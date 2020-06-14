Hold firm in trade talks

The PM should give no ground in talks next week. We need to take full control of our fish, our laws and our borders on January 1 2021.
Nor do we need to delay bringing in checks at our borders on EU food and goods. They should be the same as the checks we currently apply to non EU food and goods. If it needs more people and more checking lanes at ports then there is six months to increase capacity to do it properly with no added delays. We can also use trusted trader arrangements so most of it is pre checked, not needing a border post check. If we know what is on the truck and can spot check or follow up leads if wrongful declarations are ever suspected we can allow easy transit for most goods.
How many more times do we have to explain this to a reluctant Establishment? Ministers must instruct them to do it. It’s what we already do for other countries so why the fuss? People importing food are anyway responsible in law for checking a consignment when they receive it, as it is their reputation on the line. They want compliant and wholesome food, so they do most of the checking and enforcing well away from the ports.
Absolutely, but who in this government would wish to do otherwise. We are on the brink of being a sovereign nation once more, so lets start thinking and behaving like one. The starting point on trade, fishing and many other subjects is that we are in control of our own destiny. We want mutually beneficial agreements on all of them, but the final say is with the UK.
At the time of the British Empire, definitely.
However in the XXI century, the EU and its 27 member states will also want a final say.
I think you have forgotten this.
We are on the brink of fearing another capitulation. Why has JR written this blog if not worried or wants public support not to cave in?
If Frost or Foster led the talks I would have some confidence.
Hope, Yes, how can we plan with any confidence when Boris could undermine it all. Look how far Frost and Cummings have got us by standing firm on our independence.
We have already made a ridiculously generous donation to the EU in the ‘Withdrawal Agreement’. If after that they will not give us the same agreement as everybody else then WTO it must be. As you say, we can’t force the EU to be reasonable.
No , I have not forgotten the EU. They can agree with us or decline, but they must realise that they are dealing with a sovereign state and cannot impose upon us any form of control or subjugation to the rules that pertain within the EU that we do not wish to comply with. There is much willing sensible countries cam agree on, but this does not include control of one by the other.
On the contrary: I think the EU realise far more than the British government what leave actually means.
Hence its instance on cast-iron guarantees when it comes to level playing field provisions because no one on the continent expects the British to play fair.
What a joke that is – Tell us when the EU have played fair
All the UK wants is to be able to make it’s own decisions – Just because the EU has wrapped itself up in red tape, they expect us to do the same, for their benefit.
What they fear is competition.
With all the remainer support behind the scenes from the UK, the EU probably don’t consider we are a sovereign state and that we are leaving reluctantly. Plus they really don’t want to lose our money! And all the while people are working behind the scenes against the government they (The EU) feel they still have some control over us.
Tabulazero, The EU can have the final say about the EU. But no where else. I think you have believed EU propaganda for so long you have forgotten this.
The government seems to be afraid of many things, rather like May.
Perhaps it’s something about the combination of Civil Service, media and “yoof” which overwhelms anyone elected. Now they’re caught though. If this lot don’t do it, BXP will.
Totally agree.
The EU is unwilling to cooperate in any way – we should hint at the possibility of additional tariffs on cars – that might get their attention.
As regards imports and exports, we should also remind them that they need us a lot more than we need them.
Ah. The famous German car industry flying to the rescue promise made by the Brexiters.
It is not happening, is it ?
Remember the “they need us more than we need them” catch phrase uttered by Michael Gove ?
It does not look to be true either.
They can’t give cars away at the moment, nor will the market return quickly after this wake-up call about getting into debt. High value cars will still be sold almost regardless of price, so that doesn’t matter.
@tabulaxero – Check your rose tinted glasses, and …
Check the facts – the EU exports far more to the UK than the UK exports to them…!
The EU represent 50% of British exports while the UK represent 7% of EU exports.
Who do you think is in a better shape to withstand the impact in a head-on collision ?
And you think that is in their favour if tariffs are applied?
That was intended for the EU troll Tabulazero…
I think that the UK needs to use European Union roads, ports, rail, and airspace far, far more than vice-versa. They have already made plans for levering UK actions against Eire’s interests too.
What do you think the terms might be for access to all these?
Except we are far more concerned about Boris capitulating than with your, and the EU’s, puerile hissy fits. EU threats merely confirm we were right to vote Leave. Haven’t you learnt that yet, Martin?
