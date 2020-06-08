Let’s have higher animal welfare standards

One of my many disappointments with our membership of the EU was the EU’s attitude towards animal welfare.
As an opponent of bull fighting, I thought it bad that farmland and farmers involved in rearing bulls for fighting attract payments under the CAP, even though they can claim there is no direct subsidy for bullfighting itself.
As a lover of wild birds, I thought it unfortunate that the so called Wild Birds conservation Directive was also a hunting of wild birds directive, allowing countries to permit hunting a wide range of species that goes well beyond the permitted species like gamebirds allowed in the UK.
As someone concerned about standards of farm rearing, I thought the EU unduly slow in responding to UK pressure to improve standards over veal crates and sow tethers. It has still left us with relatively low standards.
Worse still for the animals, the UK banned veal crates in 1990 but the EU failed to do until 16 years later. We banned sow tethers in 1998, with the EU resisting until 2013, 15 years later. These differences led to relative gains in market share serving price conscious customers to the continental industry at the expense of our farmers.
In the very vexed area of chicken breeding, the EU was again reluctant to improve the cage space for battery hens. It took until 2012 to get a ban on the worst conditions.
I find the argument over chlorine washes misleading. The EU allows chlorine washes for items like bagged salad, which I never get complaints about, yet I get complaints about alleged chlorine washes for US chicken. Our water system relies on chlorine washes for hygiene in the pipe network, and medics advise that small traces of chlorine are not harmful.
I am strongly in favour of proper labelling and explanations of how food is produced. It will always be the case that those with higher incomes will be able to afford the best welfare standards. There does need to be a minimum standard. The question we should ask is can we raise that standard a bit as we leave the EU, without making affected foods unrealistically expensive? I think we can. Those who think the EU guarantees high standards should look at this dreadful history of opposition to and delay of better standards to grab commercial advantage. All the time we were in the single market we have had years of being forced to take meat and eggs produced in cruel conditions we had banned at home.
I would like tighter control of abattoirs.
I speaking to a Farmer yesterday who knew exactly which were the bad abattoirs.
I want to know which abattoirs use stunning correctly and which simply slit the animals throats and leave them to die in pain.
While the UK was a member of the European Union, it could have ceased to opt out of its Union-wide ban on the slaughter methods that you describe, as countries such as Belgium and Denmark have done.
It could simply have laid the responsibility for any difficulties caused by this at the door of the European Union, as it did for many things which weren’t even anything to do with it.
Perhaps John could explain why his party’s governments did not?
Are you also supportive of proper labeling of how animals are slaughtered as well as how they are produced? It is high time that all religious slaughter was clearly identified so that the public can make an informed choice about what they buy.
They Government should care, but as we see with the race riots , the British establishment are too frit to do anything about it
How does ‘religious slaughter’ differ from abattoir slaughter and is it within British rules?
I am glad our host is discussing this matter as both I and others here have raised this issue a number of times.
The answer to that question is undoubtedly – yes we can ! And that can be done in a number of ways. Firstly the banning of religiously slaughtered animals. They must be humanly killed first.
The second. The banning of all transports through UK territory of live animals. Animals for slaughter should be humanly dispatched at the country of origin.
Thirdly. Any country wishing to export into to the UK market must concede to having its slaughter houses inspected by UK officials to meet with UK high standards. No inspection, no export license.
Finally. All meat produce to be property regulated to prevent meat adulteration. Remember the scandal of 2011 ?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-46951855
The lax EU standards allowed this and we must guard against it by making sure that our standards are higher, and that penalties and bans can be made by the UK government in order to protect UK consumers and business. Under the EU this is very difficult. eg Dieselgate 😉
The abattoir in Todmorden, which supplied horse meat sold as beef was already breaking European union laws.
However, the inspection and enforcement of those laws was a sovereign matter for national governments to organise.
It doesn’t matter what rules a country introduces if it will not employ and pay the people necessary to do the inspection and enforcement to uphold them.
There will always be criminals.
@Mark B; So under your proposals it would be illegal for a ROI farmer to export live beef 10 miles over the Irish border to a slaughter house in Ni, or a French farmer in Arras region of Pas-de-Calais to send live beef the 100 miles to a slaughter house in the Dover area of Kent, but it would be legal for a Kent farmer in the Dover area to transport live beef 100+ miles to a slaughter house in Hampshire or say Hertfordshire?
