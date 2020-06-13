Big fall in the economy

As feared and predicted, UK GDP fell a massive 20.4% in April on top of the fall in March already reported. There were few surprises. Cars were down 41.6%, and food and beverage 38.8% as you would expect given the lock downs. Retail managed to keep the fall to a very creditable 8.9%, demonstrating the way on line took up some of the slack with an explosion in the digital alternative to a visit to the shops and with heavy demand for food from supermarkets.
What is perhaps more surprising is the large fall in Health, down 11.4%. It underlines the impact of Covid 19 even here on activity. Whilst we are all grateful to the many nurses, doctors and support staff who were working very hard and taking risks to care for very sick patients with the virus, other large sections of the NHS closed down or just dealt with emergencies. Much of the private hospital sector was also taken over for use as part of the NHS plans for Covid 19 and related healthcare.
Education also fell a hefty 18.8% as schools pared back to look after a limited number of children attending in person, and putting on variable amounts of distance learning.
It shows us that the public sector as well as the commercial sector has a job to do to get back to anything like normal. The NHS now has a massive backlog of elective surgery and non urgent treatments to provide, and has to reconnect with seriously ill patients who have kept away from hospitals not wishing to get in the way of pandemic emergencies, or worrying about picking up the infection.
Meanwhile the debate continues about one metre or two for social distancing, which makes a lot of difference to businesses that need to meet their customers in person. Government needs to communicate some optimism and confidence that we can create safe models of doing business so livelihoods can be restored and the economy can pick up some momentum.
34 Comments
There are loads of reason to be very confident going forwards. The excess death figures are now only about 20% above normal, down from over 100% a few week back. Less than a winter flu. Get back to work with sensible precautions – the virus is largely on its way out.
When someone cancels a trip to a restaurant or a holiday the restaurant and holiday company lose out but the customer saves money and had more to spent money to spend in future. The real problem we have is a hugely bloated state sector producing little of value, endless red tap, an expensive intermittent energy policy, a government pissing money down the drain hand over fist. HS2, subsidies for electric cars, renewables, carbon capture, endless over taxation and over complex taxation plus second rate, state monopoly education and healthcare.
The virus also seem to have evolved to become less deadly and it is clear that more people have had it that many believe and many more are not (or not very) susceptible to catching it.
“If” we get a sensible government or if this one morphs into one we will be just fine.
Let’s just be thankful we don’t have Corbyn.
I am aware of one business that provides advanced wound and surgical dressings used in operations. It expects a fall of between 3 and 5% in its revenues compared with its previous growth rate of about 10% per annum. I think there will be a reluctance to return to hospitals unless it is absolutely unavoidable. Going there for blood tests or minor A and E reasons will be shunned by many. Unsurprising when hospitals remain dangerous places to be.
The BBC and lefty politicians still egging on the criminal mobs tearing down statutes at every turn I see. Have the police charged anyone yet, has Ms Dick done anything sensible or in the right direction for once? We shall see today. Why on earth have LBC taken Farage’s slot off him. He was almost the only person talking sense on this issue and was their best broadcaster?
Especially when they have so many tedious, dim, left wing bores with slots.
Who on earth wants to listen to drivel from the likes of James O.Brian and Maajid Nawaz?
Once again nothing to do with the topic. Tedious, dim , boring closer to home than you would admit. Oh and add, all other views than mine valueless. Isn’t that what they did in Stalins day and now China?
We could do with a British version of Fox. It would be more amusing and informative than the BBC.
Anyone who considers Farage to be a broadcaster worthy of note knows nothing about broadcasting and understands even less.
With reference to the NHS backlog – the obvious way of dealing with this is to continue to purchase treatment wherever possible/suitable in private hospitals.
Few of the public realise that they are entitled to ask for this service where there are long NHS delays, and to the best of my knowledge doctors very rarely bring this up as an option. I wonder why?
Good comment. This could achieve, ‘via the back door’ the provider mix that seems to have made the German system more effective.
So why would private patients like me pay the premium and wait in an NHS queue then?
According to the DT this morning the two metre rule can be scrapped. Like face masks if it is ok now why wasn’t it months ago? Despite all the alleged testing, tracing etc (frankly few believe HMGs pronouncements) no one has told me how people are still getting it.
Tell me that and I can add to/change my precautions. My common sense should be more effective than the nanny state risk averse stuff we have been given which has contributed to trashing the economy.
Re your comment about on line, will someone now understand that the Canute money to push back the decline of the High Street is a waste. Let’s take the opportunity, relax planning regs to reshape, convert to dwellings rather than eat up green belt.