How is that proving not to be true ? The Eu are in panic mode, investment is rising into the UK. They are falling over themselves to keep access to our waters .
Frankly, Brexit has been relegated to the back pages of the continental press and is now usually mentioned only in relation to the mishandling of the COVID crisis.
“World-beating” as in “highest excess death per 1mm inhabitants”.
Bryan
“…remind them that they need us a lot more than we need them.”
How do you make that out? We export 40% of our goods to ‘them’ and ‘they’ only export 8% to us. Divide that by 27 EU countries and it is surely just chicken feed to ‘them’.
Margaret confirms yet again that she is no good with figures. If the overall EU export figure is 8% it means each of the 27 – on average – export 8% to us, not (8/27)%. So not “chickenfeed” at all.
Our 40% is worth less than their 8%. Absolute sums of money matter more than proportions.
It’s still true today, as it has always been – we have always bought more from than the EU than the EU bought from us
“The UK had a bilateral trade deficit with the EU to the tune of £67bn in 2017”
@Bryan Harris:
“they need us a lot more than we need them.”
The question is whether thisis true. International assessments indicate a larger damage (at least in the short term) to the UK than to any of the EU27 countries, let alone the EU27 as a whole. This damage may be neatly hidden behind the setback caused by the pandemic but it will be there.
Bryan
“we should hint at the possibility of additional tariffs on cars – that might get their attention.”
Why not just ban their cars altogether ?
It is hardly as if there is a shortage of people to undertake these jobs, indeed an opportunity to help boost the economies of the port towns and cities. Let’s start setting up whatever is needed now and be in front of a situation instead of always catching up.
You are closer to the situation than any of us so I guess that the commentary suggesting we are once again going to crumble, has an element of truth? Although this morning, presumably no 10 spin, a couple of papers are saying Boris will hold the line.
I am afraid, back to the Brexit slogan. We don’t believe you. Worrying times and again the need for you and the ERG to be strong.
Off topic I see it is being suggested 10 years prison for desecrating war memorials. People who use knives, beat up their wives, embezzle hundred of thousands etc don’t get that or indeed I doubt whether any of the thugs from either side of the recent protests.
Another virtue signalling panic off the cuff response just to grab headlines. The Home Office continues to be unfit for purpose. It is said Priti Patel is building bridges. That obviously means succumbing to the blob. Once again the Establishment survives, your voters suffer.
Yes, that’s what we need, Nigl, a massive Public Sector, all doing non-productive work, just to satisfy the brexit puritans.
This would be the same work that the EU is rushing to do on the other side of the Channel…….
As opposed to being furloughed or on benefits. Which bit of the public sector always pays don’t you get?
Well the vacuum is about to be filled, Nigel is back under the banner of the Reform Party. Watch this space.
Great.
He will split the vote of the uninformed, of the vicious, and of the cynical.
Martin, I didn’t know you voted for him?
You could have summarized this by simply saying the he will split the Conservative vote.
Quicker.
There is no point in increased penalties for crime if the criminal is never apprehended.
Is it time to instigate a national guard run the army to deal with disorder so that the police can concentrate on non violent crime.
Will P, Don’t take any notice of these MSM stories about lefty thugs getting apprehended in 24 hours or spending 10 years in clink, it’s all Nudge Unit propaganda to make the public think the government is doing something.
Peter Hitchens article today answers JRs questions and addresses his blogs over the last few days. Absolutely spot on article. The left has control of the levers of powers. It has grown since Blaire left office not shrunk. The Tory Govt has treated water for ten years moving carefully to the left not to upset voters.
The blonde bottler is more likely to cave in, again, this week and lie to say he did something different. You have his record on May’s servitude plan. He lied to say her deal was dead, he implemented most of it which JR and other voted for! He lied to say he had an oven ready deal, he claimed repeatedly Brexit is done. If true what is being negotiated next week?
This weekends events, like last weekend, are attributed to left wing police politicized by elected commissioners that the public did not want. Blunket under Jackie Smith changed the tripartite governance of policing system that existed since 1964 Police Act. Tory Govt came to power and implemented Labour’s policy!
Indeed “how many more times”
It’s not as if there will be a lack of labour about is it, given that’s many people are or will be out of work.
Once again the difference between the attitude of private business and State or Local Authority run Departments.
