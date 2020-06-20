Letter to the Business Secretary

UK energy policy has always had three aims. There is the need to ensure sufficient capacity to keep the lights on at all times. There is the need to keep prices down so energy is affordable for families and competitive for businesses. There are the environmental objectives.
Successive UK governments have achieved a lot in shifting to low or no carbon forms of generating electricity. Success in decarbonising must now shift to the parts of the world where there are still large increases underway in coal, oil and gas extraction and use. China is currently planning an additional 250 GW of coal based electricity capacity, more than 6 times the UK’s total electricity output from all sources. India is planning a substantial expansion of her coal industry, and China aims to add another 900m tonnes of annual output, compared to our total use of some 10 million tonnes a year.
Policy has not been so successful in ensuring future self sufficiency in energy. Current plans assume a growing dependence on imported power from the continent, which makes no sense. The continent runs a lot of coal still in its mix, is very dependent on Russian gas, and may not have cheap power available when we need extra supplies. The policy is literally playing Russian roulette with our energy supply.
In order to balance a system which now contains a lot of interruptible renewables the government needs to create conditions for more pump storage flexibility, and for more combined cycle gas stations to provide base load when the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining. It is an urgent requirement to examine the resilience of our system, to reduce its import dependence, and to ensure sufficient growth of power provision to take account of possible growing demand from transport and home heating.
There is also the question of cost. Some of the marginal power introduced into the system is expensive and requires substantial subsidies to maintain it. The system needs revision to bring down excessive subsidy costs, and to send the right financial incentives to those who can produce more power at low cost on any normal cost attribution and pricing system.
I would be happy to go into more detail of how the UK could rebuild self sufficiency, and offer more cheap power to consumers and businesses. The government has rightly said it wishes to encourage more industry in the UK, so it needs to ensure a plentiful reliable supply of competitively priced power to business. It does not currently do that, encouraging industry to locate in places like China where they keep power costs down by burning plenty of coal. This makes no sense for the environment or for our economy.
This is what happens when you hand key policies over the Globalism. It sees the solution globally and not nationally and locally.
China is the sweatshop of the world. It produces cheap products which can be sold for large profits. These profits are then used to gain political influence mostly on developing countries but also here in the UK. I have long suspected that much like CND of 60’s, 70’s and 80’s fame, there is a strong element of support from other countries who, wish to see a certain outcome. In the West’s case, complete disarmament. Today it is about access to resources, oil, gas, coal and uranium. The more countries wish to consume limited resources the more the cost rises. This in turn eats into Globalist profits. So it is better that those countries that do not produce much (e.g. UK) have alternative and higher cost energy thereby keeping costs for coal etc down.
The opening paragraph mentions three issues sufficient capacity, affordable prices and environmental concerns.
The government used to have direct control over all three but chose to abandon control.
In the process spivs in The City made a lot of money enabling these new arrangements. Local councils even thought they could get in on the act. A number have had their fingers burnt setting up their own energy companies whose services they assumed they would be able to sell on to others.
Capacity issues continue. A Liberal Democrat lumbered us with Hinckley Point but Mrs. May lacked the courage to pull the plug on it.
Meanwhile energy prices have shot up in real terms affecting both industry and domestic consumers.
Strategically we are also in a very bad place over energy provision. Who would have envisioned talk of ‘the lights going out’ in an advanced country like Britain?
Peter said: “The government used to have direct control over all three but chose to abandon control”.
That’s not true either way. The government used to have indirect control via the CEGB. The government still has indirect control, principally via so-called “green” laws for example which specify that so-called “renewable” energy must have priority. Renewables lead to Grid instability, hence some of our current (!) problems.
The first thing that struck me about this is there is no specialist minister for energy. As Sir John says, its part of the portfolio called Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Now that’s a big portfolio.
It is clear from this structure that the nation’s energy strategy, while of course being a responsive supplier for industry and business, needs a champion to establish and a national policy that results in competitive and independent power for the UK.
OK, you seem to want the UK not to have agreements with any other country, yet to grovel before every whim of Trump’s US.
Self-sufficiency is a noble enough objective, but explain how the the internationalist UK, which some boastfully forecast, can be self-sufficient in Continental ports, roads, airspace, airport slots and all the other infrastructure, to which access will be required, in order to shift all these miraculously-conjured-up exports?
I think you need to start worrying about the new party in Italy who want their citizens to untangle themselves from the all embracing & constricting arms of your utopian empire whose titular capital is in Brussels but in reality is controlled from Berlin.
“Self-sufficiency is a noble enough objective”
So support your country in the objective, instead of running it down.
