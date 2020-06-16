Contentious statues

The statue debate continues, with Prime Ministerial content adding to the coverage. So let me today explore the issues concerning a prominent statue in York. For me it is central that the future of statues is settled by peaceful and democratic means, and not by criminal damage to them. A town or county or nation has to find a way to be at peace with its past so the factions with differing views can accept the decision.
In York near the Minster, with the throne of the Archbishop, rests a modern statue of Emperor Constantine. He has been selected because he spent time in York, and because he converted to Christianity.
There are a number of issues about his life and times which should give us pause before we celebrate his success in promoting Christianity or in uniting his vast empire. He was the Emperor who developed Constantinople as the new centre of the Roman colonial system.
We should ask how acceptable it is that he presided over a system based on slavery. Much of the hard work in building his cities and palaces, in providing for a sybaritic lifestyle for the grandees, and in carrying out the chores of urban living fell to the slaves. Slaves were often badly treated and traded.
We should remember that in York he worked with and through the large army barracks and fortified system, encouraging the army to keep the local population obedient to Roman law. Dissent was dealt with brutally.
We should bear in mind that he led armies against people the Romans called barbarians because they happened to disagree with Rome and wished to govern themselves, or were settled just beyond the edges of Roman military rule.
He supported a large barrier wall between England and Scotland, with military suppression of any worrying contact between the two places and peoples.
I myself would vote not to have statue to such a man close to one of our great cathedrals were I to have such a vote. It would be better off in a museum to Roman life somewhere.The very least that could be done is to place more explanatory text about this man prominently for all to read if they wish, to explain the good and the bad we now see in him.
There are similar issues with the statue of Trajan by the City of London.
Sir John, are you ‘gaslighting’ us?
This is not about statues, buildings, history or books; this is about HOPE.
When one man loses hope, he may harm himself or withdraw. When a large group, or an appreciable proportion of society loses hope, then the fight is on to change the status quo.
This is what we are seeing, a part of our society that feels so disenfranchised, possible owing to poor education or economic condition, that they believe that most of the things that they feel they should obtain are moving farther out of reach, and having no hope to recover.
Address this and your statues and history will be safe.
Where and why?
The head of Ofsted chillingly announced that she wanted slavery taught in schools. Really? By whom? And with what purpose?
At University, my grandson was in his first meeting of the politics course. Everyone was saying they voted Labour when they were asked which party they supported. He said UKIP. Horrified silence. At the end of the year, fed up with being indoctrinated, he changed to another course.
Change the Education system into one where debating, questioning, research for its own sake are prized and you might get somewhere.
What about the many countries that currently either actively or less openly encourage slavery. Even the way certain European countries use migrant labour is bordering on such practices. Why don’t the virtues signallers take an active role in abolishing slavery TODAY instead of taking on pigeon perches. Better as suggested in this article to ensure each statue has the good and bad facts displayed for all to see and debate. Education is vital and is the only way for people to learn from past mistakes.
….and why should ‘hope’ in this country be affected either way by the idiotic actions of American police officers on the other side of the globe? ‘BLM’ is a Marxist organisation recruiting youth bored by lockdown who want to play a glorious wide game. JR should occupy himself opposing the craven pandering to this group by police and politicians rather than compiling his own list of history to be erased.
Peter I think you’re correct however, it was ironical that addressing this very issue on Sky News, they interviewed the Bishop of Dover, a black female then they had on our chancellor, an Asian male then our Home Secretary, an Asian female.
I suspect there are those left behind in all communities but, I hope we still have a meritocracy in this country and that the cream will always rise to the top irrespective of their colour, creed or background.
The demonstraors are organized by the left wing rabble who can’t win at the ballot box. If you read the statement on BLM you will see their stated aim is to destroy capitalism and democracy, stripping everyone of property right. Taking direct action. It has nothing to do with racism its about losing the election and the Brexit vote.
The leaders want to install a Momentum style government which the people roundly rejected in December.
Thomas Sowell (black academic) appears to be sound in all these issues. He articulates a reasoned cogent argument that dispels MSM on these types of issues. Unfortunately as he is not a left wing Marxist the media appear to be interested with informed educated people like him.
He points out Barbary slave traders enslaved more white people than there were black slaves in America and the US colonies put together.
“a part of our society that feels so disenfranchised, possible owing to poor education or economic condition”
Or crime?
