Getting people back to work

Before the lockdowns there were some 5 million self employed people in this country. Most of them will continue as self employed but never take on a first employee and start the progress of building a bigger business. They are very valuable anyway, offering goods and services in flexible and attractive ways. They are a crucial part of the UK economy.
It is now an urgent task to tackle the unemployment the virus has already created and the possible job losses that could follow as the furlough scheme is wound down. Today I would like your help, by asking what changes to law, taxes and regulations should the government make to persuade more of the self employed to take on that first member of staff or that first apprentice to grow their business and to help bring down unemployment?
Some self employed I know used to run small businesses, but gave up on them and returned to working on their own for themselves. Going over the VAT threshold caused a lot of administration and worry. Choosing the wrong employee could land them in difficulties, without the resources a large company has to manage the odd difficult staff member. Conscious of the many duties of employers, they decided they would rather spend all their energy on serving clients and customers themselves, and limit their business size to their own work rate.
I have taken up the cause of the self employed in various ways. I have asked for the end of the threat to change IR35 and prevent some people from being self employed. I was one of those who asked for a self employed version of the furlough scheme for those banned from working. I think the VAT threshold could be raised to help. I want the public sector to turn to small business and the self employed for some of their work where the flexibility and price are helpful. So often public sector contracts are too large for small business, and the procurement process is biased in favour of the large companies.
20 Comments
Yesterday the PM was asked a question about vat & national insurance and replied that the mp should wait till the chancellor as spoken, would be a great help if they were reduced , off topic
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1300091/brexit-latest-news-SNP-labour-nicola-sturgeon-sir-keir-starmer-transition-period-boris
Do these muppets takes us for idiots all they along with the libdims is to get a extension so they can find some way of overturning the historic vote which happen 4 years as of yesterday
It takes 3 to 5 years to get a new business to reach critical mass. Gordon Brown introduced a nil rate of 10k corporation tax.
Why not a nil rate far higher than £10k. Have it so you only pay taxes when you draw from the business (as dividend or wages or capital gains). If you leave the money in to grow the business and employ more people why deter this with high CT taxes? That way you grow the tax base rather than suffocating it. Do you want a real tree or a bonsai one constantly trimmed by the state to constrain, maim and prevent it growing? Surely the former?
Many self employed are almost by definition single man businesses. When before retirement I ran my own TV repair business there was never any thought about taking on staff, it was me by myself working from home (and hence minimum overheads). Some small businesses do need employees but many do not and you should not assume this.
Well noticed! In our local shop, which has done really well out of the covid crisis, the owner is a good, hard working man. He has had several other people to work in the shop so he can take some days off to build up business on his other shop, miles away. He has faced endless problems with the staff, some, certainly not all, his own fault.
It works both ways – the employer suffers, but so do the employees and potential employees too. If the owner knows that if he hires the wrong person, he is in deep trouble, he won’t bother.
The genuine self-employed are also to get more overbearing strife from the tax authorities. Not because they are involved in any avoidance systems, but because they are a soft touch when there is a need to get tough.
While all the while the large corporations, that employ tax avoidance as a way of life are left well alone. Even though pro-rata their tax liability is less. The smaller you are the more the UK tax system punishes you.
A left field illustration, some auto manufactures employed a system in their vehicles to defeat CO2 emission testing. While it defrauded the customer it also defrauded the UK tax authorities in that all their vehicles have been assed in a lower road tax bracket. The UK revenue turns a blind eye to tax fraud by large corporations. The citizen is supposed to be happy that they have to pay more due to make up the short fall.
The real flaw with all these setups/systems is the defunct, clunky tax system that is from another age that is no longer fit for purpose.
If everyone was treated equally we would all pay less tax.
1. The maternity/paternity burden is huge for a small business.
2. The Govt. made concessions to small business to enable them to purchase their own shops/places of manufacture, and put them into their pension – a good idea because they have equity against which to borrow in lean times and they keep their pension money out of the hands of the City) but without associated CGT concession for the landlord, the whole scheme was always doomed. British residents need to have parity re CGT with foreign residents.