Martin said (20 June): “Self-sufficiency is a noble enough objective …”.
Martin said (17 June): “The world is changing. As reason replaces obscurantism across the globe, and people see vicious nationalism for the destructive, negative fixation that it is, many things become possible.
One of these is the Global Electricity Grid …”
Are there two Martins in Cardiff? I think we should be told.
Mark B, Well analysed. It is time for China to be treated as a developed nation, not a developing nation.
China and India, as President Trump noted in the Paris Climate Agreement, gives them an incredible advantage over Western nations in terms of energy usage and cost. This means companies that wish to compete on the global market and are energy intensive, like steel production, have to go elsewhere to survive. It is Conservative / UK Government policy to not only to decarbonise the economy, but deindustrialised it also. I’d just wish they were more honest about it.
You are too polite to say so but UK energy policy is actually driven by the arrogant belief that Acts of Parliament will change the climate and stop us all being boiled alive. Where is King Canute when you need him? It pays no heed to the cost to the consumer but actually incentivises investment in expensive energy whose investors were offered, by Cameron, “guaranteed returns”. To borrow a phrase, ordinary lives matter. The pendulum needs to swing back to serving the interest of the consumer.
Energy Efficiency is key. Low prices can spur waste. Decades ago, a business making light bulbs sited its hot factory above its offices because releasing intense heat into the sky kept them cool!
Energy-saving technologies enable industry’s high consumers to work efficiently. Waste heat recovery is just one of many. Govt used to award grants for efficient project demonstration and transfer the know-how for replication across industry. Efficiency improved, and production costs reduced, but now not enough.
Today, consumers seeking better value from end products they want choose to buy what China produces instead.
You mean the wind turbine farms (on/off shore) that have received millions in subsidy but haven’t reduced any consumer bill
“Ordinary lives matter – leaves us alone and stop legislating” would be a good strapline
‘ the arrogant belief that Acts of Parliament will change the climate and stop us all being boiled alive.’
Well put, oldtimer.
Well said. As the disparity increases between the richest 1% and the rest of the population grows, we are storing up a lot of trouble for the future. History has taught us this is the main reason why civilisations crumble. Politician’s need to stop pandering to big business and the rich and aim for a fairer society. We all know most of the money generated by this climate change nonsense ends up in the pockets of the rich. Blair and Cameron have a lot to answer for.
It’s your grandchildren that climate change will boil alive. This is why their generation cares about it more than you do. Perhaps you should care more about them?
youth invariably equates to naivety.
In the 70s we were told there was another ice age on the way. They were wrong then and I bet they’re wrong now. No warming in last 10 years and figures fiddled.
It’s funny how the hottest UK temperature is Heathrow where giant jet engines working at over 500 degrees exhaust temperature. Makes you think.
Andy, We have been threatened with being “boiled alive” or somesuch – within the next 5, 8, 10 years – for the last 30 years. It hasn’t happened.
In 2009, Prince Charles said we had less than 100 months to avert climate catastrophe. That deadline passed in 2017, in case you had trouble calculating your eschatology.
There have been many more daft predictions based on lurid CAGW beliefs. Stop frightening your children with nonsense.
Indeed politicians seem to think they have to power to change the laws of energy, economics, physics and energy engineering by moronic, vitue signalling acts of parliament!
Well said oldtimer. The green nonsense needs to be binned. Real pollution needs to be dealt with, not CO2.
You are up against the pro EU civil Serpents who want to remain dependent on Brussels.
Until the stables have been cleaned your wasting your breath.
Smes are the answer. Get building.
Ian Wragg, True. The civil service has three stock responses: we’re here to manage the politicians until the next lot get in; Brexit is a “disaster” and we must limit the “damage” by keeping us tied to the EU; don’t state your principles, Minister, unless you can win – and you can’t win because it’s al more difficult than you think.
The civil service’s ideal PM is a Tony Blair (he was already on message) or a Theresa May (mouldable). They are using the lockdown disaster to model Boris in her image. You can see Boris edging towards concessions to the EU to make all the horrid stuff go away.
“You can see Boris edging towards concessions to the EU to make all the horrid stuff go away.”
He’d better not, unless he wants electoral revolt.
Though you do make a good point. He’s just had Macron over for lunch, remember Macron has been threatening our country since the referendum. It’s a gross insult that Boris should invite him over here, and we’re being kept in the dark (as usual) as to what was surrendered.
Much truth in this except that you claim:- “Successive UK governments have achieved a lot in shifting to low or no carbon forms of generating electricity.”
