Avoiding a second lock down

The UK along with most other countries accepted WHO advice. They monitored the virus as it built up to a certain level, trying to contain it by test and track of those with symptoms. When it got to a certain level it was then decided to require everyone apart from key workers to isolate at home. People were encouraged to work, but only if they could do so without social contact.
The UK entered lock down a little later than Italy or Spain because the virus arrived in force later in the UK. Indeed, the UK virus infection probably was fanned by people holidaying in Italy and returning with it where it was worse earlier than here.
Most argue the lock down has been successful. New cases and the death rate has fallen from shortly after the lock down was imposed, as you would expect. Some query whether the virus started to wane for other unspecified reasons, and some have been critical about the timing of quarantine provisions for visitors from abroad. It should be easy to agree that if you make people stay away from all physical contact with others, it should stop the spread of a contagious disease. As long ago as the medieval period they used isolation hospitals for contagious diseases they could not otherwise cure or control, so it is not a new insight.
Today the issue is different. We know that whilst lock down can decelerate the virus, it will also do substantial damage to livelihoods and businesses. Whilst it is possible to borrow to pay for one lock down period and a business recovery from it, it would become very expensive to try to do so again from a second lock down. The damage would compound and more capacity and more jobs lost for ever.
So from now on government has both to save lives and livelihoods. It both has to bear down on the disease, and help economic recovery. The method has been laid out by Ministers and their advisers. It requires two things. It requires a good test and trace system, which we are assured we now have. It requires the co-operation of the public, who need to submit for a test if they have symptoms, and share details of their contacts if they test positive.
As an enthusiast for getting back to more normal working, I just hope the new model for containing the disease gets the buy in it needs to succeed. We need it to do so to save both lives and livelihoods. I look forward to the NHS establishing isolation centres for residual virus treatment, so the rest of the service can return to normal to start tackling the backlog.
A Swedish expert in this field said, some months ago, this virus cannot be contained, the best you can hope for is to slow its progress and treat the sick as generously, and safely, as possible. We’re all going to get it, its just how we manage it that will make the difference.
Which brings up the question; how prepared are we now, with equipment and facilities?
I too am an enthusiast for getting back to more normal working. I still think that more lives could have been saved by taking more infection control measures earlier as I said at the time but we certainly need to get back to work now. The government’s and NHS’s idiotic actions of pushing infected people into care homes was as idiotic as sending people back to their flats at Grenville Tower. Why do we have such complete fools in positions of power?
Some very good news too in that the NHS is finally getting rather better at treating people with covid. With death rates falling to about 35% of what they were initially per infected patient. Yes get back to work – with sensible precautions as needed.
Talking of fools in positions of power the changes to the insolvency laws (to protect insolvent companies due to Covid (as they will all obviously claim) – going through parliament currently – will be an appalling disaster for the economy. They really do need to be stopped or amended hugely JR. They will do immense damage to businesses and the working of finance and the economy.
Who was responsible for this insanely damaging – Coronavirus – Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill?
Agree with your sentiments. If test and trace was working why aren’t we told where and how people are now getting affected? The app is still not working despite millions spent on it, a product of a narrow centrist organisation that has failed but continues to be spun by ‘ministers as a success. And there’s your problem.
You have created a ‘frightened’ sense in the community to the extent that a large number of people will not risk ‘getting back to normal’ continuing to be propagated by dire warnings about social contact, past lies on masks, tracing numbers etc.
The Civitas report on your governments handling of this, allowing the democratic and decision taking process to be taken over by scientists with questionable models and specialisms unchallenged by Ministers through naivety and a desire to avoid blame, makes appalling reading for your government.
You should take the rainbow coloured spectacles off because sadly, as of now. We don’t believe you.
An efficient Test and Trace system enables rapid containment, enabling each new spread start to stop near to where it begins.