3. The burden of imposing business rates if you open a second site (on both sites even if individually they fall below the business rate threshold) is an impediment to expansion.
4. The burden of 20% VAT on energy bills for small business not VAT registered is unacceptable. Obviously the green energy taxes are killing us all including small businesses.
This in addition to all the other burdens you have listed.
Good morning.
Napoleon once derided the UK as a nation of shopkeepers. It was a sound observation and, over time, one that has hardly changed. We are a nation of SME’s but will our government listen to them ? To that, I say no !
Generally the cry goes up for less regulation. But there is one thing, a law, that I and others have pointed to as the Great Inhibitor of Growth, and that is the Climate Change Act. As we touched on recently, an economy that wishes to thrive must have not only cheap and reliable energy, but must have the shackles of pointless regulation(s) removed.
Less is more !
Easy hire and fire is needed with standard pay offs for all employment. It would help employees too. The only really valuable protection for employees is lots of available jobs. Employment laws mean fewer jobs. Who wants to work alongside people who are not up to the job or just passing the time swinging the lead?
Employment laws are a huge deterrent to taking people on. Who also wants to push useless employees onto their customers damaging their reputation?
The VAT threshold encourages one person operations (as going to two tends to mean the hassle and costs of both VAT registration, PAYE admin and potential Large employee claims so just not worth it). At least not if you sell to people who cannot recover VAT. This is hugely damaging as these people could be learning on the job and are often not doing so.
I want to see more people actually doing useful things and few HR consultants, lawyers, accountants, bureaucrats and all the other largely parasitic jobs around.
Why not (instead of soft loans for usually rather worthless degrees in rather worthless subjects) have some soft up to £50k loans to suitable people to start up a business or take someone on and train them up?
The self-employed person (S) can employ the unemployed (U) simply by the U person becoming self-employed too. Then S can assign as much work as is appropriate to both of their needs and capacity. Similarly the U person is flexibly available to perform work for others. Longer term mutual contracts can follow as business and performance develop.
I think you have covered this before albeit this time answered much of your own question. Politicians on the subject always assume all businesses are scalable and they are not.
Many of those you talk about are lifestyle businesses, another word that never seems to be acknowledged. The reward is directly related to the effort and needs of the owner. Please think about what you are saying. With on costs one employee needs £50k of turnover, let’s say I am happy on £50/75k how am I going to generate an extra £1k a week etc and do my own work let alone manage, train,QA the work etc? I am not. Reduce my costs/make my life easier, thanks but never will an additional person come on as establishment.
Create a pool of workers available for me to draw on a subbie basis.
If I am ambitious, my business is scalable, cost is key. Available rent free, say for the first 2/3 years units are invaluable. Secondly suspend all employee legislation (not H and S) including maternity/paternity, pensions and the rope around our necks, the business equivalent of Covid, the minimum wage, when will it strike next until the number if employees reaches 10 because at this level specialist support HR support starts to be affordable, say for the first three years.
Of course the real answer is to look at other dynamic economies, especially the US. I suspect the answer is fewer safety nets and I know a lot less risk averse. Americans have an umpteen times more appetite for Business Angel activity than we do. You won’t like the answers.
The jobs for life public sector, welfare state, over regulation and political correctness in this country created or allowed by you and your colleagues for as long as I can remember are the structural issues that need to be resolved and despite all the BS they are getting worse.
I applaud your efforts and wish them well but the public sector with all the associated costs and inefficiencies are dragging us back. Worryingly even a so called Tory government is happy for that to continue.
To expand many self employed need low cost, flexible, light industrial class units or office space (and no shared space is not the answer, it wasn’t before CV19 and it certainly is not now!), it is one thing to run a small business from the garage or spare bedroom when employing yourself and the unpaid help of the spouse/family but another when taking on that first employee. So we need sensible levels of UBR, there needs to be a rethink regarding VAT, raising the threshold is but one aspect of VAT that often disadvantages small businesses, not just the self employed, for example any HMRC registered business should be exempt from VAT on B2B purchases, not just those with a VAT No.
