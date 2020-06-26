A world slump

The IMF forecasts for world output and incomes this year makes predictably poor reading. They foresee a fall of 4.9% in the world economy. It is only that modest because they think the world’s second largest economy, China, will perform much better than most , reporting growth of 1% despite its lock down and pandemic damage.
The US with a fall of 8% does considerably better than most of the European countries. Spain and Italy with bad outbreaks suffer the worst, losing a massive 12.8 % of their incomes. France does badly too, at 12.5%. The UK manages minus 10.2%, considerably better than the other large Europeans despite also having a bad attack. Only Germany does better, at minus 7.8%, thanks to a much less severe case of Covid 19 and the high capacity of its mixed public and private heath system.
The forecasts for the following year show a struggle to get back to where we started. The IMF expects the world to lose 6% of GDP over the two years, representing two years of missing growth allied to a slow recovery to get us back to where we started.
These figures seem to show that Brexit is not a negative, with the Uk better placed than most of the continent. The US usually outperforms, partly because of the excellence of its digital companies and their ambitious growth plans. All now hinges on governments managing the two big problems together. They have to relax enough to restore most economic activity, without allowing a major flare up in the disease. I will return to that difficult balance in a future post.
7 Comments
If brexit is not a negative then it must be a positive- can hardly be both
“The US with a fall of 8% does considerably better than most of the European countries. Spain and Italy with bad outbreaks suffer the worst, losing a massive 12.8 % of their incomes. France does badly too, at 12.5%. The UK manages minus 10.2%”
I know you make clear in the article that these are forecasts but this is sloppy language that is much used (and loved) by the MSM – in fact, they usually barely mention the word ‘forecast’ but plough into the numbers as if are facts.
So: “The US is predicted to have a fall 0f … ” etc.
The extent, if any, of tax and regulatory reform will also have an impact on the pace of recovery.
One has to wonder what value the IMF brings. Time to review contributions to all such global(ist) entities and only fund them if they act in the interest of the British people.
This Government is not keeping us safe & secure
A reassuring list on thelondoneconomic.com of the 331 ‘MPs who voted against weekly testing of NHS and care staff’. Not!
What could be the reasons these intelligent people give for opposing such a testing?
Reply No need to test all NHS office staff who are not close to the infection for example. The motion was a loose Opposition one. The NHS are testing all at risk who need testing
We might ask When was The I MF last right?
It will depend the amount of Remainers in this Government, and in the Civil Service.
Does this Government really have any guts at all.
Time to stop threatening the EU and just say enough is enough, we are leaving now o n WTO.
Call out the Remainers and be done with them now