A new approach to overseas aid

Now the government has decided to unite our foreign policy with our overseas aid policy, there is a great opportunity to rethink what we do and what it achieves.
41% of our aid is currently routed through multinational bodies where we have little control over how well it is spent or who receives it. The Department has worked closely with the EU all the time we were a member, allowing them to spend some of our money as well. Surely now we need to unite our efforts behind policies that work and give to countries where we wish to help.
Given the big pressures on public spending brought on by the CV 19 crisis, the government should announce the new budget figure for spending this year, as 0.7% of GDP will now be a lower figure than the Treasury thought a few months ago. We should begin winding down our indirect commitments of aid, and work up a great UK programme which achieves more.
The UK has done some good work on clean water, on medical services and economic development. It should concentrate its efforts in areas where we have special expertise, whilst always being ready to be generous with disaster relief. We have the ships and manpower to make an important contribution when disaster strikes a country.
We know that many countries on our aid list have been poor for any decades, and know that past aid programmes have not succeeded in breaking the evil spell of poverty. We also know that trade is more powerful than aid at raising living standards, and know it is better to teach a person to fish than to send them fish when we remember to.
Over the days ahead I am going to sketch out some ideas on how we can achieve more for countries crying out for help with development with new approaches to the support and the investments we make. I invite your comments as I do this work. One of the ways forward could be to help finance economic development projects and business development that generates sustainable jobs whilst providing returns for investors.
71 Comments
The only reason Boris is messing with foreign aid is this
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8437989/NONE-1-100-migrants-crossed-Channel-past-seven-weeks-deported.html
Because most of them are moving here, why can’t we have a Home Secretary who can do there job, also is there a web site for the public to check and see the numbers of these foreigners are sent back
Irony or humour, depending on your viewpoint, that the vessels shown are named Dauntless and Seeker.
I expect she IS doing her job.
Doing her job as set out by that Refugee international agreement thing that May signed us up to.
The powers ALWAYS honour their pledges…except to us!
Mick
The Home Office says it and France are committed to tackling the issue.
The Home Office is lying.
Truth of the matter is boris is scared to send them back to France because; a) just like the police he’s terrified of the race card, and; b) he’s frightened of Macron anyway.
You’ll have to barge Russia and China out of the way first who use economic aid to encourage debt dependency on poorer nations allowing them to control and then first mover advantage over their natural resources.
Foreign aid in the UK has become a mere virtue signalling exercise for the Tory party to try and reconstruct their own image as the caring party.
It’s a tiresome and exhausting spectacle to see vacuous British politicians extolling their faux compassion for political purposes and then demand the British taxpayer finance that cynical form of party politics
The British taxpayer is now nothing more than something to be abused by both main parties to promote their own positions .
We need genuine change in British politics because the Tory-Labour duopoly has imposed damage on this nation’s culture, finances and freedoms
We know both parties couldn’t care less about human beings. We know that the only consideration both parties have is the protection and promotion of themselves and the prolongation of the two-party Parliamentary system.
I have no recommendations regarding foreign aid. It’s become a meaningless and exploitative political issue.
Too true.
I’d vote for a party that abolished all but care for its own people…fat chance.
While we have the two party monopoly …NO CHANCE.
Thankfully I did not vote for either of the two socialist parties or the lie dumbs. I rather not vote if they were the only options. I used to vote conservative but that does not exist in the Tory party.
Amazing to think that we are grateful to Corbyn for the 2017 election otherwise Mayhab would have a majority and still be in office lying about her servitude plan, another date for leaving the EU, Brexit means Brexit, nothing has changed, all the same stuff Johnson is currently peddling!
+1
If your main concern about such aid is the burden that it places on the taxpayer, at 0.7% 0f GDP, then why are you not more bothered by that of crime, at a conservative estimate of 7%?
That presumably excludes contingent costs, since UK fraud alone was recently assessed at £193 billion per annum. We spend a billion a year just on clearing litter and dog fouling.
The UK’s crime rate is about twice the pro-rata European Union’s one, so we’d save several times the aid budget if we could only match that.
So why the fixation?
Foreign Aid is just a way for our elite to throw our taxes away to the world, so THEY look good on the world stage. The only effect I see from Foreign Aid is the population of the recipient country booms – therefore needing an ever increasing amount. WE just get poorer.
