentences for animal cruelty, incitement of violence, hate crime, public disorder, damage to public property.
I understand that one horse bolted because a ‘demonstrator’ threw a brick at it’s nose.
We’re seeing the real mentality of left wing socialists, they disgust me.
The violence perpetrated by black men against all races including their own has been entirely disproportionate to their numbers.
This issue is being hijacked by leftists to achieve what they couldn’t through the ballot box or the courts.
It wasn’t just the statue but the uncontrolled frenzy in a time of lock down which is thoughtless. I sympathise with anti racist behaviour protests but there is a time and place.
Nor did the Labour Council which has been in power for very much longer.
What was perfectly clear from the videos and photos of the rioting mobs: most of the youngsters who were wearing masks (and balaclavas/hoods) were not doing so ‘in order to protect against coronavirus’ as Evan Davies foolishly claimed on BBC Radio 4, but in order to evade street CCTV and police LFR identification during their criminal actions.
What stopped the 2011 riots from being continued was the mass of arrests and sentences arising from identification and arrest. Once the rioters have realized they cannot be identified, and that the police has neither the courage nor the ability nor the equipment needed to resist or arrest them, it will be open season for rioting, violence, arson and looting. As ex-Mayor of London, Johnson knows this well. He should put his foot down with the Met now, before the army has to be called out.
Nothing stops Left Wing MPs lecturing Conservative Women, Kemi Badenoch & Priti Patel on race.
Both Voted Leave as well.
Diary authors are free as owners to use their content spaces in whatever way they choose. They are not a repository for others to store their excessive documents, campaign plans and email messages to others unless the host regards them of relevance or value there. Other diaries are available, of lower quality, with much more of less.
I am given to understand that, before any large organised demonstration, permission from the police must be sought. If this is correct, then who gave permission for those protesters and, given the current Lockdown / House Arrest, why was it given ?
No. This will not do. The indignation belongs to the people not to the politicians. The party of government has a duty to maintain public order at all times, not simply to emerge later wielding a broom, whether metaphorically or, as Boris Johnson did in the aftermath of the 2011 London Riots, literally.