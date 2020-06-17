My contribution to the debate on the draft Electricity Capacity (Amendment etc.) (Coronavirus) Regulations, 15 June 2020 (edited)

I am very concerned about the regulation, its provenance and whether it will limit our freedom of manoeuvre in ways we do not wish from the beginning of next year. I hope we will be redesigning an energy policy that is fit for purpose to meet our three main priorities.
The Government have been very clear on their environmental priorities. They are not the subject of our debate today and I have no wish to go into them. The Government have always said that they have two other crucial priorities that matter a great deal as well.
One is to have good value power—power that people can afford in their homes and which can make us more competitive in industry and commerce—where I think we have room for improvement.
We also wish to pursue a policy of independence, so that we have resilience and reliability in our system. I therefore find it extremely worrying that we have responded to a state aid challenge upon us in the dying days of our membership of the single market, or its rules, when we are no longer a member of the European Union which sponsors it.
We are setting forward a trajectory that says we will increase our imported power from 4% to 9%, mainly from the continent of Europe—from the EU—as part of our defence against historic allegations concerning state aid. These claims would presumably go away from 1 January once we have left the European Union completely and once we legislate to make our own position clear.
Today’s regulation is not well described in the explanatory note. If one reads the 80-page European Commission decision document, one can see exactly how thorough their investigation has been since 2014 of our capacity market, how detailed their intervention in it has been. The Government’s response went to great lengths to try to conform to the EU’s wish to redesign our capacity market in a way that they find acceptable. Their way is clearly designed to promote a much wider European integrated energy market.
Now, that may well make sense for neighbouring states close to each other on the continent—between Belgium, France and Germany. That is their choice and I have no problem with that. But as we are an island nation which used to be able to generate all its own power. I have some difficulties with EU control of that.
We have many great advantages to generate wind power, wave power, solar power, hydro power and other renewable power, as well as prodigious reserves of other types of energy where the Government wish to gradually reduce or clean their use. There may well be clean ways of burning some of that carbon, with carbon sinks and so forth, which they will need and want to use.
It seems that the proposal today is from another age when we were gradually being linked into a continental system, which, incidentally, is a lot dirtier than our own system and has been really struggling to reduce its dependence on coal. It is also in a very weak strategic position of chronic dependence on Russian gas. The last thing we want to do as a country is connect ourselves to an ever bigger possible dependence on Russian gas via power generated on the continent when we have a wish to do our own thing.
It is a pity that the explanatory note does not mention the phrase “state aid” or explain up front that the regulations arise because of a state aid case. It refers to “Commission Decision SA.35980”. Those who follow these things know that “SA” stands for “state aid”, but it is not as clear and transparent as it might be.
The average Member of this House probably does not follow those matters in that much detail and is not aware that we are being asked today to pass legislation because of a state aid infringement that goes all the way back in allegation to 2014. We ran that market relatively successfully from 2014 to 2018, it was suspended from 2018 until the end of last year, and now there has obviously been some sort of deal to get it up and running again.
The explanatory note states:
“Part 1 amends the description of a DSR CMU to clarify that a DSR CMU cannot provide capacity primarily by using a storage facility which reduces its import of electricity”.
Is not that interesting? First, we have to translate it. “DSR CMU” is the process that the shadow Minister was telling us about. One of the responses to a capacity market auction is to bid in an offer to buy less power than otherwise would have been bought as another way of contributing to the stability and resilience of the system rather than offering to provide more power for those who want to buy it.
It is curious that the proposal is linked to any proposal that might reduce the import of electricity in the way that it does. That adds to my worries about the nature of this EU policy and intervention against the broader background of the EU’s trying to create a comprehensive European energy market with us fully linked into it.
The shadow Minister said that perhaps we were found to have acted illegally. The Commission is clear that that was the case for the period 2014 to 2018. It states that in its view the UK unlawfully implemented the capacity market in breach of article 108.3 of the treaty provisions on state aid. It has now come up with a form of words at the end of its decision that says that if we do those sort of things, it will see its way to believing that we are now compliant.
I do not suppose that the House has the appetite for a serious debate about any of that today and I understand that we are considering a statutory instrument, not our wider energy policy, but we should not let this go without some things being said.
First, the regulations are the direct result of the most enormous intervention and intrusion into British energy policy and I hope that from 1 January next year, we will proudly set out our own energy policy and not need that sort of intervention. Secondly, the thrust of the policy was to make us more dependent on a European energy provision system that is neither secure nor particularly green. I strongly repeat that dragging us into more reliance on Russian gas is the last thing we want.
Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet) (Con): My right hon. Friend made a point about EU energy not being particularly green. Does he share my concern that we pat ourselves on the back and say we have burnt no coal or had no electricity derived from coal over 30 or 60 days, yet much interconnector electricity has been manufactured by those dirty forms of energy that we are trying to get out of our market in the UK?
Sir John Redwood: That is exactly right. People like to claim that we are importing nuclear energy from France, for example, but we are importing European energy in a pretty unified system, which has surplus capacity because it has not only French nuclear but an awful lot of dirty coal, Russian gas and so forth, which should cause us concern.
Thirdly, can we in future have an honest and clear explanation so that more Members of Parliament might understand what is going on and think it is a matter of some concern? I do not think that most of our colleagues realise that we are talking about resilience—our ability to keep the lights on in difficult conditions that might arise in future.
We are talking about the pricing of electricity and these very big strategic issues. And finally, we are talking about whether this country is now going to have its own energy policy, or whether we are hastily legislating so that we can, for the foreseeable future, still be effectively under EU state aid rules, edging ever closer to integration with EU energy policy.