I would like the govt to tell us what is going to happen when over 50% of this country is unemployed – and unemployable – 3rd worlders., All living in a better place than they came from, but not working or contributing, just enjoying what we have worked and paid taxes for. They will turn this into what they came from, then look for somewhere else to go to.
Dominic:
I have a recommendation.
We should abolish Foreign Aid entirely, and just have an Emergency Fund to help those stricken with Floods, Earthquakes and so on.
We are impoverishing people here, in order to give to those, some of whom, hate us, in order to make well paid Politicians feel smug, and able to say ‘its the right thing to do’.
‘……who use economic aid to encourage debt dependency on poorer nations allowing them to control and then first mover advantage over their natural resources.’ Yes the US has been a good teacher these past many decades. John Perkins in his ‘I was an Economic Hitman’ lays it all out.
I expect to see comments suggesting the following :-
1 Charity begins at home. Cut total spend and ensure aid money, where given, does not get spent wastefully.
2 Why are we giving aid money to a country that has a space programme?
3 Mention of aid given to ‘Ethiopian Spice Girls’ and other grants that have made headlines.
4 Mention of aid funnelled through NGOs whose representatives behaved badly when abroad. Sexual abuse cases would be an example.
5 Mention that aid is often used to foster trade opportunities for the U.K.
6 Mention of misuse of aid money by foreign kleptocrats who divert it to family and friends.
So which of the six points you expect to see raised do you think is invalid and why?
More importantly all the pubs have announced that they are opening July 4the. Ironic its USA independence day so now it’s hospitality freedom day.
Wake up Boris your behind the curve.
And you’re quite happy with such abuses?
Peter …you didn’t mention countries that spend billions on military items, nor that to counter the removal of ‘Foreign Aid’ we could establish more numerous and capable deployment services to assist in natural disasters.
Peter
“Why are we giving aid money to a country that has a space programme?”
Why indeed !
I’d also like to know why it is our governments give aid to countries who’s thanks to us is the export of terrorism to our streets.
As ever good thoughts from you nonetheless before anything can be achieved their needs to be attitudinal change and the systemic inefficiency of so much HMG combined with inflexible thinking, metering now pushed out to 2025, shambles of test and trace, both in the last two days, gives me little hope.
Few outside the privileged and wealthy elites, who can afford it, get the concept of soft power so some measurable examples would be welcome.
In terms of the Aid budget we have to move away from the ‘shovel out/must spend it/it must be doing good’ attitude to an objective led targeted approach with measurable outputs and project management oversight.
Fat chance!
I believe the UK has a moral duty to give natural disaster relief.
Living now in S Africa, and having local political and personal security company contacts, I know about some of the unbelievable corruption that permeates both state and private enterprises. During the current crisis and lockdown, that degeneration has even descended to the level of food being stolen from the starving by local officials for selling on. Empty school buildings have been looted and burned in their hundreds.
While S Africa and other African countries are run by political parties that are essentially proto-communist and financially immoral, continuing with International Aid simply feeds the monster but starves the poor even further.
+1 the first thing to achieve is to starve out the disgraceful governments who exploit their own people with a ruthlessness no own in the West.
Sorry, ‘unknown’ not ‘no own’
Good points SM, which suggest our politicians should make greater efforts to audit the results of overseas aid.
Yes. I had a friend looking to do business with SA and the levels of corruption were appalling almost as bad as our politicians turning a blind eye owing to ‘post colonial guilt’
There has to be two red lines. No handing over the budget to a ‘third party’ our money, we write the cheques and no dealing with corrupt regimes/local officials.
SM
“I believe the UK has a moral duty to give natural disaster relief.”
Why ?
We don’t owe anything to other countries, in fact in many cases they owe us.
If there were to be a massive natural disaster in this country, do you think the recipients of our charity would spring to our help ? Of course they wouldn’t.
We should deliberately target funding to chocolate manufacturers and coffee processors in developing countries.
The ridiculously high EU import tariffs on processed products are a moral abomination. And totally hypocritical to offer the same producer countries aid, all for the protection of the fat Burghers of Brussels
GilesB
Fat Burghers of Brussels?
According to a list by the World Health Organisation we ‘outweigh’ the people of Brussels by a long chalk – UK 39th while Belgium comes in at a low 112.
