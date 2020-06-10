Postings to this site

A few people are sending in many posts a day including some long ones. I have just deleted a lot From multiple posters without reading to catch up . For this to work Please keep your contributions to a sensible number and length. One poster now sends in so much I automatically delete everything apart from the occasional one or two liner that catches my eye as I go to delete.
19 Comments
Sir John, your blog your rules.
But, you have said this many times in the past and not stuck to your own guidelines 🙁
Thanks John – I was beginning to skip a lot of entirely predictable comments from certain frequent contributors, and probably missed some informative ones from other posters in the process.
I chose to withdraw due to this deluge…..it was becoming a comic. Perhaps when I get to read more than the subject heading it will be worth it.
Perhaps also delete any post that has no contribution of any sort, and those that simply ‘hit’ or insult other posters.
Morning John, yes there are extremely long posts which i get bored with, because it is your diary i am reading , however i myself comment about 3-4 times / week and a couple of my contributions .(. short) have not gone through with the remarks.. ‘awaiting moderation’.
Elsewhere many of my’ e’ mails recently have not gone through to various people and I wonder if contributions to yourself are not a facet of a computer problem . I myself try not to put down or ridicule ,however there are many who obviously need this communication as a daily experience in their lives to interact or vent their frustrations.
Good morning and good for you. Some of these comments come from the same gang of contributors and are invariably incorrect, long winded or self serving.
I usually scan and skip some of them just by title.
Thanks for a good page.
I am sorry that your polite request seems to have, once again, fallen on deaf ears. I often wonder how you find the time to moderate over a hundred (sometimes two) posts, a day.
I hope you are reading this Lifelogic
Understood, John. This is why I never complain and often defend your policy.
Off topic. BBC news this morning has a report on the CV19 issue with piano music playing over it. This is propaganda and not news if they direct our mood with piano music.
Also the airtime given to can’t-do teachers. The kids are already playing together in parks around here. You’d think we were dealing with the Black Death they way they are whingeing. They can’t handle opening up a primary school yet their Unions slate your government for their response to this disease.
It is clear from this, the lionisation of the NHS and the ongoing BLM issue that there is a Left wing push going on.
Famous last words.
I expect to be reading about the perils of PPE graduates and something called ‘greencrap’(sic) for some time yet.
Apologies, Sir John, thank you for letting us post,
Best,
Ed, London
Thank goodness as many readers cannot afford the time either Sir John.
First they came for the statues
Then they came for the monuments
Then they came for the art
Then they came for the books
Then they came for the artist
Then they came for you belief
The mob won
Particularly puzzling are the posters who post a long screed, then immediately post a reply to it themselves continuing the argument.
Like this.
You have said the same thing many times to no effect. One post this morning was a triple header before I even sent in my own. best of luck, stay safe.
Sir John,
I am clearly not privy to the number of postings that your site receives, nor to the content – good or otherwise – that may be within them.
Given that both the broadcast and printed news media are more concerned with sensationalism than objective reporting of the facts, and ‘discussion’ programmes on both radio & TV are often biased toward the agenda of the broadcaster, there are very few outlets were people can now say what they truly feel and – more importantly – be heard by a wider audience.
The Social Media sites are now cracking-down on anything that they suspect may offend a 3rd party, no matter how innocuous the comments may be. Particular words in common use, such as ‘race’ (when used to describe a contest over distance), both end members of the monochromatic scale, particular peoples names, the general colour of ‘wood’ for example, are banned on certain websites!
Your site is a welcome addition to the few that allow an opinion to be aired (although I do on occasion take issue with your webmaster’s use of the red pen in editing some posts!).
If your web-traffic is becoming too large for your time, is there an acceptable means (to the Parliamentary Standards Committee) whereby you could legitimately accept small donations to pay for a permanent staff member to administer the day-to-day running of the diary site?
I want to read other contributors’ opinions, regardless of whether they agree with my own, and it would be a shame if that were restricted in any way.
Regards,
Graham Wheatley.
Reply I run it myself and pay for it myself. I have no wish to commercialise it or take donations, which would create new problems.People who want to contribute can either help me run it, or be a nuisance. If they are a nuisance by trying to post too much and things of dubious accuracy or content then I will simply delete more.
Good afternoon.
Well, you’ll get no complaint from me 😜
The one or two liner prize you offer frankly my dear I don’t give a damn. May your god be with you, we shall not meet again