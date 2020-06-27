‘Mrs. Merkel may have got it at last’

Mrs Merkel has said the UK does not want to submit any more to the ECJ, accept all the rule making powers of the single market or be in a joint fishery. It has taken a long time to get to this perception, but better late than never.
Anyone following UK politics would have grasped that the UK voters voted for Brexit to regain our independence. They voted for a pro Brexit Conservative government to confirm their wish to be independent after a difficult period of Parliament trying to oppose the will of the people. The aim was always to take back control of our laws, our borders, our money and our fish. We did not vote to join some EU Association Agreement like Turkey, or to recreate UK membership of the single market from outside the EU with no vote over its laws.
It has long been clear we are becoming a separate country. We are willing to have a Free Trade Agreement if the EU wants one, otherwise we will be happy to extend the tariffs they make us impose on non EU countries to them as well on departure, if that is their preference. The UK government is planning anyway to remove a whole swathe of low and fiddly tariffs for all as we leave.
She has been very tardy in tumbling to this obvious truth. But some responsibility must be put on HMG for not saying on June 24th, 2016: What improvement can you offer us on WTO?
Oh, the irony.
I’m sure that Mrs. Merkel had grasped as a child, many fundamental truths that Tory voters never ever will.
The fanatical obsession with which some Tories are pursuing their puritanical version of leaving the European Union is quite reasonably not easily comprehended by normal, sane people, however.
Dear Martin–Normal sane people like you I suppose?
The traditional labour heartlands were instrumental in the vote to leave the eurocracy — note, the LABOUR heartlands.
Keep abusing leave voters Martin.
Your kind of rhetoric will keep Labour in opposition for decades.
So, if you can’t beat them, insult them?
Perhaps those reasonable and informed people know something that you don’t? In any event, it might be wise to be pleasant, if you can’t convince.
Since Mrs M grew up with Marxist parents ( Lutheran clergyman father) in E.Germany, studied in Berlin and Leipzig, I imagine you are correct- she would have learnt fundamental truths about misuse of voting, manipulation, power abuse, keeping friends close, but enemies closer.
Mrs Merkel was an active Communist as a youngster, (google pictures of her marching in her uniform) and her father has the unique distinction of ‘escaping’ West Germany to East Germany. I don’t think Frau Merkel (who took the fridge, their most valuable asset, when she left Herr Merkel) can tell any Brexiteer much.
Not really, bearing in mind the appalling hash the Tory government has made since 2016, she would have been daft not to push her line against such supine opposition.
zorro
Its taken Mrs Merkel 4 years to fully appreciate our position because for the past 4 years we’ve been sending the signals that we may in fact remain in the ECJ and other elements of the EU
She didn’t get it wrong the Tory government did
Glen
Exactly.
With May in charge for 3 years no one had a clue what we wanted.
Given we gave in at every break and pressure point during the first 3 years, its no wonder the EU thought all it had to do was sit it out a little longer.
Let us hope Boris does not make any last minute concessions as the pressure builds.
I think they can now smell the coffee.
Hopefully Boris isn’t May and our new negotiator is not oilly robins.
Yes, that and the fact that reasonable people find it hard to believe that anyone could be a crazy as the English Tory europhobics have demonstrated beyond all doubt that they are.
Dear Martin–I realise it is difficult for you, but try to get it in to your skull that, First, “phobic” connotes fear (Greek God thereof) and nobody I have ever met comes close to fearing the EU, Secondly, if we hate anybody it is of course the wretched EU and Brussels not Europe, which I am ultra familiar with (My mother was Italian) and, Thirdly, Like it or lump it, the EU has been an unmitigated disaster for half of Europe in terms of joblessness and all the rest.
Leslie
“I realise it is difficult for you, but try to get it in to your skull”
…he hasn’t got one.
See my comment above.
Again? You’ll be shouting at the TV next.
You class yourself as ‘reasonable people’? – just asking.