This has achieved nothing positive, it has pushed up the price of electricity very significantly, has surely killed many elderly people through excess winter death, has exported many UK jobs and industries, made the power network less stable (as with the power cuts of August 19), exported CO2 emissions and made virtually no or even a net positive contribution to atmospheric CO2 levels.
Not that atmospheric C02 concentration are really a significant problem anyway. Indeed higher CO2 has many benefits. Probably more positives than negative in greening the planet and increasing tree, plant and crop growth.
Maybe all the funds that the taxpayer pours into university research departments could be re-directed towards making coal burning clean, nuclear power safe and wind turbines cheap rather than just measuring the climate change
What you suggest should have been par for the course at least 10 years ago whilst we still had a mining industry and before we guaranteed wind and solar panel returns.
Still not too late but its not gimmicky stuff, or trendy enough with a flash name, so unlikely to happen.
Perhaps Rolls Royce may get some help with development of their miniature nuclear power plants.
sorry not measuring rather forecasting
I am not against renewable energy just against subsidies and market rigging to force it. Let it compete fairly – do the same for the NHS, state schools, universities and the BBC propaganda outfit.
Indeed; competition promotes innovation. Subsidies stifle it.
The UK hasn’t had an innovative idea since the 1970s
Quite right LL. Witness Germany, where despite very large numbers of wind turbines, German industry is really kept going with domestic (dirty) coal and Russian gas. German green energy is nothing more than window dressing.
In Germany industry gets power at a reduced rate. It’s the home owner who pays the premium.
Well, up to a point: look at http://www.cleanenerywire.org ‘Germany’s energy consumption and power mix in charts’ 31/03/2020, you will see how much German GDP, gross power consumption, primary energy production, GHG emissions have progressed between 1990 and 2019. Lower down other figures shows the net power generation capacity by source types. This whole set of curves is rather interesting and might go against some preconceptions.
Another interesting bit from Germany (www.bmwi.de) also came on 10/06/2020 about the National Energy Strategy (an English version can be found).
The funny bit is that a bit of web search shows that such strategies (to bring results within 10-15 years, likely) exist in Canada, Australia, but I was not able to find anything similar for the UK.
So is there anything equivalent UK-based?
Lifelogic, Absolutely correct – we have exported our industries to places like China which are more polluting than our own industries were.
Ah but that’s ok you see because ‘entrepreneurs’ make more profit from the cheap labour and shoddy goods that don’t last five minutes, or don’t even work at all.
Pumped storage can only provide a small % of UK electricity for hours-not even day.
All but one of our present nuclear stations will be at the end of their lives within ten years and they provide 20% of vital baseload. Unless these are replaced by new safer nuclear power using one of the less expensive and complicated designs available now the CO2 emissions will increase. Wind and solar require 100% backup when they fail in mid winter and most of this will have to be gas, hydrogen or nuclear. Gas with carbon capture is not yet successful and expensive. Hydrogen is the same. Other countries are building economical and safe nuclear.
You can’t generate power with hydrogen – you use more electricity making the hydrogen than you can make by burning it (second law of thermodynamics)
Indeed it is just an expensive energy storage medium not really an actual source of energy.
Roy Grainger
“You can’t generate power with hydrogen”
Not so. Gas turbines run very well on hydrogen.
Sir John hates me doing this. However, please allow this one exception:
https://gridwatch.co.uk/?old=
There are the figures. Nuclear, oil and the stupid hypocrisy of imported timber for biomass account for the lion’;s share of electricity production.
We can talk about it till we’re blue in the face…the only obvious answer is nuclear power generation (until we can burn coal cleanly)
We can burn coal cheaply, and their nothing dirty about CO2 plant food anyway. But natural gas and nuclear is probably preferable.
point well made
And pumped storage wastes at least 20% of the energy in the process. Plus damn and reservoirs can be very dangerous as their history shows.
dams and reservoirs
In order to keep the powerful mining unions happy, most electricity in S Africa is generated (when the mines are actually working) by coal.
Attempts to use solar and wind-generated systems on anything other than a domestic scale (which is only open to the comparatively wealthy but very small sector of the population) require a huge battle against bureaucracy, who find it difficult (though not totally impossible) to use ‘green’ systems to reinforce their personal bank accounts.
Excellent letter in the Spector this week from Dr Giles N. Cattermole King’s College Hospital NHS Trust and Professor Colin A. Graham Chinese University of Hong Kong
It ends:
The UK (population 68 million) has had over 40,000 deaths. Hong Kong (population 7.5 million) has had four. When the next wave comes, lessons must be learned from those who have had better outcomes.