Any way good news on the distancing, release the hospitality and travel sectors from their obviously unnecessary over cautious straitjackets.
Lets get Boris’ positive klaxon blowing telling us and the world, we are back and the futures bright.
+1
It looks like the government is using the pandemic to futher agenda 21. Destroying high streets to allow more accommodation largely for the immigrants coming in.
Reducing the number of cars on the road to please St Greta of Thunberg and the green blob.
Letting a small minority vandalise the country whilst cowering from the teaching unions.
There will be no NHS or state schools unless the country gets back to work but being PC trumps all that.
Ian Wragg
I hope you’re wrong.
You can convert commercial property to residential under permitted development (Ie without any further consent). You have been boring us with this line for a while. It’s not done because giving ‘online corporations’ a monopoly seems a bad idea. Can you guess why? Also commercial property is worth a lot more than residential and investors provide entrepreneurs with the wherewithal to self employment, you are demanding that those investors take a massive haircut.
Then it will be found that small shops are required and the Planning Department – or alchemy department, will convert worthless state owned land into ‘new towns’. Great way to impoverish the individual and enrich the State.
No wonder the country is in trouble, To many Conservatives would not recognize Capitalism as opposed to Corporatism it it punched them in the face, and almost nobody understands ‘solvent’, especially in government! That God for Cummings and Frost, – they do.
All is not lost. Shoplifting is down substantially, as are assaults in pubs and restaurant food poisoning cases. Road traffic accidents also show a steep downward spike.
There are large numbers of job vacancies in care homes, as well as plenty of spare rooms.
George Osbourne has been sacked as editor of the Standard, to be replaced by David Cameron’s sister-in-law. Plenty of reasons to be cheerfull!
The debate needs to be better informed, and not driven by those that want to take advantage of the situation.
The cost to the economy has been horrendous, but the cost to our society has been far worse.
How many young people will never get worthwhile employment – How many small businesses will noy reopen – how many will be left on the out of work / unemployable rubbish pile – How many lives will be ruined – How many found the stress too much and took their own lives?
Real statistics would help the debate.
I’m still of the opinion that any actions taken, masks, vaccinations, etc, should be determined by the individual. Efforts to impose the authority of the State must be resisted because that will border on anarchy and further destroy our way of life.
Not surprising. If you cease almost all commercial activity GDP falls. The trick will be how to wind it back up again, not forgetting those organisations that would seek commercial advantage in the process. The first to show have been the teacher unions. Then to do it all without causing a resurgence of Covid 19. To achieve it we need temporary control of that element of the population that anarchically have their own axe to grind.
Society has lost it moral compass says Sir Nicholas Soames, He quite rightly condemned the ‘unspeakable and cowardly’ actions of anarchists and far-left activists who had ‘hijacked’ the Black Lives Matter protest movement and defaced Churchill’s statue by daubing the word ‘racist’ on it. He did not mention all the BBC and passive encouragement of many arms of the state and even the police forces.
But did this man not vote for the treachery and total immorality that was the Benn Act a few months back?
‘Government needs to communicate some optimism and confidence that we can create safe models of doing business so livelihoods can be restored and the economy can pick up some momentum.’
That could read ‘the government need to find some evidence to follow such and such a route’.
Of course that is what they may have been doing all along. It’s just that priorities change over the course of time.
Good morning.
Sadly, the worst is yet to come.
When furlough is over, what then ? The government has imported a lot of people who will be entitled to unemployment and other benefits. Once again, we have privatised the profits, and socialised the losses. This extra burden will put more pressure on a battered private sector. A sector that has, and will continue, to take the brunt of this government and its incompetence.
I am furious at what has been, and has not been done 🙁
Many Businesses have told Boris they will not be profitable with two metre social distancing.
But the scientists keep asking “What is this “profit” thing you keep talking about Boris, why can’t businesses apply for grants like we do?”
How does the Treasury calculate the increased value of business benefitting from the lockdown? A relative of mine has tripled his online business. My wife is doing more work at home because she isn’t on the train and having to deal with silly management assessments. The corner shop is selling much more booze. The milkman is selling bread and vegetables. The local market is selling more local fish.
Reply In the usual way. All increased transactions for money on line score as extra GDP. If your wife is more productive there will be more turnover for her company which is also recorded.
Sir John, could we not now open the caravan sites and hotels and boarding houses? I suspect they are worth more than 20% of the economy in the summer months.