Dear Martin, there is little I can say to dent your fanatical love of the EU and denial of democracy. You’ve almost certainly been peddling the same boring line since 2016. All I can say is; it didn’t and doesn’t work .. Please belt up
They certainly did and for very, very many years. Electing dire lefty, pro EU and economically illiterate leaders like May, Cameron, Major, Heath is unforgivable.
I will give Boris a bit longer but the indications so far are not that good. He has not cancelled HS2 and seem to be a deluded climate alarmist too.
Tory members can’t produce the leadership shortlist. We are left with Hobson’s Choice. Perhaps,it’s time that was remedied?
+1 – rather the same when voting for an MP.
Except Hobson’s choice was the next horse in the line no choice really take it or get lost. On the Catz College Cambridge land I understand.
The leader of the party has to lead the parliamentary party so it would not work for a leader to be imposed by the members that the parliamentary party did not accept. See the problems that Corbyn gave Labour.
It does not seem unreasonable for caucuses to select candidates for the Chair of the party and narrow it down to two by member voting.
The leader could then select one of those two. It would give the members some leverage.
+1
Surely it’s far too early to claim that the UK is really becoming independent of the EU ?
For example, according to media reports, the EU has accepted that former UK fishing grounds return to Britain, but quotas will be agreed annually between London and Brussels relating to future EU catch in UK waters.
If those reports are true, and because the EU has agreed and the EU fishing industry is silent, surely it looks situation unchanged insofar as the end result is concerned ?
After all, Prime Minister Johnson does appear very supportive of international cooperation, and he is very friendly with President Macron.
Polly
And of course the quotas will be the same as they are now so with both sides claiming massive victories. Uk voters treated as mugs yet again!
Polly
“and he is very friendly with President Macron.”
If so, it will lose the conservatives the next general election.
The vote won’t be decided by that alone. A report card so far puts him as a rank outsider.
‘Mrs. Merkel may have got it at last’
Or maybe it’s the old good cop, bad cop routine with Barnier/Macron?
I really fear a last minute fudge with Boris undermining all Frost’s good work.
Peter
“Or maybe it’s the old good cop, bad cop routine with Barnier/Macron?”
I think it is more likely that of the three, Ms Merkel is the one endowed with astuteness.
I look forward to a ringside seat when France is alone in the room
with Germany. Ms Merkel won’t be putting up with their crap.
Dear steve–Except that Merkel is history
Leslie Singleton
Frau Merkel became Chancellor of Germany in 2005 and won her FOURTH general election 2 years ago after which she announced she was going to retire.
She is regarded as the most powerful woman in the world and saying she ‘is history’ is hardly an appropriate description of her outstanding political career.
Leslie
True, very true. But then I doubt Germany will be taking French orders anyway, regardless of whom is chancellor.
Yes based on the premise that for appearing to accept these things publicly Boris has whispered in her ear that he will ‘fudge’ to her benefit!
Uk politicians have truly lost our trust.
Nig
“Uk politicians have truly lost our trust.”
We have to see how it pans out, whether or not Boris caves in. Which he could easily do – if he wants the conservatives out of existence.
We shall have to see. Give the guy a chance I say.
JR
“Anyone following UK politics would have grasped that the UK voters voted for Brexit to regain our independence”
Except remainers who loathe the idea, and think we can be humiliated by being called ‘Little Englanders’.
They will soon find out what ‘Little England’ can achieve, as I suspect Ms Merkel fully realises. Hopefully she will have advised Barnier & Macron not to mess with us.
Sir John, you can not know exactly what people voted for in the referendum as the question on the ballot paper was not nuanced in the way you suggest. Parliament did not oppose the will of the people, it could not agree on what form the exit should take. The ERG prevented us leaving the EU earlier than we did. I accept however that the question of our future relationship with the EU was settled by the December election and it is to be exactly as you state in your last paragraph. Mrs Merkel has now got this message having previously been steered in a different direction by Mrs May’s government. I don’t think it’s fair to criticise her, of course it takes a little time to absorb when the UK government changes tack after years of leaning towards a closer relationship. I am less sanguine than you on the supposed benefits of trading on WTO terms with our major trading partner but let’s see.
