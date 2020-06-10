The Transmission rate and the lock down

On Monday I was at last a winner in the lottery to get to ask a question in the Commons. The occasion was the Urgent Question on the government’s approach to the lock down.
I followed up the work I have been doing and the issues I have been raising with Ministers over the scientific advice concerning the transmission of the virus and how we arrest it. The Secretary of State confirmed my argument that I have been putting for some time that to get a more accurate estimate of the transmission rate the scientists need a run of numbers of how many people in the country have the virus, based on sample tests that seek to capture the population as a whole.
He also confirmed my other point, that it is difficult constructing an accurate trend for the UK for the early weeks of the disease, because this sample testing was not then carried out. There is a danger that the numbers collected then are misleading, or that the presence of many more tests later detects more of the virus than was detected in the period of few tests.
It must also follow that as they move to more localised lock downs they will need even more accurate sampled testing to see what is going on town by town or smaller area. It appears that infection control in hospitals and care homes is also crucial, as these centres may have spread the disease more intensely than social gatherings.
There is a good case to relax the social distancing requirement from 2 metres to 1 metre as soon as possible. The evidence is very little extra protection is offered by the longer distance, though the economic impact of the reduction would be most helpful to hospitality and travel businesses.
4 Comments
I would imagine that hospitality businesses would also benefit by dispensing with the requirement to wear masks.
This may be off-topic, but I believe it is still relevant, as you mentioned recently that you care about the future of our country.
I have read the Prime Minister’s statement on the events in London this past weekend. He begins by observing that the death of George Floyd took place thousands of miles away, before proceeding to reflect on matters here. As the Prime Minister made particular mention of the treatment of a black man “at the hands of the police”, a recent domestic example that sprand to my mind is the case of Oluwole Ilesanmi, who, last year, as reported by The Mail on Sunday, received a payout of £2,500 from Scotland Yard that included compensation for wrongful arrest and false imprisonment, and aggravated damages for exceptional harm and humiliating and distressing treatment. Mr. Ilesanmi was described as a Christian street preacher who had his Bible wrested from him as he was handcuffed and taken away by police.
I wonder if Scotland Yard will now go a step further, approach Mr. Ilesanmi, if he has resumed his vocation, and genuflect.
I have a strong feeling that the next time we are subjected to a Virus attack, the medical experts be rounded up and put in a coma for the duration the outbreak.
Their contribution has been to the negative.
The chance to the virus spreading is clearly related not just to distance but to time spent together, wind and/or airconditioning systems, are the people breathing heavily, exercising singing, sneezing, touching the same surfaces and objects, touching each other, facing either other and countless other variables. The one metre two metres discussion is rather silly.
There is however now a lot of good news about:-
1. It certainly seems that people who have had it do seem to have aquired immunity in general.
2. The virus does seem to have evolved to become less deadly
3. Some countries hospitals have managed to keep deaths down to a very low percentage of those infected. In Singapore only 0.06% of tested positive people have died. Had the NHS and the UK healthcare system been this efficient we would have had under 200 deaths! On German death/tested positve rates we would have had only about 10,000 deaths. Time to get back to work.
Alas the system actually actively pushed the infection into ill equiped and hugely vulnerable care homes. Nearly half the people who have died did not even get any hospital treatment or were even kicked out of hospital with the infection.