Without freedom of speech minority views can be suppressed by the majority. And in the age of the puppet court of social media, the views of the silent majority cab be suppressed by the braying of a small but vocal minority.
Intolerance cannot be tolerated.
And free speech needs to be enduring: it can’t be simply erased if it becomes inconvenient. The views of the citizens who raised the statute of Constantine should be respected. Their view was that his life should be commemorated. That view should be respected, and tolerated, not ignored and erased.
You appear to believe your view is the majority view. 42% voted Tory last year. 58% didn’t.
It turns out that ‘majority view’ is not the view of the majority at all. Just the view of the biggest minority.
And that is the problem.
Giles B, Free speech is critical for the development of tolerance. Indeed it is a symbiosis. However, the roaming gangs of political agitators and criminals have no tolerance by definition: they impose their twisted self-serving world view on the rest of us by violence, vandalism, and intimidation.
Quite right. Views change. One thing is certain, our society will one day be judged and found wanting. I hope future generations are more tolerant of opinions that differ from their own.
Tell that to John Major! (Ref: the ‘tyranny of the majority’ in a democratic vote).
‘Let people without sin cast the first stone’
A most abhorrent and offensive article that reeks of appeasement and capitulation to violent, criminal intimidation or direct action as some call it
Far easier for this PM and his party MPs to give way to fascists than to confront it for fear of damaging his party in the eyes of the media
This is not about statues, this is about protecting the interests of the Conservative Party
It won’t end here. They’ll keep asking and taking and taking and taking and taking and they won’t stop until they TAKEN EVERYTHING
Farage was absolutely correct about the Conservative Party. It truly has become a most appalling slander on our nation.
For all his faults, Macron has given a lead in declaring that France’s history is the history of all its people, and its statues will not be torn down. This is leadership. France does these things so much better than we do, accepting that all French children must have a common secular education rather than divisive ‘multiculturalism’.
Isn’t it SOOO surprising that the oh-so-liberal tories have not yet learned this lesson??
What was that saying about “feeding the crocodile”? Like you keep on feeding/appeasing it until eventually it eats YOU!
Still, learn they won’t and they are taking us all down with them. Right down the rabbit hole!
“Lend” my b vote ever again…..Not likely!
“Get Brexit Done” and deliver you all up into an even worse nightmare. Oh dear.
I am dismayed that Sir John is able to offer us this piece.
He clearly doesn’t see this as the thin end of the wedge, which will be driven further and further in – until it brings down Nelson, Churchill, Queen Victoria and all the statues and paintings that are part of our history and heritage.
Very depressing.
Absolutely agree Dominic.All and I mean all statues have stood for many years without issues but suddenly a few thousand people want them removed.Why are we pandering to this minority?
I hope that you are wrong but fear that you may be correct.
I don’t think there is a definitive answer to this issue. There is an extremely famous statue of Christ above Rio de Janeiro, known the world over – yet there have been innumerable atrocities committed in his name through the centuries. Should the statue be removed?
There are ancient friezes in the Middle East depicting mighty emperors slaughtering and enslaving the conquered: should they be removed from any kind of public gaze?
Had a statue been erected to Adolf Hitler in Berlin during WW2, would anyone but the most unhinged of National Socialists expect it to remain standing or even want to see it in a museum? Yet of course historians must be free to write about him, so that we can learn of and from the past.
Jesus said “Love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you”.
Anyone committing atrocities isn’t a disciple of Jesus; they are motivated by evil in their own heart.
You seem to have fallen into the trap, of the confusion engendered by John’s article, as I think that he intended you to do.
Basically, it confuses de facto mythology with properly documented history.
Nearly all religion have committed many atrocities so clearly all such statues and places of worship must go by this mob rule logic. The logic that the BBC, the police, the left and much of government seem to be happily going along with.
it should be pulled down. He had 12 disciples and they were all men. Is any further debate needed?
Misses the whole point.
This is Marxist insurrection – using an event 4000 miles away – to hobble the Tory party and to get them tied up in debates over silly statues.
Violence is the only thing that gets respect in this country, isn’t it.
When politicians tart talking about “Contentious statues” I fear we are truly lost.
It should be clear to all who can differentiate between right and wrong, that the statues are being used as pawns, which we should not be willing to surrender.
The paid terrorists on our streets have declared war on everything about our society, and we are being sympathetic with their perverted views.