(This largely by just doing the rather obvious sensible things like keeping it out of care homes and limiting the spread. Though actually the figure of Covid caused (or accelerated) deaths in the UK is more like 70,000 so far).
Telegraph comment prices today by Charles Moore and Douglas Murray and Owen Patterson are all spot on too.
Your 70,000 figure is wrong. I get the impression you never bother to actually research anything before you post here.
We have circa 70,000 excess death over normal since the first Covid deaths. They either died of Covid, had their lives shortened by Covid or died of something else so what else?
Lack of other NHS treatments due to cancelling of operation is unlikely indeed one would expect this to lower deaths in the short term. Also we have fewer road deaths, building site deaths and probably less transmission of other infection deaths.
So if I am wrong what caused these 27,000 extra death over the 43,000 the government record? Family in fighting, boredom I think not. 70,000 is about right it could even be a bit higher.
64,000 deaths for the UK including undiagnosed covid and patients with other diseases who couldn’t get treatment.
Other scientists advised that face masks were very effective when the Chief medical officer was saying that they didn’t help.
Others asking for separate figure for hospitals and care homes. No figures released.
Others warned about care workers needing testing but denied and untested patients sent into care homes.
@LL; You appear to be all to ready not to believe UK official figures, but then lap up others official figures – I wonder how many people died of ‘Flu’, dementia or just old age, rather than CV19?…
Now we hear from virologists across Europe that traces of the Cv19 virus have been found in samples of sewage water taken before December 2019, this before China (who also governs HK) even admitted there was a strange new illness filling their hospitals!
Well actually deaths are fairly clear and difficult to manipulate but whereas the cause of any death is often far from clear. I stand by the 70,000 figure of excess deaths who surely died of (or with Covid making a contribution).
There is no evidence of a second wave….its another maybe, could be story
might be a second wave of pregnancies shortly?
Hong Kong Residential care, meals, limited nursing care in 2017 32,316; 5421 of those were the top level of care Residential care, meals, personal care, regular basic medical and nursing care. I wonder how we compare?
Care homes learnt a ‘painful lesson’ from SARS, and quickly sprung into action to make sure the same thing didn’t happen with Covid-19. The question I have is did Hong Kong share this information with us and Italy when authorities there realised CV19 was spreading to Europe who hadn’t had the SARS early warning?
Sorry, Lifelogic, I do not agree with you on this subject. Although we have performed very poorly because RNHS is run on 1950s socialist authoritarian lines, many of the differences in the death tolls are down to other factors such as the UK not closing our borders in March (as I advocated, and New Zealand did) and the criteria used by doctors in different countries to fill in death certificates.
The borders should have been closed as soon as the Chinese Communists shut off the city of Wuhan, i.e in January, an action which revealed that there was something exceptionally nasty there, but I suspect our government did not dare offend them. So the inhabitants of this country remained within twelve hours jet flight of this plague.
I agree there are variations in recording. But deaths per infection Hong Kong less than 0.4% and in the UK 14%. Thirty five times worse is quite some difference.
Self-sufficiency, in the manufacture of PPE for front line staff in clinical and care positions – and for the general public for that matter – would have saved far more lives, than that in power generation ever would.
Would you set up a business that makes PPE in the UK?
Firstly you would be undercut by import prices.
Secondly you would struggle to keep busy with orders prior to this crisis even if you persuaded the NHS to pay more for UK made PPE.
Thirdly you wouldn’t be able to meet the sudden huge increase in demand due to the crisis.
No it wouldn’t.
Lack of power and expensive power in winter can burden the less wealthy with difficult decisions, which can lead to hypothermia particularly of the elderly. PPE was a short term problem. Power supply in the UK is a long term problem thanks to years of muddled thinking and inaction.
To have plans to manufacture this (and other likely to be needed medical equipment) quickly, locally and easily should have been blindingly obvious to the “pandamic planners”.
Who were these pandamic planning experts and why was this not done?
Would you care to discuss this with Edward2?
So there is no climate crisis impacting on populations Martin? Excellent, can we tell the climate protesters as they appear to be getting back out of their boxes today?
According to them climate is as important and urgent as Covid
Tusker, a firm that makes industrial (I think) PPE, had a pitch in January 2019 to buy from the UK not internationally based on supply chain energy use / carbon.
It is not just labour but also contrasting energy costs across the world that are a large part of why textile manufacture is offshore.