Can do, must do, will do, verses it’s difficult, it will take time, no extra money, no extra staff, and Gold plated rules and systems.
Certainly Boris needs to stand his ground, give in on this, give in on Brexit proper.
Alan, come on look at his record to date. He capitulated to agree the servitude plan after condemning it in writing and speeches! Johnson’s manifesto claimed to make changes to unions. The Education are in control not Tory Govt, this has a direct impact on the economy, they know it, he knows it but he is a bottler.
Johnson is all strap lines, gimmicks, czars, task force to distract overwhelming failure. These are all bureaucratic quangos which we were promised to be put on a bonfire ten years ago! They keep growing.
More checking lanes at ports … Have you ever been to Dover? There is no room. And we need 50,000 new customs officers. You cant train them in 6 months. What a fiasco. You must be getting nervous, all your Brexit promises are going up in smoke. I dont think the British people are going to be very forgiving
There could, of course always be a deal.
Dover is principally a port for passengers, not freight other than ro-ro.
Carrie, Are you sure it’s only 50,000? I thought it was 500,000 though someone down the pub (that I don’t visit anymore due to The Virus) said it was 5,000,000. That means of course that the customs section of HMRC must be at least 10,000,000 because we only have to inspect EU stuff on the same lines as rotw stuff. Certainly we won’t have an unemployment problem if you’re right.
The fact that you needed to write your first paragraph is disturbing. But perhaps I should not be surprised given the history of recent years. Perhaps also there will be a better chance of achieving a mutually acceptable trading arrangement after 31 December 2020.
Not really.
The EU would be mad to let British companies compete inside the Single-Market without being subject to the same state aid rules, environmental or social legislation as all the rest of the other market participants.
Do Barnier or Von der Leyen look stupid to you ?
What Boris wants would be like the EU willingly opening itself up to all kind of unfair competitive practices from whatever government end up running the UK.
This will not change and so the EU’s offer on the table will remain pretty much the same.
Yes trade with the UK is important but what the EU trade within itself is 5x the size. Safeguarding this is more important.
Oldtimer, The entire article by JR is disturbing.
The PM must not go on one knee before the EU. Not after all the internal battles fought here, particularly since the EU membership referendum. Remember the May premiership? The rejection of Corbyn by the electorate after a promise by Boris that he would take back control? It seems like years ago, but that’s what he was mandated to do.
The government has appeared weak and timid and wrongheaded and inconsistent during its short existence. There was HS2, Huawei, and more recently Coronavirus and the BLM disorder. It’s time to for the government to show its mettle against Brussels and the establishment here. Otherwise what use is it to us?
Been Tax
That list does make one feel nervous…
David Frost has done a sterling job of negotiating, but I feel nervous that Boris might go in, so desperate for a deal, and cave!
So Brexit means more barriers to our trade. Dont remember that on the side of the bus
That was because they thought we were dealing with reasonable, rational people who would accept the result of a referendum and want to do a deal in the interests of both sides. The Remoaners and the EU performance in the last few years proves they are neither and we were right to vote out.
Do not worry : the German car industry will save the day any minute now…
Tabulazero, Without more electricity generation capacity being built in the UK, BEVs won’t be needed. And since ICE cars will be banned from 2035, that means we won’t be buying German cars anyway. So the German car industry can go hang.
Don’t know where you get that from. We can trade with the world on our terms, not on the terms of control freaks in the eurocracy. If the EU wish to place tariffs on our trade it is well known, by those who read the facts, that we import from the Eu than we export to them — we win financially. Oh, and we export more to the world, and rising.
Robert, you obviously don’t understand who pays tariffs. Do please go and find out, you are embarassing yourself by suggesting anyone “wins” from the imposition of tariffs
Far too simplistic. With the EU it comes down to whether we can agree an FTA. However with the rest of the World, much of which we were prevented by the EU from having tariff free trade, we are now free to trade as is mutually beneficial. The USA for instance. Before you get all leery about chlorinated chicken, you are quite possibly eating chlorinated salad from the EU.
Your last paragraph suggests resistance and negativity have been met from within?
There’s too much of this can’t do attitude from some quarters, clearly there’s no will, or a way would be found ….or in this case, followed through.
Nonsense Sharon, Leave won the referendum, the UK left the EU months ago and the country is run by a Conservative Party with an 80 seat majority. There is no “reluctant Establishment”, every lever of power is in the hands of Brexiters. If things are going badly there is no one to blame except the Brexiters. Do not let Mr Redwood distract your attention by trying to blame anyone else, Sharon.