The government is a poor reader of human behaviour, Sir John. If they removed ALL restrictions and ALL social distancing, commercial activity would still be miles lower than before the pandemic arrived. The people have been deliberately TERRIFIED by the media, aided and abetted by the government. This effect will last a long time and even longer if we stupidly keep controls in place. Allow the people to decide what risks they are prepared to run. If not, we have a real chance of this lockdown running into a new one at the start of the next flu season
Reply to reply – ” If your wife is more productive there will be more turnover for her company ”
I don’t think that necessarily translates…
My son has been working from home for some while, he still works 9 to 5 for his employer, but doesn’t spend his time and money on travelling.
His company is saving money on heating/cooling and electricity but the main winner is him which doesn’t translate to GDP does it?
Reply You said she was working more productively which must mean more turnover.If you mean she was working more conveniently for herself that is a personal win but not an increase in GDP. Home working can reduce GDP if as you say the person saves on transport and the business saves on energy more than the person incurs extra costs by being at home. GDP measures output sold to others. If I put up a shelf myself GDP does not record my work but if I Pay someone to put it up for me his work is extra GDP.
The country can only get back to normal once it has, for practical purposes, eradicated the viruses, as countries from Austria to New Zealand have done or are doing.
You can throw open all the shops, pubs, and restaurants if you like.
Relatively few will return until this country join the responsible, properly-governed world, and stamps out this menace.
The Tories problems will grow as our nationally-quarantined people start to look on with envy – a powerful originator of dissatisfaction – at the successes and freedoms of their neighbours.
Would a quick analysis of current Covid infections show us that a very high proportion remain in Care Homes & hospitals (where tests are taken), and similarly the deaths? This news would allow a significant return to the public working and a lift in the economy. The MSM and SAGE have terrified the Government into retreat from common sense. Everyone I know talks of little sense in the ‘protection measures’ that have been taken, and still covered by panic laws.
Why do we not follow Guernsey example- controlled space, 1 metre, for restaurants, clubs, etc. which can identify/ record all visitors and uncontrolled space- 2 metres for supermarkets, transport, etc. which cannot?
It would appear that while the private sector are desperate to get back to work and trying to find ways to do it, the public sector are throwing up obstacles as why they can’t and shouldn’t. Its shameful the way the teachers unions have blocked young children going back to school, the virus presents no threat to them, and little threat to their parents who will be in their 20s or 30s.
Jiminyjim
“The people have been deliberately TERRIFIED by the media, aided and abetted by the government. ”
I don’t think you can blame the government for that. Clearly the media are left wing biased and anti English. (which in itself is a form of racism by the way)
Put simply; the media in this country are out of control.
Mr Hancock reported the other day that 80% of those contracting CV19 won’t even realise they’ve had it.
We (the West) have ruined our economies by our actions.
Had we not already been used to magic money tree borrowing then Mr Sunak would have been less likely to have resorted to the furlough method to hide the truly devastating unemployment and poverty that is about to hit us. The population would have been far more pragmatic about the disease had they not been wrapped in cotton wool instead of cowering away like they have.
And now Churchill’s statue and the Cenotaph are boarded up.
These issues are not unconnected.
We are simply not the people we used to be. We are not up to it.
The new essential workers are those that drive the economy and it is critical that Boris gets this message across before it is too late. We are sleep walking to nowhere fast with lots of sideshow diversions. We need to get folks back to work asap…..
We are damned if we do and damned if we dont. Folks need clarity and the government needs the public’s support on this to make it work. The MSM need to be aware of their national role in helping the nation and not helping our competitors and those hostile to us starting with the BBC.
We need to get a grip and praise the wealth creators and not those who only destroy things. We are fast running out of options and need to get real. The risks of life and death are a daily experience in the world over but folks here in the UK are getting paranoid beyond reason whipped up by MSM. Risk and risk taking occurs everywhere esp in time of war which we are waging too albeit invisibly.
In its darkest hour Churchill led the way out of the fear syndrome and that was his legacy to the world! We shall not be defeated by cv19, anarchists and the virtue signalling MSM. The summer weather should be used to regenerate the economy and become the dynamo to wind up the wealth creators and let’s hear more good news of it and less nonsense all round. Hope not hate rather than hate and no hope!
Children acquire high levels of knowledge and understanding from observation, play and many different aspects of life, even when alone. Thoughtful parents and teachers guide them, yet pupils’ learning may not lessen solely because they don’t sit side by side for weeks.
Activities which stimulate pupil curiosity excite or spur challenge, motivating them to find interesting solutions to set tasks via experiment and experience. Helpful parents and teachers guide them to attain their best with discipline in safety and goodness toward accomplishment and happiness.
Education falling 18.8% might not reflect its loss in learning.