Typically, Margaret, you seek to obscure the facts of EU exploitation of weaker countries, and the Brussels bureaucrats fattening their purses at our expense, with trivia about people’s weight.
I think you missed the point and meaning as always.
I know that there a lot of chocolatiers in Brussels, but it isn’t everyone!
Don’t think it means literally overweight.
A term used quite a lot literature/history…Philippa Gregory for one.
I think it refers more to wealth and power…like “ bloated capitalist”.
Any chance of the FCO taking effective action against Spain, which has intruded on Gibraltar’s waters for the UMPTEENTH time?
When we finally leave the EU we can unilaterally reduce the tariffs.
Focus aid on disaster relief (if and when requested), capital investment in essential infrastructure and utilities, and in ventures which seek to take advantage of local competitive advantages. Capital investments should be conditional on local participation at governmental level for infrastructure/utility projects and private enterprise level for other capital investments. In short replace expensed handouts with capital investment in wealth creating ventures.
Good comments.
Foreign aid is just like benefits system in many respects, and it is difficult to wean recipients off – It can make them lazy if there is no incentive to help themselves.
Targeted aid projects, properly run, with real accountability, with proven results, and run by the UK to create something that will be worthwhile, should be the aim.
I have long since lost faith in multinational bodies – they absorb too much of the funds while their effectiveness can often be challenged – Some such bodies have contributed to trafficking and other abuses – They should certainly be defunded.
There are far too many charities out there which continually run tv ads for £3 a month, or whatever – they have become a growth industry, supporting mainly the CEO’s. Blair was at the forefront of this explosion when he made it possible for charities to hold political views – This world has become corrupt ever since – The whole ‘industry’ needs re-establishing under sensible governance.
One thing is for sure though – we should not be sending our money abroad when we so badly need it here. Agreeing to .7% GDP as an amount to spend is now seen as a sacred cow, but if the promise on the pension lock can be so easily broken, then we can also reduce the aid bill significantly!
All very laudable John but it has already been announced that a focus of our aid spending will be Ukraine and Eastern Europe – just as if we had never left the EU. Aid like that is purely political, we have no particular ties to those countries and in global terms they are not poor at all.
The UK has been squandering money on aid for decades. It has proved to be as fruitless as government policies have been at eliminating poverty here. Free unrestricted markets raise living standards not government aid which almost always ends up in some criminals back pocket. Cease the squandering, reduce taxation, eliminate trade rules and do as little as possible to mess things up any more.
Alec, You are correct – government aid is usually either useless or corrupting, or both. I would scrap all foreign aid, bar disaster relief.
Ps. Andrew Tyrie has resigned citing frustration with the slow pace of change. Analog laws in a digital age.
Sums up our Civil Service led allegedly by here today gone tomorrow Ministers without the subject matter knowledge, management skills or real world experience to hold it to account, hence my doubts that the DFID changes will be anything other than superficial.
Foreign Aid. Just more government wasted investment. They can’t even make good decisions at home, look at Hs2!
Disaster relief, education, trade and private investment are what’s needed
Nor the Covid tracing app as I predicted at the time.
Still they were doing some “vital” works – like paying £5 MILLION to ‘Ethiopian Spice Girls’ Yegna – so the pop stars can have their own chat show!
+1
Cynic, The Tories buy their enemies and sell their friends. Except their enemies will take the cash (and the genuflecting) and still hate them. Why oh why does the Tory party keep making the same mistake?
HS2. Given the current mess and that people won’t be travelling for meetings, but using Skype, Zoom etc [other messaging system available], it makes far more sense to pump the money in to fibre to premises.
That benefits almost everyone.
HS2 just benefits a few who want to get home from Westminster 5 minutes earlier.
No one is Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, Northern Ireland, the east of England, the South East, the South, the West benefits. They lose because they will be forced to subsidise the tickets.
If we are going to supply fresh water from new wells, and have planned and managed vaccination programmes, instead of just topping up peoples credit cards with money, that would be a good start.
Absolutely no problem with natural disaster relief.
You are right, we need a complete rethink of direction, of management, and compliance.
Good morning.
The abolition of DfID is nothing short of inter-civil service rivalry. The FCO have long sought to command DfID’s budget and this is just a result of that. No reducing or appealing the terrible law which compels us to spend money, most if not all borrowed, on foreign countries.