Hope solo
I agree with what you say in principle…but there are a lot of remainers behind the scenes working against the government…
Time will tell.
Hope Solo, We have not left the EU. The UK abrogated the TEU and TFEU treaties and immediately signed up to a new treaty of subservience to the EU on 31 Jan. EU law still has primacy, as does the CJEU.
We’ve just had over 3 years of Remain mayhem where it was touch and go whether we’d leave at all. Many of the powerful in the establishment – civil service, CBI, BBC, etc – are clearly still opposed to Leave.
Those talks are a complete waste of time.
Boris Johnson has obviously no intention of respecting the basis for the future relationship with the EU he agreed to last December and which forms the political declaration of the withdrawal agreement. I am not surprised.
It is therefore not about giving ground but rather about ripping up everything and somehow hope that the EU acquiesce to it. We all know what is the likelihood of this happening.
No deal preparations are well advanced in Calais, with infrastructure already built and personnel being trained, something the UK has failed to do despite preparing for 3 years. This should tell you what kind of outcome France or the EU is expecting from those talks.
It is time to put this sorry distraction called Brexit to rest because the EU and its member-states have a lot of work to do with managing the post-COVID economic crisis.
When it comes to European affairs, the fate of the UK is to end a bit like Russia: “on the outside looking in” albeit a bit more friendly .., though I am not even sure of that given that destroying the EU looks to have become an article of faith for a fringe of the Conservative party.
Exactly right.
Meanwhile we have serious troubles on the streets. This is not at all surprising give all the encouragement given to this illegal activity (by Kahn, Cressida Dick and police’s earlier tacit approval, the appalling BBC line for the past three weeks and very many left wing politicians.
A great shame Farage is not on LBC today. Instead we get an absurdly woke Ian Dale sounding absolutely pathetic. His attacking of the perfectly reasonable caller at about 10.28 was appalling – clearly desperate not to lose his LBC job and so is towing the line like he is on a rope with a ring through his nose!
Strange that the police are far more concerned with one person having a pee next to (not on) a memorial than they are with people tearing down and defacing statues. Have they made any arrests for the criminal damage in Bristol and elsewhere yet?
Good morning.
For the first time our kind host lays the blame, quite rightly, where it belongs. With the Establishment and not the EU.
We have had double the amount of time the usual transition period requires and, we still have not left the EU ! We are still subject to their laws and cannot do the things we want to do.
The rEU27 do not want the UK to be competitive. If they cannot have our money they will make damned sure that we cannot use it for our benefit. Hence the so called, ‘Level Playing Field’, which is nothing of the sort, as they get to set the rules and arbitrate who is right and wrong. No other sovereign country would accept this. Our negotiators have made this clear yet, those in the UK who are for Remain continue to work against the UK and its interests in favour of their own narrow ones. The government and the PM needs to be reminded who put them where they are today and, the reasons why. Leave really does mean LEAVE !
We will not get a so called FTA because the EU and the rEU27 do not want one and one is not on offer.
Better to just go and then discuss matters. Perhaps as they see both their UK and Global market share they might be compelled to offer better terms.
Re the Establishment there was a whinge piece in the DT yesterday about Cummings obviously unattributed as befits all cowards. He must be getting through if the poor darlings in and around No 10 are feeling uncomfortable.
Good. long may he continue. They would certainly feel uncomfortable if I, and I suspect many of your correspondents were in his place with my ‘boot up their backsides’ and out of the door.
I always honestly believed that the govt’s word was law.
Now it appears that others are in control.
The teaching unions are stopping children from returning to school.
The police are policing according to the rules of Common Purpose and Left Wing politics.
And someone or other is refusing to man our borders ( do we still have any?).
Not to mention the fact that our “Get Brexit Done” PM appears a tad wavery
No wonder there are rumours of a Brexit Party relaunch.
I fear your assessment to be correct….no leadership, no confidence, no plan
Any Government that permits rules and laws affecting the way we run and live our lives in this country (any country for that matter) that then cant be changed by the electorate through the ballot box is in neglect of the basic principles of democracy, sovereignty and freedoms.