The Referendum question had no nuances. It was simple and pellucidly clear that we stayed a member with all that entailed or we left, with all that entailed. There was no halfway house proposed.
Only the purblind refuse to see that the British have voted 6 times to leave the EU.
This good news indeed Sir John . However , I do so love that word , we all know the EU can say one thing and give a positive nod , only to completely change their stance the following day . The devil as always will be in the political detail . But hey,so far so good . Mr Frost should be highly commended for all of his efforts .
Merkel is out of touch with many people coming from East Germany where rules and life was strict. The very thought of her pulling strings in Brussels and EU against Britain’s best interests was too much for many here.
Many now fear Boris will cave in and not stand firm and be a paper tiger instead of a Churchill or courageous Madam Thatcher when the final poker game occurs.
Sir John,
Whilst, to those of us who voted for Brexit, you are stating the blooming obvious, (and thank you) there are many who still lie semi-awake at night, fearsome that the bogeyman (aka Boris) will come along and turn a wonderful dream into a nightmare.
Please do all you can to keep him on course to finally get Brexit (as so many here understand it) done!
From Owen Paterson to Michael Gove, Dan Hannan to Boris Johnson, David Davis to Nigel Farage, all the leading Brexiters said we would stay fully part of the free trade zone created by the EU single market. The one thing all agreed on was that we would not leave without a deal granting us the exact same benefits as we had as an EU member. So please do not insult us by trying to rewrite history.
Reply Not True. I made very clear at many meetings pre referendum we would leave the customs union and single market, as did the official Leave and Remain campaigns! I also made clear we were likely to offer a FTA but it would only happen if both sides wanted it
David Cameron said several times in interviews that leaving the EU meant leaving the single market.
Reply is accurate not for just JR speaking for himself but for all Brexiteers. Only Richard North (not a Brexiteer in my view) proposed ‘Flexit’ effectively May’s Chequers.
@Lorna – where did you dream up that theory?
The actual wording on the Vote.Leave pamphlet included;
“We negotiate a new UK-EU deal based on free trade and friendly cooperation. We end the supremacy of EU law. We regain control. We stop sending £350 million every week to Brussels and instead spend it on our priorities, like the NHS and science research. We regain our seats on international institutions like the World Trade Organisation so we are a more influential force for free trade and international cooperation.”
There was no statement from Brexiteers about staying in the single market. and Leaving was not conditional on getting a deal, this was all a fabrication by the Remainders.
Stop trying to put words in peoples mouths and rewriting history.
Mrs Merkel would have “got it” a lot sooner had Mrs May not been so brazen about thwarting the leaving process.
If Mrs Markel feels a nation should have its affairs ultimately decided by an overseas power, she could seek to subject Germany’s to The Scilly Isles parish council’s permission for authority, without prejudice.
By their deeds shall ye know them; or in this case, know her.
Regrettably Frau Merkel’s words frequently differ from her actions.
With the EU, Germany has achieved what the German Empire, in whatever guise, always craved, dominance of Eastern European markets. It has had the added bonus of dominance also over Western Europe.
The EU was meant to “contain” Germany, which it did until the threat (if such it ever was…) of the USSR collapsed. Thereafter Germany was certain to dominate, because of its economic strength.
The involvement of the UK in the then EC was a strategic mistake. The expansion of EFTA should have been the UK’s goal.
If such it ever was……
You must be a child. I spent years at sea in the 60’s and I can assure you the threat was very real. As it is today from various quarters.
And what, pray, was the bankrupt USSR ever likely to do? It could barely feed itself.
It could, of course, seek to subvert and I admit that current circumstances may prove it was remarkably successful at that!
The strategic mistake happened after the War when Germany was not divided into its constituent parts, then it would not have been at its neighbours throats in short order – yet again!
Quite so!
micke
“The EU was meant to “contain” Germany…”
Seeing that Germany was one of the 6 EU founder members how do you make that out?
As for your idea that “With the EU, Germany has achieved what the German Empire, in whatever guise, always craved…” – ever heard of the Holy Roman Empire?
Good comments, Sir John.
