We need more energy

Several informed people contacted me following my speech on importing electricity in the Commons on Monday.
One wrote:
“I listened to your speech yesterday in the House and I completely agree with point that you made regarding the inter connectors.
I have worked in the industry for 35 years ……..
The inter connectors serve a purpose to balance the European system but each country has its own energy policy and agenda. The U.K. is a dumping ground for other countries for their excess generation……
I fear that the Interconnectors will used and abused post Brexit negotiations and that the British public will suffer.
The point is that we can manage without the interconnectors if we focus on U.K. home generated power ……
Furthermore, why we are paying entities to stop importing power and wind farms to curtail their output is beyond comprehension.” (I have removed references to his detailed involvement as he wished to remain anonymous).
I also was reminded of work done by the Centre for Policy Studies revealing the dangerous gap opening up in the amount of domestic power available, and the way that was going to be filled by imports. According to CPS research in 2012 the Coalition government estimated imports of 6 terawatt hours of power by 2030. The plan was to build 26GW of new gas plant to replace retiring coal and act as back up for intermittent renewables like wind. Instead we will build under half that. By 2016 the forecast was to import 77 terwatt hours of electricity by 2025, almost one fifth of our needs.
There are many drawbacks to importing so much. I think we need our own resilience with our own supplies that we control for strategic reasons. We also need to watch out for price rises as and when the continent gets round to ending all its coal power and retires much of its nuclear.They could end up short of electricity. In the meantime the Greens should be campaigning against this interconnector power, as it may well be coming from coal or gas generators. It is all very well the UK claiming it is having coal free days, but it may well be importing coal generated power from the continent for days it thinks are coal free.
The interconnector power is given all sorts of advantages, including no carbon floor tax or transmission charges which the UK competitors face.
It is high time we had a new energy policy suitable for us. It should end our dependence on continental imports, especially given continental growing dependence on Russian gas.That is neither green nor wise, leaving us open to threats of disruption to supply.
8 Comments
From a brief glance at who is responsible for what, it appears that Messrs Sharma and Karteng are the ministers responsible for these issues – may we look forward to an assuring (and meaningful) response from either/both to these alarming concerns?
This situation beggars belief and it has come about under your party’s administration Sir John.
I realise that globalism is the key word of the free market hawks but we have to have a degree of self sufficiency in all aspects of our existence.
DfID has been (rightly) subsumed into he Foreign Office to expand our soft power, would you agree that our lack of self sufficiency in manufacturing, food production, energy and investment gives other countries much soft power over us?
Yes, we need energy security – and more food security too. Where do you stand regarding the Small Modular Reactor project? It would be real boon for employment.
We need the lights on but not at any cost and whilst everyone thinks they know about the options which are apparent now ,our scientists must not lock into a scenario which says we cant do this and we cant do that . Much more is possible . We all need open minds.
Good morning.
First let me thank our kind host for raising this and to all those that contacted him and persuade him to have another look.
There is of course losses (voltage) in any electrical system and these losses increase over distance. This can be reduced by upping the voltage and lowering the current, but there is only so much you can do.
We also have to look at interruptions. These can be due to either faults or political machinations. For the former there is little anyone can do when it happens but, with the latter, we must remember that, when we as a customer use only a small percentage of energy we can dictate terms, when we use large amounts and are so dependent on them, they can rule over us.
We have an abundance of energy reserves but have frightened ourselves into not using it. Coal is seen as evil by the Greens, but the Greens seem less keen to discuss the wider use of coal globally. In short, we need a good energy mix.
So how does the proposed Government policy tie in with the promotion of electric cars, which will require more generated electric power use.
Here we are sacrificing the motor industry in the guise of going green, and causing all sorts of uncertainty, and it turns out it is perhaps not really green at all.
Like so many government policies, no one seems to have joined up the dots.
One can only agree with that…
….but when is our government going to wake up to the FACT that man made climate warming/cooling/change is a total swindle — It makes the rich richer and the poor poorer.
MMCC is another insanity that has been PR’d by media to the point of obsession – Just as the media continues to scare people constantly with stories about CV.
The world is literally crossing a boundary, and unless we start making rational decisions all will be lost.
We need more Members of Parliament who think along the same lines as you Sir John. Instead of focusing on touchy feely nonsense or appeasing those who shout the loudest like the current shower. When you back down to bullies it generally tends to encourage them. Energy independence and reduced dependency on food imports would be a sensible strategy in an increasingly uncertain world.