We need the return of local slaughter houses here in the UK, banned by a Labour knee-jerk in response to the 2000/1 Foot & Mouth outbreak, that also saw the mealy-mouthed take over MAFF and create the disaster that is DEFRA. As for the European Horse Meat scandal, that was a post rearing and slaughter issue, stop conflating issues/sectors.
Your third point – UK officials to inspect overseas abattoirs – sounds suspiciously like an attempt to impose UK laws and sovereignty on other countries. They would all, rightly, say no. Which will simply leave you with meat shortages and higher prices.
I don’t eat meat so I don’t care if meat costs you more. I show my commitment to animal welfare but not actually eating animals.
@Mark B; “Dieselgate” was the result of ever higher standards that had no relationship to the real world, if anything that omni shambles is proof that a wish to over regulate fails.
If you want to guarantee the standards of slaughter then you need to ensure it happens here where we can supervise it. Banning all movement of livestock is quite impractical: around me, they get transported from one set of fields to another. Ensuring adequate transport standards is surely the point.
In many areas the UK has always had higher and better standards, which were sacrificed to fit in with the EU.
If we are to improve our standards on animal welfare, we also need to fully implement our own rules on animals being killed humanely.
Be careful what you wish for. A lot of unwelcome regulation could come in, under the guise of “raising standards”. The animal rights activists’ view of a better standard may not be shared by the majority of people when they realise the impact on their living standards.
As for protecting wild birds, we have very strong legislation here already. Looking out of my window yesterday, the nesting Herring gulls on my neighbour’s roof were attacking a passer-by. These birds, never common here, are now ubiquitous, urban, and protected by legislation. No one in government is prepared to suggest we review their protected status. Before bringing in more regulation, we should critically examine the existing regime.
Plus there’s the CAP payments for racehorse farms. Why should payments from the public purse intended for farming go to the gambling industry?
Agreed. Factory farming animals is cruel as is feeding cows an unnatural and unhealthy diet of grain. Cows eat grass and we are blessed with abundant pasture in the UK which also acts as a carbon sink. Get our cows out of sheds and onto pasture and stop growing grain to feed them.
What do you think of what is said to be 500 companies predominantly foreign owned companies taking the UK taxpayer/government to court over the curfew being brought in to protect the UK people from absorbing any more of the Corona Virus.
It is noticeable that while these companies collectively employ a lot of people in the UK which is a concern, they predominantly avoid contributing to the health, wealth and security of the UK on an equal basis to our indigenous businesses. They choose to take the attitude of grab the money, drain the wealth created in the UK and run.
Again its an illustration the UK taxpayer playing patsy to those that just take, leaving those that play ball and contribute to fund their growth.
We have an unequal tax system that penalizes the small guy to the benefit of the freeloaders that just get a way with it due to their perceived size
It is wonderful that you want higher animal welfare standards. Very admirable.
And while you can help change animal welfare standards here your role does not extend to trade deals.
Plans to give MPs a proper say on trade deals were dropped last October – shortly before Mr Johnson took back control.
So when unelected bureaucrat David Frost comes back with a rubbish deal with the EU and when Liz Truss comes back with a rubbish deal from the US allowing us to be flooded with Frankenstein foods our elected MPs cannot stop those deals.
Interestingly the undemocratic European Union gives its MEPs a proper vote on trade deals.
Meaning voters in every other EU country get more of a say in a post Brexit EU-UK trade deal than we do.
Chlorinated chicken is not chicken washed in water.
In the US many chickens are reared in unhygienic conditions – conditions we would consider cruel.
Because the birds are kept in poor and cruel conditions, microbes and germs spread.
This means after the birds are killed their skins have to injected with chlorine to kill the germs.
Our chickens are reared in hygienic conditions so do not need this done to them because they are not covered in germs.
If Tory MPs want to allow chlorinated chicken into our country – and many do – they should ask the electorate. It has not been in any manifesto and voters have not had their say.
The Tories are too gutless to ask voters because they know they will lose. Some want to plough on anyway because they have financial interests in the American chlorinated chicken industry.