There is a good article today on the BrexitFacts4EU website on this same topic:
‘…. One might have thought that if a trade deal were at all likely, the teams on each side would be talking to each other a great deal next week. Instead we get two hours on goods trade and two hours on services trade. Hardly very impressive, nor anything which could really be described as “intensified”. Perhaps David Frost approved the agenda because he knew there was little point in wasting more time on areas where the EU is clearly never going to behave normally.
If this carries on, there seems little point in pretending. The Government could simply announce to the world that there is no prospect whatsoever of the EU behaving reasonably. The EU is demanding continued jurisdiction over the UK. It demands the UK’s waters, and it demands effective control over the UK’s policies on industry, taxation, state aid, social laws, and the environment.
Boris Johnson could score major brownie points with the British public – and with large parts of the EU populace come to that – if he simply went on television at the end of next week and said:
“These unelected Eurocrats are quite extraordinary. It’s impossible to negotiate with them, as so many other nations have found. Blow this for a game of soldiers. We’re off.
“Hello World, Great Britain is Back!” ‘
Will it be Bulldog Boris or Bedwetter Boris who turns up to the talks next week?
James – – ‘Boris Johnson could score major brownie points with the British public – and with large parts of the EU populace come to that – if he simply went on television at the end of next week and said:
“These unelected Eurocrats are quite extraordinary. It’s impossible to negotiate with them, as so many other nations have found. Blow this for a game of soldiers. We’re off.
“Hello World, Great Britain is Back!” ‘
That is exactly what he should do – well said!
“the will of the people”
Interestingly, I saw 2 polls over the last few days, about what the British would vote now if they had a chance:
Kantar: remain:56%, leave:44%
ESS(as reported by CNN):remain:56.8%, leave:34.9%, no vote:8.3%
Obviously too late now for the British, but it tells me that, say in 5 years, in a post-Cummings UK government, the UK may seek a closer trade relationship or association agreement than the current expectations are (of an extremely “skinny” deal 🙂 ).
As Mrs Merkel said in her interview:
“We need to let go of the idea that it is for us to define what Britain should want. That is for Britain to define – and we, the EU27, will respond appropriately.”
Did you miss the GE vote Peter. An 80 seat majority on ” Get Brexit Done”
Can you find out if any surveyed would have been unable to vote in the actual referendum.
I think you might find in 5 years that the “EU27” with be the “EUconsiderably less”
Europhobes have been saying this exact sort of thing for nearly 30 years now. And you have been wrong every time.
If anything there will be more than 27 in 5 years time – as a couple of candidate states are close to membership. Nobody will leave – though it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Hungary might be expelled.
Peter, the devil is always in the detail, and any decent polling organisation can deliver the result a client wants by priming the debate.
The UK is leaving, and our own polling organisations, in particular Professor John Curtice from the University of Strathclyde, maintain that opinions have not really shifted since the Brexit vote in 2016.
Unless the EU changes dramatically I see little prospect of the UK ever rejoining the EU, regardless of which party is in government, as no party will be able to win a majority unless it attracts a significant portion of leave voters.
the quite numerous people we know, and nearly all wanting to LEAVE, are more entrenched of that opinion than before. The years long saga and shocking treatment from EU convinces them that we want out more than ever…..get us out Boris!
The UK has already left.
And unless you find a way to bring Brexiteers back from the dead or to stop elderly Baby Boomers from dying then there is 100% chance the UK will try to rejoin the EU.
This is demographically inevitable. The vast majority of under 50s do not want Brexit and we will not change our minds. And with fewer of you around you will not be able to stop us.
The question is after the appalling way the Tories and Faragists have treated the EU whether our friends across the channel would want us back.
Northern Monkey:
“John Curtice from the University of Strathclyde, maintains that opinions have not really shifted since the Brexit vote in 2016”.
That holds for the people who voted in 2016. Younger people who didn’t yet vote in 2016 are apparently strongly of the remain conviction.
Not that I mind as a non-British: The EU27 is better off without Britain, it has to move on now – e.g. the 750bn recovery plan would not have happened.
Would we?
