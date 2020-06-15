The shops are opening again

It is welcome news that most shops closed to help arrest the pandemic are to open again today if they wish and if they can do safely.
Many retailers have been inventive in working out how to allow people into shops to see the stock, to choose and to buy whilst observing the rules of social distancing. The food stores pioneered techniques including asking people to wait outside, limiting the numbers in the shop at any time, going round the store in a prescribed way, keeping your distance when waiting to pay and protecting staff with screens and protective clothing. It helps if customers wear some facial covering. These and other ideas will now be adapted by the non food retailers who start trading again today.
I trust people will welcome this relaxation and will want to go and buy things from the shops. Many people say they value their local High Street and want the shops there to be available for them. To help secure their future it is important to back them in the only way that counts in the next few weeks, by visiting them and buying things from them. Of course if you are vulnerable or have to self isolate different considerations come into play, but for most people the risks of shopping for non food should be no bigger than the risks we have been taking to shop for food in recent weeks.
I have argued throughout this crisis so far that government needs to give the highest priority to saving lives, but also has to follow policies that can save livelihoods. I was pleased the government took up the idea of government cash to support staff who could not go to work, but this cannot go indefinitely. The only way to pay the wages in the months ahead is for people to be back at work serving and supplying customers who will pay the bills.
High Streets were struggling a bit against the formidable competitive challenge of on line shopping before the pandemic hit. It has now got a lot tougher, with almost three months of no trading from shops whilst people switch to the internet offer. That is why if we want to help restore our High Streets we need to support our favourite retailers as they go to the cost and trouble of adapting to the new conditions and opening their stores today.
18 Comments
Open high streets but not the cafes/pubs/restos etc which are open in France for instance. What would make anyone be interested?
With the internet I have the worlds market place available to me at competitive prices delivered next day. No travel, parking etc. A no brainier.
Good morning.
Well actually, no !
We should never have been in this place. There was first no reaction to the rising drama then, full on panic.
All very true. The same can be said for hospitality businesses. The phrase “It’s the economy stupid” gained traction during Clinton’s first presidential election campaign. For businesses it is, always was and always will be “It’s the cash flow stupid”. Sometime I do wonder if some MPs, based on their remarks, actually know and understand this elementary fact of business life.
I will not be going to the shops today. And nor will most people.
The epic failure of this government to get the virus under control – an almost unique feat in Europe – means it is still not safe.
It didn’t have to be like this of course.
Competent governments have eased – even ended – their lockdowns. New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Greece, Germany.
But poor Little England has a blustering buffoon running things.
He’s no good at saving lives or livelihoods but should we ever need a leader who can guffaw in Latin the his only skillset will come in handy.
Good morning Sir John,
Now that non-essential shops can open would it not be helpful to allow access to self-catering accommodation and second homes as another boost to economic activity? It would also have quite a positive effect on morale and wellbeing.
Regards
Photographs can be exceptionally powerful. And this weekend three photographs summed up the state this country is in – thanks to the hard right.
Firstly the incredibly powerful image of a black man carrying an injured white man to safety at the protests. What a gent.
Secondly the shocking image of the thug urinating next to the memorial to the brave policeman who was killed by a terrorist outside Parliament.
Thirdly the missing photograph of Churchill on Google which sparked conspiracy theorists along the Faragists and which, ludicrously, the Culture Secretary got involved in.
What a pathetic country the hard right petty nationalists have created – and congratulations to the brave BLM man who, in one act, showed how wrong they all are.
JR: “I was pleased the government took up the idea of government cash to support staff who could not go to work, but this cannot go indefinitely.”
Why not? This government has set the precedent.
High streets have struggled for years because of inept council policies and taxes.
If our high streets recover it will be a good sign for the rest of us, but if we end up with town centres even more taken over by charity shops then that will be the end of real towns as we know them.
We need local shops – we don’t need greedy councils
I won’t be going anywhere near a shop while all these ridiculous restrictions are in place.
The record of the supermarkets indicate shops can reopen. Whether the measures they took to prevent the spread of the virus were successful, or unnecessary, nobody knows. We have however seen stories of supermarket staff going down with the virus absent from the news.
Lots of self employed can go back to work but aren’t, why would they the government is paying them. The furlough scheme needs to stop for them now.
I hope you are right John. Sadly the need for all the unnecessary ‘social distancing’ measures including the now to be reviewed 2m rule which should never have been more than 1m will mean most shops will struggle to make a living. If queuing outside for 20 minutes happens outside most shops many, including myself, will just not bother and will buy stuff online instead. I see the new public transport face mask law (published yesterday without a discussion in parliament) will be in force for up to a year. This will kill off the already deserted railway. Facemasks, and especially the promoted home made ones, will cause serious health issues to many due to reinhalation and hyperventilation, not to mention steamed up glasses and its associated safety problems. Please think again, this is far from a normal way of living.
Many of the smaller shops will not be able to open because of the 2 metre rule.
This will put many out of business making high streets even more of an eyesore.
I did notice that traffic wardens are back in force doing their bit to annoy the populace.
Scrap this unscientific rule and leave us to make our own decisions.
The latest research (from the Zurich University Hospital) shows that worldwide the SARS-CV-2 virus is much less infectious (or people are much more resistant) than the WHO estimated. Their figures indicate an infection rate of about 0.3% rather than the WHO’s 3.4%.
This also vindicates the other experts who said that the virus was not quite the bogeyman beloved of the MSM, and the Remains who revel in the destruction of our nation. We should not have had a full lockdown, as Sweden showed. We should have locked down our borders, as President Trump showed.
If the supermarkets have been able to operate without facial coverings, and they are the busiest shops, why do we need them for other shops?
I see that in my town 20 metres of plastic barriers have been placed down the side of one road, to ‘social distance’ cars from pedestrians. What on earth is the purpose of that? It is as silly as those 20 metres of bike lane than no doubt get added up to achieve some sort of national target.
There was no need for ‘lock-down’ in the first place. We are being played for fools. Apparently the ‘virus’ doesn’t affect BLM supporters or the police that assist them. It does affect anyone that opposes BLM, 95% of the population, so they have to be actively policed wearing a face shield!
Am less and less sure that the Government knows whats going on.
What you actually mean is that some shops are opening and wondering how to repair the damage that an unjustified and unlawful shutdown imposed by panicked politicians has done. Many will fail, others will just never reopen. If government actually want to help they should remove pointless and counter productive rules, lower or remove taxes and otherwise do as little as possible to make things worse. You have done too much damage already.
Queuing to get into a shop where I may or may not find something that I want to buy – no thanks.
Relax the distancing rules and let people get on with their lives. Open public transport properly with face coverings and let’s get back to normal.
Open pubs with temperature checks and gloves for the staff.