Latest survey shows further decline in CV 19 cases

By johnredwood | Published: June 13, 2020

I am glad the government started to test a sample of the population and to re test regularly to construct a time series of the incidence of the disease.

The latest figures for the period 25 May to 7 June show the figure down to just 11 people having a positive test out of the 19,933 people  in the sample or 0.06%. These tests exclude hospitals and care homes to capture the position in households.

6 Comments

  1. Iain Gill
    Posted June 13, 2020 at 4:47 pm | Permalink

    I notice the playgrounds, swings, sandpits, and so on are FULL of children this weekend.

    The public seem to have given up on government advice.

    Is there really any point keeping schools shut when the kids are mixing like this anyways?

    The government needs to be either firmer in the rules, or forget it.

    Reply
  2. Fred H
    Posted June 13, 2020 at 5:07 pm | Permalink

    Most of the population knew this for weeks….

    Reply
  3. a-tracy
    Posted June 13, 2020 at 5:16 pm | Permalink

    Where were those 11 people from?
    How did they catch it?
    What occupations?
    Had they been in to a hospital in the past fortnight?

    Reply
  4. Longinus
    Posted June 13, 2020 at 6:05 pm | Permalink

    It’s over, release us now.

    Reply
  5. glen cullen
    Posted June 13, 2020 at 6:12 pm | Permalink

    And yet we are still at stage 4 economic lockdown ?

    Reply
  6. Stred
    Posted June 13, 2020 at 6:24 pm | Permalink

    Does the government know or want to know what the % is in hospital and care home staff? This would be easier to test, but perhaps it it was much higher they would put other patients coming back for treatment.

    Reply