Reply Name a Tory MO who has advocated this
Export of live animals is another example.
The debate about chlorine-washed chicken is nothing to do with the chlorine-washing itself. It is that USA standards for keeping poultry are worse than ours, they permit overcrowding, and the chlorine-washing is to control the resulting salmonella. However, we import food from all sorts of countries with lower welfare standards than ourselves (including the EU as you note) so that should not be a problem – all the people complaining about chlorine-washing would eat chicken if they were on holiday in USA. It is just another Remainer argument.
Off topic, but the civil disturbances in Bristol that Andy predicted have finally happened. But not because young people are furious about leaving the EU, rather that young people see the UK as a merely a satellite of the USA which is where they get all their culture and political beliefs from – they couldn’t care less about what is happening in EU countries. Given that I suggest we push ahead immediately with a close trade agreement with the USA to keep them happy,
The toppling of the Colston statue is not an attack on history.
It IS history.
The EU is run for the benefit of France and Germany. Always has , always will.
Yes, it is.
And for that of the other twenty-five nations too.
A more proactive approach than simply trying to mollify the chlorine chicken brigade.
Label the food properly and let the consumer choose. The nonsense about US food is yet more disguised protectionism and attempts to de-rail an independent trade policy.
Message to EU lawmakers:
You lack the taste of human decency.
If animals bite you, you would not like it.
If animals ate EU, EU members would want higher standards for themselves.
Waste becomes left behind, excreted out of existence.
Growing better should come out of it.
Excellent fact-filled article, Sir John. I wonder if we’ll hear a peep out of Andy today, in view of his statement that it’s a fact that the EU has high animal welfare standards. He has obviously never been onto a European farm, despite his claim to have lived in Europe. Outside the UK, animal welfare is not even an issue. Foie gras, anyone?
It’s a funny old world. The squeamish British pamper their pets while our Asian (non-EU) trading partners, have a thriving Dog Meat trade that JR forgot to mention.
The purpose of the “chlorine wash” is not to wash the chicken but to cool the carcass after slaughter. The cooling takes place in tanks of running cold water.
Quick cooling is critical in preventing the development of pathogens always present in the air and on the chickens in both the USA and the EU. Cooling of chicken carcasses in the EU is achieved by cold air blast.
Some chicken slaughter plants in the USA use air blast instead, as in the EU. I can see no reason why the UK cannot stipulate our own food processing protocols as conditional on any trade deal. And unlike the vindictive EU, the USA won’t hold up an entire RTA for a few trivial issues like this.
If anyone actually gives a tinker’s cuss about animals and their feelings:
BAN FIREWORKS.
“ Oh dear, we can’t do that..people might think us fuddy duddy old spoilsports. But we’re NOT! Look how liberal our statue tearing down policy is!!
The best way to improve animal welfare is to reduce the price of animals on the market subject to good husbandry.
Extol the taste virtues and reduce the price. The market will decide, and if an organic, well cared for chicken costs twice the price difficult choices have to be made.
Agree, if we can get simple proper and honest labelling on food products, which also shows Country of origin, then the customer can then choose what or what not to purchase.
Let us also have a minimum size for print on such labels, so we do not need a magnifying glass to read it.
Salad leaves washed in chlorine are dried, and bagged in a surrounding of a gas used to extend the shelf-life from a couple of days to 10 days or so, losing nutrients along the way. Washing salad leaves at home also results in a slight loss of nutrients. The fact that we disinfect our water supplies is a red herring. We use disinfectant and other chemicals to clean our toilets.
Salad crops will not grow if too densely packed – spacing is crucial to survival. Poultry in the US is reared in densely crowded conditions – something that we have moved away from in the UK, for animal welfare reasons and also to ensure quality of the end product. Chlorine washing of poultry is to kill off as many bacteria as possible, although some bacteria may still remain dormant even after washing, rearing its ugly head again during cooking and if served under-cooked.
It may be all to do with the concentration of chemicals. Do you know the concentration of chlorine used in our water supplies v. the concentration used to wash chickens? You can buy a chicken for £2 a kg in the supermarket; more like £6 a kg for free range. Do we need to import chicken from the US at a cheaper shelf price, if it has been reared in conditions that we would not tolerate in our own industry?