Backward looking Martin, hopefully we’ll never be that reliant on essentials in this area again. As for power generation – how do you balance in your own mind self-sufficiency with the EU share out policy and what happens when suddenly the power gets switched off because we’re deemed to have done something wrong or the Germans and French decide they need the power!
It’s all part of the same problem – created by people who thought Made in Britain was racist.
Martin, Closing our borders would have saved even more lives. But you were always against that.
We understand the problems you indicate, though you failed to add that the electrification of private transport will throw another burden into a system which can barely handle normal demand, and would definitely not without imports of power of dubious origin. Many of us have solutions, what are yours. I am inclined to ask if the minister needs to have the problems pointed out to him, what is he doing in the job. Solutions are a different matter as they always involve the distraction of politics.
” if the minister needs to have the problems pointed out to him, what is he doing in the job.” I would add Priti Patel to that as well. Blatantly, deliberately doing NOTHING – and getting paid for it as well.
Actually the amount of electricity we consume has been declining year after year, even as the amount of power using devices we own has risen.
This is thanks to EU rules on energy efficiency. Everybody switching to LED lightbulbs and low power fridges has made a huge difference. Who knew that the answer was efficient kettles, hairdryers and toasters? Brussels did – that’s who.
Yet oddly the amount of electricity used in France has actually increased…look it up.
I needed a good laugh – – thanks.
This is largely drivel. People would have switched to LED’s and to more energy efficient devices where these make sense. Ramming compact fluorescents down people throats was idiotic. Often more efficient thing make little sense as they use more energy to manufacture and can be less reliable too.
Read about the Dyson legal case on vacuums that he eventually won and the absurd energy testing efficiently of them done without any dust present! In a reflection of the VW efficiently testing they are making them use low energy for the test the more as needed with dust! A good account in the excellent new Matt Ridley book.
The fall is forecast to reverse due to (i) population, (ii) reduction in gas for home heating and (iii) return of manufacture to UK as production technologies change and some countries catch up with regulation
(iii could obviously be duffed up by UK energy policy, education/skills policy)
Winter peak demand for electricity circa 2002 was 62 GW, next winter it will be nearer 48 GW. If the UK adopted Battery Electric cars on mass, that would add circa 6 GW to demand; still less than the peak demand in 2002. There will be about 66 GW of system usable generation available next winter. There is circa 12 GW of solar power generation plugged in at Distribution network level.
Batteries will be the game changer particularly Grid Size and V2G (Vehicle to Grid) exporting the cars charge back to the grid at peak times for a profit.
V2G, you get up for work in the morning and your batteries flat. Thats a good idea.
Nonetheless national grid are still suggesting switching off vehicle charging between 6 and 8 pm or the requirement for demand pricing. I have equity issues with this though not insurmountable.
What I am more concerned with is battery production and in particular UK based safe recycling/decomissioning.
Agricola, Yes, we know Boris’s battery electric vehicles policy is tripe because the government are not building the extra electricity generating plant required.
The easiest solutions are to start fracking, build some Small Modular Reactors and CCGT plants.
Electric vehicles are nonsense as their range almost halves if you have to have the heater,wipers and lights on. They lose 1% of their charge daily when not in use so drive to the airport and take a 3 week holiday and return to a flat battery.
The petrol doesn’t evaporate whilst your away.
What happens when private transport is electrified? The demands on the grid will be unsustainable.
This is the direct result of western governments taking decisions whose primary concern is political not utilitarian.
Activism has infected many western governments and now important public policy decisions are being taken only after these leeches have been consulted and given their approval. Stonewall is a classic example of how activists can infect the corridors of power and impose their ideology on Ministers
Invariably the people pick up the cost of political cowardice of the Tories and suffer from Labour connivance
Boris is pinned down under it.
This country is now STUFFED.
A tricky issue, excellent that you are highlighting it. It would be good to see proper figures adjusted for the usual smoke and mirrors for actual costs so we can see the true cost of renewables. Perhaps we do need a huge increase in, eg, offshore wind. But then we also need gas and / or nuclear as back-up. Plus of course we can’t electricify the whole economy. The govt should treat the public as adults and publish the actual numbers for discussion. They are likely to be we need a 3-5x increase in electricity output, so then we need to see how that electricity will be generated, what the cost will be and how reliable the supply.
We are blessed with abundant supplies of free renewable energy in the UK – the issue is how to store it so that it can be used when needed. Some of our electricity companies have undertaken considerable research on this and Scottish Power has emerged as the European leader in this sector.
Scottish Power is poised to invest billions in the UK’s renewable energy industry in the coming years, including an onshore wind renaissance after the government’s U-turn on blocking financial support for onshore turbines.