Although our stories only come from an ill informed MsM which has a different agenda to the advancement, security and welfare of the UK, the impression given is that the UK has to be punished to stop anyone else believing they can run their own lives
We should be making plans to commercialise our world-beating expertise in the management of pandemics. Also inventory management systems for just-in-time PPE and Chinese plague virus test kits.
Agree on PPE & testing, that’s what you get with a monolithic state-run NHS – what you get with a mix of pubic and private provision is Germany’s health service.
When you blag the NHS you should differentiate between it’s administration and the front line medical staff. The latter are giving their all and dying in the process. The former were responsible for the supply deficiencies, no doubt shared with government.
The secret of our success is that the government, the civil service and quangos are run by Arts graduates who through the magic of obtaining a degree in nothing useful, are automatically transmuted into ‘generalists’ who can rely on to manage our affairs with the utmost finesse.
The Tories have been in power for TEN YEARS.
You have the NHS, PHE, Civil Service, and every other agency that they alone have fostered.
We also need to charge appropriately for the use of the U.K. as a land bridge from Ireland to the continent.
Given the stress on the environment caused by air and noise pollution, the strain on infrastructure capacity, the security risks and the administrative burden at ports a charge of about £1,000 per transit would be about right. Comparable to what Austria and Switzerland charge.
I agree, although £1000 seems a bit high. Why should Irish vehicles use our roads for free? Especially the way they have treated us. Time to introduce a road tax for vehicles passing through England, similar to the Swiss system.
Well, the European Union can impose similar charges, for the UK to use its ports, roads, rail, airspace, and airports, then.
Can’t it?
In 9 days, 4 years will have elapsed since our Referendum decision. The UK and the EU should have been fully prepared to enable us to manage our own affairs.
Those within the Establishment who obstruct the will of the elected Govt restrict our freedom. They should be removed, with penalty if appropriate, such as the loss of their own freedom.
An awkward Establishment must be re-established with higher quality operators who are fit to fulfil & maintain proper UK standards of performance.
The entire delay has been caused by the staggering incompetence of the Brexiteers. Every single day of the delay.
In any case, because trade is complicated it took more than 8 years to fully implement the outcome of the 1975 referendum.
So it is time for you Brexit toddlers to stop your tantrums and to leave it to the grown ups to clear up your mess.
You regard the May government with their 3 years of delay as Brexiteers? Truly astounding, even for you.
Toddlers?? I thought we were 17.4 million angry Tory pensioners just waiting to die to enable you to chortle in glee at our demise?
I hope at some point we say to ourselves if goods and services come from the EU / the USA / Switzerland / Israel / Canada / Singapore / Australia & NZ etc then that’s good enough for us, they can be sold in the U.K. without quotas tariffs, checks etc. Of course if shortfalls in standards are suspected there can be checks at any point in the process, and anyone wilfully defying the law should face the consequences. In other words have full free trade. Some of the countries above will readily agree reciprocity in such arrangements. Not unfortunately as it seems now the EU, but if our various EU friends see such a structure working without problems and generating prosperity in the future then they might also come round to the idea.
To give it a try we must of course make sure we have complete freedom to make such agreements in the first place. We cannot for example be in a position where we need the permission of the ECJ!
What an absolutely silly post.
In 2016 the leave campaign promised we would be part of a free trade area which stretched from Iceland to Russia once we left the EU.
Leave also promised less red tape – and yet you are now delivering 50,000 extra customs bureaucrats to process the 400m extra forms needed for your Brexit.
You have been told by the food industry – and the drug industry – that border delays will caused shortages of fresh food and medicines.
Refusing to listen to their concerns is nothing but criminal negligence. As the public inquiry will conclude.
You have my absolute agreement and there is certainly no need to even suggest or hint at any concession whatsoever.
The remainer smoke screen of border checks is complete rubbish. As you say, we do it now with countries outside the EU and there are no delays and if anyone in the EU sends us substandard goods they will lose their contract.
The French won’t go short of fish as the supply chains are already in place and the only change will be that they will buy it from British boats and from waters under our control. As you rightly say, if any adjustments are needed we have 6 months to implement them.
One change I would like to see is for EU trucks to pay a flat fee per visit of say £50 for the use of our roads. We pay via fuel tax and duty but most EU trucks that come regularly to the UK have enlarged tanks to avoid buying fuel here. We have to pay to use their motorway network
I couldn’t have said it better. Let’s hope the ministers have the guts to do it and override the hindering civil servants
I hope Cummings is working the PMs strings. After the pathetic response to ER and BLM plus the total failure of the border force, I’m not convinced.