We must retain and enhance our high standards of production. Same applies to other meats. Why would you want to eat hormone-fed beef?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-52638628
Aside- I was disappointed to see the defacing of Churchill’s statue. Irrespective of the man prior to 1940, it is widely recognised that he was indispensable in keeping the UK in the war and not suing for peace with Hitler. Without Churchill the world would be a very different place, and those so-called protesters should be reminded of this.
Whilst on this aside, the Colston statue prank yesterday did make me reflect on Dominic’s recent posts relating to the sinister (was this punning?) aspects of the left. The use of race issues has become much more than a wish to solve actual problems. In March last year the compromise replacement plaque on the Colston statue to mention both the philanthropy and the transportation of slaves was stopped by Bristol’s Mayor seemingly preferring an option that must include Colston’s later roll as a Tory M.P – the association must be made. Also in March last year was the influential Dr Kehinde Andrews of Birmingjam City University with the statement on the Ian Dale show ” There’s no place for Tories in black activism.” The behaviour is of course the same in the USA, a few days ago Sir John reminded us of the association made by Biden “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black”. I think the way the left is amplifying stereotyped division is increasing, and is concerning.
Further to my food comment yesterday. Like UK assembled Cars, UK assembled food products contain a lot of imported components without which domestic production would stop. Worth having a read of https://ec.europa.eu/info/food-farming-fisheries/farming/eu-agriculture-and-brexit_en Even if nothing else is agreed, the Agri-Food supply chain should be.
The Daily Mail is terribly worried about American farming. I have been, in my long life, twice to America. Never once did I have any sort of tummy problems. Unlike that time in Morocco… Or rushing home in Spain… Or watching my Mother in law throw up on the pavement in France… Or my wife’s story about (food ed) in Moscow…
I can see that we will drift into the arms of USA when we gain full independence. And that will mean radical change. But – hey – better than decaying Europe or racist China.
The European Union only ever set minimum standards.
There was never, ever, anything whatsoever, preventing its member nations from setting higher ones.
So your argument is that as a member of the EU we had higher standards than the EU, but that now we have left the EU we can have higher standards than the EU. I see …
I really struggle to find any redeeming qualities with the EU middleman where every disclosure tells me it’s simply not fit for purpose; in fact, I don’t think the EU even knows its purpose.
Perhaps, if EUrocrats learned to focus their energies on objectives that improved lives, including top-notch animal welfare, instead of enforcing the inflexible administrative processes designed as a route map towards a federal Europe, they’d be rather more successful. No offence meant, but it’s rather like watching a house burn to a shell because the Chief Fire Officer’s focus is the shiny new fire engine, not the sub-standard hoses fitted to it.
I would like to raise the standards for human animals. This morning the press is full of stories about demonstrations, mobs and thuggish behaviour; pictures of public statues torn down and defaced, the latter including the Churchill memorial in London, whilst police stood by without intervening. Why? Why allow this behaviour and do nothing to stop it?
We must have better controls at abbatoirs. It is not right that animals are suffering and we have all seen the footage of the cruelty that goes on in them. There is one in Wales that is featured a fair bit. It’s simply not acceptable that an animal has to go through this simply to feed us. We must improve. I am sickened by much of what goes on in Europe still. They are still living in the dark ages where animal welfare is concerned. Let’s eat more of what is grown at home so that animals do not have to travel long distances. I read in one of the newspapers this week that meat grown in areas of the Amazon which have been illegally cut down have been found on sale in our supermarkets. Not acceptable at all. There are also too many chicken farms popping up in our area. They ensure chickens have an abysmal life and the smell coming from them is not very pleasant for nearby neighbours either. No animal should live its life cooped up in a cage be it a pig, chicken or cow. And please can we stop religious killings. We are in the 21st century and Christians not heathens.
I think that there is a lot of hypocrisy about chlorine washed chicken, which is in fact all about not liking that nasty Mr Trump. We have stopped buying chicken from a particular supermarket. Too many chicken legs were broken, which did not happen in the slaughter process. If people are concerned about animal welfare they should question how that happens and the speed and conditions in which chickens are reared for the table in this country.