The investment plans mapped out by Scottish Power and other renewable energy giants have remained intact through the pandemic while oil majors have slashed billions from their spending plans and warned that job losses are likely later in the year.
What is needed is grid-scale energy storage systems utilising simple, straghtforward technology – such as gravity storage, where very large masses are raised up during periods when there is excess renewable generation. The energy can then be released when needed – this concept is similar to pumped water systems but could be built on brown-field sites all over the UK.
Solar power is now the cheapest UK energy source by far. We have new nuclear being built that can cope with the base-load requirement. What is needed is government commitment to reforming the current system so that he interconnectors can work the other way as we supply our cheap renewable energy to the EU.
Yes. Virtue signal about our ‘clean air’ whilst importing dirty energy from elsewhere, indirectly support Putin by giving him vast amounts of hard currency, give large amounts of foreign aid to places like India that are putting far more pollution into the atmosphere, rendering our efforts valueless, create how much CO2 importing wood from wherever to, guess what, save CO2 All at vast cost to HMGs punch bags, the voter.
Yesterday we had an announcement that Smart Meter roll out will be reinforced with the usual spin, actually a lie in my case about how much I could save, no mention of course to the vast cost and waste. Equally the wokes in HMG cancelled fracking because things have moved on. Yes the cost to us for alternatives.
Time for all the announcements about new energy CO2 saving initiatives, especially electric cars to include their CO2 footprint in their production/energy etc. Ministers parrot that they are carbon free. Parrots are stupid.
The worst thing John is that cheap low carbon clean energy is a lie, only achieved by fiddling the figures, Wood is a worse polluter than coal, wind and solar are backed up, sometimes by diesel , non of this is ever mentioned, all we get is cost analysis with half the costs of renewables hidden.
Nuclear built by ourselves is the only realistic option .
Indeed. But fracking and gas make sense too.
Sorry to say but, 40 years of UK energy policy is co9ming home to roost rather quickly now, that little white lie told by Thatcher to justify the move from coal to oil & gas has become a giant snowball that will likely not stop now until the Greta’s of the world have their ignorant way.
To compound all this, 40 years of money-control theory has left the UK playing catch-up when it comes to (what should be state infrastructure) new nuclear power projects.
It’s disappointing that you feel ‘success’ in decarbonising should shift to other parts of the world. China and India are trying to alleviate poverty via low cost energy. With a thumping majority of 80 the government could consider some practical steps to achieve sensible debate and a gradual more rational approach to energy: rename DECC to just the Dept for Energy (or Energy Efficiency); reform BBC governance so as to force an end to their current editorial ban on balanced energy and climate coverage; push for openness to the public on energy costs and the causes of increases; resume a balanced encouragement for fracking of gas as part of a low cost and low pollution energy mix.
The government’s aims with energy has been predicated on reducing carbon. Why ? CO2 is THE life giving gas. Now that the Americans are builing coal fired power stations with exhausts as clean as human breath we should be opening up our coal fields and ensuring a massive reduction in energy costs and elimination of ALL renewable subsidies. Why have you not checked the science. I would have thought you of all politicians would have checked the facts before arriving at a policy. Sorry, but it must be said.
Trust this govt with energy supply?
It just destroyed our economy, health and lives in case we caught a virus!
JR
To the point that you should mention China, the cause of the world’s pollution, depletion of resources.
Why should we on our small island and with a microscopic population compared to China’s, be paying for that country’s stinking the planet out ?
The answer is to shut China down, and make ourselves self sufficient on energy via nuclear & green.
Sounds brutal, but the fact is China’s population is simply too big for the planet to support in terms of finite resources and pollution.
Any attempt to achieve self-sufficiency in energy is being undermined by a net immigration of several hundred thousand per year, all of whom want to stay warm in winter.
Very good post Sir John
All the time we have the Climate Change Act in place nothing will change. You and your 100 colleagues who actually have an understanding and in depth knowledge on the complete energy process are akin to going into a boxing ring with both arms and legs shackled together. If the act is not repealed any thought of change is dead in the water.
The power companies and the green minded politicians on your benches have total control.
Yet all but a tiny handful of MPs voted for Miliband’s insane climate change act.
With the current brainless energy policies this government and all other parties are pursing there is no way we will manage when we switch appliances from gas to electric and are forced to drive electric cars. We will be relying on foreign power which could be denied at any time. We must seriously think about installing small nuclear facilities and grace for the abundant gas beneath our feet. Our politicians who understand zero about producing energy need to wake up and become responsible towards their citizens.