The EU is right to impose full custom checks on British goods comes January 2021.
You cannot really blame the EU for taking back control of its border, can you ?
Under WTO terms, which Mr Redwood and his friends now aspire to, the EU is obliged to carry out full customs checks on goods coming from the UK. If it didn’t it would have to apply to same standards to every other country in the world.
Similarly, under WTO terms we are obligated to treat goods from everywhere in the same way. So if we don’t check goods from the EU we can’t check goods from anywhere. It is a smugglers dream and the exact opposite of what the leave campaign promised in 2016. But they no longer care about what they promised they have become extremists.
Exactly.
I cannot for the life of me understand how Michael Gove and the current government could come with such a hare-brained scheme ?
Either the UK applies this light-touch approach to all imports, meaning that any good from anywhere can pretty much flow freely in the UK (and the EU better raise the drawbridge) or it decides only to apply to EU goods and thus start 2021 by breaching WTO rules at a time it want to rely on WTO rules for trade.
It smacks of desperation from the government’s part.
Not quite, IMO, Andy.
They do not care about their promises because they are, and always were morally degenerate, I think.
The noises of moderation that they once made were insincere, then.
Andy, What on earth do you gain by peddling such complete tosh all the time? Contrary to your claim, the EU does not “carry out full customs checks on goods coming from” the rest of the world. Even under EU customs rules only about 3% of rotw imports to the UK are fully checked.
So how do we manage to trade already with most countries in the world?
That’s fine, if they want to put their £80bn pa trade surplus with the UK at risk.
No, think about it.
The harder it becomes for the UK to export to the European Union, the bigger that surplus becomes.
Doesn’t it?
…and there are lots of unemployed people who can help here…
It’s your party in government.
Perhaps we were wrong to trust them over and above BXP?
Perhaps you were wrong too?
Boris – mumble, bumble, stumble, crumble.
I tend to look at results. So far, coronavirus is in retreat; we ARE LEAVING the eurocracy Dec 31 2020.
This is the government that only a few weeks ago wanted to introduce systems to track and trace every human in the country but is now having difficulty persuading it’s civil service to institute tracking of goods crossing our borders. Doesn’t it make you confident of their abilities?
Alec
“civil service”
There be the source of the problem.
Systems are already in place at major ports with documentation submitted before the load arrives at the port. Don’t forget that the EU is not our only trading partner.
This backtracking does not surprise me at all. Most of the cabinet, Mr.Gove included, could be replaced by stronger back benchers. It is a mini transition extension.
Sorry to say that Boris is failing to show the leadership required at this critical moment in our nation’s history. The silent majority is horrified and exasperated in equal measure at what Peter Hitchens in today’s DM article calls regime change. It’s quite a strong description but in fact one can’t argue with its veracity. It is extremely worrying and it’s inexplicable that this government with its sound majority is standing by and resorting to facile headlines when in fact it should be taking control of our streets, the BBC, places of learning and the economy. As for policemen and women kneeling in front of BLM protestors, words fail me. There is a rising tide of anger amongst the law abiding people of this country. The Prime Minister ignores it at his peril.
Good morning JR.
A welcome topic.
Though I note you deleted some of my comments on a previous item – perhaps you thought I wouldn’t notice ? Still, your site your rules and I recognise that you have been quite lenient with us lately so no worries 🙂
I hope Boris stands firm. I must admit to being somewhat disillusioned by his apparent lack of action in dealing with labour’s anarchists. I was also not happy with the fact that said vandals and anarchists were allowed to do their worst, but we the defenders of our history and culture were heavily constrained by the police.
Public perception is important and I think Boris needs to come out of his shell and be seen to be defending our sovereignty and values.
He needs to give us something to maintain our support. I don’t condemn his government for cover handling, after all any government would make mistakes and anyone who thinks labour could have done better needs to think again.
However, I think now would be a good time to show that we have a bruiser in charge when it comes to matters of national pride and sovereignty.
No concessions that would be in the interest of France, especially fishing.
Immediate return of cross Channel illegals.
No defence treaties.
‘for cover handling’
Read: covid handling. Damned autocomplete.
