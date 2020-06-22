Dear Constituent

Writing this letter is overshadowed by more sadness as we grieve the loss of life in Reading this week-end. We wish the police well with discovering who was involved and why, so prosecution can follow.
There is some good news about the pandemic. In the last week the latest chart I have been sent shows there were no new cases of the disease reported in Wokingham Borough and only one in West Berkshire. The pressures on the Royal Berks have abated, and I had no more complaints about the supplies of protective clothing or the availability of tests. NHS supplies are working well and testing capacity is greatly increased.
The government has given priority in all its decisions to getting the virus under better control and bringing down the death rate. It now is turning to its second important aim, saving livelihoods and allowing some recovery in business to save jobs. I have worked closely with Ministers on safe ways of working to get more people into work and more businesses trading, whilst encouraging more homeworking and remote working through internet technology wherever possible. I also urged the government at the start to provide financial assistance to people and businesses who temporarily were told not to work. The government came up with the furlough and small business schemes, which have helped many during a difficult time.
We are but part of the way through relaxations to allow more people to work and earn money for their businesses. It is good news that shops can now reopen, and many factories have returned to manufacture. We are now in the run up to two crucial dates. The first is July 4th, when it is likely hotels, restaurants and other leisure and hospitality venues will be able to re-open, subject to social distancing rules. The second is the new school year starting in September, when we hope the schools will return for all pupils.
Shortening the social distance from 2 metres to 1 is important to both these areas of life for re opening to have chance of some success. 1 metre is the required minimum recommended by the World Health Organisation. It can be made safer by the use of screens, air flow management, use of masks and other protective clothing, and one way systems for people where corridors and passages are narrow. Business and schools are currently working on getting the right configuration within their premises and thinking through how to operate safely.
I would like to thank all those teachers and school support and management staff who have provided an educational service for a limited number of pupils on the school site and a digital service for pupils at home during the crisis. I wish all well in planning the right approach to a return to full time education for all, which may continue to need more digital input than before and some reorganisation of the physical space.
I and many of you have thanked the NHS staff many times for coping with the seriously ill during the height of the pandemic, and I do so again. The task now for all the NHS is to get the rest of the service back to normal. As the Health Secretary frequently reminds us, the NHS is open again for all those with serious conditions like cancer who must not be put off going for care in hospitals. The NHS also needs to set out a plan for tackling the backlog of non urgent surgery which has built up during the intense period of the virus.
Much now rests on the consumer. The majority have kept their jobs and have often spent less over the lock down, saving money on travel, leisure and a variety of services they were not allowed to use. We now need the Town Centres to be attractive and easy to reach to give the shops, cafes, restaurants and service providers every chance to rebuild their businesses and to tempt customers. I hope Councils will work with business to create a warm welcome in shopping areas, allowing good access.
In the days ahead we need both to avoid a major upsurge in the disease and to open up much more of our economy to save jobs. The financial support put in was necessary and has helped, but it is not an affordable answer for the future. It can only be a temporary measure, as it is all being borrowed. The future must rest on good co-operation over testing and tracing to keep the virus down, allied to safe rebuilding of as much of our former goods and services trade as possible so people can earn a living again.
I would also like to thank my office staff for helping cope with an unprecedented volume of emails and cases brought on by these extraordinary times and by the enforced temporary extension of government into so much of our lives.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
12 Comments
I wish I got a very helpful, informative letter like that from my MP.
When will the emergency powers be repealed please?
Good morning.
What a bleak message to start a Monday morning.
The events recently are indeed a sad and terrible thing. When more details emerge and the media feeding frenzy has died down I may comment. But I will just wish to express my condolences to those affected.
I have not changed, as far as possible given government restrictions on my freedom of movement, how I wish to live. My spending is a little more but that is due to the fact that I am buying fresh produce and other items I would not normally buy. I refuse to let this drama, manufactured into a crisis by deranged media and a craven government, to affect me.
As for more people keeping their jobs, let us wait and see until Autumn.
Relevant to every constituency. I hope the emergence goes without any major problems. Mostly it is in the hands of people behaving sensibly. The stabbing crime is just pointless insanity, a very strange way to behave towards a nation that has offered asylum to the perpetrator. How do such individuals get past a vetting system, if any exists.
Since you are involved with ministers regarding the relaxations I have a plea to make. I see in the press that you are talking about a strange 1 metre + system where 1m will be allowed inside only if masks are worn. I strongly oppose any compulsion to wear masks, they do not work well with glasses and hearing aids and the restriction to normal breathing frightens me with the associated problems from re-inhalation. The 2m rule was never justified on scientific grounds and WHO recommend 1m with no further restrictions. PLEASE no compulsory face masks. The virus is no longer in general circulation, confirmed by your Wokingham figures, and we should be properly removing restrictions not adding more ones.
The problem with further relaxation of the lockdown rules, or reduction in the social distance from 2m to 1m, is the undeniable fact that the government has repeatedly been caught out lying and manipulating the figures.
An analysis of official figures – published this weekend – shows that 1,445 people died on 8 April, almost three times more than reported during the press conference that evening. In fact the number of fatalities was over 1000 for 22 consecutive days in April. So why should you believe the charts that you are being supplied with? Because you want to?
Scanning the world’s press over the weekend reveals the start of the “second wave” in many countries that have relaxed their lockdowns to support their economies. In Germany the “R” figure has risen to 2.88 due to a large number of localised outbreaks. Two months since Israel lifted restrictions, there are hundreds of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus each day and an increasing number of those patients are in a serious condition. Japan has had to re-impose full lockdown measures, as has S Korea. Numerous states in America have announced record daily cases, notably Florida and California.
Much as I would like to see the millions of hospitality industry jobs saved, it is worth pointing out that we only have few precious months before winter. The lockdown successfully reduced the amount of virus circulating in the nation. We know from bitter experience how quickly it could spread again if we allow it to. Caution is required.
Good morning Sir John,
Like many others I was shocked to hear of the killings in Reading at the hands of the BLM Murderer. Maybe it is time to look again at questions of human rights and the death penalty and asylum in general.
‘It can be made safer by the use of screens, air flow management, use of masks and other protective clothing, and one way systems for people where corridors and passages are narrow. Business and schools are currently working on getting the right configuration within their premises and thinking through how to operate safely.’
Ridiculous nonsense. Canute and the sea. (Worth listening to Dr John Lee; or reading Will Jones in Conservative Woman) Please can we just all grow up, accept that life has risks, and just get back to normal straight away. No more government interference, please. Far too much damage done already.
The terror attack in Reading is yet another failure from the security services and court system and most of all from government. etc ed
The massive destruction of the economy caused by a frightened and badly advised cabinet and parliament is going to need a lot more than local councils making shopping areas better. What every politician, councilor and bureaucrat should be doing is working to reduce regulation and taxation and staying out of economic life because they are the problem not the solution.
John – Are you not annoyed that the government choose to communicate information on the lockdown (eg. relaxing the 2m rule) by leaking it in advance to the newspapers rather than telling MPs or announcing it at the daily press briefing ? Your letter to your constituents contains far less information that they can obtain simply by reading the papers.
The first duty of Govt is to protect the Realm, but ours overshadows itself.
Govt acts not to return offenders to the unsafe country they came here from, but helps them in making our own country dangerous instead.
Allowing such risks to within 1 metre of our citizens is recklessly close.
My dentist in Winnersh is still unable to see any patients because they don’t have any PPE and don’t know when they will receive any.