Frack not grace. Goodness knows how that got in!
Further to my post of 18th June re Small Modular Reactors, – have a look at “Rolls Royce SMR ” web site for a informative read.
OK I admit it. I am not convinced that the (slight) global warming is man made. I think it is natural. The climate changes from time to time as nature wills it. The mediaeval warm period, the little ice-age, the Roman warm period…
If I am right to doubt the fact that man, not Nature is in charge of the climate, then of course, coal fired power stations are perfectly OK and we are sitting on a pile of coal all ready to use. Nowadays, too, fracking is perfectly safe. I have contacts at the very top of the oil industry and they assure me it is OK. So oil fired power stations are perfectly OK too. Our local building site was hammering in piles for new houses and the ground was shaking under my feet. Nobody said anything though. We need a little perspective here perhaps.
I am not at all sure if I am right. But I am sure that to doubt Anthropogenic Climate Change is very much condemned by the BBC, ITV, the Guardian, a vast majority of MPs and the Great and Good.
Slight warming is also a net benefit anyway.
I would be happy to go into more detail of how the UK could rebuild self sufficiency, and offer more cheap power to consumers and businesses.
Unfortunately you are not a professional footballer (or other shrill celebrity) asking for more taxes to be paid for their pet cause. I suspect that this offer will not be taken up
It is a sad reflection of the totally inept energy strategy of recent governments that:
a) You have to write this letter to your own government
b) You are not in government
Sir John, instead of Parliament wasting time and money on yet more pointless enquiries into racism, sexism and every other ‘ism’ that can be dreamed up, I would suggest an enquiry into biomass.
From what I have learned from people I know, there is much dodgy practice going on in England and Wales, similar to that which brought the NI Assembly to a standstill. All because of subsidies. I believe it is subsidies that you need to focus on as the provision of so called green energy relies on them for survival, but here in the UK, not just survival, they are making the the providers very wealthy to the detriment of the customers who pay ever higher prices for energy.
As you point out, Manufacturing is moved abroad to countries that burn coal.
+1 indeed such an absurd system invites corruption.
You speak a lot of sense but alarmingly your colleagues refuse to get off the climate change bandwagon. You are preaching to the converted as many of us on here have been telling you these facts for years. Placing ourselves as a hostage to energy is a very dangerous position. It must be avoided at all cost. Still your Government continues to increase our population and build more houses thereby increasing our energy needs. Our heavy industry is gone replaced by a population using energy guzzling cars and gadgets. It’s not only electricity that’s a problem. The whole infrastructure of the country in under intolerable strain. Politicians still won’t listen to the majority and I doubt it will change. I can only think there is another agenda in play as policies make no sense to the ordinary person.
Christine. Perhaps the other agenda are being provided by the EU, the UN and the NGO’s.
The Sun does not need to be shining for solar panels to work. They work when it’s cloudy too.
Solar panels and Wind Turbines only work when subsidies are shining.
…and those subsidies are to the energy companies to make more profit and NOT to provide cheaper energy to the comsumer
Indeed they do but perhaps only at circa 1-30% of the output depending on the density of cloud and angle of the sun.
Solar panels do ‘work’ when its cloudy, yes, but don’t deliver anywhere near a useful amount of electricity.
If the UK continues along zero carbon then I would prefer not to have carbon trading from January but instead to have carbon tax plus dividend plus border adjustment. All three elements are important, if UK continues with carbon trading or tax without dividend and adjustment then individuals and businesses in the UK will suffer and of course emissions will.continue elsewhere.
I (more than) worry that Sunak, who should have been sacked by now, will be looking at carbon tax without the other two components to attempt to look credible after the Govt’s massive borrowing (and BoE’s printing) to mistakenly support consumption whilst supply is switched off.
We have a huge opportunity in Britain to do three good things at once. Small Modular Nuclear reactors can provide reasonably priced reliable electricity. We can start building them quickly. We can support Rolls Royce, a vital local company in need of a secure future.
Let’s get on with it now.
Whilst SMRs conceptually reduce the risk of individually large projects, I guess there is still an unknown of getting to an SMR production line for the scale efficiencies in producing these. Any idea how this will/would happen or Govt would enable? Also would the aim be to have the SMRs at one already licensed location or would additional sites be needed?
Since 95% of the governing people in this country have swallowed the Climate Change scam policies, we are doomed. Solutions such as building a dozen gas powered stations and fracking for our own gas have been vetoed by our virtue signalling, knee bender, band wagon jumpers who obviously detest this country and it’s history and traditions.