For the sake of everything that is still worth saving of our society, it is time the government took the vandals and thugs off our streets, and denied them their source of income.
I agree. The Romans were brutal conquerors.
We should also question why there are so many references to the tracing of history only to the Norman conquest. William was a brutal conqueror yet so often we read and hear that people are proud to be able to trace their history back to then and to be associated with the Normans. We have Norman castles, symbols of our servitude. It was centuries before the English began to re-establish themselves.
The Normans stole all the land of England from the conquered and redistributed it. They ruined large parts of the northern lands and murdered tens of thousands in revenge for rebellion.
There are families who still proudly sit on stolen land.
The pyramids in Egypt are a testament to the enslavement of an entire people. Should we request their removal?
There is a statue erected to William Wallace (Braveheart) that bears a striking resemblance to a well known Hollywood actor. I too find it offensive as it glorifies violence. Can we please add that one to the list ? 😉
If our kind host allows:
https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/william-wallace-statue-move-site-where-english-killed-1438262
I would like to see a statue of the young Chinese doctor who discovered the Batclap virus, was told to stop causing trouble, and later while treating many patients, died from the disease himself. It could be accompanied by little statues of the 300 care and hospital staff who died here and placed outside the Chinese embassy.
Education and history is the key here, far too many people unaware of anything past the headlines.
When so much information can be accessed via the click of a mouse, or the touch on a keyboard, it really does beggar belief.
But then a headline sells newspapers, even if it is wrong, exaggerated, or misleading.
Far too many students not even aware of much of the actions in World War one or Two, let alone hundreds of years before that.
Have you ever written these thoughts before? When I see a bust of Octavian, I remember that he was the first Roman Emperor, who took the name, “Augustus”. That’s it. History has an expiry date beyond which taking offence is just not credible. It is pretentious, even.
I don’t intend any disrespect to you Mr Redwood, But I’m really tired hearing about the pros and cons of statues and their suitability. Some of them have been in situ for hundreds of years. They were perfectly fine until the BLM jumped out the woodwork.
We’ve all now become their ‘useful idiots’ in even having these discussions.
We know their end goal is to destroy western society and culture….and we are ably aiding and abetting.
Similarly the memorial to Karl Marx in Highgate Cemetery needs to be removed – to be clear, it is not a gravestone or even located where his grave is, it is a commemoration of his life (as an anti-semite who inspired mass murder).
Any representation of anyone, such as John Profumo, could be found at fault however much good they may have done later trying to overbalance earlier wrongdoing.
Criticism may apply to any words or image, and statues to most folk are mere images. A few words attached to a picture via one phone can trigger a sudden copycat thrust against any one from activated sharers nationwide.
It is strange contrast that a photo of a 20-year old prince at a fancy dress party with a military armband received newspaper coverage as a furore, when actors in lengthy films dressed as Adolf Hitler are revered as performing fine art.
They’re not just after contentious statues, they’re after the Cenotaph too.
How good it would have been for the Left to have said “Look what happened in Minneapolis. Aren’t we lucky to have the police we do ?”
They’ve been hunting high and low for the UK version of George Floyd and the best they can find is a WPC trying to explain to a black couple why they are obliged by law to produce a driving licence when driving a car.
For this we must surrender to Leftism.
What next after statues?
Paintings? Literature? Place and street names or anything else that upsets the mob?
Sir John, I totally agree the issue over controversial statues should be addressed by democratic means but would question whether you can compare an ancient figure such as Emperor Constantine with slave traders of more recent times. The point being, figures such as Colston or Robert Mulligan (Who had heard of him until recently?) are a symbol of a terrible past that will have influenced thought at the time, beyond and potentially right up to modern day. These figures do deserve serious examination as to their worthiness for public display but I am fervently against the unjustified irresponsible lawlessness that has taken place in recent weeks with statues attacked or torn down and at a time of such uncertainty and anxiety for so many, it is the last thing this Country needs.
You have to remember John , that the current protests are nothing to do with racial equality , its just the latest move in the game by the Cultural Marxists.
The PC brigade now not only tell you what you cant say but are trying to force you to say the things they want, under threat of being hounded out of your job.
Western civilisation is the pinnacle of human existence so far and its loss of faith in itself is being used by the far left as a lever to hasten its decline, it should be remembered that barbarism is the alternative.
Once a mood of critical self-abasement is induced danger looms. Those who shout “Mea Culpa!” loudest today are frequently among the first to shout “Sieg Heil!” tomorrow.