But more generally, over the last 10+ years many people have become SE not necessarily because they wanted to work for themselves but because that is what some quite large company business models require, zero front-line employees, zero commitment to how many hours any single SE contractor might be given etc. Others have become SE, offering a service, what ever that might be, simply because they could not find a ‘traditional’ 9-5 8hrs per day job, and were getting pressures by the DWP and their agents to get off UB/UC. My point, many perhaps do not actually want to be SE, and certainly do not want to take on an employee!
For there to be more permanent 9-5 8hrs job here in the UK we need to make more here in the UK, why buy widgets from Germany or China when they can be made here, and as Trump realised, not only are most people patriotic but they are actually willing to spend a little more on Made in the USA products – hence MAGA….
Govts “prime the pump” with help and encouragement…(like buy to let) and then destroy whatever business with expensive regs, paving the way for large concerns ( housing assocs) to take over.
Exactly what happened to my self employment.
Initially I was answerable only to my Institute and then all was made impossible by creeping regs.
Good luck JR with getting some rational changes to VAT – The whole tax system is unfit for purpose and will only add to the problems faced by all, not just the small business innovators we need so badly.
If the chancellor mishandles changes to the tax system for example by increasing rates, then our recovery will be questionable at best. This will be a test of how Conservative he, and our government are.
The Lock-down was always a gamble, the longer it goes on the more of our society will be destroyed…. But should another lock-down be imposed on us, then we might as well pull the plug, because it would be most unlikely that the UK would survive.
What concerns me and many others about this lock-down, is how the rules can be waved for certain left wing protestors – authorities give then a green flag to do whatever they will, and yet any people who are not left wing that try to protest are abused and treated as criminals.
The Lock-down has brought out those in authority that want to impose their will, and change the way we live forever — This is far from acceptable in an alleged democracy, and the government need to stamp it out.
Justice and the rule of law are important, but should never be used against those that support it.
Ps. You should look at the success of the Indian communities. Massive ambition, hard work, commitment to learning by their young people, good family values, tremendous networks and support systems.
Really good lessons for all communities to learn. Regrettably not acceptable to some.
As I have always said VAT is a bureaucrat’s dream, an EU delight! It has many, many stages but ultimately there is only one real payment point. It should be scrapped now and replaced with a sales tax. This would make it transparent to all and not affect overall tax take.
The current VAT limits are only of benefit to small traders working for non registered customers and encourage fraud. If we wish to give the small self employed a competitive advantage there must be a more straightforward way, and we could let them get quite a bit bigger without penalty.
My first question of any tradesman is ‘are you VAT registered?’ If they say ‘yes’ I discount them. So, there’s a place to start. Raise the threshold to £1 million so only people in business pay VAT – as they can reclaim or offset it.
Taking on just one employee and being faced with statutory sick pay and statutory maternity pay – what a nightmare. I’ve done it and would never do it again. And workplace pensions. And health and safety. And waiting to get paid by clients while employees simply demand their pay on the nose every month. And running PAYE.
Wow! Who would be a small employer?! Different for big companies with their own accounts and HR people.
Certainly an end to the idiotic threat of end of IR35 and the making tax digital is an expensive hassle to.
The other day I rang the HRMC stamp duty help line (for once they did answer quite quickly and did not cut me off). This to find out how much stamp duty SDLT was due on buying a plot with one house on it but with planning for three new houses. If bought personally or by a company and/or if bought before or after demolition or after starting the three builds. I could be even get a straight answer to this – so absurd and idiotically complex and contrived is the current tax system.
If they do not know how are we expected to? Do they know how much this tax complexity costs the economy and how many pointless & parasitic jobs it creates?
People setting themselves up as personal service companies and paying themselves via dividends have been avoiding income tax and (especially) National Insurance for years – this avoidance measure has even been promoted by employers like the BBC to save on employers National Insurance payments – the “threat” to change IR35 should become a reality to close this loophole. In general overall taxation levels should be the same for the employed and self-employed. One obvious step would be to finally combine income tax and National Insurance into a single income tax and impose it on all earners – including people who stay in employment beyond pension age.