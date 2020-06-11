Living with our past

The past is another country. We are linked to it by past members of our families, by the buildings and works of art they left us, and by the language, heritage, culture and institutions they helped fashion. We can enjoy the best of their inheritance, and change those parts of it we do not like or approve. The works and deeds of those who came before cannot be undone, just looked at in different ways. We have the precious gift of life, which means we can help shape the world around us, the world we will pass on to our children in due course. The dead can no longer change our world from the grave. Their believers and helpers who are alive can join our democratic process as we battle over their legacies .
I am glad I live in a country which usually respects the past whilst having sometimes passionate debates about it. I remember taking a Russian visitor around the Palace of Westminster shortly after the Berlin Wall was torn down. After I had described a few of the characters portrayed in pictures and statues he grasped a fundamental truth. He said how lucky I was to live in a country that could live at ease with its past. His country had been one where each successive tyrant who grabbed power rewrote the history as he wished and ordered the tearing down of pictures and statues of those who no longer pleased.
Each generation has difficult decisions to make about the built and artistic inheritance. I think it is right to conserve sufficient of the past so all interested can see examples of the buildings for themselves, and can find likenesses of the leading figures that helped shape the UK of their day, for better or worse. I have never thought I should with like minded people be able to win an election and then purge our cities and galleries of memorials to those we oppose. My disliking Marx cannot change the historic importance his thinking has enjoyed, nor wipe out the millions of deaths carried through in the USSR and elsewhere by following his ideology. I fought my battles against Marxist social and economic thinking with my pen as a young man. I never suggested defenestrating his statues.
In the UK we have proceeded by evolution rather than revolution most of the time. The English Church or house evolves, with extensions and new facilities added as the generations pass.So it should be with our approach to the built environment. There are times when adapting what we inherit makes sense. There are times when need and commercial logic points to replacement, building anew. Then should we record and photograph what is lost, so those interested will in future know how we changed the world.
Towns and cities with statues on public ground have democratic processes to decide whether to maintain or replace them. Where a City no longer wishes to remember in open space a former leader who gave money or ran parts of public and commercial life the statue could be moved to a private place that did wish to remember, or to a museum where it can form part of an historical display and account.
I share the hatred of many of slavery and enforced occupation of a country by a military power. I have always resented the way the Romans invaded our country, placed it under a brutal military control, and made a market in slaves to give the senior Romans a wonderful lifestyle. It has not made me want to remove all the Roman statues of the thinkers and leaders of the imperial and colonial government which enforced this system on us. I do not deny that alongside their belief in slavery and military rule they also produced some important academic work and technology. The Romans who delighted in the torture and cruel death of animals for sport were good at building large structures. We can debate what if anything they did for us without throwing their statues into the nearest river or sea.
Living in a democracy means respecting and being tolerant of other’s views. Today none of us are tolerant of slavery, but we can be tolerant of each other’s approach to history. The academics who are often most engaged against the statues of former donors today often depend on donations and fees from China. Are they sure their own deeds are as morally pure as they think those of the past should have been? How do they rate China for civil liberties, freedom of expression and of religion?
Would that the objectors of slavers past harness some of their energy to stop the slavers of today.
Exactly. It seems that 13% agreed with the tearing down of the statues (why that high?). Any such removals must be through a democratic process not through illegal action by protesters (much encouraged by the BBC and police inaction). They also encourage the illegal and idiotic actions of the deluded climate protesters.
Farage is surely right on this issue. Identity politics is an evil, divisive, left wing force for bad. Let us hope people like David Lammy never get anywhere near to power and people like Sadie Kahn are evicted. Alas very unlikely given the dire nonentity opposition he faces.
I’m a Londoner by birth, and lived there – very happily – for most of my life. I am very concerned about Mayor Khan jumping on the current bandwagon, suggesting removal of statues and street names that are alleged to offend some people.
I believe that much of this ‘woke’ nonsense (which was breeding in the Universities far earlier than many people realise) has nothing to do with seeking social justice for the underprivileged, but is specifically designed to arouse hysteria and thence distraction in the general public and the MSM.
Perhaps it’s just a modern form of ‘bread and circuses’.
The significance of most of our statuary is probably something to be uncovered by the historian or the tour guide. Clearly, not one of our statues has had the subliminal cultural impact of perpetuating or reviving the slave trade.
Well said. Recent demands to pull down or remove statues of so many figures from Sir Walter Raleigh onwards suggests a deliberate campaign to denigrate and destroy – an act of revenge. Your exposure of China connections was most revealing.
Equally how do they square the fact that the institutions they enjoy often were started with or benefitted from money derived from slaves. Surely they should demand they are all pulled down with the statues? Of course their moral outrage won’t stretch that far. It is alleged the Guardian started In Manchester with money from cotton plantations. Do I see their outraged writers walking, of course not.
The pathetic thing is how quickly our so called leaders both political and educational have succumbed to the mob once again putting their votes ahead of the bigger picture.
One aspect, how many people have been fined for not social distancing yet the head of the Met and the Bristol force not only allowed a large mob to break that rule but also also allowed the vandalism that went with it.
So your party, allegedly the one of law and order allows old people to be fined for frankly doing little wrong whilst standing by and allowing mobs to roam. How does that work then Sir JR?
Surely you should lobby to have the distancing fines cancelled?
First may I thank our kind host for this article and to the final paragraph which casts light in an area that has not, once again, been touched by our media.
The issue of slavery, particularly black slavery, needs to be put to bed. There has always been a slave trade in Africa. All what happened was that white colonialists provided yet another market. That does not in anyway make what happened any less wrong but, we need to understand the FULL HISTORY and not just that which others for their own ideological reasons wish to portray.
The other issue I have with events recently is that of the law. The law is the law and, if you transgress it you should expect due process to be applied. The very fact that criminal acts have been committed and nothing is done about it is, in my opinion, as serious dereliction of duty on the part of law enforcement and the government. Too often I am reading criticism of this government and its failure to act on key matters. Confidence is slowly falling away and concerns expressed about the governments viability. Sadly, as we have just had another GE we are stuck with this lot for another 4 years. Just think of the damage this lot will cause over that period of time compared to what they have done in the last six months.
I am more and more coming round to the opinion that we need older and wiser heads in government or, we need a short sharp back bench rebellion. In short, the Cabinet needs a kick up the backside !