I think they said that in 2016 too!
😂😂 even Kier Starmer knows that we will vote for Brexit a 7th time if you like?
Peter, the UK spent decades getting a cheap living out of its Commonwealth colonies, until the colonies wised up and went their own way for the benefit of their own citizens. (They will only come back at world prices for their goods.)
The UK then needed another organisation that could supply it with a cheap living via imports using a currency that still meant something in those days; hello pre Euro EC/EEC/EU membership.
Since the Brexit vote, Sterling has been bouncing around and trending down, like a third world currency. The UK’s large volume of imports will become expensive in 2021, as exporters to the UK, start thinking that getting paid in Sterling and holding it in Sterling denominated assets is too risky.
It’s possible but it would need 2 things to happen: 1) Brexit fails to deliver its promises and 2) the eurozone outperforms the U.K. at the moment there is no reason to expect either.
You really shouldn’t depend on polls, they are misleading as the remainiacs discovered in 2016.
The only tests that mattered was a referendum and general elections.
As long as I have a vote I will never support a closer relationship with the EU much less an association agreement. You simply cannot be trusted on any level or any matter.
You would have to be really dim not to understand what the English word “Leave” means. And of course Mrs Merkel is highly intelligent. So her pretence was merely self-serving. It was a position universally adopted within the EU, and by Theresa May and other Remains here.
Not only would it enable the EU empire to make us their colony – as Verhofstadt’s staffers gloated – but also make the UK serve as a warning of EU vindictiveness and power to others thinking of jumping ship. Amazingly some Remains here fell for it, believing their own propaganda.
I think some of these Red Wall Tories who stretched their wings and rebelled this week, will take more notice of Mrs Merkel than the ERG 62 brexiters. What are the chances of a similar rebellion for another Brexit referendum before Christmas? 😷
Nil.
Zero.
Nil
None at all. The Tories won the election solely because their new leader declared we would completely leave all the EU’s institutions and control – FTA or no FTA – by 31.12.20. Even the most callow and complacent MPs have finally understood that they have had amazing luck, and that one more betrayal of their main pre-election manifesto platform will kill off the Conservative Party for good.
We know who are the dissemblers in the Commons – one hopes the whips do too, for one mis-step and this government is electoral toast.
Mrs Merkel will be taking over the presidency of the EU for the rest of the UK transition period; that means she will be setting the EU agenda till next January.
As far as I can gather sur la continente, the virus will be top of Mrs Merkel’s agenda along with the virus mitigating Euro bailout funds. Trying to please pompous arrogant Eton School Boy Brexiteers, will be a long way down her to-do list.
Merkel will be saying to the UK, make me an offer and I will think about it; but no promises. Otherwise, piss off, because I have much bigger EU27 problems to sort out.
Love the emoji. Very apt for these times 🙂
Yes absolutely JR – but keep Kim Jong Son away from the negotiations. He will only undermine our position by trying to please Macron. I suspect that they taste blood after the last few months of his decison making.
zorro
Again such disingenuous nonsense from Merkel.
She is fully aware of the detailed circumstances of Britain’s departure, oft discussed in German media.
The British media needs to get to grips with data flow from Europe, else we can only assume we are being blind sided deliberately…and we all know there is no such possibility of that ever happening, right?
I do hope, Sir John, that you and our other allies in Parliament can persuade Boris to give us the clean exit that we voted for. I am particularly concerned that he will agree to some form of ongoing military cooperation that will compromise our independence.
I’ve never thought or been informed that JR is in any close contact with Boris and it seems JR has no chance of speaking with him except the odd question in PMQs which never get answered anyway. Am I wrong?
none so deaf as those who do not want to hear. Come Election day he’ll hear it alright!
Yes.
What “independence”?
The UK appears to do much as directed by the US militarily.
Stay on the case John. I suspect there are many who would have the country some way still connected to the parasitic EU.
The fact we have not already stopped talking and gone to WTO terms by now must give the EU hope that Boris will cave in.
Well yes, I think quite a lot of people – about 57% of Brits according to current polls – want us to have a connection with our nearest neighbours and the biggest bestest free trade area ever created on planet Earth.