When are people going to wake up to the Franco-German scam ? The EU and its policies are for the benefit of those two and not its members.
By reducing our ability to produce our own energy they achieve two goals. First they extract monies from us, thereby subsidising their industry, and second, by making the UK evermore dependent on them and so weakening us.
The sooner we can start returning pro-UK MP’s the better.
I also notice that our kind hosts avoids shale gas and gently skirts around other fossil fuels.
You have exposed an extraordinary state of affairs. Let us hope it results in changes to the proposed regulations.
Sadly this is not extraordinary but the standard modus operandi of the past half century. It is of course a disgrace!
The Left/Remain/Thunberg appear to be fully in control. They are trying to make the country ungovernable because of the Leave/Tory wins that they couldn’t defeat at the ballot box.
Even the U turn on school meals. The BBC announced it yesterday and immediately wheeled on Gary Lineker to slag the government off for having to be told how to behave decently.
They HATE you.
To be fair, when you have indecision, U turns and foggy rules (or are they guidelines?), then there is a recipe for others to slag off or take control.
After a good start, the Ides of March beckoned. Yes, not locking down by that fateful day, March 15th, and being an inexperienced, uncertain government since has been this government’s own Shakespearean tragedy.
Exactly right. Not of course that the plant food CO2 is remotely “dirty” or “unclean”. Kill all subsidies for wind, solar and hydro and the market rigging let them compete fairly or not at all. Clean, cheap, reliable, on demand energy please. Perhaps the most insane government measures of all is to kill off gas heating in houses and the pushing of all electric cars with bribes before the technology is economic or practical. They do not even safe CO2 (so even if you have swallowed that agenda they make little sense) neither do most of the other things being pushed as saving CO2. Let us follow some real science for a change and not the CO2 religion. Put the sensible Lord’s Peter Lilley and Matt Ridley in charge of it all.
Sharma has a degree in Applied Physics and Electronics albeit from Salford – even so he should know far better. Get fracking too please, clean coal can be just fine too.
save co2 not safe!
I see Gary Lineker is supporting Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign over dinner money vouchers. I assume therefore he will also support the abolition of the BBC’s TV poll tax on everyone too? How many poor families TV licences does it tax to pay his BBC salary each year?
Over 12,000 by my estimate.
By “clean coal” I mean just “clean” certainly no need to waste a large % of the energy capturing the CO2 – just remove the dirty stuff.
Can someone explain this to Rishi Sunak (PPE again alas) please. He seems to want to waste billions on this daft agenda.
A grotesque situation. May the Quisling’s rotten deal (as amended) should have provided for all Commission and other Evil Empire investigations and possible fines and penalties to be voided.
The Government looks underhand in it manoeuvres to pass this legislation. It also, alas, looks like it is not acting in Britain’s best interests. Has it really lost its way or is that just a rumour for now?
+1
The EU objective has always been to tie the UK into all forms of connection with the European mainland be that energy, rail and road.
HS2 is an EU inspired project that will at some point tie-in with the Channel Tunnel. The idiotically termed ‘Boris bridge’ is also another EU inspired project to physically tie the UK with the island of Ireland to create a seamless, physical link between the continent, the UK and Ireland.
The ‘British government’ (both elected and unelected) including the unseen Europhiles that now control many aspects of it will never guarantee true independence for the UK. They seek and they will continue to seek and find ways to extend the UK’s subservient position to EU rules and regs.
Only a government that destroys the entire edifice of what’s been built since 1997 can ensure true independence for the UK free from EU interference and the elimination of cultural Marxism that has become a existential threat to our very nation. Both main parties are to blame for the present calamity we now see both domestically and internationally. Indeed they have invited it and conspired to create it
We cannot blame individual MPs for the democratic and cultural destruction we have seen since 1997 but the collective cowardice of the Tory party and the deliberate harming of this nation by Labour is there for all to see.
The ultimate blame lies with the voter who for their own reasons blindly put their cross next to party candidates who are not what they appear to be in public.
Very hard on voters, a few UKIP MEPs had to resign pretty shortly after being elected ‘because they were not what they appeared to be in public’. You have to reinstate the Selection Committees of Constituencies, they suss out the frauds best.
Having an extension cable running from our neighbour’s shed into our kitchen window is no way to boil a kettle. We do not want the EU’s convoluted nuisance blowing our fuse.
An independent UK creates and generates its own needs with powerful efficiency. Wasting time and energy waiting for the gasman is like Russian roulette loaded with EU blanks.
This is designed to ensure we buy French and German excess power.
It leaves us with a weakened electricty grid dependent on a hostile foreign power.
At any time they can pull the plug and leave us short of power.
This has to stop.
So you’re not supporting ROLLS ROYCE and other companies in the UK who are planning to make small nuclear reactors as I can see it not in your speech.
If you want cheap reliable green energy then its Natural Gas and Nuclear.
All the others are a pipe dream, heavily subsidised renewables that need constant back up, or burning wood pellets tha are dirtier than coal, milking the consumer and putting industry out of business.
Thanks for posting this JR, difficult to believe we are still looking to have/give the EU some sort of control of such basics in life such as power, even after we have officially left.
Who puts these policies forward, the government, the Civil service, the Minister responsible.
We decided to stand on our own two feet, so we should do exactly that, arrange an external supply if necessary for use in emergencies, but not to meet normal use/demand.
Amazing !
Well done for spotting this sneaky cable coming through the back door.
So the BBC News stating that all our energy is being provided coal-free requires, like most BBC output, caveat after caveat. Really we need a shadow news channel, BBC + 1, an hour after the BBC, correcting their news output.