Whilst many may say it has done good work I would like to remind our kind host and others here that so too did the British Empire. We built roads and railways and gave then English Common Law, something many of the most successful post colonial countries have benefitted from. Something the mindless yobs did not stop to think about as they committed criminal damage.
Here is the spend for DfID in 2018. It is a government website so it should be OK, Sir John
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/857904/Statistics-on-International-Development-final-aid-spend-2018d.pdf
£10.9bn is £10,900,000,000. Or to put it another way. If we were to give the poorest families in the UK each £1 million pounds, that would equate to ten thousand, nine hundred families. Each and every year – THINK ABOUT IT ???
The majority of the money, for some strange reason, seems to go to a country with a nuclear arsonal. Why ? Why are we funding other people’s nuclear deterrents ? It is they and their governments that should be looking after their interests, not us.
You can move the slush fund around, but it is still immoral.
Foreign Aid is charity.
No charity or its recipient ever wants to solve the problem.
The charity would lose influence/power and the recipient would lose the flow of dosh.
HOW many years ago was it when some pop star said “Just give us the f**** money”?
Why are there still problems?
Anyway…what about us? It’s our tax money that is chucked around like confetti.
yes it has been long overdue for a rethink on what it does and for whom. Lets hope the Foreign Office, supposedly full of the bright and the good, can make a better fist of it. A public, outline plan of their intentions with specifics rather than the usual generalisations, given in the HoC by the minister would not go amiss.
I agree, the phenomenon of vested perpetuation is ever present. It would be much better to link foreign aid to budget surplus, but if we must borrow money to hand out round the world, I suggest that we make this random 0.7% the limit rather than a target. If we can’t find sensible projects that are value for money we should not waste it. Charity should begin at home.
We are going to need all that money here in the next few years. The arrogance of the political and other elites who are so far from the real lives of most people is insufferable.
They fall over themselves to be associated with BLM and think themselves virtuous as a result but stamp down hard on the indiginous peoples who they regard as enemies and undeserving.
We should get off our knees.
Penny Mordant has written to the PM advocating investment in a replacement hospital ship for the RN, which could double as a Royal Yacht for Her Majesty the Queen – a Britannia 2
Mordant has suggested that private and/or research cash could be used to fund the vessel, alongside funding from the UK aid budget. She makes the case that we need a steady drumbeat in our remaining ship halls to make production viable and to keep industry investing in skills and innovation.
This is a sovereign capability we cannot lose.
We need a greater number of sea-time opportunities for the next generation of mariners to properly train and qualify, and we need more platforms so that we are not taking grey hulls from vital tasking to provide ships for humanitarian or diplomatic missions.
The concept of highly flexible vessels that could be part-funded from the ODA budget in partnership with private, research, commercial and charitable funds could help meet all these objectives. It would be good to see this suggestion taken forward.
JR, What are going to do about the fact that DfID civil servants are paid more than FCO staff (at the same grade)? You won’t get much cooperation from disgruntled staff.
Borrowing money to give it away is one of our more asinine activities. Dfid should not have been merged with the FCO. Dfid should have been closed down, along with the Department for International Trade and numerous other government departments and quangos. There’s a simple solution. It’s called free trade. Rip off the tariffs and let people in less well developed countries trade with us.
When I go to the bank/govt for a loan/grant they ask if I’ve exhausted every other avenue for funds, they ask what collateral/security, they ask whats the plan
We shouldn’t be aiding a country if they have the means but chose not to develop their own people and rely upon foreign aid
I remember a delegation from South Africa 20 years ago asking countries/UN to stop funding aid programmes as it only holds that country back….it must be allowed to develop itself….trade not aid
“One of the ways forward could be to help finance economic development projects …”. That means forking out money but imo the least amount of money as possible should be allowed flowing into the hands of the locals in aid-recipient States.
Instead aid should be concentrated on practical projects undertaken, managed, sourced and controlled only by British contractors appointed by, answerable to and paid by the UK government.
Forget paternalistic interfering aid programmes altogether.
Recognise other countries as equals.
Where we share values trade freely with them.
How about a Commonwealth free trade zone?