“I am strongly in favour of proper labelling and explanations of how food is produced. ”
This is good to hear. I hope that our host will use his best efforts to ensure that the government adopts this as a “red-line” in its negotiations with the USA on trade.
I didn’t think people voted to take back control in order to immediately surrender it to the US but it seems I was wrong.
In addition to higher standards for farm animals I would like to suggest that people wishing to own pets should need to apply for a licence, and anyone with a history of cruelty or violence should be refused such a licence.
The money raised from licence sales could be partially used to fund animal charities which would be listed on the application form and the purchaser could tick the charity they wish to support. Anyone found mistreating their pets should have their licence and pet removed and re-homed and the re-homing costs could be covered by additional payments from the licence fees fund.
One of the greatest welfare disgraces is the live export business.
I am fully with Sir John’s balanced assessment on farm animal welfare, which was a key area of my work for many years.
On the question of religious slaughter, this is an emotive area where there are many misconceptions, as most people have never been inside an abattoir, nor have had to kill anything, but I can assure you it is not as you describe.
All methods entail involuntary movements that could lead you to think otherwise.
In the current climate, we have to beware of those with misguided agendas.
“A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel” Proverbs 12:10.
Excellent piece – an area never admitted by Remainiacs and for all the BBC nature programmes I cannot recall any such condemnation.
We noticed the French stake out large open fields by surrounding deer etc in groups encircling them with shotguns. They also have nets to trap small migrating birds for eating. Their culture on force feeding is well known. The burning live sheep in transportation should have put a stop to cruel practices.
I agree with others that all animals so vulnerable as they certainly are to abuse deserve to be respected!
Live transportation should be wound down which is why vegans are so popular today and on the rise.
The problem is not the consumption chlorine, its why its used, as you well know. Quite why you yet again compare animal welfare with chrorine washed salads is quite absurd.
We have mostly dragged the rest of EU up to our standards, and are now regressing by permitting animals raised to standards which we would consider illegal in this country into our food chain.
The US will force us to remove any labels with information on origin, and how it is produced.
This is a classic example of the loss of our sovereignty caused by Brexit.
It used to be possible for an individual bullock or cow to be humanely killed in the farm and field where they lived. It was then taken away to be butchered. This removed the fear of being alive in a slaughterhouse.
The EU banned this and insisted it had to be taken to a slaughterhouse and killed in the presence of a vet. There is no reason why a farmer could not have a vet’s certificate that it was healthy and have it killed on the farm. The cost of transport would be the same.
This would not be possible for a truckload of cattle but small farms could benefit from a higher price for unstressed cattle.
Meat is murder. Let’s outlaw it.
I think you missed Foie de gras and GM food in your list.
Sir Redwood, you are absolutely right, all of the EU restriction on food imports is in reality a crude and obvious attempt at reducing competition and allowing cruel practices in animal rearing, to support their farmers.
Another ares where the EU is clearly a negative force. Let’s see how Andy and Martin spin this one.
Another are where we are good is protecting bats. You can’t get planning permission for anything without a bat survey and an action plan. And don’t forget newts either.
This should give some idea of the EU’s attitude toward animal welfare (resulting in animal welfare policies based on the lowest common denominator of 27 countries):
– 25 million migrating birds are killed (shot or trapped) annually in Mediterranean countries (principally Spain and Cyprus)
– In Spain, 50, 000 greyhounds (galgos) are destroyed each year at the end of the hunting season, often in appalling circumstances (hung from trees, thrown down wells, impaled on fenceposts, set on fire, etcetera).
– Also in Spain 3,000 festivals involve cruelty of animals resulting in an estimated 60,000 deaths – often bizarre methods used such as setting bulls’ heads on fire, decapitating geese, animal and bird stoning, horse wrestling, quail catapulting, throwing goats off the top of buildings, etcetera
– Dog fighting is held openly in parts of Eastern Europe such as Bulgaria
– Cockfighting is allowed in parts of France
– Bullfighting is allowed in parts of France, Spain and Portugal
The Eurogroup for Animals notes that the European Parliament Report 2017 for ‘Animal Welfare in the EU’ reveals that EU law excludes or fails several important species, and much of the existing animal legislation is not up to standard. There is no specific legislation about the keeping of trout (2nd commonest animal), salmon (3rd), rabbits (4th), ducks (5th), turkeys (6th), cats (8th), cattle (9th), sheep (10th), or dogs (11th). Most animals kept in the EU are not protected by EU law. Only broiler chickens, laying hens, pigs, animals used for experiments, and a few species of wild animal, have legislation on their keeping conditions and management.