+1 but surely less than 95 % surely more than 5% understand reality?
Optimisation: If you want to produce hydrogen by electrolysis efficiently set up a submarine plant at the equator with solar panels feeding a converter on the sea bed. Hydrogen thus produced will be under considerable pressure and containers could be floated into the North Equatorial Current > Antilles Current> Florida Current> Gulf Stream> North Atlantic Drift and be captured off Ireland / Scotland. The Canary Current would assist their return.
“It does not currently do that, encouraging industry to locate in places like China where they keep power costs down by burning plenty of coal. This makes no sense for the environment or for our economy.”
Correct.
In fact the cheapness of labour and power in China means that not only that more carbon based fuel is burnt shipping the goods to the UK but there is absolutely no incentive in the UK to become a more re-useable, efficient, sustainable and resilient economy.
We should be putting money into the R&D of 3D printing to be able to manufacture small scale items as and when required and the easy production of spare parts to fix existing equipment.
acorn, Edward2: just to let you know that our conversation on tax rate (16/06/2020 Contentious statues) has been expurgated. We were not agreeing with each other but as far as I could see none of us has produced anything noxious, offensive or erroneous. But as the French would say ‘Les voies du Seigneur sont impenetrables’ aka ‘God moves in mysterious ways’.
We may respect Sir John – BUT …..God is taking it a wee bit too far!
And we we go the long slither into the most protectionist UK since the 1960s whilst we simultaneously extend the State into every area of economic life banging on about self sufficiency .
Its as if we had not had 20th century economics, actually its as if we had never had economics at all in that Adam Smith invented it as a discrete discipline . When I was young there was still a ,lingering sense that the Conservative Party were the stupid Party , but in my life the right was the centre of new thinking .
Well we have got the stupid Party back now – I increasingly don`t so much disagree as just get bored . I may be nothing special, but I think I can do better than this for company
You’re wasting your time John.
“Zero Carbon” is an aberration. To risk the enormous costs involved to reduce UK CO2 emissions from 1% of global totals to zero, which will make no difference to global climate, and the resulting damage to our economy, is verging on insanity. Based on some German research, adjusted for differences in UK population etc, zero carbon by 2050 will cost in the region of £5 trillion and the cost of electricity will be 6 or 7 times greater. Rather than casual virtue-signalling, our politicians should concentrate on more cost-effective solutions such as gas generated power and modular nuclear generators. By the way, Germany opened a new coal-fired power station recently.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11908274/boris-johnson-everyone-hate-him/
‘Everyone’s going to hate Boris’
I think Clarkson has it right. The man is not up to the job.
The way to help taxpayers including every size of business is to take less money from them. Stop trying to dabble and ‘fix’ things. Set the rules and act as a referee not a player on the field. Like good referees, get out of the way of the players.
BBC R4’s Today programme this morning said that Greta Thunberg spoke to them. No they went to her to elicit her opinion so that they could relaunch their climate change hysteria to add to the BLM hysteria. I would suggest the Government should beware, you can see where the BBC intends to launch the next attack.
Well it looks as though China has got it about right , cheap fuel and disregarding the non science of climate change.
They clearly do not believe in CAGW except that if others adopt this belief then it will damage the capitalist system.
We are ridiculous in our official acceptance that the science is settled and there must be no further discussion on the CO2 claims .
So the Chinese are and have outsmarted us on Covid and now CO2.
It’s clear that the EU member states and ourselves are wasting our time in trying to set an example to countries like China and India by moving away from coal and gas as a means of power generation. They don’t feel the slightest amount of guilt, they are simply laughing at us for making our industries so uncompetitive.
Looking to the future, if the Government’s over-ambitious green agenda is maintained, as seems likely, we will see a massive increase in demand for electricity and, without a drastic change in procurement policy, we will be forced into even more dependence on European electricity.
Strategically this will be very dangerous because we will be competing with their own industry and consumers for the available energy. Germany is particularly vulnerable because of Merkel’s stupid decision to dump all her Nuclear stations and become ever-more reliant on Russia gas. This will almost certainly enable Putin to turn the screw on the Country, like they did with Ukraine.
We absolutely have to solve this dilemma ourselves, not because of Brexit, but for our long term security. The only answer is a new chain of British designed and built Nuclear stations.
If renewable power generators bid their firm capacity to the grid over a 24-hour period the true cost of renewables would be more transparent as they would have to arrange and pay for power to be made available at short notice when their own generation is interrupted. When renewable contracts were being negotiated in their early “pump priming” subsidy days this was overlooked and has never been corrected.