And indeed with other statues and monuments. So long as they are aesthetically acceptable, and attract tourists rather than repelling them, why not just place accompanying text there?
Otherwise decide whether it can be justified to find museum space.
Yet again a BBC ‘news’ report with sad piano music over it. And then a snipe from Gary Lineker at the Tory Party.
This is anti Tory propaganda, not news.
So unexpected, Sir John, and not at all reassuring.
The solid ground and refuge of johnredwoodsdiary.com has suddenly become a disconcerting and unbalancing wavering jelly.
‘Friends, Romans and countrymen, lend me your ears. I come to bury Ceasar, not to praise him. The evil men do lives after them while the good is oft entered with their bones’.
Sir John, MP’s should, instead of hand wringing about whether or not remove statues, be asking why there is such poor understanding of history. They should be demanding that it is taught in schools, right up final years.
After statues will come portraits, then books.
Churchill knew where appeasement led!
Off topic, are we likely to hear from Mr Johnson as to why he has reneged on his promise (Feb 2020) to move his resources to prepare for WTO if a “broad outline” of a deal with the EU “capable of being rapidly finalised by September” isn’t agreed by 30 June? Considering the sorry state of negotiations, the non-existent record of EU compromise and 4 l-o-n-g years of wide-reaching UK concessions; presumably, to encourage the EU to modify its stance, Mr Johnson’s further capitulation simply to talk around an unchanged EU mandate is………interesting.
The church recognises Constantine as a saint. Now you are talking about taking something fundamental to Christianity away. That does not get my vote.
The nations entire collection of statues should be declared to be an open air sculpture park. A group of museum curators and academic historians commissioned to write short accounts of each person. These can be located by individual statues and a linked web site. This would be a great national and educational asset
JR, Erecting and keeping monuments is a matter of national democratic consent, not a decision for roaming gangs of violent vandals, criminals and thugs. If not, where will it end? – losers in a democratic vote holding the nation to ransom by preventing the majority outcome for years?
Is there anyone who genuinely feels uncomfortable about the wrongs done to those who opposed the Roman Empire? Is there anyone who is upset by the mere concept of “slavery”?
If not a parody, this looks like a clumsy attempt to “feed the alligator”; to offer something to the mob so they look for prey elsewhere. But this is such a poor dried-out tidbit that the alligator is unlikely to be satisfied for long.
It is good for you Sir John to point out the British themselves were slaves for centuries and why our language is a mixture of Latin and our laws based of the Roman occupation too, adversarial but now using debate not violence.
It was not until very recently that just Rich and Poor (slaves essentially) changed after the Industrial Revolution and then it took 200 years for Britain. Spain for example was still Rich or Poor in the mid 1960s.
It took most western countries centuries to develop into having some sort of middle income folks with more equal opportunities. It doesn’t happen with revolution as even Cuba didn’t work out but ended in accepting the world international order.
Those calling for statues removal need to visit Cuba who keeps its Spanish past history as do many similar countries because without them they remind them of the immense history that was built up by the poor people that created it before. “Unless you respect history you will be forced to repeat it”. Controversial statues should be debated and moved to museums but the CV19 and regeneration of business are twin top priorities now.
I would suggest a plaque that very simply explains the purpose of the statue (e.g. Constantine’s support of Christianity had a large effect on the history of Europe) and a QR code that links to a (secure) museum maintained biographical website.
Why are our police and justice system harder on our own people than on foreigners. It is very obvious and unfair. I cannot understand why our government appeases people who hate us whilst doing their best to alienate their core support.
It is not for us to remove statues
It is for us to create statues
I assume, Sir John, that this is a satire? You know as well as anyone that to criticise a Roman Emperor for immorality and arrogance is like complaining that water is wet. So my next guess would be that you are hinting at that very point and applying it to Colston, Clive and Stanley. If so, well done. They did come from a different moral universe and to “judge” them by current standards or fashions is insane. On the other hand, so deadpan is your tone that one might think you were serious in your criticisms of Constantine, but the approach you imply to dealing with his statue and by inference all the others is open to terrible abuse. It smacks of the “cahiers de doleance” by which the hapless Louis XVI strove to contain popular protest; by encouraging complaint and giving it official sanction, he further weakened his regime. If this oblique, cautious, concessionary and perhaps ironic offering is all that our representatives can find to say on this matter, we are deeper trouble than people know – although, believe me, they suspect it.
