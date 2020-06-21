Freedom brings opportunity

The civil service seems ever keen to implement every last rule and regulation from the EU before we leave properly at the end of the year. For many years now there has been a large official legislative programme routed from Brussels by eager officials. Some of it may even have been encouraged by UK officials with doubtless some Ministerial sign off. Some officials realised a long time ago they could legislate through Brussels without any effective UK Parliamentary scrutiny, or without objections from any major political party or from most of the media. There was a conspiracy of silence about most wide ranging EU legislation, with successive oppositions unwilling to oppose it. For officials it was a much more comfortable way of legislating. Some Ministers went along with or welcomed it. Any critical Ministers of either the process or of particular bits of legislation were usually told they had to accept as the UK was unable to stop it.
Some of the lengths they have gone to are absurd. The EU cumbersome data laws were incorporated into UK law by the general legislation continuing all such laws as good UK laws once we left. Nonetheless officials were so keen to keep exactly the same bureaucracy they got Ministers to legislate directly into UK law as well. As someone who values data privacy and sensible controls over data, it seems odd that this particular version should be so revered, with an obvious effort to try to prevent us seeking something better .
This government was elected to get Brexit done. It was returned with a large Parliamentary majority to take back control of our laws, our borders and our money. Ministers now need to get the civil service working on how we, the UK voters and MPs, wish to use the new freedoms we will gain on 1 January 2021.We have wasted 5 years putting off enjoying the benefits thanks to undemocratic political forces.
We need to revise our tax policy to get rid of some of the VAT and other EU impositions we do not agree with. We need a new fishing policy that is kinder to both our fish and our fishermen and women. We want a new energy policy that ensures national resilience and lower prices. We want proper control of our borders, so we decide who to welcome here, and how to keep ourselves safe. We want our own trade policy, with lower and fewer tariffs on trade with the rest of the world than the EU makes us impose. We want more local and home grown and reared food, with fewer food miles. We want to cut the huge import bill from the rest of the EU, restoring some of the market share in our own market that we lost under EU rules and tariffs.
Leaving the EU is full of opportunity. It is vital the government gives no more ground. The French and others are threatening us with tariffs and the EU Commission is telling us we will suffer if we leave without a deal. It shows how worried they are that we will do better once we have our freedom back. With the huge surplus on trade they enjoy, they would be unwise to impose tariffs on us as it could jump start more domestic production in the affected areas if they do. We could impose tariffs on them, and cut tariffs for the rest of the world through a series of trade deals , offering better terms to those many countries who want to improve their trade with us and who do not threaten us.
9 Comments
Exactly the nodding through of EU insanities by parliament has been an outrage.
Given the economic mess created by the pandemic (and the reaction to it) we need policies to grow the economy and the tax base. Cheap on demand energy, far less government, cull HS2 and the other endless waste, lower simpler taxes and a massive bonfire of EU and home grown red tape.
Boris has the right instinct it is time he acted on them. Say Charles Moore yesterday in the Telegraph – but does he we shall see?
Matt Ridley today is spot on today:- “Forget the doom and gloom. The retreat of Covid-19 is a great cause for optimism”
Indeed it is very encouraging indeed.
I doubt you will ever find a bureaucrat willing to cut bureaucracy, as it is their version of job security. They are actively rewarded for creating more of it.
Change must come from the politicians and, since Thatcher, there does not seem to have been the will.
It has become clear, over the years since the referendum campaign started, that influential elements within the civil service were committed Remainers. Evidently they have not given up yet. Such motivation also informs and lies behind many issues that attract significant media and political campaigning. Getting Brexit Done will be a long hard struggle.
“The civil service seems ever keen to implement every last rule and regulation from the EU before we leave properly at the end of the year.”
Indeed but the state sector is in the business of over regulation, over taxation, licensing and inconveniencing the productive sector when and wherever they can. That is what gives them their jobs, their feeling of power and their gold plated pensions.
The fewer civil servants there are the less damage they can do.
Good morning.
Statutory Instruments. Bypassing parliament and the people. The other method is through regulatory bodies. And endless series of regulations designed to tie us in knots.
Let us be clear. No man can have two masters. We are either an independent sovereign nation with a parliament elected by the people to create laws etc. Complete with a CS that works with government to form such laws and run government departments and the country for and on behalf of the electorate. For the last 50 years this has not been happening. The CS has in effect been our unelected government with the EU Commission our law makers. Policy has been driven from the EU via lobby groups and big business.
Civil Serpents like to show who’s boss. Let us take one example, the two metre social distancing rule. Everywhere else it is one metre but, our CS had to show the world we were better and that they ran the roost, so two metres was imposed. Gold Plating they call it, and they have been doing it with reckless abandon and at great cost to us all.
There is one great opportunity that our kind host missed in his list and that I have been banging on about for a long time. And that is the benefit free trade will bring for developing nations. Stop the handouts and start trading allowing people to get rich and not governments. This is the best way to combat poverty. The UK could lead the way and we will all be better off for it.
Oh YES – Total agreement.
What happened to Cumming’s project to reign in the civil service? Clearly overdue and now more important than ever.
It has long been suspected that the civil service was working for the EU against our best interests – But HOW DARE THEY! — Who gave them the authority to act on their own initiative?
Knowing how ‘establishment’ the civil service are, how can they be trusted in any way as regards briefing papers and advice to ministers… They really do need sorting out, and fast!
Just enjoy your freedom and go for your dream of a mighty global great Britain. If any discrepancies between the dream and reality were to show up over the next ten years, it will always be possible to talk again.