Four years since the referendum and you still aren’t ready. This either shows incompetence or an unwillingness to deliver a true Brexit. Remember this – many people only lent you their vote and the clock is ticking. So far, this Government has failed to deliver any meaningful changes. They pander to the minority who shout loudest but seem to ignore the majority of the population who are becoming increasingly angry. If you don’t get a grip on immigration and leaving the EU then what has your party to offer?
“The PM should give no ground in talks next week”.
You obviously think he might. If Cummings had been forced out by the media then he almost certainly would, but maybe not now.
Well said Sir John, your comments are a reflection of what the majority voted for
‘’’But we still don’t believe you’’’ we’ve been let down by this government too many times
You are, of course, exactly right as far as the UK is concerned.
However, it’s a cast-iron certainty that Macron will ensure that there will be all sorts of problems for goods and people passing through France to and from the UK. He is under the illusion that the more difficult he can make it for the UK, the less likely other member states will vote to leave. I believe the opposite to be true. Macron won’t legislate for disruption himself, of course, he will rely on the communist-led French Unions to do it for him.
It won’t actually matter what kind of deal, if any, emerges from the talks ( I won’t call them “negotiations”, we know that the EU doesn’t do “negotiations”). Even a minuscule reduction in fishing quotas and access rights for French boats will trigger widespread disruption. We all know it’s coming so we might as well prepare for it now.
Off topic, but is there anyone anywhere in the country who believes a single person who vandalises a war memorial will get 10 years in jail ? Why does the government even brief out nonsense like that to the newspapers ?
Roy G, It’s propaganda, done to head off public alarm in the hope the public will forget after the furore has died down. The government has no intention of actually implementing it.
Currently you’re in office but not in power … do you think that a long game is being played such that any of your gains are going to be reversed after the next election?
Remainer speak.
Sir John, could you address the very serious situation that we are facing, as described by Peter Hitchens in MoS? It is of such huge import and is an immediate and deadly threat, and simply cannot be swept under the carpet/ignored by Tory MPs.
Many of us are only too aware of the march of the Left into all aspects of our society and how they have used the COVID crisis, and now George Floyd, to rapidly cement and strengthen their grip. There seems to be an insurrection taking place and our Cons politicians seem blissfully unaware, or unwilling to face it and take immediate action. They are now perceived by many people as being either “supportive” of the insurrection, (simply by refusing to take swift, decisive action to stop it) or too weak to do anything, having already been overpowered by the Left.
Boris seem utterly ineffectual. Hitchens states that the people of this country are not going to forgive Boris for the handling of the COVID crisis and the economic ruin it has inflicted on the country, nor are they going to forgive the lapse of law and order in this country, aided by a police force that seems to reject traditional policing but involves itself instead in social engineering.
The role of the BBC in helping to sweep forward this insurrection is, in my view, criminal, and should be addressed immediately. They, and the rest of the media, helped drive the fearmongering and dissemination of misinformation during the COVID crisis, resulting in government policy apparently being driven by so called public opinion.
A key question that should have been asked is where is the money coming from that is funding the insurrection? Is it coming from outside the UK i.e. is a foreign power/individual complicit in trying to take down by illegal means this elected Conservative government?
Peter Hitchens believes that this Cons government are now merely keeping the seat warm for Keir Starmer, who will complete the takeover of this country by the Left. A real regime change. We ordinary people who trusted the Cons will have been utterly betrayed.
Yes, keep things simple, using proven methods.
If the EU want to make trade difficult then our trade will move elsewhere.
Need to concentrate on getting good trade agreements with other willing countries.
The EU doesnt want to make trade difficult, its your choice to leave it and make it difficult. When will you Brexiters ever stand up and take responsibility?
Waken up; the EU wants to keep control over us using any possible means.
Why not auction the fishing rights? Charging an annual rent for use. And as we want the highest price then leave the market open to foreign fishers. There’s no worry in this. If a foreign govt foolishly subsidises the rights, then bingo. Even more free money given away by them for the UK. The rental proceeds could go into improving the fishing grounds, the stock of fish and the policing of the waters. In a virtuous circle further raising the rent fishermen will freely pay at the next auction. We could go the other way which is to give money away to foreign governments or local protected industry who sit idle?
The govt is in bed with the supermarkets, the supermarkets 2m signs on the floor and permanent. What do they know? The 2m rule is a plot by the supermarkets to destroy all their competition. This govt loves centralizing control, if you control the supermarkets you control the food chain and they have us on our knees.