The best way to bring prosperity to some of these countries would be to reinstate (part of) the British Empire. Instead of their people ‘fleeing’ to us we could bring Britain and (relatively) wise non-tribal governance to them.
I have just read elsewhere that the lock on our pensions has been quietly removed ( under cover of all the virus and BLM screaming). Shame how we can’t afford to pay the people who have worked and contributed – but CAN afford a never ending flood of workless, and therefore contributionless, immigrants. Not waiting for a death by natural causes is becoming better looking by the day.
Overseas Aid – robbing the poor in rich countries to give to the rich in poor countries.
We should not give money at all, but provide water pumps for instance or any other goods required and the expertise to install them, made in the UK. and installed under UK supervision. Even the charities cannot be trusted as shown by the ‘sex favours for aid’ of their representatives recently. Even if we supply food for example, as SM says above, and anything marketable just left to the locals to deal with, will end up being corruptly mis-appropriated.
Crowd fund it. I’m sure if you believe in it, you will fund it out of your own pocket.
There must be millions of people who will pay lots of money for foreign aid.
Surely?
Or is it that you want force people to pay for things?
UK spending on foreign aid 15th Feb 2018 Fact Check
“For every hundred pounds that’s made in the UK, seventy pence goes towards foreign aid.In 2016, the UK spent £13.4 billion on overseas aid, in line with the 0.7% target. Because the UK economy is set to get bigger over the next few years the real value of development aid spending is expected to increase.”
How often do we see advertisements for Water Aid pleading for funds to give kids in the back of beyond clean running water .
The digging or boring of a well is just the start of the job .
Where does the power come from to pump the water into a header tank of sufficient size or to power it round a circuit .
Electrical power is never mentioned in such ads , so what happens to the revenue raised ?
At best I can only see it being frittered away on mini projects and of course ‘administration ‘.
Sir John,
A good article – thank you. But can you give us some names of the Middlemen who make the decisions as to where the money has gone and is going still. Are they quangos, political or non-political entities? How much do they take for expenses; how much do their CEO get paid. (I won’t say earn.) I tried researching this but only came up with articles by David Zetland. He is a university lecturer in the Netherlands, but, I may be wrong here, seems to be a mouthpiece for and/ or supporter of the Middlemen.
This whole business seems to be kept under shrouds except for the rare leak that some monies are going unnecessarily to the African spice girls and helping China and India .
Your comment will be appreciated.
All that the UK aid budget and UK charities have achieved in poor African countries in the last 30+ years, such as Ethiopia, is to triple the population and thus make the situation far worse.
David Blake – Professor of Economics at Cass Business School and a member of Economists for Free Trade
19 Jun 2020 4:03PM responding to comments made on an article in The Telegraph.
“Thanks for these comments.
For months, I have been trying to get wider national coverage for a longer academic analysis posted here: https://briefingsforbritain.co.uk/uk-is-the-eurozones-dumping-ground/
Only the Telegraph and City AM have been good enough to publish short summaries.
Yet the structural undervaluation of the euro should be at the heart of our negotiations with the EU.Our domestic producers face an unfair competitive advantage from Eurozone importers of 15-20% and our exporters have a much bigger hill to climb in order to sell into the EZ.
Yet not once have I heard our government or negotiators mention this, let alone the BBC or CBI etc.”
JR
I heard of this amalgamation the other day, frankly I’m indifferent to it.
What I do think is that we give far too much to other countries, to whom we owe nothing.
I’d like to see foreign aid cut and our money spent on us.
I’d also like to see the barnet formula classed as foreign aid, and scrapped.
Excellent news today as Toyota announces it will be building a new hybrid car at Burnaston in Derbyshire for distribution all over Europe.
#despite Brexit
#another remainer myth bites the dust
If the govt can enshrine overseas aid into law, then why can’t they do the same for the pension triple lock?
My girlfriend manages a few salons for THE top end hair dresser. She and all the other managers are spitting blood and teeth at the Conservative Party. They have spent fortunes on social distancing stickers. Only to have Boris stab them in the back and change the rules.
Iam absolutely stunned how this Government think that a day of reckoning will not sythe down the credibility of the Conservative Party. I really would consider retiring John. The party will not survive an objective analysis. This test of credibility has found the party useless.
I believe that much of foreign aid is part of a giant money laundering scam.