Gaslighting? Or distraction technique?
JR, you wrote ” … were I to have such a vote … “. Therein lies the rub, as I said in one of your earlier posts. Which of us has ever been consulted about the erection of any statues / memorials in our time?
The question you and your colleagues should be asking is ‘why’? Bubbles are surfacing at the moment, so leave your protective bubbles for once and take yourselves off to talk and to listen to the people who live in some of the most deprived areas of the country, Ask them how they feel about the injustices they see each and every day of their lives. Talk to them about the lack of opportunities they experience. Listen to their pleas for support and – dare I say it – equality of hope and aspiration. But make sure you listen. Don’t just hear what they say – but listen.
Does anyone seriously want to go shopping after seeing the complete disregard for social distancing yesterday?
In York near the Minster, with the throne of the Archbishop, rests a modern statue of Emperor Constantine. He has been selected because he spent time in York, and because he converted to Christianity.
Constantine was a liar
God does not give people visions of crosses with words about conquering enemies. Constantine corrupted the Gospel and added the words “father, son and Holy Spirit” when the original test just said, “in My Name…”. He did this to make Christianity more like the pagan religion. His Christian conversion was a political ploy.
God does not give people visions of crosses with words about conquering enemies.
Visions are real, I had one when I was 10, but the political elite on hearing how people had visions themselves decided to PRETEND to have visions, usually to justify some violent war.
Constantine wrote the Trinity doctrine into your Bibles.
There is One God – Lord Jesus, who is both the Father and Son and the Holy Spirit (roles not persons), the closet to this is Modelism.
@Sir John,
I don’t mean to flatter you but we need politicians like you helping us get our economy back on track. I completely listen to people like you (and Rishi Sunak) about how to do this. This for me is easily our main concern right now with the coronavirus. I want my nieces leaving school to have a strong economy for the future, where they can afford to get married and buy houses and all that.
God bless you, sir.
‘Completely listen to you’
– I agree with lots you say but it’s also that your arguments are well-thought out and rationally-based.
Statues.
Now of all times. After the most miserable winter, the COVID lockdown , mass unemployment with much MUCH more to come and they pick this time to start kicking off.
It is now heresy to oppose. How long before the Inquisitions ? The biometric ducking stools to prove whether you’re a witch or not (a racist) ?
I do not think we can have a sensible discussion about statues in the present febrile atmosphere. Therefore I would suggest there be a ban on removals, and even discussion of potential removals at any official level for a year.
We may as well take them all down by this criteria!
There are not many who’ve never done anything wrong.
I disgree with some of the left-wing statues but they should be allowed alongside the “extreme right wing” ones such as Sir Robert Peel.
Leave the statues alone
Sir John, I myself would gravely question the controversial siting of the statue of Alderman Jabez Foodbotham between the Stretchford gasworks and the railway sidings. What, one may well ask, did he ever do for either institution? How much more appropriate would be a statue of Sir Jim Gastropodi, who for sixty years led the Stretchford Municipal Orchestra to undreamt of heights with his performances of Mahler’s ‘Interminable’ and ‘In a Persian Market’. This matter is far too vitally important to be (cont. P.94)
Playing Devil’s Advocate for just a moment……. what of the Statue of Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square? He was, at one time, labelled a terrorist.
“Those who fail to learn from History are doomed to repeat it” (George Santayana, Winston Churchill [et al]).
The past is the past, and we SHOULD learn from it and look to the future. But if we destroy all references to, and reminders of it – however unpalatable those may be – then we will be doomed to repeat those past mistakes.
The Mace of Power, in the hands of the fanatic, becomes yet another weapon rather than a symbol of respected authority.
Oh dear.
Or, autres temps, autres mores.
History is both bad and good in varying degrees, so it is right that we know about it. A statue may remind us of good or evil in past society and it is right that we and those who will come after us know both sides of the story. So there is nothing wrong with a contemporary statue of a slave trader provided it that it is accompanied by a plaque with a brief description of his deeds whether good, evil or, as is often the case, a bit of both.
No good will come of destroying them and history cannot be changed. It was never all peace and light whatever the country. Knowing the history of evil deeds is surely an aid to avoiding their repetition.
If a small minority of the demonstrators hadn’t toppled a statue and defaced others, you wouldn’t have written an article about statues. Should they be given so much influence?