How ‘free’ is it?
zorro
depends how you understand free to mean!
This bbfta, is that the one that costs us c£20+ billion a year,and rising, to get not so free trade. We’d be better off on a tariffs system as we import far far more from them than we export to them.
It is dim beyond belief to think we will have no connection at all to the people who live next door. Still dim beyond belief is apt when it comes to Brexit.
Mrs M has got it at last we read and already issuing her warning words that we shall ‘ have to live with the consequences’. We already are Mrs Merkel. I for one am sick of threats. Our borders are a farce. The rest of it ? – I despair. David J above: There should be no need for anyone to ‘persuade’ Mr Johnson. If he does not know by now after 4 plus years, what he needs to do then faith in him & the party in general will sink to rock bottom, not quite there yet but not much headroom left in my opinion & I can’t be alone in thinking that. Like many, I fear fudge and capitulation, to use polite terms but if this is all a charade, I think we can rest assured, toast is on the menu!
Hip Hip Hip Hurray, lets hope that the message gets through to Michael Barnier. Then our Mr Frost can start talking realities for the best mutual ongoing relationship.
+Anyone following UK politics would have grasped that +
Really?
I think they’d be wondering why we had a Prime minister for 3 plus years who hadn’t grasped that herself.
It is welcome that Mrs Merkel has seen the light.
My concern has never been whether or not anyone in the EU understood that we voted to become an independent country once more, but that people in power in the UK did not ‘get it’.
I will not feel that we are safely out without a fudge until 1st January next year.
If only the UK so-called establishment could also get their heads around what and independent self governing country meant as well. We would then have an accelerating economy, as everyone would be invested in it.
There has not been a British Government for 48 years. They only know the theory. Give us all a chance, quality people will not come forward to be MPs as we now have a Parliament.
Nothing is agreed until every thing is agreed, so if no agreement the EU should stop all UK flights over Europe and end all trade.
Why would they do that? Can you think of any other case of a country or group of countries taking such action other than at a time of war? Your petulant attitude is revealing.
the EU have no powers to stop all flights … I fell about laughing at the idea of the EU wanting to stop all trade with us. But, please go ahead !! The Germans and French are already noticing none of their cars being wanted here. The BMW mini exporting trains are now daily sending long freight deliveries ‘over there’.
Rejoice, rejoice!
Good evening.
Err, to be fair, it took the near annihilation of the Tory Party at the Europarl Elections to get rid of the pro-EU Remain PM that was T.May and force the Tories on a reluctant path to independence. But even now I fear a last minute betrayal as they seek to recreate EU membership in all but name.
The price of freedom is eternal vigilance and, those in the Remain camp will not give up on their dream of being subsumed into a Federal EU, and the EU will never accept losing one of its most prized possessions.
Dear David, I have to diss agree,quite the opposite is the truth,
We simply spend so much more buying from THEM by a huge margin, we have always held the winning hand, it is just that the Remainers in Westminster have been flying against the People of this Country, this used to be called Treacherous years ago, and it was dealt with accordingly.
Now it seems that our MrFrost is now using our bargaining power, and so he should, the EU has no cards at all.
As for it being the best market for us, sorry not on there terms.
Nothing to fear but fear it self.
I also feel that this PM is not much better than those before him.
For him to let us win, he will have to go against his family.
His father was a diplomat, they are Globalists, they do not like Nations as such.
We must stay awake, this is by no means over yet, The last PM is looking far to smug for my liking, but then from her background what would you expect ?
Why do you keep talking about getting our independence- the UK had an Empire and most of the other countries in the empire had to fight mostly by insurgency for their independence to get free- as far as the EU is concerned we joined willingly and could leave anytime willingly so don’t know how you can equate it with looking for independence.
On the other hand Mrs Merkel says the door has closed on negotiations and we will have to live with the consequences – I think she means our independence- she said something else about how we can’t make up our minds about what we want? and I think she’s right- for myself- I don’t think the cherry picking deal we were promised by Gove Fox and IDS is going to come about either