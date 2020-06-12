Central banks head off a liquidity crisis

We live in amazing times. The graph of US money growth is pointing upwards at an unprecedented rate. The graph of the US budget deficit is almost vertical. The last three months has seen the issue of over $ 2 trillion of additional Treasury bills, short term loans for the US government. No wonder the financial markets are in melt up.
The Fed’s latest figures show annualised M2 money growth at 40% for the last three months, a record level. State debt has surged by $2.06 trillion between March and May.
Remembering last time when Central banks starved markets of cash and left the banking system and corporates to plunge into financial reconstruction or bankruptcy for want of liquidity, the Central Banks led by the Fed have this time done the opposite. So far so good – companies have borrowed money instead of going bust,and banks have plenty of cash to lend.
The problems this poses come later. There is first that it must be a bridge to recovery, not to insolvency. Delaying bankruptcies would not be much of a success if we end up entering a credit meltdown when too many companies fail to repay their money on time.
There is also the issue of inflation. So far we just have asset price inflation. If more of this money gets into the bank accounts of companies and people who want to spend it rather than invest it in financial assets, that could prove more generally inflationary. Then Central Banks have difficult choices to make. Putting up rates to throttle back credit is the usual response to cut demand and stop overheating. That in turn means triggering the delayed bankruptcies of the over borrowed companies.
The happy answer is for the Fed and Central Banks to gently throttle back now they have stopped a liquidity crunch. The commercial banks have a lot of work to do deciding realistic and sensible schedules for repayment of loans, and working with business on who has a sustainable business model worthy of support and who does not in these new and difficult times.
But surely before that you have to get the economy working. How can a bank restructure on the basis of little ot no income and I see little evidence of a policy for that from HMG who still seem totally risk averse.
Off topic but current, I note that it is claimed we are abandoning border controls with the EU. A major plank of Brexit and the first sell out? I am expecting more. I look forward to what Farage has to say because only he believes in what he says. Patel etc are just fob off merchants.
In the early 1980s the US Fed pushed interest rates up to 14%+ in attempt to control inflation (that was driven by rapidly rising oil prices, up from cUSD 1 to 40 in just five years). That caused huge damage globally – one by product was the destruction of at least one quarter of UK manufacturing capacity as markets around the world collapsed. In the last financial crisis, as you point out, they put a huge squeeze on money supply. This time they are trying another shot in the locker – a flood of liquidity. Presumably some is deemed necessary to sustain international trade, dependant on dollar availability.
Like the other “solutions” this one will probably fail over time too. The fundamental underlying problem is the growing disconnect between the supply of money and credit in the system and the value of goods and services produced. It is a perennial problem for fiat currencies. There will be no easy, painless adjustment to resolve the mismatch.
Get rid of this stupid 2 metre rule and let the economy start to work again.
We all know pubs and restaurants will open on July 4th but why the delay.
It looks like you are deliberately trying to bankrupt the country.
Get the kids back to school.
You look weak and ineffective.
Starmer’s antics over schools, one week opposing reopening them, then the very next week when he got his way opposing having them closed shows this: whatever the government do they will not please the Labour Party, the Unions, the BLM rioters, the BBC, the MSM, SAGE, the Remainer elite, the Civil Service, or Twitter. They need to accept this and just get on and implement their own policies – they might find the majority of the public will support them
They look weak and ineffective because they are weak and ineffective.
I agree but the politics of risk? Dammed if you do and dammed if you don’t, opposition is easy, snipe from the sidelines from a position of no responsibility. Easy.
I just think they are not giving us the ‘why’ Nor vision, therefore hope for the future allowing the negative to constantly take the news.
Not helped by Patel obviously in trouble, Williamson looking weak allowing the unions to continue to control the agenda, negative messages on brexit and apparently no other good news stories to distract us.
Companies borrowing money to survive instead of adding value to attract demand for what they sell adds to waste. Companies must create and deliver what future consumers will demand or have none. Repaying lenders depends on maintaining a custom of satisfying need.
Amazing times indeed. So if the banks have plenty of money to lend (in the UK too) why are personal bank overdrafts from the large banks still at 40% this encourage by the FCA. Why will one large bank not lend (or even renew loan) on mixed commercial/residential property at any price. Why is buy to let lending so tied up in red tape and professional landlord restrictions? This when the banks are paying 0.1% or even 0.01% to depositors.
Why did the BoE governor apparently encourage or at least allow this at the FCA? Is he economically illiterate too as Carney, Osborne and Hammond very clearly were? What damn fool would insist on the same overdraft rate for different risk borrowers it is totally anti-competitive and hugely damaging.
Good morning.
Inflation. Followed by massive deflation. This is my biggest fear.
The whole world economy is in a very precarious position. It has grown drunk of fiat money and the belief that the borrower will always lender back. But with business closing and people losing their jobs, and homes, what then ?
All this and more and yet, this government is pursuing dangerous policies that will further destroy jobs and weaken, if not wreck, the economy.
We also have to factor in he inevitable tax rises. This will strangulate growth. It will throttle investment and force entrepreneurs abroad.
But don’t worry everyone. As people lose their business, jobs, homes, families etc our government will still be paying borrowed billions to pay for overseas aid. Because international bragging rights / virtue signalling trumps (not Donald) all !
You have more faith in the Commercial Banks behaving sensibly than I do JR.
A BRIEF BREXIT TIMELINE
2016: Take back control of our borders.
2017: Our borders, our control.
2018: We hold all the cards.
2019: Erm, full control. Really.
2020: UK abandons customs border plan
Bravo Brexiteers, bravo.
Off-topic again, but with 1st July fast approaching, it is worth remembering that there are 203 days till the Conservatives’ gift to the EU of legislative power over the UK expires (Arts. 126 and 127 of the Withdrawal Agreement).
Under Art. 129(6) of the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK is also obliged not to impede EU foreign policy.
The Conservative Party ought to proudly remind the British people that it was with sovereign control of our foreign policy that our Royal Navy was put to use in blocking the slave trade.