Our country and world in relative chaos.
Let’s please bring basic, Christian, traditional moral framework:
Bad behaviour leads to Unhappiness in this life and Hell in the next (God forbid)
Good behaviour leads to Happiness in this life and Heaven in the next (Please God)
Life is ultimately about Love – Love of God and Soft + Tough Love of Neighbour
‘Be Joyful at all times’ – Thessalonians
That we should rely on Family not State
That Patriotism (not Nationalism) is a Virtue
How happy / ordered / fulfilled our great nation would.
Sir John, your government is in charge and has an 80 seat majority giving it complete authority. What is this imaginary force you feel might prevent you Tories from doing exactly as you wish regarding our future relationship with the EU? It seems to me that once robbed of the ability to blame remain voters or the EU for any issues over Brexit, you have had to create an imaginary ghost to divert any criticism. Why not just keep as confident as you always have been about this and should things not turn out as you hoped, have the courage to admit you were wrong?
Villaking, The problem is not that Brexit has been tried and found wanting, it’s that Brexit has never been tried at all. Don’t try to cover up all the Remains beavering away within the establishment, we’re not falling for that one again.
Have you forgotten that we traded with the EU and rest of the world before Heath signed us up on a false promise?
@Sir John,
Apologies for proselytising but traditional Christianity in this country (Catholic + Protestant) has rightly always been about communities in general and one’s country not just about one’s personal life (important as that is). And one of consequences of demise of trad Christianity in this country is lack of general respect to our political leaders (‘general respect’ as opposed to blind respect). And I have been guilty of that myself which I regret.
‘guilty of that myself’ – to PM Johnson
Lastly, thanks in part to this website, I now have a wonderful vision of what Patriotism is – something beautiful like a Faberge Egg. Allowing the Strong to strive to achieve their potential whilst protecting the Weak. Work Ethic and Principles are important but NOT imposing Utopian Ideals and Equality on people. To be Realist but have Values. And that we all strive at the best we can do at for our Country, whether that be in Politics, Business, Home-making, Science, Arts, Armed Forces, Judiciary, Health, Education, Sport, Farming, Charity Work, whatever.
We need to be reminded of these things and what Patriotism is again and again and again.
‘their potential’
– Their best potential
I understand that changing the procedures & rules for checking goods that we have at British ports today may in some cases be difficult, but I hope that politicians don’t lose sight of the importance of such checks. The outside world is full of unscrupulous traders who would welcome the opportunity to exploit laxness in checks by selling sub-standard products into the UK market. There is recent evidence of this happening going back several years, as external suppliers – many from China – took advantage of weak enforcement in the UK to get sub-standard goods into the EU Single Market. If our new customs arrangements are weak they will keep doing this, and thereby make meaningless any attempts by government to achieve “Brexit” policy goals by adjusting UK regulatory standards away from those used within the EU Single Market.
It seems to me that a lot of people commenting here are either remainers or people who let a few setbacks mar their judgement. Boris is doing a good job under difficult circumstances.
He will do a good job with his chief advisor by his side so stop whingeing and let them get on with it. Sort out the lefty anarchists that are causing trouble as well.
Andy’s comment / WTO, checking goods: Andrew Marr asked about this when in discussion with the Dir General of WTO Robert Azevedo this morning. My interpretation was there was rather more nuance in his response, basically depending on what agreements there are in place with other countries.
Given the behaviour of the last parliament I feel we need a law change that when the public vote for something in a referendum MPs cannot block it. Parliament cannot be sovereign in a topic where the voters have spoken directly in a referendum.
We’ve really got only 3 months (July to September) to reach an initial agreement with the EU. After that, import/export procedures – forms, information, tariff rates, track and trace – must be implemented so that from 1st January 2021 there are no unnecessary delays to imports and exports in either direction.
It must be made clear to the EU that if they cause any unnecessary delays to British exports, the cost of those delays will be estimated by the UK government and that cost will be deducted from the amount of the exit bung that we have to pay to the EC.
“The PM should give no ground in talks next week. We need to take full control of our fish, our laws and our borders on January 1 2021.”
Absolutely true.
And yet, seeing how Boris is making heavy weather of lifting the lockdown, I wonder if he will hold firm. I hope he does, but my confidence in him has waned during the coronavirus situation.