“and medics advise that small traces of chlorine are not harmful.” Maybe not to you and I just now but an old and no doubt deceased biology lecturer told us “We don’t even know the long-term effects of using soap” Importantly we still don’t. ‘Long term’ in stock buying jargon for instance is now 3-5 years. I took my lecturer to mean decades, hundreds if not thousands of years. He thought ahead. Also recalled what he had learned. He would be almost unique in Boris’s today mind-away medical team
The hygiene standards in farms are important but what about human welfare in hospitals and care homes. The DM reports that researchers at UCL have found that viruses in one place in a hospital transferred to other wards and even the children’s play area within ten hours and stayed there for three days or more.
The chief scientists are now admitting that most of the covid R is in hospitals and it is low in the general community. How is it that the NHS didn’t know this already and strict isolation has not happened so that normal treatment is safe. This also applies to care homes.
Mark B
Most of us in the U.K. would stand by both what J R and you Mark B.
Now can this farce negotiation with the Bitter Block just be brought to W T O at the end of this month.
And thank God , our PM has been persuaded to stay tight to our best friends,
The other 4 Eyes
JR
“In the very vexed area of chicken breeding, the EU was again reluctant to improve the cage space for battery hens. It took until 2012 to get a ban on the worst conditions.”
UK lagging behind other countries in the EU
2012 was the deadline by which conventional battery cages were banned under the EU Laying Hens Directive, but some countries acted under their own volition to make more far-reaching, and swifter, changes:
• Switzerland got rid of the conventional battery cage in 2002 and is considering banning the ‘enriched’ cage.1
• Germany banned conventional cages in 2007, and enriched cages from 2012.2
• Austria banned battery cages as of 2009, and is also planning to phase out the enriched cage by 2020
.3 • Sweden phased out conventional cages between 2001 and 2005
.4 • Belgium proposes to ban enriched cages by 2024.5
https://www.animalaid.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/BatteryCage.pdf
Reply Switzerland did better and is of course not a member of the EU
After Mad Cow Disease we had the unenviable reputation of being the ONLY country in the world having its export banned
The BSE crisis led to the European Union banning exports of British beef from 1996 lasting for 10 years until 2006
The ban led to the incineration of over one million cattle costing the beef industry an estimated £1.5b.
I remember the horrible sight of cattle carcasses being incinerated turning the countryside into a version of hell in the manner of a painting by Hieronymus Bosch.
Bullfighting is essentially about the brains, courage and artistic dexterity of a man engaging in the beautiful raw power of nature and trying to control and overcome that power.
Hunting, shooting, fishing and bullfighting are part of the heritage of the gentry class which many people aspire to (the Spanish gentry are also involved in bullfighting like the English gentry with hunting, shooting and fishing).
Also, the life of the Spanish bull is a 1000 times greater than that of a bullock butchered for meat or a cow reared for milk. The Spanish bulls get to wander freely over acres of wild grasslands of Salamanca and others parts of Spain. They are the last of an ancient breed of animal that once roamed all over Europe. Without bullfighting, this breed would now be extinct. Bull-fighting also provides work for many skilled people including those who work with leather and embroidery.
In order to avoid an increase in food costs, we need to import food not produced in the UK from the cheapest safe sources of supply. I would be grateful if you would indicate what those sources are likely to be.
Generally I agree with your comments however I am still concerned about the wider implications of a trade agreement with the US. It may be wrong but I read (press reports) the US want country of origin to be removed from UK food especially meats. This may be a red herring by the press but it does give rise to concern when I want to buy UK only meats and fish.
Also my old gripe about food miles and having meat products shipped in from the US, chlorine or no chlorine. I prefer meat and fish products to be local and not long distance.
It may be that supermarkets decide not to sell US meat products simply because of customer pressure not to do so, and this really would make sale of US Agricultural products in the UK very restricted.
