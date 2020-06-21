Tribute to James Furlong

I was shocked to learn from the news today that one of the people senselessly murdered in Reading this week-end was James Furlong. I see that James was widely admired as an inspirational teacher at the Holt School. It adds even more poignancy to our grief, thinking of the good he was doing for so many pupils. They too are now directly plunged into deeper sadness by this evil act.
